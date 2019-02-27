

Justice, seen at the nest Wednesday. (Earth Conservation Corps)

Justice, seen at the nest in April 2018. (Earth Conservation Corps)

Justice, the male bald eagle that’s been missing from a nest in Washington for about three weeks, was apparently spotted Wednesday back at his old perch.

Eagle experts said he made an appearance at the nest that sits 110 feet up an oak tree at the D.C. Police Academy grounds in Southwest Washington.

Wildlife experts had been chasing leads regarding Justice’s whereabouts for weeks, but to no avail.

[Bald eagle was too stressed and left her D.C. nest, so no baby eagles this spring]

The nest contains two bald eagle eggs, but experts doubt they will hatch. Justice and Liberty, the female, have made the nest their home for 14 years — hatching about 22 eaglets there — but this year there’s been unrest at the nest.

After Justice left, two other male eagles showed up to try to court Liberty, then she took off, probably because she was stressed, experts said.

Eagle eggs have about a 30-day incubation period, but experts say the two eggs in the nest aren’t likely to hatch.

