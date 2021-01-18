This has been a month that has been without precedent here in many ways. But serenity, placidity and consistency can also be encountered, in such everyday aspects of life as our weather, and Monday seemed to be a good example.

Monday’s main distinction may be in how much it was like the other days that started 2021. Like many other days this month, Monday was cold, but not too cold. Nor was it snowy or rainy, fiercely windy or otherwise stormy. It had its clouds, but its bright sunny moments, too.

In particular, Monday demonstrated its similarity to other days this month in its above-normal high temperature.

Monday’s high was 48. Of 18 January days, six, a substantial fraction, have had high readings of 48 or 49.

In addition, the low temperature here Monday also modeled the low on other days this month.

Monday’s morning low was 34 degrees. Significantly, that was two degrees above freezing,

In another display of January’s meteorological consistency, only four days so far this month have been characterized by subfreezing temperatures.

The lowest was 28 on Jan. 13. By contrast, eight January days had low temperatures of 33 or 34. Monday’s morning low was 34.