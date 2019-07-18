Heat waves rise from the Washington and Old Dominion Trail as Susan Stone Lee, vacationing from Waco, Texas, walks her dog, Waffles, on Tuesday in Reston. "This is solid vacation weather, if you're from Texas," said Stone Lee. Area temperatures reached the mid-90's, with heat indexes that broached 100. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

On the eighth day of the Great Washington Heat Wave, Tony Hurst’s adventure camp was offering water two ways: spray-bottle misting and squeeze-bottle “bird drinks.”

“We drip a little drink into their mouths, so we don’t have lips all over the bottles,” said Hurst, a librarian at the private Beauvoir School in Northwest Washington who’s been running the camp for 13 years. “Water is our air-conditioner. We have to make sure everybody’s a little bit wet.”

Thursday was the eighth consecutive day with temperatures over 90 degrees in the Washington region, and at least four even hotter days are predicted. High humidity was expected to make it feel like 100 degrees, with some showers likely later in the day.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous heat and humidity through the weekend, and local officials are urging people to stay inside during the hottest part of the day.

Hurst made sure his 225 campers were at places with air-conditioning or water, like the Kennedy Recreation Center in Northwest or Yards Park, in Southeast Washington, by Nationals Park. On Wednesday, they visited the Naval History Museum. Friday, they will be at Miracle Theater.

Local governments have activated heat emergency plans and are spreading the word about places that are open to the public where people can cool off.



A pedestrian studies his phone while walking past a US flag animated with a slight breeze Thursday morningin Silver Spring, Md. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended hours at some pools and splash parks until 9 p.m. through Sunday night and announced that low-barrier shelters for people who are homeless will be open 24 hours a day. Cooling centers are open in publicly accessible government facilities, homeless shelters, and senior citizen wellness centers until 6 p.m. or until it has been deemed safe to be outdoors.

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service logged 10 calls for heat exhaustion and heat stroke on Wednesday, the most of any day this month except July Fourth.

Arlington County reminded cool-seeking residents that MedStar Iceplex, where the Washington Capitals practice, was open as usual, along with the county’s libraries, community centers, parks and pools. Fairfax County warned people not to leave children, pets or the elderly alone in parked vehicles, where temperatures spike even more quickly than outdoors. Montgomery County urged the public to avoid strenuous activities and overexposure to the sun.

The Maryland Jockey Club canceled live horse races at Laurel Park racetrack this weekend due to the heat. Simulcasting and betting will go on as normal, the club’s announcement said.

Supermarkets offered another cool respite. Bags of ice and bottles of water were flying off the shelves at the Giant Food store in Northeast Washington’s Brentwood neighborhood, said manager Yuri Briggs. Other popular items: ice cream, popsicles and frozen novelties.

The 14 farmers’ markets in D.C., Maryland and Virginia run by FreshFarm plan to stay open despite the heat, said Molly Scalise, the organization’s communications director.

“We always encourage our shoppers and vendors to take precautions because of the weather, whether it’s rain or high heat,” she said.

So far, the high temperatures have not affected either supply or demand, but she noted that it’s peak season.

“On the really brutal days, it does slow down a bit,” she said, but most of the markets open at 9 a.m., so devoted fruit and vegetable lovers can arrive before the sun gets too scorching.

