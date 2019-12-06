Rangers identified the body as James Albert Hogue, 63, of Bristow.

Authorities noticed Hogue’s unoccupied motorcycle in the parking area on Oct. 26. It’s not uncommon for vehicles to be left at overlook parking areas while owners hike, the Park Service said.

But after two days, authorities began searching for Hogue. His remains were found off a trail in a cluster of rocks, parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon said.

The cause of death is under investigation.

This is the 17th known fatality on the Blue Ridge Parkway this year, including medical incidents, falls, suicides and motor vehicle accidents, Brandon said.

