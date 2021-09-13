“The high-altitude layer of smoke is a bit thicker today,” said a tweet from the local office of the National Weather Service.
At its most vivid, it seemed that the smoke in the sky may even have embellished the red-orange flame of the setting sun.
It placed the sun at the center of an orange circle and spread its rays across a belt of western sky that seemed to respond with a strange and rust-colored glow.
On the thermal front, at this time of year each day often speaks in the voice of two seasons: an old one and a new one.
Monday seemed to bring the old one back for a curtain call, eking out an official high temperature of exactly 90 degrees.