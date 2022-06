Placeholder while article actions load

Lakeyria Doughty was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Tiffany Wilson, on New Year’s Day in 2021.

News outlets report that a judge declared the mistrial Friday after nine hours of deliberations over two days.

BALTIMORE — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend.

Prosecutors said Doughty killed Wilson in a fight precipitated by the couple’s breakup. Doughty took the stand in her own defense and said Wilson attacked her and accidentally stabbed herself during the struggle.