Registration is also available in person or by mail.
Absentee ballots are already available for the Democratic primary. Voters can request one online or find the form to fill out and mail to their local voter registration office.
Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot March 3.
