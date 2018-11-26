MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say an elderly North Carolina man who disappeared from his home near Charlotte has been found 130 miles (209 km) up Interstate 77 in Virginia.

Matthews police issued a statement saying 79-year-old Richard Michael Gibbons was found around 3 a.m. Monday when the car he was driving was involved in a crash in Galax, Virginia, a short distance across the North Carolina state line No one was hurt.

Police did not say if Gibbons has any connection to the Galax area. He has been reunited with his family.

