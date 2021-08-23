Visually, it seemed representative of summer, with ample expanses of warm blue sky, now dotted with stray-seeming clouds and large cloud convoys.
Such picturesque qualities were only part of what made Monday seem like a seasonal signpost. There were statistics. On Monday, the sun rose before 6:30 a.m. for the last time this summer.
It may be hard to find more mournful meaning in a mere number. But according to the National Weather Service, the sun rose in Washington on Monday at 6:29 a.m. On Tuesday, it will be 6:30. That single minute showed the direction of our journey.
Moreover, Monday’s temperature touched 93. It was the 10th 90-degree day of the month and 40th of the year. In addition, Monday’s average temperature, based on its high and low readings, was five degrees above normal.
Through Sunday night, Washington’s average temperature, for all of August, had been exactly normal, according to Weather Service figures.
By a fraction of a degree, Monday, that landmark day, nudged us into the above-normal range for the month.