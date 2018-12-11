Montgomery County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ASPEN HILL AREA

Bartlett St., 13511-David and Michelle Hyson to Raymond Atila Martinez Ojeda and Maricela Cordova Garcia, $493,100.

Burnside Dr., 5572, No. 5572-6-Stephenie K. Bartholomew to Evan Fan, $200,000.

Eades St., 4700-Seth Aldridge to Travis Jordan Atwater and Kailey Evelyn Smaczniak, $400,000.

Manor House Terr., 15418-Thomas C. and Morgan Spencer Cross to Joe Edward and Lindsay Renee Lusk, $395,000.

Parkvale Rd., 14412, No. 14412-Sarah Granger to Melissa Pezzella, $196,900.

BETHESDA AREA

Alcott Rd., 6312-Stephen Harris and Fabia Harris Mahoney to Jonathan C. and Julie B. Fritts, $750,000.

Brook Lane N., 8312-Jeffrey D. and Sari J. Wilde to Diana and Jeremy J. Mandia, $625,000.

Carnegie Dr., 6302-Kurt W. and Tania M. Marek to Matthew James Bottomley and Paola Lo Surdo, $822,000.

Del Ray Ave., 5004-Bethesda First Baptist Church and Church in Bethesda to Peter R.Q. Knop, $700,000.

Greentree Rd., 5612-Jason Tsai and Xia Chi to Brandon and Phuong Kim Park, $759,000.

Hempstead Ave., 8907-Michael Jeffrey and Nancy Robin Kay to Richard Caldarone and Elizabeth Wright, $1.23 million.

Lone Oak Dr., 6606-Carolyn J. Sauer to Jon A. Yeakley and Patricia C. Parola, $740,000.

McLean Dr., 5600-Carol M. Nakhuda and Alain J. Cohen to Marilyn B. Freidkin, $1.1 million.

Montrose Ave., 10643, No. 10643-Richard T. Foster to Judith L. Grover, $107,453.

Overlea Rd., 6003-Jordan and Rahel E. Rosner to Emine Hanedar and Tevfik Burak Sahin, $1.34 million.

River Rd., 8111, No. 153-Quarry Spring Associates Corp. to Mohammad Ganjei and Nezhat Frankfurt, $2.11 million.

Spring Lake Dr., 7521, No. C2-Beale Cummings to Elizabeth C. Kart and Harry W. Bullerdiek, $180,000.

Thoreau Dr., 8310-Cynthia Myers Martin to Justin P. Jahnke and Debra J. Audus, $959,000.

Wapakoneta Rd., 5112-Edith Inga De Andrade to , $840,000.

Wildwood Rd., 9804-Cynthia G. Nye and estate of Joseph B. Rabbitt to Armin Abazazri, $585,000.

Woodhaven Blvd., 8301-Kamyar and Maha Sartip to Rishi and Mansi Agarwal Kumar, $998,000.

BOYDS AREA

Bubbling Spring Rd., 14516-Jim J. Zhao and Dianna J. Lu to Xin Feng and Yixuan Dong, $655,500.

Little Sierra Ct., 21210-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Stephen A. and Amanda M. Cane, $540,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Chelsea Park Lane, 3905, No. 9-Sharad Jain to Adam T. and Tara N. Wamack, $370,000.

Spencerville Rd., 2708-Jane LG Barton to Janine and John Guerin, $457,500.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Castle Terr., 3714, No. 119-13-the Bank of New York Mellon and Loacare Corp. to Anju Ahuja, $180,000.

Gracefield Rd., 2929-Samuel and Elsy Hernandez to Tewodros Tesera Alemu and Pulford, $440,000.

Modrad Way, 13708, No. 7-Metodi Hadji and Liljana Hadji Janev to Dereje S. Yadeta and Saba Wolteji, $155,000.

Notley Rd., 612-David W. Bowers to Isabel Chavez, $475,000.

Sir Thomas Way, 13609, No. 1-C-33-Mylene Basse Feliho to Scott Russell Stewart, $185,000.

White Oak Vista Dr., 1652-Thomas E. Maness to Betel Shewargea Areda, $420,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Coquelin Terr., 3212-Joyce R. Sperling to Pieter Waalewijn and Manon Van Silfhout, $793,212.

Friendship Blvd., 5500, No. 1619N-Dorothy L. Buchhagen to Leon and Judith Major, $315,000.

Jones Bridge Rd., 4003-Kenneth W. and Beth M. Hauck to Benjamin D., Shoshana L., Nora Griffin and Robert C. Clark, $1.23 million.

Montgomery Ave., 8919-James M. and James K. Kinsella to Adam Levine and Diana Pomeran, $965,000.

Thornapple St., 3218-Christine M. Nicolaides to Manuel Berlengiero and Viola Felicita Gnocchi, $1.18 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Clarksburg Square Rd., 12832, No. 203-Dong Pyo and Young Hae Kim to Jessica Leigh Garlick, $210,000.

Fulmer Ave., 21912-NVR Inc. to Yan Zhao and Cuping Hou, $783,179.

Godwit St., 13917-Winchester Homes Inc. to Linhlien Duong, $515,848.

Janbeall Ct., 23812-Frankie Jean Childers to Pedram Behnam Pouya and Seyedeh S. Miranvarian, $430,000.

Robin Song Dr., 23117-Tongtong Chen to Adrian and Essence Blackmon, $406,750.

Turtle Rock Terr., 23021-Gabriel T. Potter to Dharmesh Pramodkumar Naik and Naomi Erika Felix Juanitez, $562,500.

Yellowwood Dr., 23110-Jitendra M. Desai to Yogeshwar Prabhakar Rao and Sherrdevi K. Yogeshwar, $575,000.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Countryside Dr., 2425-Sabina Silkworth to Conklin Gentry, Kimberly Gentry, David Hudgens and Jeannie Hudgens, $439,000.

Good Hope Rd., 15419-Katherine Parise Morgan and estate of Cecelia Marie Parise to Ziad Madanat, $361,000.

Stubblefield Way, 223-Mathias Enrique Flores and Claudia Camargo to Widyasari Gunadi, $279,900.

DAMASCUS AREA

Hunters Chase Lane, 10615-Maria Segovia and Miguel Quintanilla to Elizabeth A. Pearson, $324,900.

Shelldrake Cir., 10164-Mark A. and Shelby L. Monsini to Moyra Perez Guerrero, $250,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Briardale Terr., 7801-Bruno J. Mauprivez to Natenaeil N. Reketta and Zebider Firde, $369,000.

Horizon Terr., 6917-Thomas A. and Theresa V. Krafchik to Cassandra Rhiann Anderson Panic and Marko Panic, $435,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Baritone Ct., 11316-Denise M. and Claudia W. Jackson to Yihong Zhou, $314,500.

Eastwood Ave., 10702-Alan and Jacquelyn H. Merlehan to Patrick Chapman, $479,000.

Kerwin Rd., 506-C. and C. Design and Remodeling Corp. to Jason Thomas and Stephanie Marie Verdino, $545,900.

Lowander Lane, 801-Rose Marie Kelly and Cheryl Lynette Malone to Theodore R. and Ferzan Jaeger, $440,000.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 9039, No. 301-Carmen R. Siri to Veronica Hamlett, $190,000.

Wayne Ave. E., 95, No. 309-Cecilia Tovar to Inick and Sekwang Kim, $135,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Brighton Dr., 20-Scott C. and Corin S. Ford to Yee Teng Chan, $420,000.

Cathedral Way, 8707-Robert L. Clark Jr. to Sandra Kay Kelly, $475,000.

Emory Grove Rd., 9416-Sue Anne Reade to Joseph J. Coratola Jr., $460,000.

Meadowgate Terr., 219-Adnan Durrani and M. Dolores Paoli to Christopher R. and Katharine F. Scott, $402,100.

Rawlings Rd., 108-Margaret S. Ellenson to Rotana Oung, Sovatha Huot, Kadeth Thlang and Vanny Huot, $310,000.

Russell Ave., 102-Paul Shinn and Angelee Mullins to Norman Mustafa and William W. Lambett, $485,000.

Turtle Dove Lane, 9148-Frank R. Santiago to Hasna H. Begum and Fakhrul Islam, $290,000.

Windbrooke Dr., 918, No. 918-Thomas J. Carruthers to Parvin Rouhafza, $187,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Bayswater Rd., 12212-William Neil and Shirley Collen Forehand to Nadine Ngwing Azie, $660,000.

Copley Cir., 160, No. 26-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Teresa A. Kelley, $585,990.

Elmira Lane, 120-Xinle Cui and Zhouhong Cao to Sheldon Oslen David and Katrice Orinda Massaih, $555,000.

Fields Rd., 9701, No. 1604-Barbara T. and Donald A. Lampe to Sirish Rao Vattam and Eva Sharma Acharya, $165,000.

Golden Ash Way, 38-Walter and Gail Borotto to Sarah L. Harper, $550,000.

Highland Ridge Ave., 307-David L. and Brenda C. Willingham to Yaning Sun and Tongtong Xu, $642,450.

Longdraft Rd., 17131-Denise D. Dion to Simeon Hernandez Romero, $345,000.

Outpost Dr., 10812-Ricard L. and Sherry S. Burka to Eran and Erica Goldberg Horodniceanu, $845,000.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 712, No. 712-P2-Sonia A. Osorio to Yisha Gu and Laiqiang Ying, $72,000.

Sandberry Ct., 101-Grant A. and Marcia S. Rossignol to Shahabeddin Torabian and Seyadehsafoura Sedigh Marvasti, $477,900.

Urban Ave., 228, No. 228-Kathleen Meredith Bolden and Kathleen Breitenbach to Yuru Huang, $375,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Amber Hill Ct., 20819-Victor L. and Pasty Jean Manor to Jose Granados, $340,000.

Bronco Ct., 2, No. 250-Katie Slavin to Amrutha Dasaratharam Elamparuthy, $255,000.

Churchill Ridge Cir., 12914, No. 6-J-John J. and Sandra M. Lee to Dong J. Chu, $190,000.

Harvest Glen Way, 13609-Christopher P. and Kelly Lynn Fields to Adam J. and Nancy M. Hernandez, $370,000.

Laurel Grove Pl., 12517-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Balkissoon and Hairmawattie Singh, $194,250.

Manor Stone Dr., 13336-Sujata Bhasin Buckley and estate of Surendra Paul Bhasin to Seyed Masoud Malekzadeh and Anahita Agharahimi, $875,000.

Monarch Vista Dr., 13705-Ravi Venkatram and Smitha Rao Vasist to Vincent T. and Bessie Semugooma Mayengo, $520,000.

Post Creek Pl., 12522-Jean Marie Cherubim to Michael and Jessica Robichaud, $300,000.

Split Rock Lane, 18550-Xiao Yun Bao to Zelalem T. Rajie, $276,000.

Summer Oak Dr., 11855-Cheryl Singo Burba and Cheryl Singo Byrd to Luis A. Martinez and Mariluz Gonzalez, $282,000.

Waterside Dr., 20123, No. 98-Daniel S. Cerro and Montague Street Trust to Gina M. Sharp, $215,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Astoria Ct., 3510-Stanley Parlph Keyser and estate of Rebecca Hesong Ranner to Shadi Pezehski and Sasan Jalali, $410,000.

Orleans Ct., 5004-Patricia Garlinghouse and Elizabeth M. Lagos to Keith E. Kelso and Elizabeth M. Lagos, $532,448.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Damascus Rd., 7352-Song Chu to Eric Philip and Carlie Simon Surkovich, $300,000.

Magruder Knolls Ct., 9013-Particia A. Scott and Kevin M. Libby to Joshua Miller, $920,000.

Woodfield Rd., 23838-Frances J. and Frank J. Coleman to Jack R. and Misty Chally, $575,000.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Elger Mill Rd., 9308-Josephine A. Fabrizio to Michael Shannon Pherigo and Aishah Lacole Mills, $435,000.

Harbor Tree Rd., 20224-Trupti and Jayesh Dharia to Cidalia Lopes Goncalves and Eduardo Goncalves Marques, $230,000.

Mercado Way, 10505-to John F. and Danielle M. Hessler, $399,000.

Ridgeline Dr., 10065-Joseph H. Jenkins to Saleba Rizkalhah, $231,185.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18632, No. 2-Robbin Del Nagro to Jiawei Wang, $121,500.

Wheelwright Dr., 19864-Heather Conversano to Barbara E. Quisquinay and Luis M. Vides Hernandeza, $277,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Moffet Rd., 1402-Jimmy A. Hernandez and Anna A. Hargrave to Marbin E. Herrera Sandoval, $325,000.

Tahona Dr., 8204-Adrian A.V. Maynard and Pauline E. Maynard to Fredis V. Del Cid Melendez and Noe A. Umana Sola, $330,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Baileys Lane, 15500-Christopher J. Johannes to Patrick and Amelia Ware Overton, $680,000.

Bel Pre Rd., 3740, No. 3740-6-Bank of New York Mellon and JP Morgan Chase Bank to Genaro E. Jimenez and Tapia E. Lopez Coripuna, $93,000.

Blair Stone Lane, 13811-Llewellyn and Maxine Mosely to Lin Zaw Oo, $430,000.

Elm Tree Lane, 2142-Nicholas M. and Alexandra S. Patchan to Rafael De La Rosa and Jessica Membreno, $455,000.

Foggy Glen Dr., 13808-Winchester Homes Inc. to Stephanie Fritaz and David Lloyd Savolaine, $675,000.

Hewitt Ave., 3423, No. 219-Elizabeth A. Davis to Maurici Maldonado, $220,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15107, No. 2-209-Geary Paul Insley and estate of Doris N. Insley to Hugo Agustin Arce, $141,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3200, No. 308-Alan S. and Flora Feld to Thirsey P. Gordy, $255,000.

Leisure World Blvd. S., 2901, No. D-Thomas A. Hurley and estate of Francis X. Gavigan to Robert C. and Patricia H. Fauver, $425,000.

May St., 3303-Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust and New Penn Financial Corp. to Laura Morales, $325,000.

Rabbit Hollow Pl., 1527-Consolata Gasasira to Andrew Chiu, An Chung and Shu Mei Chung, $525,000.

Village Gate Dr., 14812-Inger H. Swimpson to Alan F. Cassel and Sheryl C. Mattis, $569,000.

OLNEY AREA

Barnsley Lane, 3905-Deanna G. Mills to Daniel Lawrence Draton and Kellie Marie Drayton, $488,500.

Buehler Rd., 17811, No. 2-B-2-Richard Ottoson to Gregory S. and Mary Kay Porter, $137,000.

Evangeline Terr., 4004-Sara Christine Carter to Lynn Janet Thiesmeyer, $286,000.

Longview Lane, 17529-K2NC Corp. to Richard T. and Kelly Van Horn Leach, $344,000.

Queen Elizabeth Dr., 18525-Anna and Eugene Sambataro to Giuliana L. Canchasto Arce, Renato X. De Oliveira, Justino V. Canchasto Jimenez and Maria Canchasto, $441,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Ansin Circle Dr., 12575-Bertram H. and Barbara S. Rosen to Richard S. and Beverly N. Rudman, $1.3 million.

Bit and Spur Lane, 10400-George Samman to Hong Qiang Gao and Wei Zhao, $1.32 million.

Bytham Ridge Lane, 125-Winchester Homes Inc. to Soung E. and Chelsea Sohyun Kim, $1.09 million.

Falls Bridge Lane, 9516-Eugene R. and Jennifer L. Dare to Michael L. Byer and Laura B. Silverberg, $1.09 million.

Hayworth Dr., 13636-NRZ Reo IV Corp. to Wei Yang, $518,000.

Lancashire Dr., 1979-Estate of Gerhard and Maria Wirth Dieterle to Brian Andrew Habs and Kristen Alexandra Wayne, $725,000.

Palatine Dr., 11405-Timothy and Stacy M. Gorin to Zhen Chen and Li Jia, $1.41 million.

Powder Horn Dr., 11057-David S. and Sonia B. Hirshfeld to Vally Khamisani, $870,000.

Rouen Lane, 9001-Richard L. Valliant and Carla E. Maffeo to Celia and Johmn Katz, $939,000.

Windsor View Dr., 10337-H. Kenneth and Amy S. Fleishman to Michael J. Neumann and May L. Rinaldi, $1.04 million.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Bradford Dr., 513-Bodil P. Goldstein to Eyal Rand and Netta Nathaniel, $605,000.

Cabin John Pkwy., 814-Allison and Christine N. Dietrich to Edward C. and Andrea A. Culhane, $547,500.

Chapman Mill Dr., 5708, No. 1908-Alexander R. Shiel to Benjamin D. Raffel, $385,000.

Delamere Ct., 9704-David Z. Zhuang and Ying Fan to Conway Emile and Christine Claudia Smithson, $635,000.

Foxden Dr., 13101-Orit Rubinshtein to William M. and Melissa Marie Dunn, $749,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. 1516-Carole S. Swaney to Deborah Talley, $469,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10401, No. P-5-Rafael and Carmen Pulupa to Otto Oscar Troxler and Gabriela Alejandra Ferreyra,

Hilltop Ascent Dr., 10209-Brookfield Travilah Grove Corp. to Daniel Michael and Dongpei Huang Stanko, $737,500.

Hungerford Dr., 501, No. 138-Michael Delos Reyes to Roberta Hinitz, $324,000.

Kings Riding Way, 10701, No. 201-14-Myong W. and Paul T. Kim to Helene Ann Tucker, $385,000.

Montgomery Ave. W., 544-Atinil Corp. to Stephen M. and Anna Goldman, $560,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 629-Kiwan P. Kim to Batya Glazer and Gil Steinlauf, $480,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800, No. 1102-Michael T. Cipu to Omari Antoinne Jones and Adrian Eun Joo Odya Weis, $190,000.

Prettyman Dr., 341, No. 22-Fadi Yousef and Izat Yousef Majlaton to Julianne Paige and Robert Tyler Moltz, $389,900.

Wilson Ave., 711-Johann and Jana Jones to Joseph and Renata Fire, $650,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Apperson Pl., 20029-Nelson M. Rivas and Angelina V. Pineda Rivas to Edoh K. Ameduite, $295,000.

Eton Manor Dr., 11824, No. 103-Stephanie L. and Michael I. Doggett to Gurdip and Harleen Singh, $182,000.

Minstrel Tune Dr., 11206-Frank J. and Ramona Lessen to Weitao Guan, $520,000.

Stoney Point Way, 19924-Sylla M. and Rafca S. Khouri to Nick Allen Myers and Erika Alvardo Juarez, $238,500.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Bonifant St., 821-Bayram and Ummauhan Kantar to Aaron M. Johns, $637,500.

Forest Glen Rd., 2114-Charles and Chang Sook Kim to John and Emeka Iwukemjika, $537,000.

Newell St., 8045, No. 406-Thomas F. and Christina M. Corrado to Whitney Ann Mulhauser and Eamonn Donnelly, $431,000.

Watson Rd., 9206-Woodside Park Partners Corp. to Alfred J. Coleman III and Amber M. Thomas Perry, $1.21 million.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Eastern Ave., 6729-Jack B. Wenger Jr. to John D. Bartell and John C. Frank, $225,000.

Hudson Ave., 609, No. 609-12-Rhea L. Voloshen and estate of Lauren Voloshen to Francis X. Gaegler III, $130,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 7333, No. 711-Christopher Pegram to Thamodaran Subramaniam and Kristen Allen, $234,000.

Fourth Ave., 6421-Ian N. Hill to Molly Judith Bowen and Eli Joseph Wykell, $607,500.

TWINBROOK AREA

Denfield Rd., 5720-Jose E. and Sandra Delao to Sanjay Baral and Shova Adhikari, $350,000.

McAuliffe Dr., 2206-Ging S. and Barbara T. Lo to Mei Li and Ruixi Luo, $400,000.

Vandegrift Ave., 5911-Carlos A. and Lauren A. Trujillo to Eric G. Linkins, $360,000.

WASHINGTON GROVE AREA

Daylily Lane, 5-Hudson City Savings Bank to Dieudonne and Celestine Amatu, $375,000.

WHEATON AREA

Claybrook Dr., 134-Gabriel David Kasper and estate of Susan Feller to Elizabeth F. and Alexander G. Homme, $420,000.

Forest Grove Dr., 10013-Tammy Worton and estate of Melva Daniel to Liam E. and Allison R. Phibbs, $420,000.

Kersey Rd., 703-Dieudonne Antoine Ganga to Caroline J. and Raphael J. Cohen, $701,000.

Plyers Mill Rd., 2511-Forest T. Crumpler and Jessica Stadd to Michael W. Harrison and Julie B. Lake, $445,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Mountville Rd., 5639-Michael L. and Phyllis A. Albro to Keith and Courtney A. Marcoux, $299,000.

BRUNSWICK AREA

Delaware Ave. N., 218-Justin C. and Angela A. Smithhisler to Deven S. MacKellar and Cassi M. Vick, $245,000.

Potomac St. E., 223-Eric Moore General Contracting Corp. to Michael and Jeffrey Wright, $192,500.

Younkins Dr., 1208-NVR Inc. to Joseph R. Kauffman, $339,446.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Brockton Dr., 3329-Christopher L. and Amy A. Gallaway to Moises and Lisa Ronquillo, $445,000.

Shadywood Ct., 3902-Kenneth Scott and Beth Doreen Midula to Valerie Riley, $279,900.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Alan Linton Blvd. W., 6208-Donald G. and Ovetta H. Ballard to Arun S. Balsubramanian and Sudha Ravindran, $425,000.

Ballenger Run Blvd., 6501-NVR Inc. to Michael and Rebecca Werner, $364,268.

Blackgum Dr., 5253-NVR Inc. to Gnanaraj Johnson Koilpillai and Ruth Sumathi Stephen, $541,502.

Butterfly Lane, 5825-Mark D. and Kathleen M. Sullivan to Sonia G. Munoz, $264,000.

Catalpa Rd., 7081-Ray Dell Angelo to Diane P. Brigham, $210,000.

Cypress Ct., 7185-Wayne’s World Corp. to Krisma Jackson, $164,000.

Duke Ct., 5500-Mark S. and Denise Gambill to Lun and Zhenyu Li, $219,000.

Eugene Way, 4823-NVR Inc. to Sanalp Mehrotra and Sneha Nair, $336,719.

Hannover Ct., 5772-Garth J. and Lisa M. Fazio to Jason and Sierra Delisser, $390,000.

Jefferson Commons Way, 5959-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Fred E. and Heather Nicole Krumpe, $325,120.

Kirkland Dr., 5633-Cheyl Ann Thompson to Domenica J. and Christopher McDonald, $350,000.

Lavender Plaza, 5701, No. D-Ying J. Delmedico to George P. Noel, $115,000.

Madigan Trail, 6415-NVR Inc. to Beatrice Akaki and Bismarck Asare, $451,990.

Newton Dr., 6418-Thomas Price and Jessica Naumar to Leslie T. Lewis, $343,000.

Primus Ct., 575-Susan L. Selby to Faheem Anwar, $231,000.

Staghorn Ave., 1034-Larry C. Wyatt to Russel W. Hardy, $160,000.

Vona Lane, 4714-NVR Inc. to Min Lawin Chit and Hla Thanda, $354,800.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Algonquin Rd., 1749-Dwight D. and Jeannette G. Freeland to Eric Steenstra, $415,000.

Bear Den Rd., 2217-Russell C. and Dina Brown to Denise and Dean Sarchiapone, $329,500.

Birchwood Lane, 9429-Norman E. Williams and Katie E. Renn to Natreon J. Jordan Sr., $289,900.

Briarcliff Lane, 8813-Federal National Mortgage Association to Daniel C. Bur, $249,900.

Caulfield Ct., 2605-Katharine and Patrick Seville to Carly S. Hartley, $280,000.

Cornwall Terr., 6125-Kevin L. Zimmerman to Caitlin A. and Matthew J. Misiaszek, $381,400.

Fairbanks Lane, 6405-Gnanaraj Johnson Koilpillai and Ruth Sumathi Stephen to John Katumwa and Carla R. Kimwele, $376,000.

Holden Rd., 1111-Wormald Homes at EastChurch Corp. to Jeffrey Anspacher, $537,103.

Market St. N., 1314-Landmark Investment Properties Corp. to Jon A. and Susan N. Errickson, $379,900.

Monocacy View Cir., 1844B, No. 65B-Troy Edward Holmes to Maura L. and David J. Vanleeuwen, $220,500.

Norva Ave., 212-Joan B. Flake to Tara Gorve, $279,900.

Pine Ave., 902-Ronald J. Jenckins Jr. and Katheen R. O’Connor Jenkins to Lee Ann and Michael C. Bandy, $299,900.

Poolside Way, 1788A, No. 21-A-John Everett Perkins Hess to Wendy Nalborczyk, $206,000.

South St. W., 225-Dina Padden to Neal and Christine Dimarco, $275,000.

Trafalgar Lane, 1504-Monocacy Park Land Corp. and Monocacy Park Condominium Corp. to Kathleen A. Kaas, $348,225.

Wheyfield Dr., 1670-U.S. Bank to Shuang Guo and Xuefeng Cao, $252,000.

Fifth St. E., 229-Steven T. and Lauren S. Small to Kevin A. and Rachel N. Gammell, $338,500.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Bexhill Dr., 1016-Richard A. and Carrie Cipperly to Khanh Q. and Sang M. Nguyen, $275,000.

Cohasset Ct., 2009-Ridgewall Corp. to Mohammed Amar Afzal, $400,109.

Heather Ridge Dr., 550F, No. 7F-Andrey Lorraine Demarais to Diane E. Creger, $80,400.

Lawler Dr., 1201-DRSFA Corp. to Angela J. Borges, $378,879.

Mountain Creek Cir., 126-Christopher Reynolds and Laurin West to Alyson Dignan, $234,900.

Quandary Dr., 2001-NVR Inc. to Brian Luke and Annamarie Josephine Kenny, $470,163.

Schaffer Dr., 1192-Luis Armando Escobar to Mary E. Harston, $260,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 1764-Paul and Michele Edlund to Santos O. Bentiez Rubio, $259,900.

Wetherburne Way, 2243-Christopher Lee and Christine Kincy to Rebecca Rosales, $252,000.

Wynfield Ct., 2405-Ruifeng Ray Liu and Xuefeng Zhou to Natalie N. Bush, $259,900.

GARFIELD AREA

Fox Tower Rd., 14034-Thomas M. and Lucinda M. Wathen to Kevin P. and Lauren A. Carter, $429,000.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Mussetter Rd., 5202-George S. Kalargyros and Erin E. Wheeler to Richard and Jennice Oriolo, $485,000.

Rochefort St., 5820-NVR Inc. to John Lapoint, $383,893.

KNOXVILLE AREA

Galyn Dr., 226-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Amanda Downs, $367,000.

LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Timmons Rd., 7802-Barbara Ann Idella Bowlus Estage to Allen Jay Clegg, $166,650.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Main St. E., 19-William A. Williams to Jon and Allison S. Canty, $399,900.

Stone Springs Lane, 708-Veronica Wolfhard to Richard and Ashley Heinzman, $284,900.

MONROVIA AREA

Lee Hill Dr., 12408-Hamilton Property Asset Corp. to Richard G. and Julie M. Snider, $369,900.

Seths Folly Dr., 4548-NVR Inc. to Wyatt and Hollie Genser, $409,305.

Tinder Box Way, 11007-Calatlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Justin Stevens and Jennifer Michelle Carney, $639,375.

Viridian Terr., 4294-Winchester Homes Inc. to Teresa Y. Burford, $698,176.

Weller Hill Dr., 11680-James J. and Diane M. Maloney to Anna Rosa and Thad Jason Tomlinson, $659,900.

MULLINIX AREA

Legion Dr., 5312-Brian Keith and Charlana E. Hornick to Carlos Benjamin Moya Alvarado and Marcos Benjamin Moya Alvarado, $337,000.

Whitetail Ct., 1311-Joan F. Easton to Andrew B. and Melissa N. Lloyd, $460,000.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Fox Rock Dr., 62-Robert K. and Elizabeth E. Flanigan to Shyam Arun and Amber Rae Kumar, $385,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Balmoral Overlook, 6712-Philip K. and Vanessa G. Piper to Scott L. Wallace, $411,500.

Chickadee Lane, 6809-Ryan Legacy Builders Inc. to Erik J. and Melissa Bergman, $324,500.

Lake Point Ct., 10739-Deborah J. Deane to Shannon and Michael Obonyo, $319,000.

Meadowpoint End, 6896-Hubert Clapp and Kelsey Bacher to Kaili M. Van Waveren and Colin Shultzaberger, $360,000.

Point Clear Ct., 10158-Bo Inge L. Lundh and Joanne L. Andrews to Daniel and Suzanne Rinker Kachura, $700,000.

Shavano Rd. W., 6813-Ryan and Brandi Phan to Devin R. and Jennifer L. Simms, $460,653.

Tessie Ct., 5642-Jaclyn M. Nilan to Randy Brian, Theresa E. and Michelle Lynn Rodriquez, $255,000.

POINT OF ROCKS AREA

Conrads Ferry Dr., 1699-Michael Robert and Maggie Brems Couch to Patrick Tavis Hansen and Kathryn Rose Wilson, $375,000.

THURMONT AREA

Catoctin Furnace Rd., 12845-Morris T. Willard and estate of Phyllis J. Willard to Ronald Chen, $240,000.

Macintosh Dr., 7-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Sean Anthony Lafianza, $339,000.

URBANA AREA

Brigadoon Lane, 9529-Travis D. and Er Nazarene Dickens to Angel M. Arias and Melinda S. Somarriba, $359,000.

Carriage Hill St., 9432-Sharmin Rahman and Akm F. Mustafa to Christopher and Carrie Arnsberger, $531,000.

John Simmons St., 9107-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper to Mohammad Asif, $480,375.

Penrose St., 9382-Christopher and Carrie Arnsberger to Sivakumar Ramanathan and Bhauvaneswari Natharajan, $350,000.

Sharon Dr., 8323-Gary D. Sandman to Amy and Blake Wood, $400,000.

Wasatch View Dr., 3010-NVR Inc. to Katherine and Joseph Geiser, $672,084.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Challenge Walk, 8824-Katherine V. Miller to Wendy L. Diaz Rodriguez and Maria Z. Rodriguez Lemus, $170,000.

Dublin Rd., 10220-Hiram E. and Debra L. Flook to Savannah Delmont and Jerry Stuits, $419,900.

WOODSBORO AREA

Coppermine Rd., 11125-Bertrand E. Newcomer to Scott T. Daily and Heidi L. Robar Daily, $345,000.