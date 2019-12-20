Jefferson told police she awoke to the sound of a gunshot on May, 7, 2018, and found Demetrius shot in the head. She had dozed off after taking a friend’s medication, leaving Demetrius unattended for hours, police said.

She told police that the Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol had been stored on a shelf that she had previously seen her son access by climbing on top of a container, Henrico Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Toni Randall said. Police later learned the gun, which Jefferson told authorities was a family heirloom, had been reported stolen.

Jefferson faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in March.

