EASTON, Md. — A police dog who was missing after taking off after some deer on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been found.

Maryland State Police spokesman Ron Snyder said by telephone Friday that a tipster spotted Gunner, a bloodhound, on Thursday not far from where he went missing in Talbot County a day earlier. Snyder says Gunner is back home and in good health.

Gunner escaped his collar and chased a group of deer he spotted as he was walked from his handler’s home on Wednesday morning.

