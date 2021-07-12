Perhaps more tellingly, the lowest temperature Monday morning was 78 degrees.
It’s in the morning that many people expect to find refuge from the environmental rigors of the hours to come.
The 78-degree reading did not seem to make for a refreshing morning. It was not very low for a low temperature. In fact, until Monday, every day this year, including July 6 and 7, recorded a lower low than that.
At five degrees above average, it may have seemed to many a discouraging sign that no great comfort would be in store.
Aside from how we may have responded as individuals to Monday’s sun and humidity, the official figures suggested that many of us found it no summertime idyll.
Consider, for example, the heat index. That measure combines temperature and humidity, in the interest of achieving greater meteorological truth.
On Monday it rose as high as 103 degrees, and it could reasonably be said that to be outdoors at 5 p.m. equated to exposure to that much heat.
At the same time, it should be noted, instruments clocked winds of 14 mph or more, which did help to mitigate things.