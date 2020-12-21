“Personality plus and she didn’t know a stranger. She was always attention seeking,” she said.
Miss Pearl was adopted from the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. Its “working cats program” places felines who aren’t suited for indoor living in workplaces to help control rodent problems. The museum had a mice problem.
Security camera footage showed that Miss Pearl was killed by a collared dog who wandered onto the museum property unattended.
“She was a member of our family and the entire team is devastated,” Estrada said. “We still haven’t recovered from it. She just brought us so much joy and levity.”
