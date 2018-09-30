BALTIMORE — Authorities in Maryland say a homicide victim has been identified as an 18-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a news release Sunday that is working jointly with Baltimore police on investigating Danielle Valerie Gunson’s death.

The news release says both departments responded to a call Thursday morning about a deceased female in part of Baltimore that borders the county. Officers found an unidentified female who had suffered trauma to her torso. That night, Anne Arundel County Police took a missing persons report for Gunson, who lived in Owings.

Police say the victim was identified as Gunson on Friday.

The news release gave no suspect description or possible motive but said police believe it was a “targeted attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

