But recently, we have slid into an age of ice, and worry about ice. Rain and cold have produced slippery streets and sidewalks, with the attendant anxiety about them.

So to a degree, Monday’s relative freedom from the freeze seemed worthy of celebration.

It distinguished the day from its immediate predecessors.

Since Thursday, when the temperature dipped to 32 degrees, the mercury had touched the freezing mark for at least part of every day.

On Friday and Saturday, two of our coldest days in more than two years, the temperature never climbed above freezing.

On Sunday, the high reading was 38, six degrees above freezing. But on Sunday the mercury also dipped to 29 degrees.

By contrast, as of 10 p.m. Monday, Washington had officially held iciness in check.