In its way, Monday marked a milestone in the slow lengthening of our allotment of daylight. For the first time in four months, the official interval between sunrise and sunset reached 11 hours. This occurred on a day sufficiently warm to make a convincing case that we are at the outer suburbs of spring and near its meteorological outskirts.
Our sparkling high of 66 degrees came to 16 above average and, when experienced under a strengthening sun, made some of us wonder if it was time for loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
Every warm day is not alike. February’s differ from warm days later in the spring. The temperatures may be identical. But February’s sun glitters not on young leaves but on bare branches. And the climb from morning chill to afternoon warmth may be steep.
At Dulles International Airport, for example, the mercury reached 67 after an upward thermal trek of almost 40 degrees out of the chill depths of the morning’s 28.