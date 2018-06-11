GERMANTOWN, Md. — A Maryland teen who was reported missing last week has been found dead at a shopping center in Germantown.

News outlets reported Monday that 19-year-old Nicholas Ryan McGinnis, of Middletown, was found dead Friday evening. Montgomery County police say they were responding to a call of a “suspicious situation involving a parked vehicle” when they found McGinnis.

Police say there were no visible signs of trauma on his body, which has been taken to a medical examiner. McGinnis’ cause of death is pending autopsy results. His family reported him missing to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on June 4.

