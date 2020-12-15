“We just had to play because it was in us,” said her friend, Elaine Krichevsky, 87, of Wheaton, who played with Gershfeld for nearly 50 years. “We shared the ecstasy of music.”

Krichevsky said the quartet was “like one organism” with “each part being critical to make the whole.” Gershfeld, she said, “was always critical to the whole.”

Gershfeld, 89, died on Oct. 18 due to complications of covid-19, her family said.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Gershfeld was an only child. Her father was a Hebrew-school teacher and her mother was a seamstress who had her take violin lessons as a child. The family moved to Scranton, Pa., and Baltimore before eventually arriving in Atlantic City, N.J.

Gershfeld developed a love of classical music. After her violin teacher left to join the military, her husband said, she “lost her teacher, but she got the violin.”

A studious child, Gershfeld earned a full scholarship at the age of 16 to Rutgers University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in bacteriology. She met her future husband at a pizza parlor. The couple married in 1953 and moved to Bethesda two years later.

Gershfeld worked as a biologist at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda and spent 20 years as a medical librarian at the National Library of Medicine.

In the late 1980s, she earned a master’s of library science degree at the University of Maryland. Her last job before retiring in 2001 was as a chemistry technical information specialist at a branch of NIH that gave grants for medical research projects.

She and her husband, who raised four children together, enjoyed attending concerts at Strathmore Hall in Bethesda and at the Library of Congress. She played the violin in orchestras at NIH and the Jewish Community Center in Bethesda. Her favorite composer was Franz Schubert.

Most Saturday evenings in warm weather, the couple could be found on their screened back porch. They would sit together on a swing that they had bought at a roadside stand and refurbished. They would listen to opera or the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles baseball games on the radio.

Norman, 92, said his wife would sometimes get up and “spontaneously start dancing around.” He added: “She had such a wonderful, positive attitude about enjoying life.”

The couple enjoyed traveling and had visited Israel, Jordan and Hawaii. They bought a Saab in Sweden and spent a week driving it in Scandinavia before having it shipped home.

They also took road trips — with her violin and viola and his cello in tow — to visit relatives in Illinois and Colorado. Once there, they would spend hours playing music with their grandchildren. Gershfeld would pull from her purse a bag of her homemade oatmeal cookies — made with healthy ingredients such as fresh ginger, carrots and bananas — to share.

Gershfeld’s husband, who worked for 40 years as a physical chemist at NIH, said their love of music “kept us going through careers, raising kids and taking care of sick parents.

“We just kept playing, because it was the source of our strength,” Norman said.

Gershfeld was a “seriously good player” of the viola, Krichevsky said. When Gershfeld started to suffer from dementia about three years ago, it became harder for her, at times, to play instruments. With help from her husband and friends, she persisted.

Krichevsky said, “We would be playing the first movement and she’d be playing the second movement, but we kept going because she was a part of it.”

Gershfeld’s son, Jeremy Gershfeld, 51, of Chicago, said with dementia, his mom “would forget how to eat but she’d still remember how to play the viola.”

As her dementia got worse, she moved in the fall to the Cohen-Rosen House in Rockville. She later went to a hospital for health troubles and then to the Hebrew Home in Rockville. There, her family said, she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her son said he was shocked to learn that his mom tested positive for the virus, because she initially had no symptoms. But her oxygen levels quickly plummeted, he said.

Gershfeld’s husband said quarantine kept his wife from doing what she enjoyed most — taking walks with caregivers, going to concerts and visiting friends.

“The only unfortunate thing is how it all ended,” he said. “We had no control over it.”

Her widower said he misses her.

“I haven’t moved any of her things,” Norman said. “The coats are still in her closet. I have left them as she had left them.”