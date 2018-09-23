MARYLAND

Mold forces U-Md. students from dorm

Hundreds of University of Maryland students are to be moved out of their dormitory because of concerns about mold, university officials said.

“Mold has been reported throughout Elkton Hall,” the university’s department of resident life said Friday.

The department said rain and humidity in the Washington area has made the matter worse.

In addition to working to get rid of the mold, officials said they plan to relocate students “over a number of days” from Elkton out of abundant caution.

— Martin Weil

Gardener beats the odds after snake bite

A Montgomery County resident was bitten by a venomous snake Saturday while gardening, according to the county’s fire and rescue service.

But it appears the resident beat the odds.

Authorities said emergency responders described the attack as a “dry bite,” one in which no venom is injected.

Copperheads are vipers, and one website specializing in snakes said odds of a dry bite from a viper have been estimated at about 1 in 5.

The incident was reported in the Rockville area, near Bouldercrest Court and Hurley Avenue.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Maryland teen dies in

hit-and-run in Virginia

A Maryland teenager was killed early Saturday in the Gainesville area of Prince William County when a motorist struck him and drove off, county police said.

They said the 17-year-old and a relative had been doing driveway work. About 2:30 a.m., they were in a parked truck that was faced in the wrong direction on Sudley Road near Catharpin Road. When a car going west approached the truck, the occupants feared a collision and got out, police said.

They said the youth tried to cross the eastbound lanes and was struck as the car swerved around the parked truck.

Police said they are trying to identify the driver, who they said drove a short way, stopped and went on. They said law prevented them from naming the youth.

— Martin Weil