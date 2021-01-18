In particular, Monday demonstrated its similarity to other days this month in its above-normal high temperature.
Monday’s high was 48. Of 18 January days, six, a substantial fraction, have had high readings of 48 or 49.
In addition, the low temperature here Monday also modeled the low on other days this month.
Monday’s morning low was 34 degrees. Significantly, that was two degrees above freezing,
In another display of January’s meteorological consistency, only four days so far this month have been characterized by subfreezing temperatures.
The lowest was 28 on Jan. 13. By contrast, eight January days had low temperatures of 33 or 34. Monday’s morning low was 34.