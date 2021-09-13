On Monday, Washington’s sky spoke of fire. Wildfires in the West sent us smoke. At sunset, the sun beamed with the brilliance of fire. And a mid-September afternoon stoked seasonal fire, re-creating summer’s 90-degree blaze.

Where there is fire, as in the West, there is smoke, and on Monday a fat plume of it reached again across the United States to appear in our Eastern skies.

“The high-altitude layer of smoke is a bit thicker today,” said a tweet from the local office of the National Weather Service.

At its most vivid, it seemed that the smoke in the sky may even have embellished the red-orange flame of the setting sun.

It placed the sun at the center of an orange circle and spread its rays across a belt of western sky that seemed to respond with a strange and rust-colored glow.

On the thermal front, at this time of year each day often speaks in the voice of two seasons: an old one and a new one.

Monday seemed to bring the old one back for a curtain call, eking out an official high temperature of exactly 90 degrees.