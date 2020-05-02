Virginia added 35 deaths and 830 more cases. Virginia has 616 confirmed and probable fatalities and nearly 18,000 cases.

The District disclosed nine additional deaths and 139 newly positive test results. The nation’s capital has nearly 4,800 cases and has lost 240 residents to the virus.

Meanwhile, across sunny skies, the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds jet demonstration teams crisscrossed the area in tribute to all of those on the front lines of the pandemic.

On the Mall and along the Georgetown waterfront, among other places, people gathered in the pleasant spring weather to watch, as the 12 jets left twisting white contrails against the blue sky.

Elsewhere, “Reopen Maryland” protesters assembled in Frederick for the start of a cross-state demonstration to increase pressure on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to lift restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic, according to the Frederick News-Post.

The protest and car caravan began at Francis Scott Key Mall and was set to travel across the state for a rally in Salisbury, on the Eastern Shore.

The group wants to reverse the economic standstill caused by efforts to slow the virus, and the protesters are calling for the reopening of schools and houses of worship, saying the measures are overly broad and socially destructive.

Others believe the state is not ready to reopen.

“Everybody wants to get back to normal,” said Amy K. Liebman, director of environmental and occupational health for the Migrant Clinicians Network office in Salisbury. “Everyone would love to see a reopened Maryland.”

“But we’re not ready,” she said Saturday.

Covid-19 cases have risen sharply in the past two weeks in the Salisbury area, which is home to the Eastern Shore’s large chicken industry.

“We need to see it going in the other direction before we start taking measures to reopen,” she said. “That really includes someone standing up for the workers who are fueling our local economy.”

“How do we reopen at the same time that all of our essential workers are fully protected?” she said.

The workforce in the area’s chicken processing plants is made up of many Hispanic, Haitian and African American employees, she said.

“I am very concerned about the workers who are on our front lines here, those who are scared, those who desperately need to earn a paycheck,” she said. “If you skim the racial breakdown of our [covid-19] cases, it’s disproportionately impacting Latino and Hispanic workers.”

“What we need to be looking at is, how can these workers work safely?” she said. “What changes need to take place? And what do they need to be provided?”

Safe distancing in the chicken plants needs to be enforced, she said. Ventilation should be checked, reliable protective gear should be provided and testing should be extensive.

“What we need to ensure is that we reopen safely, and that we don’t cause more people to get sick, and some people to die,” she said.

Teddy Amenabar and Sam Mallon contributed to this report.