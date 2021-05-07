When people describe their parents, they often use the cliche — one of the strongest people I know. But I saw my mom’s strength firsthand growing up. I saw her putting on her uniform every morning, so she could go inspect properties that most people would want to avoid. I saw her sacrifice her own comforts so she could save money and eventually buy us a nicer home with central air and heating. (My family still stays there every time we visit her. The last time we did, I hugged her at the door and told her we would see her soon. Because of the pandemic, that was a year and a half ago).