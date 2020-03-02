George Washington Dr., 16505-Randall J. and Jacqueline A. Mason to Patrick P. Ellis and Heather Karaszkiewicz, $610,000.
Jasmine Ct., 2-Estate of Ronald G. Brunner to David Hyung and Julia Lee, $543,000.
Music Grove Ct., 16613-Thomas R. and Sharon B. Alm to Jennifer and Corbin Griffith, $699,900.
BETHESDA AREA
Baltan Rd., 5004-John J. and Sharon H. Kneiss to Julia Marie Fraser and Thierry Defechereux, $1.2 million.
Bellwood Rd., 8811-Sidney E. and Carol A. Feld to Robert B. Kaplan and Hope A. Wachter, $1.16 million.
Callander Dr., 6509-Victoria Paula Thomas to Evan Matthew and Kathryn Long Harris, $685,000.
Democracy Blvd., 7425, No. 1-Huda Y. Jarrah to Laura Bray Tucker, $237,500.
Ewing Dr., 9100-Eric A. and Cheri L. Mercurio to Sunghun and Christina Cho, $825,000.
Greentree Rd., 6003-Oscar Vazquez and Ana P. Carbajal to David and Irene Vollbrecht, $800,000.
Hamilton Spring Ct., 8208-Charles F. and Susan B. Schill to Qays Hamad and Liane Anja Asta Beate Lohde, $1.23 million.
Johnson Ave., 5511-Patricia L. Lamond to Jay and Cynthia Greenberg, $900,000.
Maiden Lane, 6016-John C. Monahan and Richard A. Kaplan to Rohelia Wossen and Mark Edward Letscher, $1.69 million.
McKinley St., 6008-Rene N. and Sonia R. Malouf to Mayela Carolina Jackson, $780,000.
Oldchester Rd., 7707-Thomas A. Calhoun and Thelma A. Triche to Daniel P. and Jaclyn Abrahams Chappell, $1.57 million.
Pepperell Dr., 7517-Rishi Kant and Shivani Kaul Gupta to Praveen and Gayathri Devi Palety, $925,000.
Redford Rd., 4911-William Zerhouni and Uriyoan Colon Ramos to Karen Horvitz and Brian Hunt, $975,000.
Rolston Rd., 5903-Gunter Widemann and estate of Christa Rudelius to Christopher A. Albina, $663,276.
Sentinel Dr., 4986, No. 15-201-Boris Rene Sanchez Bogota and Diana Marcela Rubiano Vargas to Mary T. Moore, $815,000.
Terrace Garden Way, 8615-Doris C. Teplitz to Kristofer Gerald and Alycia Chin Readling, $1.19 million.
Whitley Park Terr., 5450, No. 205-Susan Elaine and Marguerite N. Porter to Larissa Harlambus, $400,000.
Woodhaven Blvd., 8300-Neil Ira and Gloria Goodman Furst to James L. and Vanessa G. Brundige, $775,000.
BOYDS AREA
Clear Smoke Rd., 18402-Nathan A. and Kelly G. Van Orden to Andrew Richard Regenscheid and Kelly Ann Hausenbauer, $670,000.
Seneca Ayr Dr., 21707-Sai Fu and Hua Man Zheng to Saikrishna Reddy Basireddy and Manesha Challa, $625,000.
BROOKEVILLE AREA
Dubarry Lane, 3033-Nancy Ann and Edward William Kime to Eric P. and Shannon P. Van Why, $485,000.
BURTONSVILLE AREA
Arbor Wood Ct., 4407-NVR Inc. to Tiffany Cabrales and Marcus Marshall, $644,310.
Crosswood Ct., 7-Tamara L. Henry to Mary Saba, $280,000.
Old Columbia Pike, 14605-William Bankston and Kelly A. Fields to Kathleen Ann Carroll, $329,900.
CABIN JOHN AREA
76th St., 6511-Michael Miller and Timothy Weedlun to Alexis G. and John S. Danis, $750,000.
CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA
Buccaneer Rd., 13113-Stanley and Harriet Lynn Katz to Edwin Geovany Galo Cano, $439,999.
Cricket Lane, 14000-Rick and Karen Walker to Roman Gerich, $580,000.
Jacqueline Ct., 13610-Marsha R. Reich to Fredy S. Benavides Garcia and Karla Suzana Munoz, $324,000.
Needlepine Terr., 12324-Suntrust Bank to Uduak J. and Edidong Ubom, $420,000.
Sherwood Forest Dr., 13213-Yohannes Tesfai and Blain Tekesteberhan to Emmanuel and Nonie Fleurimont, $535,000.
CHEVY CHASE AREA
Bradley Lane, 3502-Nora Hoskins Neureiter and Gabriel Dale Hoskins to Derek James Conicello and Madeline Elizabeth O’Donnell, $960,000.
East Ave., 7009-Ilir Zherka and Linda I. Kinney to Mike Charles Anderson and Joan Marie Giampa, $2 million.
Hillandale Rd., 6640, No. 52-Emilie Sara Adams and Andres Potes to Ranisha Patel, $735,000.
Park Ave. N., 4550, No. 301-Ronald F. Perrone to Meredith Avery, $393,500.
Thornapple St., 3701-Benjamin Fax and estate of Nancy G. Fax to Michael K. and Caroline Hickey, $1.3 million.
CLARKSBURG AREA
Arora Hills Dr., 23448-David Selig to Pradyot Dash and Meenu Ramanatha Pillai, $580,000.
Brook Point Way, 22427-Robert J. and Lynne A. Berlinsky to Raynu Clark and Scott Coche, $615,000.
Clarksburg Square Rd., 12824, No. 101-Oscar Vargas and Tran Wong to Sarah Khan, $203,000.
Gardenside Pl., 23512-Garfield and Rebecca Opie Jones to Carola N. Gaitan and Liliana Rosa Naciff, $432,500.
Grey Squirrel St., 12121-Shedrick and Hekima Wallace Qualls to Laveeza Pinky Inayat, $429,900.
Murphy Grove Terr., 12806-Puneet Singh and Harpreet Kaur Talwar to Harinder S. and Manjit K. Sethi, $450,000.
Rainbow Arch Dr., 23203-Christine Calvelli and Christine Lewis to Angira A. Desai and Shruti D. Sagdeo, $475,000.
Skylark Rd., 11917-Olga Benito and Joseph D. Kristovich to Jayson Salaum and Rachel Peterson, $540,000.
CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA
Ansted Rd., 14112-Laura M. and David J. Giza to Mary Hardy, $485,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 15935-Muhammad Falaksher and Nighat Shaheen to Nabeel and Waleed Falak, $500,000.
Swingingdale Dr., 1308-Anjana S. Vishal to Gashaw Kibret, $475,000.
DAMASCUS AREA
Applecross Terr., 25009-Raymond Michael Plantholt to Andrew D. McCallum, $366,000.
Cutsail Dr., 24800-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Alonso Trejo Palacios and Jobani Gonzalez Trejo, $310,000.
Paine St., 25407-Kyung Nam and Myung Ae Sim to Frank Hu Nam and Sung Boon Kim, $360,000.
Woodfield Rd., 25712-Kate Elaine Green Grim to Petrek Igor and Marisol Ramirez Lewis, $304,500.
DERWOOD AREA
Granby Rd., 5901-Anthony W. and Judith C. Falls to Eric J. Blanton and Malina S. Heng, $825,000.
Indian Hills Dr., 7506-Weiqiang Peng to Evan P. and Elana Mortiboys, $385,000.
Osprey Dr., 7219-Karl Yannes to William V. Barlow and Jeannette Muffley, $635,000.
FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA
Dryden St., 802-Donna Jean Bartlett to Carey and Jonathan M. Dwyer, $455,000.
Granville Dr., 214-Jason R. Friedman and Katherine Greenman to Jon Britchford and Jacqueline Hellen, $610,000.
Legato Terr., 424-Patricia B. Mason to Malcolm Clyburn, $292,000.
Manchester Rd., 8601, No. 315-Wei Xuan Feng to Mickias Getachew, $186,000.
Robin Rd., 909-Scott and Debbie Baillie to Christiana Michelle Lang and Melanie Muscar, $395,000.
Whitmoor Terr., 210-Eric M. and Katherine G. Patterson to Brian L. and Heather K. Borer, $455,000.
GAITHERSBURG AREA
Brenish Dr., 7331-Stephen C. and Jean M. Wilson to Sally K. Paustian, $335,000.
Centerway Rd., 9133-Nosratollah and Nadereh N. Jadali to Edelizbeth Monllor Figueroa and Rosa M. Castillo, $295,000.
Gatlin Dr., 19200-Gregory Russell and Sarah Ann Meadows to Andy Shunchi Yao and Feng Yi Chen, $484,500.
Kilcreggan Way, 19601-Melan Bowerman to Rene M. Guzman and Gloria R. Reyes, $347,000.
Raven Ave., 713-Jonathan Ho Yin Yeung to Don Otto and Lee Ann Raezler, $395,000.
Streamside Dr., 18302, No. 203-Michael J. and Joan R. Milsted to Eric R. Riehl, $140,000.
Travis Ct., 2-Michael J. Ashley to Yanxia Ou, $280,000.
Watershed Ct., 8642-Zahid and Shala Shamim to Naana Akoadjei and Said Boukharraz, $330,000.
GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA
Autumn View Dr., 160-David Allan Berner to Rajeev and Gunjan Jain, $650,000.
Bondy Lane, 15602-Carol Terry Blume to Yury Shurmistau, Natallia Dzidzenka and Valentine Harber, $645,000.
Chevy Chase St., 125, No. A-Barbara C. Armstrong to Jing Zhao and Seoung T. Rhim, $458,000.
Crown Park Ave., 302-Doris Jean Ward to Margaret Shelton and William Thomas Lamoreaux, $950,000.
Gibson Pl., 1-Renu Sharma to Albina and Joel P. Benson, $539,000.
Haddonfield Lane, 13420-James T. and Katherine E. Warren to Thomas F. and Carolyn G. Conlan, $890,000.
Hillside Lake Terr., 1075, No. 1304-Farideh Yeganeh and Keyvan Esfarjani to David P. and Hope E. Kosier, $297,500.
Main St., 803-Valerie R. Wiest to Adam and Margaret Stoklosa, $635,000.
Mill Green Ave., 165, No. 200-Eric Y. and Yi Nan Hu to Sandeep Rana and Rashmi Dhankhar, $415,000.
Rutledge Dr., 11045-Harry J. and Suzanne Wasser to Bahiru Bayou Motuma Sr., Soheil Razavi and Nigist Mulatu, $661,000.
Suffield Dr., 806-Angela Cheung to Jicjoo Lee and Hyojeong Kim, $435,000.
GERMANTOWN AREA
Ambassador Dr., 13636-Christiane M. Haynes to Richard Narciso Carpio, $290,000.
Bridger Way, 20518, No. 1913-Kreg Mathew Williams to Richard M. Wallenstein and Ling Ming Pai, $272,000.
Creola Ct., 13713, No. 184-Kim Christie McVey and estate of Jill Allyn Christie to Shelby Davis and David Akatu, $270,000.
Galway Bay Cir., 19617, No. 401-Ayman G. Abdo to Shuaib Kiyemba and Jannat Nseera, $220,000.
Mustard Seed Ct., 18631-Guoying Liu and Peter Van Gelderen to Thanh Hung Nguyen and Thi Mai Duyen Vo, $250,000.
Schaeffer Rd., 14016-Riccardo Simeone and Nancy Hodges to Jobeb A. Lopez, $446,000.
Silvergate Way, 12305, No. 907-G-Edward L. and Jennifer M. Wheeler to Teresa Jackson, $170,000.
Summer Oak Ct., 18753-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Aashish Singhvi and Barkha Raisoni, $288,000.
Tidewinds Way, 20248-Joshua and Rebekkah Lutter to Michael F. and Desiree A. Kirby, $355,000.
Wallich Way, 13043-Mateny Hill Corp. to Long H. Hong and Thi Kim Phung Nguyen, $524,900.
Winding Creek Pl., 18722-Benjamin and Rhina H. Aguilar to Pratik Rayamajhi and Prekchhya Khadka, $255,000.
KENSINGTON AREA
Carriage Ct., 4301-Christopher James and Lawrence Charles Leber to Daniel G. and Mary Margaret Nalls, $719,900.
McComas Ave., 2901-Elizabeth Ann Sutherland and estate of Betsy M. Sutherland to Conor Lewis and Lindsey Marie Minto, $450,000.
Torrance Dr., 10806-Dimitri Dubrovsky and Eileen P. Duffy to Jared Grant and Gillian Laura Ruderman, $510,000.
LAYTONSVILLE AREA
Bondage Dr., 8213-John D. and Norma Sally Pawulak to Nathaniel Wright Jr. and Georgette F. Edmondson Wright, $700,000.
Primula Dr., 8808-Christopher L. and Mary S. Givvines to Thomas McNamee and Lisa Viviano, $736,000.
Woodfield Rd., 23506-Cecil H. and Therese E. Allen to Rudy Ambrocio and Ana Ruth Reyes, $403,500.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA
Battleridge Pl., 10005-Indu and Inderjit Kundra to Andre Tayou, $300,000.
Burchap Dr., 8434-Harold and Liliana Soto De Mazo to Seve and Willy Pobi, $335,000.
Delcris Dr., 8716-Scott W. and Stephanie P. Carrozza to Thomas Anthony and Angelina Gonzalez Clishem, $365,000.
Drexel Hill Cir., 19911-Laurence Kamlot and Loretta E. Shapero to Norma A. and Arnold Simpson, $284,500.
Greenside Terr., 19713-Andrew W. and Lisa Pretzello to Rahim Uddin and Ismail Khabir, $375,000.
Maple Leaf Dr., 10053-Antoine D. Stewart to Niresh and Manisha Kamacharya, $305,000.
Tambay Ct., 9918-Yasmeen and Syed Mustafa Karim to Corinne Natalie and Lauren Elizabeth Leopard, $272,000.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18609, No. 3-Valerie and Douglas Rex Trabue to Latonya Buckhalter, $103,000.
Yankee Harbor Dr., 7819-Corbin A. and Jennifer Griffith to Matthew M. and Catherine Woodard, $396,000.
NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA
Deneane Rd., 10511-David W. and Beth K. Fricke to Daniel Scott and Katherine Gamelin Crowley, $606,000.
Schindler Dr., 1208-Kathryn S. McDonough to Joseph and Matthew T. Heath Mason, $454,900.
NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA
Atlanta Dr., 2739, No. 4-Susan M. Lander to Geraldine Nakiyemba and Michael Musoke Sawula, $250,000.
Bel Pre Rd., 3742, No. 11-Mirta Thomas to Simona F. Quico, $130,000.
Blazer Lane, 14105-Kab Investments Corp. to Rachael and Anthony Becraft, $499,500.
Elkridge Way, 15201, No. 93-2A-Benjamin F. Hall and estate of Lois A. Miller to Roger and Lois Rhoades, $185,000.
Foggy Glen Dr., 13788-Darleen C. Castillo and Esteban Garcia to Augustine Michelle Bangue, $524,900.
Glade Dr., 15121, No. 13-2E-Sharon R. White and Janet White Kline to Chanda Lynn Kinsey, $120,000.
Hewitt Ave., 3368, No. 202-Kyong Nan and Peter Sungwhan Kim to Michael Vacek, $144,300.
Interlachen Dr., 15115, No. 3-804-Cathy L. Mantua, and Manrid I. and Beverly Lumkin to Carol E. Thompson, $300,000.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 2904, No. 515-Mary E. Yonemura and estate of Pauline Elizabeth Macomber to Henry Osborne, $209,900.
Leisure World Blvd. S., 3005, No. 422-Mabel D. Anderson to June Fay E. Thompson, $225,000.
Matey Rd., 13007-Roberto Orellana and Margarita Ancieta to Jose D. Espinoza, Alba Rosa Pavon Espinoza and Martha Pavon, $410,000.
Normandy Square Ct., 4, No. 2BC-Jose A. Ramos Jr. to Maria E., Jorge Alberto and Jesus M. Careaga, $175,000.
Pine Orchard Dr., 15301, No. 86-1F-Juanita Linda Allen and estate of Emerita A. Cabigas to Ramesh B. and Nina R. Alimchandani, $188,200.
Sampson Rd., 4006-Pablo D. Hernandez Ramos and Dora C. Salamanca Vargas to Rodolfo Galdos Huanca and Dino A. Galdos Galdos, $300,000.
Snowbird Terr., 2706, No. 9-20-Jeanne Castro to Loree Lamour, $207,000.
Wagon Trail Pl., 2124-Brandi R. Goodwine and Yared Mezemer to Gaurav Ranjit and Richa Joshi, $460,000.
OLNEY AREA
Blossom View Dr., 17104-Arthur and Wilma K. Holmes to Linda Le, $549,900.
Clovercrest Cir., 18505-Lois Ellen Cotone to Nana Efua Acquah, $399,900.
Headwaters Lane, 4219-Paul and Cindy S. Kindred to Anne Cavanaugh, $565,000.
Paradise Cove Terr., 18415-Moheb and Samia Nasr to Melissa A. San Miguel, $705,000.
Rolling Meadow Way, 18136, No. 195-Kenneth O. Guggenheim to Dipalben S. and Subhashchandra Ramanlal Panara, $249,900.
Sunset River Ct., 18002-John and Caitlin Kitlas to Jacqueline Lloyd, $360,000.
POOLESVILLE AREA
Budd Rd., 16020-Harold Calmes Smith III and estate of Lucy Neville Smith to Jose Villegas Diaz and Yanira M. Henriquez, $310,000.
Munger Farm Rd., 19112-Kristina Stewart Elliott to Daniel W. Glazier and Haley L. Adams, $605,000.
Wootton Ave., 19692-Francisco Ramirez to Abdul A. and Mandana G. Logmanni, $220,000.
POTOMAC AREA
Bells Mill Rd., 9117-William W. and Sarah E. Santoni to Christopher James Healy and Christina George Chaconas, $775,000.
Burbank Dr., 10706-Eric and Barbara Riegger to Nancy S. Malphrus, $1.75 million.
Coldstream Dr., 11701-Chongsoo and Hyun Kim to Hanna A. Teklit, $699,000.
Falls Bridge Lane, 9408-Sarem H. Mokri and Fahimeh Salimi to Glynn J. and Jennifer Dennis, $1.16 million.
Gorky Dr., 14037-Carlos A. and Maria Cantarilho to Grace P. and Andrew Y. Chai, $1.25 million.
Maidens Bower Dr., 12713-William Nelson Peachey to Brian D. Wittick, $825,000.
Paddock Ct., 9-Juan Carlos Baez and Cheryl Ann Adackapara to Pooyan Asadollahi and Sara Rashidian, $975,000.
Potomac School Terr., 8605-Gary Bruce and Cynthia K. Cohen to David Gwinn and Ngoc Truong Nguyen, $2.45 million.
Sandalfoot Dr., 7907-Georges Tawil to Marcus Phillip Lubin and Anne M. Ellis, $1.35 million.
Sorrel Ave., 10105-Joseph D. Lawrence to Nikki Herson Cohen, $1.22 million.
Willowbrook Dr., 11308-Frank Vincent Della Penna to Bruce and Nanci Henoch, $1.02 million.
ROCKVILLE AREA
Balmoral Dr., 2893-Home Direct Corp. to Ashlee M. Edelblut and Robert L. Hanlen, $685,000.
Bou Ave., 5750, No. 817-Deloris R. and Mahadeo Persaud to Mabel Pinzon Martinez, $354,888.
Braxfield Ct., 12213, No. 95-Matthew M. Marcellino to Roukayatou Boni Yara, $140,000.
Chapman Ave., 1914, No. 6-Winchester Homes Inc. to Komlan Kounetsron and Ihou Evema Stella Wateba, $754,202.
Commonwealth Dr., 11315, No. 1-Michael D. and Stacey R. Christopher to Mark Jeffrey Goldberg, $317,500.
Evans St., 110-Patricia L. Shultz to Amy Mertz Brown, $665,000.
Gaynor Rd., 12112-Susan Q. Pennestri to Marzi S. Kahnamelli, $375,000.
Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. L16-Samuel C. Yoon and estate of Inshin Park to Stephen Michael McCall, $399,800.
Hurley Ave., 711-Albert Y. Yeung and Siu Kuen Wong to Bin Lin and Fan Zhu, $750,000.
Luxberry Dr., 10837, No. 28-Debra Troup and Irwin Ellman to Lorraine Pelosof, $574,918.
Oak Knoll Dr., 303-Arthur Goldberg and Hani Miletski to Mark Alan and Pamela M. Pearl, $835,000.
Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 1004-Wei Guo to Elham Rahgozar, $326,000.
Old Georgetown Rd., 11750, No. 2415-Linda and Jack Holder to Onaje Makalani Salim and Lashonda Akins, $550,000.
Paw Paw Way, 9807-Robert V. and Robyn L. Mustich to Janet C. Lin and Richard C. Chin, $1.08 million.
Rockville Pike., 11801, No. 209-Peterson Y. Huang to Chieh Min Fan and Chih Chi Hung, $171,000.
Talbott St., 170, No. 102-James E. Scharf to Gabriel C. Liegey, $182,000.
Vanderbilt Cir., 10019, No. 13-16-Roksana Hossain to Dominique M. Seamon, $335,000.
SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA
Appledowre Way, 11302, No. 582-Joel A. and Lydia Gyamfi to Mpeh Clarita Ogar, $235,000.
Brundidge Terr., 11521-James J. Schermerhorn to Keer Wang, $276,000.
Dorsey Spring Pl., 21204, No. 3-Parvinder and Manmohini Sodhi to Mayur and Sangeeta Mody, $369,000.
Little Fox Lane, 11118-Nathan and Kenneth McDyer to Hui Ping Zhang, $330,000.
Rosearbor Ct., 11722-Kristie A. Taylor and Ward C. Smith to Carol Ferrebu, $239,500.
Sycamore Hollow Lane, 10152-Peter J. and Lisa A. Bamford to Judith A. and Anthony Straquadine Jr., $684,000.
SILVER SPRING AREA
Covington Rd., 2925-Dennis Orin and Sudha Gallagher to Norullah and Zohra Powanda, $650,000.
Lanier Dr., 2011-Robert Louis and Odile McCarthy Andreoli to Edward G. and Kathryn S. Rightor, $675,000.
Mansfield Rd., 513-Margaret A. Denniston and Emily Jennings to Christopher F. and Janet Wolf Bowen, $640,100.
Piney Branch Rd., 7506-Phillip Karasik and estate of Maritzah Elizabeth Cayemitte to Richard Louis Nicolas, $357,744.
Thayer Ave., 700-Amleset Abraham and Yakob Woldou to Abebe Tafesse and Jennifer Santana Rivera, $745,000.
Wayne Ave., 930, No. 605-George W. and Shelley S. Korch to Alan J. Garceau Jr. and Bilen Teklemariam, $465,000.
TAKOMA PARK AREA
Boston Ave., 409-Timothy J. Pagen to Rebecca Amber Louve and Ange Patrick Yao, $626,000.
Holly Ave., 7108-Walter W. Hutchins and Elizabeth Knox to Matthew G. and Bridgette L. Kaiser, $1.3 million.
Maple Ave., 7611, No. 507-Joshua McLane Taylor to John P. Lynch, $205,000.
Fifth Ave., 6427-David Paul Ellis and Sunyoung Lee to Erin K. and Joseph S. Nichols, $899,900.
TWINBROOK AREA
Crawford Dr., 5718-Rebecca L. and Matthew S. Baldassano to Sebastien Marc Raphael Jo and Marine Solange Nicole Tellier, $339,000.
Meadow Hall Dr., 308-Haoran Zheng to Kenneth Eric and Ashley Kristen Haltenhof, $453,000.
WHEATON AREA
Bond St., 12204-RJRE Investments Corp. to Ashley Danielle Adam, $399,900.
Cosgrave Ct., 13-Bryan and Alana Laliberte to Isaac and Joanna Benporat, $562,000.
Fenimore Rd., 2902-Estate of Thomas N. Murphy to Gilbert G. and Roselyn B. Martin, $380,000.
Hillsboro Dr., 703-Hannah Gershon to Aimee and Austin Siegel, $499,500.
Leesborough Dr., 2230-Allen and Mary Dennis to Megan Elizabeth Gillespie, $460,000.
University Blvd. W., 2006, No. 3-Kit Chung and Mary Katherine Cho to Alfred Sandosharaj, $335,000.
Frederick County
ADAMSTOWN AREA
Inwood Dr., 2613-Subramanian Muthukkumar and Shanmugam Santhanalakshmi to William and Holly Bigelow, $500,000.
BRUNSWICK AREA
B St. E., 23-Melissa D. Lukes to Karin M. Johns, $249,900.
Dayton Ave. S., 1-Brittany A. Ramsburg to Justin Andrews, $170,000.
BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA
Newington Rd., 4664-Jesse R. Torreyson to Christopher Dean, $425,000.
EMMITSBURG AREA
Ramblewood Dr., 1449-Sara Christine Johnston to Scott A., Maria S. and Natalie M. Frager, $375,000.
FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA
Alan Linton Blvd. E., 6517, No. 6529-NVR Inc. to Salvador Alejandro and Marta Margarita Cuellar, $270,840.
Betty Linton Lane, 6394-Kathryn Azarcon to Austin Joseph Foertschbeck and Kristen Ann Kowalsky, $325,000.
Christian Kemp Dr. N., 6209-Troy and Tina Garland to Matthew P. and Kathryn A. Beach, $449,999.
Essex Pl., 516-Noah Hunter Ruby to Shannon N. Vendemmia, $197,000.
Haydown Ct., 6631-Patrick Joseph and Shannon Flood to Stephen Craig and Jean Marie Wilson, $225,000.
Ladd Cir., 7129-Rajiv and Neetu Gupta to Doris Y. Cheng, $247,000.
Marshall Ct., 500, No. 3E-Alexandra L. Vasquez Courtney to Emily A. Schelin, $175,000.
Murray Terr., 6173, No. C-Jeff R. Hensley to Malaysia Williams, $274,900.
Posey St., 6203-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Lindsay Alyson Griffler, $311,240.
Rivendell Pl., 5557-Anne Merryman Klinefelter and Gregory Talamini to Binty A. Koroma, $282,000.
Sunset View Lane, 5799-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Kacy Reece, $175,000.
Towncrest Ct. W., 6417-Kimberly L. Morse to Jennifer L. Cobbs, $272,500.
Walcott Lane, 6511, No. 402-Marta and Salvador Cuellar to Robert K. and Kathy L. Phillips, $280,000.
FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA
Bear Den Rd., 2423-Michelle A. Berry to Marilyn C. Evans, $290,000.
Beverly Ct., 1502-Kenneth Zheng and G. Michael Dufour to Colleen Conway, $239,999.
Cattail Ct., 8018-Adam J. Huzzy to Geoffrey Kiragu, $233,000.
Claridge Dr. S., 6304-Landmark Investment Properties Corp. to Lashon Damien and Susan Renee Miller, $399,900.
Forest Hills Ct., 6477-J. Christopher and Amanda C. Sponyoe to Joseph Scott and Jessica A. Meehling, $542,900.
Kline Blvd., 2-Kathryn T. Zepp Imhoff to Aimee E. Vasquez, $354,000.
Madison St., 315-Katherine A. Caldwell to Matthew R. Alongi, $220,000.
Mill Pond Rd., 304-B, No. 177-Cameron C. and Mary C. Kirkwood to Kayla Cuneo and Gabriel Togna, $265,000.
Newport Terr., 6144-Jessica Meehling and William Wayne Lutz to Kimberly A. Adams, $299,900.
Plantation Rd., 6914-George Calvin Dutrow Jr. to Brian Robert Levendusky, $203,000.
Stratford Way, 803, No. C-Roberta E. and Jacque E. Roach to Tonya Wolfe and Stephanie M. Magee, $90,000.
Waterside Ct., 8271-Randal J. and Kara L. Schoepp to Mark D. Keating and Julia M. Balderson, $269,900.
Second St. W., 404-Joel Gevarter and estate of Saul Gevarter to David P. and Cathleen B. Mysak, $650,000.
Sixth St. W., 29-Emory B. Butts to Jerry N. and Zoe Alexandratos, $290,000.
FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA
Artillery Rd., 2103-Scott T. Ryan to John and Alecsander Princler, $375,000.
Bishops Glen Dr., 231-Moris O. and Dora A. Rivas to Taylor Gilmour, $302,000.
Carriage Way, 1766-Josephine E. and Kevin B. Hoffman to Gerardo Sanchez Vera, $202,900.
Crossing Stone Ct., 1907-Donald Morales and Salinda Vath Skelton to Christopher and Chelsea Lewis, $265,000.
Gambrill Park Rd., 10305-Brad M. and Janet N. Ward to Sandeep and Colleen Marwaha, $745,000.
Murdock Ct., 1868-Thierno S. Bah to Sandra Marcela Navas Reyes, $205,000.
Robin Hill Terr., 1013-Vivian W. Lee and Stanley Tsai to Soumaila Z. Koara, $212,900.
Schley Ave., 610-Kevin R. Hessler and Susan A. Culler to Sonyae Nicolas, $279,000.
Toll House Ct., 122-Lois and Donald M. Pruitt to Joshua M. Harrison, $259,000.
Wayside Ct., 2490-David Wayne and Heather H. Fulton to Samuel J. and Elizabeth V. Norkin, $389,900.
IJAMSVILLE AREA
Garland Ct., 5105-William R. and Antonia Crosthwait to Paul and Lydia Gettys, $463,000.
MIDDLETOWN AREA
Eastern Cir., 2-James M. and Robin D’Alessio to Rebecca M. and Brian D. Donovan, $324,900.
Hawbottom Rd., 8819-Troy Neahusan to Shane and Natalie Eyler, $320,000.
Rod Cir., 210-Lynne M. Darby to Evan and Stacey Morrissey, $449,000.
MONROVIA AREA
Fingerboard Rd., 12443-George E. Susa to William Z. and Anna J. Adams, $341,500.
Woodbrook Ct., 12501-William Charles and Dena M. Ford to Michael Joseph Pawelczyk and Deidra Ellen Clark, $525,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Grimes Ct., 102-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Jason C. and Megan R. Hendricks, $242,500.
Sand Trap Ct., 4058-Robert C. and Linda P. Logsdon to Timothy John Stires, $565,000.
MYERSVILLE AREA
Pleasant Walk Rd., 12432-Brian and Erin Mann to Kelli M. and John T. Speak III, $229,000.
NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA
Club House Cir., 7009-Lawrence H. Ryder and Heather E. Baldwin to Lori and Jermaine Seraton, $535,000.
Glade Ct., 10804-Mark R. and Deborah F. Hottel to Timothy and Adrienne Jones, $357,000.
Nicholas Hall St., 321-New Market Residential Corp. and Oak Hill Properties Corp. to Kevin Michael and Jennifer C. Taney, $523,000.
Sanandrew Dr., 11078-Patrick M. and Katherine Heidenberg to Michael and Kelly Sauer, $641,000.
NEW MIDWAY-LADIESBURG AREA
Oak Hill Rd., 10269-Rose M. Boone to Emilio Salvador Limon Estrada, $150,000.
SABILLASVILLE AREA
Foxville Church Rd., 15215A-Howard and Carla Gregory to Keena P. and Patricia A. Delauter, $235,000.
THURMONT AREA
Emmitsburg Rd., 7-Rebecca E. Sharer and Raymond A. Long II to Austin Ward and Daniel Bissot, $247,000.
Hunt Club Rd., 11722-Edward L. Smith to Tobias and Melinda Gift, $350,000.
Main St. E., 621-Melinda Elliott to John H. and Janice R. Guillory, $245,000.
Victor Dr., 127-Mary Lou Coy to Michael A. Goldsmith, $300,000.
URBANA AREA
Brien Pl., 9115-Harry L. and Stephanie Alexander to Alisha and Blake Doty, $505,000.
English Muffin Way, 7117A-Tsang F. Pun and Margery Y. Li to Peter Ramsey Shepherd and Alina Pankova, $214,500.
Golden Eagle Rd., 5511-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Albert Lee and Simone Anja Brock, $499,900.
Lew Wallace Rd., 8815-William F. Whelan III to Zachary M. and Taryn R. Gerth, $365,000.
Springhollow Lane, 3677-Krzysztof Piotrowicz to Yenvy Ngo Cosentino, $293,000.
WALKERSVILLE AREA
Farmingdale Ave., 9501-Matthew D. and Kathleen M. Crome to Paul Matthew Wareham Jr., $360,000.
Inspiration Ave., 8374-Andrew Warren to Taylor A. and Kathryn Kelly, $324,900.