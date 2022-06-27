Monday seemed late for spring, yet early for summer

Placeholder while article actions load

It is often claimed that in Washington spring is confined to a few fine days between chill winter and steamy summer. But on Monday, although summer had clearly come, it almost seemed that spring refused to go. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The high afternoon temperature reported by the National Weather Service was 82, a reading not quite synonymous with true summertime scorch.

As we approached July, a month justly known for summer sizzle, that figure fell six degrees below average for the date.

We needed only to look back a dozen years to realize what a June 27 could produce. On June 27 in 2010, the mercury here reached 99, the record for the date.

Monday gave no sign of such severity. Probably the clouds and rain of morning and early afternoon deserved at least partial credit for helping stave off true summer for another day.

They helped Monday become the eighth day in the last 10 with below-average temperatures.

It seemed almost as Monday was part of a new mini-season — a time carved out between spring and summer, easing us from the cool delights of one into the inevitable swelter of the other.

At times on Monday, the skies seemed to suggest such a transition. Grayness prevailed for hours, then began to dissipate.

In the meantime, the late June sun, irresistible and dazzling, seemed impatient for the clouds to go and began to burn through their last wisps and shreds.

Out of the remnants of dampness and overcast, blue skies and sunshine emerged.

It made for a memorable Monday: probably brighter and warmer than spring yet seemingly not quite summer.

