Montgomery County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ASPEN HILL AREA

Chesterfield Rd., 14337-Sterling National Bank to Danny and Frayda Penini, $565,900.

Sloan St., 13515-Senake Gajamera and Naomi Setti to Brett and Genie Miller, $490,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 14305-MZ Capital Corp. to Willette Renee Reeves, $525,000.

BETHESDA AREA

Albia Rd., 5421-Webb C. and Jaime K. Hayes to Dominic Michael and Kimberly Jeanne Pomponi, $1.94 million.

Arrowood Rd., 7400-Roubina and Nayiri Kredian Poochikian to Oscar A. and Maria D. Morinigo, $1.13 million.

Burdette Rd., 8300, No. 526-Arthur L. and Julie Ronder Domike to Cecilia F. Dorrow, $480,000.

Chestnut St., 4518-Ronald J. Brownstein and Eileen N. McMenamin to Adam and Rebecca Ballard Schindler, $1.39 million.

Crescent St., 4923, No. B-11-Estate of Estelle S. Sigur to Armando Luis Nazario Barrera and Maria de los Angeles Ramos Olazagasti, $775,000.

Edgefield Rd., 4609-2 Corp. to Albert and Lana Keren Chu, $1.41 million.

Elsmere Ave., 5003-Sharon Ann Martin Edwards to Peter Jancik, $665,000.

King Charles Way, 5353-Peter McElroy to Saba H. Lakhani, $553,000.

Massachusetts Ave., 5718-Glenn L. Northup and estate of Regina K. Northup to Robert S. Teachout and Catherine A. Carpousis, $749,000.

Newport Ave., 5121-Mitchell C. Bailin and Lisa A. O’Brien to Geoffrey Egnal and Clare Geller, $1.09 million.

Park Ave., 4838-Thomas G. and Barbara D. Ingersoll to Jennifer L. Clinton, $1.1 million.

River Rd., 8111, No. 152-Quarry Springs Associates Corp. to Robert S. and Betsy G. Feinberg, $1.85 million.

Sleaford Pl., 7911-Kathleen A. Schmidt and Ann W. Kennedy to Karen M. and Robert P. Lynch, $800,000.

Tuscarawas Rd., 5321-Joanne Roney and William G. Hepworth to Andrew Jones, $999,999.

Weymouth St., 10513-Patrick Mitchell to Irina Bogatyreva, $220,000.

BOYDS AREA

Ashleigh Greene Rd., 14208-Won Seon and Eun Sook Choi to Chintan and Pinky Fafadia, $691,000.

Harvest Moon Rd., 14320-Shengwen Kao and Chuyun Lu to Jigar R. and Krupali M. Patel, $620,000.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Forest Wood Dr., 3405-Robert J. and Christiana Tosatto to Elise D. Miller Hooks, $540,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Ballinger Terr., 14225-Waheeda Hye to Golmame Engedageth and Elizabeth Wedajo, $324,900.

Tazewell Terr., 4211-Delores S. Smith to Luis Alonso Valle Lopez and Edith J. Lizama, $270,000.

CABIN JOHN AREA

78th St., 6520-Foxhall Cabin John Corp. to Timothy M. and Julie E. Herwing, $1.8 million.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Davan Dr., 12607-Kathleen Murray to Charlotte I. Perrett and Earl W. and Erica P. Lindsey, $480,000.

Jackson Rd., 1001-Janet L. Meekham to Jeffrey W. Bridegum, $275,000.

Priscilla Dr., 1811-Daniel S. and Pamela Fitzgerald to Nilson O. Canenguez, $470,000.

Sir Thomas Dr., 3309, No. 5-A-33-Claudette R. Smith to Shiela B. Judica, $184,900.

Tufa Terr., 1834-Margaret K. Straughn and estate of Crystal A. Straughn to James H. and Alba Steele, $355,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Brennon Lane, 6802-Shauna V. Smith Kauffmann to James Carlsen, $1.08 million.

Chevy Chase Lake Dr., 3647-CC Homes Association Corp. to Berhanu A. Degefu and Muluwork T. Abebe, $216,319.

Drummond Ave., 4720-Stephen L. and Sharon L. Lande to Adam Kaminsky and Michelle Weiss, $1.5 million.

Park Ave. N., 4550, No. 413-Robin Caplan Richard and Sherry W. Caplan to Martin and Amy Kramer, $585,000.

West Hwy. E., 4242, No. 601-Joan Morie Doty and Peter Marc Dilonardo to Brenda A. Young and Douglas E. Stansberry, $186,700.

Woodlawn Ave., 5321-Charles E. and Patricia S. Beverly to Robert Blake and Mary Laura Stamper Shue, $1.75 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Bright Sky Dr., 22366-Robert D. and Suzanne A. Maxey to Yuri N. and Karin D. Inwood, $660,000.

Broadway Ave., 22007, No. 402D-NVR Inc. to Joshua and Julia S. Otten, $394,675.

Broadway Ave., 22123-NVR Inc. to Sneha Patel and Vishal M. Bant, $440,750.

Lapwing Way, 13725-Winchester Homes Inc. to Latoria and Brandon Cantey, $638,500.

Orsay St., 13280, No. 1908-German A. and Michelle D. Martinez to Megan Hutchinson and Troy Gloster, $345,000.

Prado Lane, 135, No. 2902-Peter and Charis Granger Mbugua to Conomiah M. and Andrea Brigewater McCarthy, $319,900.

Robin Song Dr., 23321-Germain M. and Regina Castro Allen to Manpreet and Lakhvinder Wadhwa, $531,000.

Sweetspire Dr., 23025-Antonio J. Santiago and Yvette Perez to Xiao Chao Yu and Victoria Manistre, $399,000.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Peach Orchard Rd., 15601-Armando and Ester P. Toledo to Cristiano Da Silva and Alair B. Flores, $495,000.

Spotswood Dr., 1128-Brian J. and Jennifer Gibson to Raj K., Shukla and Hersh Kapoor, $400,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Cornor Dr., 26104-Douglas Scott Iles and Douglas Wayne Gaither to Michael Walter and Evan Thomas and Stephen R. Kaufman, $440,000.

Shasta Ct., 10623, No. B-7-Victoria Del Carmen Ramos Morales to Sisavart Chanthaphon, $147,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Applewood Pl., 6710-Leonard Sammarco and Judie M. Fernandes to Joseph Pinto, $740,000.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16568-CSP Associates I. Corp. to Tiana A. Bey, $622,245.

Granby Rd., 5601-Laura Stewart Wallace to Steven D. and Carmela Willis, $588,000.

Pilgrims Cove, 6508-Katherine E. Fleskes to Patrick Joseph and Laura Marie Austin, $480,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Burnt Mills Ave., 505-Phyllis N. and Richard L. Smith to Alif Mehari and Blain Estifanos, $411,000.

Crestmoor Cir., 215-Matthew C. and Daina V. Galinanes Scheider to Stefan Lorch and Natale Long, $579,000.

Gabel St., 911-Carlos A. Espinoza and Rody M. Nunez to Robert and Friedel Krusen, $490,000.

Irwin St., 301-Patrick Koyangbo Modeba to David H. Bradley, $425,000.

Manchester Rd., 9017-Linda A. Matuskey to Angela Spicer, $253,000.

Saint Lawrence Dr., 409-Edward Matthew and Catherine M. Donohue to William D. Turner and Alana C. Hackshaw, $680,000.

Walden Rd., 9305-Dorita and Harold C. Davis to Molley Hardin and Kevin Duff, $540,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Calypso Pl., 18733-Gladys I. Walker to Ericka Elizabeth and Rachel Jocelyn Orellana, $395,000.

Cinnabar Ct., 17-Colleen M. McElwee to Tomeka C. Granderson, $410,000.

Emory Grove Rd., 9130-Joumana and Ibrahim Aridi to Tu Thien Tan and Huongthu Thi Nguyen, $590,000.

George St., 2-John Forbes and Ashley Whitmire Kerwin to Sara Christine Ahlgren, $424,900.

Guildberry Dr., 18401, No. 201-Glenn R. Winegardner to Dennis Williams and Jeffrey Ganz, $140,000.

Hummingbird Terr., 9233-MT Property Corp. to Katherine Nicole Parra and Erick Alvaro Pierola Velasco, $295,000.

Mayhill Terr., 19709-Bradley Porter and Myriangie Traverso to Marco Antonio Coicca and Angela Shannel N. Della, $345,000.

Pelican Ave., 555-Michael Winston and Tien Tran to Fadi R. and Jennifer Baaklini, $400,762.

Silver Leaf Dr., 18033-Hyung Yong Kim and Hea Gyung Ryeom to Taeil Kim, $530,000.

Turtle Dove Lane, 9123-Parker E. Cowgill to Pedro J. and Mercedes A. Ramirez, $236,750.

Windbrooke Cir., 136, No. 136-Eleeka Saghri and Tamer Hassanien to Brandon J. Steele, $182,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Chevy Chase St., 177, No. 177-Mark B. and Elizabeth Austin Rosenfeld to Catherine B. Lewis, $419,900.

County Ct., 34, No. 17-8-Georges Fontus to Thomas Carbone, $310,000.

Falconbridge Dr., 12609-Winter Andrew and Corrine Alise Troxel to Daniella and Ryan Cummings, $710,000.

Golden Ash Way, 98-Hang Xu to Frank A. and Gladys B. White, $565,000.

Inspiration Lane, 330-Hannah H. and Richard Y. Han to Megan Annie and Victor Grigori Prikhodko, $723,000.

Longmeadow Dr., 25-Jesse Wertjes to Andrew William and Margaret Elizabeth Burton, $362,000.

Orchard Dr., 23-Priya K. Patel and Swetang B. Kadakia to Jiali Xiao, $320,000.

Polk Ct., 1-Omer and Hacer Karadag to Sua Kang, $360,000.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 778, No. 778-10-Stephanie Wills to Fariba Hadibakhtiari, $115,000.

Ridgepoint Pl., 404, No. 404-12-Dudley D. and Sally L. Connell to Bruce A. and Debra A. Poese, $300,000.

Timber Rock Rd., 50-Shu Hui C. Huang and Yongwu Justin Rong to Luxi Shan, $305,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Bargene Way, 20405-Gladys Pagcial to Melissa Ann and Christopher James Rivieccio, $385,000.

Celebration Way, 19802-Sean F. and Johanna G. Bruce to Rodrigo J. and Sinthia M. Colocho, $425,000.

Eagles Nest Ct., 12205, No. M-Xiaowen Lu to Gillian C. Lan, $173,000.

Giant Ct., 13524-Franck Pejoux to Ricardo Julio Roldan Leon and Judith Veronica Roldan, $315,000.

Kelley Farm Dr., 14810-Laura Ann Harris and the Charles Eric Carlson Revocable Living Trust to Mario and Kimberly Campuzano, $788,000.

Mill House Ct., 13061-Manish Saraf and the 13061 Mill House Land Trust to Wyneshia R. Hicks, $293,500.

Rockingham Rd., 14019-Victor A. Salas Vizcardo and Lily M. Dietz to Philip Ahn, Saetbybul Lee and Soo Kim Ahn, $438,000.

Shipley Terr., 20216, No. 201-8B-Jose M. Ugalde to Brigitte Thackston, $149,900.

Sparkling Water Dr., 18811, No. 5-Lelia Y. Nimatallah to Patricia and David Goodnight, $230,000.

Summer Oak Dr., 11835-U.S. Bank National Association and Bear Stearns Backed Securities I. Corp. to Oluwafemi Eytoyosi Adetula, $260,000.

Treebranch Terr., 18904-June M. Smith to Zhijiang He and Xinyuan Zhang, $265,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Archer Pl., 3805-Eileen Shirley Graves and Stanely Morris Weinman to Carlos A. and Lauren A. Trujillo, $444,000.

Denfeld Ave., 3910-Patrick F. Greaney to Matthew J. Henika and Jing Shen, $449,000.

Everett St., 4533-Catherine M. Flynn and Anthony C. Depastina to Hong Gao, $584,000.

Halsey St., 3907-Anterb Corp. to Paul Sheehy, $473,000.

Morrell Ct., 3909-Virginia Sullivan to Carl E. and Aime C. Keith, $462,000.

Summit Ave., 10321-Equity Resource Corp. to Virginia M. Sullivan, $899,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

English Meadow Pl., 21605-John M. and Clarice D. Brown to Omar Khan and Elizabeth Duke, $690,000.

Griffith Rd., 5235-Glenn C. and Diana S. Massey to Timothy K. and Julie G. Hussman, $575,000.

Sugar Cane Lane, 24032-Linder Park Gerner and Linder Pak to Erica Wolanin and Mitchell Benjamen Black, $355,000.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Bathgate Ct., 9301-Blanca Reyes and Blanca O. Crespo to Damarcus and Keisha Charles, $275,000.

Club House Rd., 19309-Ann G. Parambil to Lida Beigi, $110,700.

Giantstep Terr., 20000-Bernard Jeffrey and Luann Petty Cravath to Younas M. and Lailuma Yar, $572,000.

Hellingly Pl., 9783, No. 15-Dian Irawati Brown to Lingxia Jiang and Zuoming Deng, $110,000.

Kardwright Ct., 10412-Calvin J. and Donna M. Richardson to Monica Olive Rogers Rogers Wanner and Jerry Playee Lafalay, $300,000.

Marketree Cir., 8337-David and Erika Stottuth Hessler to Christopher M. Tully, $439,900.

Pier Point Pl., 18626-Fast Properties Corp. to Stephen D. Broderick, $248,000.

Seneca Ridge Dr., 10629-Sima Seide to Mary B. Grove and Richard H. Ingraham, $420,000.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18634, No. 18634-Arthur and Tamara Fishel to Romy R. and Boris N. Vargas, $102,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Bel Pre Rd., 3750, No. 3750-1-Chranjibi Nirola to Gloria Marian Guzman, $84,000.

Blue Spruce Lane, 2824-Pauline B. Campbell to Tania M., Manuel Antonio, Christopher Manuel and Gabriela Lizette Ochoa, $579,900.

Catoctin Ct., 78-Simanco Staley to Maria Concepcion Argueta Rivera, $330,000.

Everton St., 3510-Jose B. and Maribel Romero to Jose G. Quintanilla, $394,000.

Gleneagles Dr., 3625, No. 2-1B-James C. and Elaine W. Hurley to Evelyn and Shurland Samuel, $125,000.

Hideaway Pl., 1508-Gary M. Moreland and Karen Rivara to Steven T. and Kristin B. Maki, $688,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15101, No. 1-515-Maria A. Stevens to Ken B. Lee, $177,500.

Interlachen Dr., 15107, No. 2-823-Michelle L., Harold and Lenore P. Kuptzin to Beverly B. Jones, $190,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 2921, No. 1-307-Daisy Hamlett and Wade Lawrence Hess to Mohammad B. Wessal, $100,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3310, No. 6-926-Jeffrey D. Rivikin to Deanna G. Mills, $236,000.

Macaulay St., 12619-Winchester Homes Inc. to Lounes and Melissa Khenane, $550,000.

Park Vista Dr., 2013-Pin Wang and Wia Y. Cheung to Addis Y. and Wondwosen A. Belay, $533,500.

Sun Valley Cir., 2403, No. 4-D-Sun Valley Builders Corp. to Marco Antonio Hernandez and Guadalupe Martinez De Hernandez, $247,000.

Valleywood Ct., 13112-Nadia Bouraoud to Jonathan and Gloria Noblejas, $405,000.

OLNEY AREA

Carrisa Way, 18111-Amish and Sonya Naik to Kostantinos and Michelle Tsiolis, $600,000.

Morningwood Dr., 4425-Allen and Tiara Laben to Patick Allen and Kathleen D. Keown, $515,000.

Paradise Cove Terr., 18408-Joyce M. Buckley to Jason J. and Jillian P. Davis, $545,000.

Rolling Meadow Way, 18238, No. 30-Laurie Barger Sutter and estate of Michael O. Lowther to Jesenia Cadenas and Fabian Aispuro, $266,500.

POOLESVILLE AREA

Spates Hill Rd., 17228-Paul T. and Penelope C. Colbert to Ryan D. and Xinzhu Weng Cupko, $574,999.

POTOMAC AREA

Barn Wood Lane, 10828-David A. and Mimi K. Gutschmit to Mario Pepe, $1.25 million.

Canfield Rd., 11732-Barbara J. and Jean Bahlmann Dutton to Minesh N. and Kelly S. Patel, $1 million.

Cloverbrooke Dr., 10719-Valerie Constance Lee to Ashequr Rahman and Hasina Akter, $900,000.

Falls Rd., 12540-James W. and Belinda C. Seach to Houng and Evadne Yu King, $619,500.

Hall Rd., 9801-Vladimir Eskin and Wendy Mak to Suellen G. Estrin, $1.2 million.

Jeb Stuart Rd., 8205-Timothy Craig Harkcom and Greta Lise Flaaten to Emily Michelle and Jacob Duncan Kleidman, $740,000.

Piney Glen Ct., 19-William H. and Jeanette M. Timbers to Joshua Lee, $3 million.

Tobin Cir., 9441-Brooks Morgan and Kathryn M. O’Brien to Thomas and Esther Pinder, $1.27 million.

Willow Pond Lane, 9112-Lawrence David Mandes and Marilyn Barberies to Jordan Brent and Pamela Jaye Feinstein, $750,000.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Baltimore Rd., 300-James Christopher Webb to Thalia Jane Elizabeth Hodges, $521,000.

Brewer House Cir., 5705, No. 301-Dale L. Preston and Christopher Adam Cahoon to Franca and Darius Jones, $410,000.

Cameo Ct., 6300-William J. and Ashlei W. Lowery to Drew D. and Tallulah Dropkin, $1.05 million.

Courthouse Sq., 22, No. 22-506-James A. Hathaway and Elainne M. Alvarado to Yukuan Gong and Jian Guo Yang, $335,000.

Grand Champion Dr., 804, No. 10-203-Nima Jahanbin to Matthew E. Seedall and Heather Martens, $375,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10201, No. 1125-Borzou Biabani and Payan Nawab to Archana Bhat, $197,000.

Hilltop Ascent Dr., 10211-Brookfield Travilah Grove Corp. to Yuning Zhou and Jian Zhang, $824,990.

King Farm Blvd., 327, No. 303-Karen Kucik to Jon and Barbara Ranhand, $489,500.

Magruder Lane, 11611-Louise and Karen Lantner to Bruce Moravchik and Colleen Labbe, $891,000.

Monroe St., 4, No. 4-610-Christopher and Dolores S. Cheadle to Huadi Zhang and Christopher Michael Young, $269,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 207-Farhad Naghash to Gladys Veintimilla and Ricardo Villacis, $227,000.

Potomac Riding Lane, 13524-Hong Ki and Jung Sook Kim to Christina Marie Scalco and Jason Thomas Brown, $1.07 million.

Rockville Pike., 11801, No. 406-Michael J. and Suzanne M. Cowley to Vahan Melikyan and Lilit Gevorgyan, $195,500.

Travilah Rd., 14249-Brookfield Travilah Grove Corp. to Ivan Sijussar and Daneila Carcani, $747,000.

Wild Oak Terr., 1320-David and Jenny Cho Shane to Ahmed A. Chohan and Saniya Anwar, $675,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Stoney Point Ct., 14-Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County to Hong Chao Gao and Yong Wei Luo, $144,000.

Valley Bend Dr., 11266-Christopher and Laura Massari to Hong Liu Jiang, $365,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Colston Dr., 2310, No. 2310-C-Elizabeth B. McKay and Dennis G. Brown to Michael P. McCarthy, $245,000.

Wayne Ave., 930, No. 504-Catherine L. Miller to Daniel Jang, $207,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

New Hampshire Ave., 7333, No. 202-Andrea F. Carney to Fuwen Zhou and Fengying Li, $222,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Coral Sea Dr., 1327-LD Hope Corp. to Alexis Y. Morales and Joseph P. Doherty II, $320,000.

Leahy Dr., 12801-Maria O. Schirmer to Scott Joseph and Suzanne Minna Tyburski, $347,500.

WHEATON AREA

Brisbane St., 1812-Marc H. and Colleen M. Langweiler to Emmanuel Beryhun and Nathalie J. Parke, $606,500.

Charlton Dr., 11509-Bulgaris Residential Corp. to Aaron Wolff and Bella Leboeuf, $640,000.

Constance St., 1507-Steven Thomas and Kristin Brown Maki to Carolina and Dennis Cravedi, $510,000.

Dennis Ave., 2500-9119 Kimes Street Corp. to Diego and Theresa Maureen Urbina, $490,000.

Georgia Ave., 11702-Albert and Nora Han Lee to Jamile Assy, $340,000.

King George Dr., 11371, No. 3-Gwendolyn B. Franklin to Nora E. Onley, $344,000.

Plyers Mill Rd., 2604-VS Real Estate Corp. to Thomas J. and Alison M. Peterson, $594,000.

Sea Port Way, 3305-Kevin Ercoline and Xianhong Jiang to Kenzie and Maxim Tynuv, $350,000.

Weisman Rd., 2713-Idit Dvir and Guy Pinhas Cohen to Davean Garcia and Karen Q. Alcoran, $375,000.

Frederick County

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Laurel Ct., 5917-Mary R. Grimm to Nicholas and Maria Drader, $389,500.

BRUNSWICK AREA

C St. W., 110-Dale Properties Corp. to Carl D. and Mable W. Fritter, $231,750.

E St. E., 101-Ralph E. and Connie S. Moore to Sandra L. Simone, $266,000.

Pennington Dr., 1302-NVR Inc. to Jimmie D. and Marjorie A. Pridemore and James P. and Suzanne R. Gaither, $379,000.

Potomac View Pkwy., 615-Cynthia M. Grooms to Anthony Bielucke and Christine Price, $293,300.

Younkins Dr., 1206-NVR Inc. to Anthony E. Jackson and Danielle L. Easton, $280,315.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Irishtown Rd., 17509-Helen M. Kelley to Francis S. Selby Jr. and Emily C. Davis, $540,000.

Zanella Dr., 26-G.A.S. Investments Corp. to Costas and Maureen C. Yiatrou, $217,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Allington Manor Cir. W., 9057-Nicole Blais to Keith M. Ryan and Kara C. Beisswanger, $405,000.

Ballenger Creek Pike, 5048-Premium Property Management Corp. to Ilaben Patel, $290,000.

Bella Marie Way, 5891-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Alfred and Geetha Shakespeare, $292,975.

Box Elder Ct., 5823-Cynthia A. Mills and estate of Delores Hahn to Nanci and James Hamm, $240,000.

Britannic Pl., 6519-DR Horton Inc. to Juan Pablo Yanez Escobar and Diana C. Mena Tapia, $316,000.

Cambria Rd., 4609-DR Horton Inc. to Folly M. Kuevy, $334,990.

Cotswold Ct., 553-Aaron Stansbury to Danny Lee Linthicum and Maria C. Flores, $215,000.

Eisenhower Dr., 535-Lisa M. Kerr to Suman Babu and Sujan Shrestha, $247,000.

Keswick Pl., 1123-Ajay Prakash to James Christopher and Meliha Ceyda McGraw, $220,000.

Lantana Cir., 5802-Frederick County Department of Housing and Community Development to Ram A. Yamiv and Einat P. Biltz, $106,000.

Posey St., 6214-NVR Inc. to Joseph Canlas, $365,515.

Saint James Pl., 5344-Joby Chesnick to Jack R. and Pinhkeo T. Vivona, $424,900.

Stone Rd., 5445B-Brian D. Abell to Shannon and Anthony Phifer, $299,000.

Upper Mill Terr. S., 5423-Andrew Hyrkas to Matthew S. Brown, $283,000.

Wade Ct., 5640, No. E-Craig R. Sarver to Clayton E. Morgan, $162,500.

Wild Plum Dr., 6518-NVR Inc. to Brianne Widmoyer and Maggie Thomas, $466,170.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Annas Terr., 3005-Bruce D. and Vivienne L. Champion to John Eaton, $320,000.

Berry Rose Ct., 1602, No. 2-Danette Marie Rodriguez to Gary M. and Patrick T. Drury, $149,900.

Blandwood Rd., 617-Wormald Home at Eastchurch Corp. to Shaunta P. Johnson, $495,590.

Cattail Ct., 8013-Steven D. and Mary Ann Beatrice to Anthony B. and Ninia Beatrice, $215,000.

College Terr. W., 304-John Michael and Pamela Diane Ritmiller to Pamala J. Barger, $855,000.

Hawkins Ct. N., 6306-Stephen D. and Lora L. Arrington to Jeffrey Steven Chaperon, $464,000.

Jubal Way, 822-Kimberly H. Sandifer Hirschman to Damion L. Lyons, $238,500.

Megan Ct., 414-Sarabeth Bodenhorn Warner to Roderick I. and Trudy Ann K. Reid, $220,000.

Monocacy Ford Rd., 2610-Sarge D. and Joan R. Rousselle to Thomas S. Evans and Charlotte Mayberry, $494,900.

Parkland Pl., 7961-D. Christopher and Lindsey Peterson to Lorena Del Carmen Reyes, $263,000.

Rockwell Terr., 205-Alice Hoxie Faison to William L. Farrell and Lauren S. Kremers, $790,000.

Springwater Ct., 6501, No. 8404-Nicole Weiss Shulman to Brent Weingard, $192,500.

Vermont Ct., 458-Housing Authority 0f the City of Frederick to Mary Beth Angelo, $135,000.

Westwood Dr., 7306-Michael W. and Regina Angelica Clabaugh to Paul Anthony and Maura David, $500,000.

Third St. E., 230-James Edward Babb to Stacey and Andrew Gibson, $289,000.

16th St. E., 806-Wells Fargo Bank to Wai Kin Chan and Chuen Kong, $182,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Canfield Terr., 239-Daniel and Tristan Noble to Sarah Elizabeth Behan, $187,500.

Conundrum Terr., 410-NVR Inc. to Steven Munson and Kim McConell, $510,425.

Downhill Run, 7409-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Hugo A. and Karla Y. Vasquez, $249,900.

Fieldstone Way, 1924-Cheryl Chaney Wright to Yolanda Marie and Thomas Edward Stevenson, $260,000.

Harpers Way, 144-Carissa Grose and Aaron Horst to Christopher R. Tyeryar, $234,900.

Key Pkwy., 210-Marcus Quintin and Roxanna V. Hall to Mamoru and Toshiko Maura, $185,000.

Meadow Dr., 5806-James A. Broadbent to Walter and Maria Ines Iraheta Pineda, $375,000.

Regiment Way, 1914-Peter and Alfred Terwilleger to John R. and Mary E. Garrett O’Lear, $345,000.

Rosecrans Ct., 2014-Nathan Martin to Reider Felberg Borges, $229,000.

Stonegate Dr., 127-Conrado Alvarez to Jesus Alejandro Paramo Cabrera, $200,000.

Toll House Ct., 121-Federal National Mortgage Association to Vida and Stephen M. Gyimah, $243,000.

Wilson Pl., 535-Christopher J. and Elizabeth L. Rankin to Judith A. Miller, $330,600.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Augusta Dr., 3474-Jeannette M. Burnham and estate of John Kevin Sugrue to Jonathan Ross B. Riffle, $364,900.

Jon Ct., 11204-Carl Warren and Tammy J. Haight to Robert Edward and Jennifer C. Lefebvre, $300,000.

Rochefort St., 5810-NVR Inc. to Hao and Thao N. Du, $379,785.

Tinder Box Cir., 4504-NVR Inc. to Justin D. and Danielle M. Knight, $369,240.

LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Bunker Hill Rd., 12730-Katrin E. Stambach to Dominick Alfano, $383,500.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Amethyst Ct., 4395-Robert J. and Kimberly S. Lynch to Isabel L. and Ryan A. Cohan, $269,900.

Farmstead Pl., 7-John R. and Mary B. Hyssong to Austin Cornelius and Mary Diane Stup, $579,000.

Glenbrook Dr., 705-Chad William and Kristin Leigh Bohn to Benjamin F. and Kelli M. Koehl, $500,000.

Palomina Lane, 4180-Michael S. and Regina L. Main to Harry D. and Elisabeth S. Whiteley, $490,000.

Southridge Way, 6804-ETrade Bank to Michael C. and Kristen M. Coon, $540,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Ashcroft Terr., 12102-Dave R. Senires to Paul Daniel and Christine Sako Martin, $510,000.

Landsdale Blvd., 4339-Winchester Homes Inc. to Brittany Raymond, $548,845.

Serene Ct., 11713-Christopher J. Hull and Ann Marie Luciano to David Marshall, $419,000.

Tinder Box Cir., 4533-NVR Inc. to Freddie D. and Vania Tamara Everett, $451,000.

Viridian Terr., 4355-Winchester Homes Inc. to Remberto E. Gomez Baires and Erika Alfaro Gomez, $359,172.

MULLINIX AREA

Alfran Dr., 5792-Earl B. Crehan III to John Peter and Jamie Lee Golembiewski, $365,000.

Foggy Bottom Ct., 13885-Gary L. and Rebecca A. Stup to Thomas George Poovan and Brittany Marie Kozlewski, $350,000.

Sidney Rd., 5405-Cernomics Solutions Inc. to Jacob W. and Cristin M. Nelson, $400,000.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Mountain Terr., 203-Adam W. Earp and Amy J. Phillips to Lisette Rodriguez, $245,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Arapahoe Rd., 9909-MS Aspen North Corp. to Michelle Ferrara, $552,880.

Fox Chase Rd., 6915-Larry N. and Susan A. Scruggs to Jason P. and Christine Zizzamia, $329,900.

Meadowlawn Cir., 6746- Frederick County Department of Housing and Community Development to Konstantin D. and Hilda S. Bonarrico Kotchadze, $280,000.

Placid Pl., 10295-Fieklin Properties Corp. to Elena Baker, $490,000.

Upton Cir., 5807, No. 47-Bruce and Betty Ann Ritter to Bradley Scott and Kathleen Hanks, $488,315.

NEW WINDSOR AREA

Albaugh Rd., 9235-Randall C. and Abigail L. Jenkins to Martha Elaine Eggink, $675,000.

THURMONT AREA

Catoctin Highlands Cir., 51-Michael Patrick Shutty to James Earle Simms III, $180,000.

Ironmaster Dr., 16-Charles K. and Nora Del Carmen Fountain to Nicholas M. and Jenny M. DiGregory, $270,000.

Park Lane, 110-Todd and Claire Bennett to Brian and Stephen P. Waesche, $410,000.

URBANA AREA

Bealls Farm Rd., 9158-Anthony and Megan T. Jarkowski to Angel and Stephen Losquadro, $625,000.

Landon House Lane, 9167-Mary Kathryn Seiser and Kathryn Kelley to Michael R. and Elizabeth Michelle Eisenhardt, $380,000.

Pine Bluff Rd., 8436-MS Gladhill Farm Corp. to Dona Min Kim and Eun J. Chung, $318,210.

Spicebush Dr., 3721-Jason H. and Megan Richardson to Darin J. and Chintimini M. Keith, $595,000.

Tallyn Ridge Dr., 5484-MS Gladhill Farm Corp. to Justin W. and Christine M. Bean, $500,720.

Urbana Pike., 3651-Nathaniel D. Brubaker to Ting Yao, $360,000.

Winthrop Lane, 3548-Robin C. Heintzelman to Koffi and Senami Eulalie Amefia, $360,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Discovery Blvd., 8505-Carroll G. and Donna M. Flaherty to Eric C. Kameni Patipe, $205,000.

Glade Ave., 9502-MTGLQ Investors to Spencer E. and Susan E. Schweinhart, $274,900.

Kenwood Pl., 294-Craig Raymond Carlson to Chad M. and Heather A. Putnam, $435,000.

Ports Cir., 107-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to David O’Brien, $480,327.