George Washington Dr., 16505-Randall J. and Jacqueline A. Mason to Patrick P. Ellis and Heather Karaszkiewicz, $610,000.

Jasmine Ct., 2-Estate of Ronald G. Brunner to David Hyung and Julia Lee, $543,000.

Music Grove Ct., 16613-Thomas R. and Sharon B. Alm to Jennifer and Corbin Griffith, $699,900.

AD

BETHESDA AREA

Baltan Rd., 5004-John J. and Sharon H. Kneiss to Julia Marie Fraser and Thierry Defechereux, $1.2 million.

AD

Bellwood Rd., 8811-Sidney E. and Carol A. Feld to Robert B. Kaplan and Hope A. Wachter, $1.16 million.

Callander Dr., 6509-Victoria Paula Thomas to Evan Matthew and Kathryn Long Harris, $685,000.

Democracy Blvd., 7425, No. 1-Huda Y. Jarrah to Laura Bray Tucker, $237,500.

Ewing Dr., 9100-Eric A. and Cheri L. Mercurio to Sunghun and Christina Cho, $825,000.

Greentree Rd., 6003-Oscar Vazquez and Ana P. Carbajal to David and Irene Vollbrecht, $800,000.

Hamilton Spring Ct., 8208-Charles F. and Susan B. Schill to Qays Hamad and Liane Anja Asta Beate Lohde, $1.23 million.

AD

Johnson Ave., 5511-Patricia L. Lamond to Jay and Cynthia Greenberg, $900,000.

Maiden Lane, 6016-John C. Monahan and Richard A. Kaplan to Rohelia Wossen and Mark Edward Letscher, $1.69 million.

McKinley St., 6008-Rene N. and Sonia R. Malouf to Mayela Carolina Jackson, $780,000.

AD

Oldchester Rd., 7707-Thomas A. Calhoun and Thelma A. Triche to Daniel P. and Jaclyn Abrahams Chappell, $1.57 million.

Pepperell Dr., 7517-Rishi Kant and Shivani Kaul Gupta to Praveen and Gayathri Devi Palety, $925,000.

Redford Rd., 4911-William Zerhouni and Uriyoan Colon Ramos to Karen Horvitz and Brian Hunt, $975,000.

Rolston Rd., 5903-Gunter Widemann and estate of Christa Rudelius to Christopher A. Albina, $663,276.

AD

Sentinel Dr., 4986, No. 15-201-Boris Rene Sanchez Bogota and Diana Marcela Rubiano Vargas to Mary T. Moore, $815,000.

Terrace Garden Way, 8615-Doris C. Teplitz to Kristofer Gerald and Alycia Chin Readling, $1.19 million.

Whitley Park Terr., 5450, No. 205-Susan Elaine and Marguerite N. Porter to Larissa Harlambus, $400,000.

Woodhaven Blvd., 8300-Neil Ira and Gloria Goodman Furst to James L. and Vanessa G. Brundige, $775,000.

AD

BOYDS AREA

Clear Smoke Rd., 18402-Nathan A. and Kelly G. Van Orden to Andrew Richard Regenscheid and Kelly Ann Hausenbauer, $670,000.

Seneca Ayr Dr., 21707-Sai Fu and Hua Man Zheng to Saikrishna Reddy Basireddy and Manesha Challa, $625,000.

AD

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Dubarry Lane, 3033-Nancy Ann and Edward William Kime to Eric P. and Shannon P. Van Why, $485,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Arbor Wood Ct., 4407-NVR Inc. to Tiffany Cabrales and Marcus Marshall, $644,310.

Crosswood Ct., 7-Tamara L. Henry to Mary Saba, $280,000.

Old Columbia Pike, 14605-William Bankston and Kelly A. Fields to Kathleen Ann Carroll, $329,900.

CABIN JOHN AREA

76th St., 6511-Michael Miller and Timothy Weedlun to Alexis G. and John S. Danis, $750,000.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Buccaneer Rd., 13113-Stanley and Harriet Lynn Katz to Edwin Geovany Galo Cano, $439,999.

AD

Cricket Lane, 14000-Rick and Karen Walker to Roman Gerich, $580,000.

Jacqueline Ct., 13610-Marsha R. Reich to Fredy S. Benavides Garcia and Karla Suzana Munoz, $324,000.

AD

Needlepine Terr., 12324-Suntrust Bank to Uduak J. and Edidong Ubom, $420,000.

Sherwood Forest Dr., 13213-Yohannes Tesfai and Blain Tekesteberhan to Emmanuel and Nonie Fleurimont, $535,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Bradley Lane, 3502-Nora Hoskins Neureiter and Gabriel Dale Hoskins to Derek James Conicello and Madeline Elizabeth O’Donnell, $960,000.

East Ave., 7009-Ilir Zherka and Linda I. Kinney to Mike Charles Anderson and Joan Marie Giampa, $2 million.

Hillandale Rd., 6640, No. 52-Emilie Sara Adams and Andres Potes to Ranisha Patel, $735,000.

Park Ave. N., 4550, No. 301-Ronald F. Perrone to Meredith Avery, $393,500.

Thornapple St., 3701-Benjamin Fax and estate of Nancy G. Fax to Michael K. and Caroline Hickey, $1.3 million.

AD

AD

CLARKSBURG AREA

Arora Hills Dr., 23448-David Selig to Pradyot Dash and Meenu Ramanatha Pillai, $580,000.

Brook Point Way, 22427-Robert J. and Lynne A. Berlinsky to Raynu Clark and Scott Coche, $615,000.

Clarksburg Square Rd., 12824, No. 101-Oscar Vargas and Tran Wong to Sarah Khan, $203,000.

Gardenside Pl., 23512-Garfield and Rebecca Opie Jones to Carola N. Gaitan and Liliana Rosa Naciff, $432,500.

Grey Squirrel St., 12121-Shedrick and Hekima Wallace Qualls to Laveeza Pinky Inayat, $429,900.

Murphy Grove Terr., 12806-Puneet Singh and Harpreet Kaur Talwar to Harinder S. and Manjit K. Sethi, $450,000.

Rainbow Arch Dr., 23203-Christine Calvelli and Christine Lewis to Angira A. Desai and Shruti D. Sagdeo, $475,000.

AD

Skylark Rd., 11917-Olga Benito and Joseph D. Kristovich to Jayson Salaum and Rachel Peterson, $540,000.

AD

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Ansted Rd., 14112-Laura M. and David J. Giza to Mary Hardy, $485,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 15935-Muhammad Falaksher and Nighat Shaheen to Nabeel and Waleed Falak, $500,000.

Swingingdale Dr., 1308-Anjana S. Vishal to Gashaw Kibret, $475,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Applecross Terr., 25009-Raymond Michael Plantholt to Andrew D. McCallum, $366,000.

Cutsail Dr., 24800-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Alonso Trejo Palacios and Jobani Gonzalez Trejo, $310,000.

Paine St., 25407-Kyung Nam and Myung Ae Sim to Frank Hu Nam and Sung Boon Kim, $360,000.

Woodfield Rd., 25712-Kate Elaine Green Grim to Petrek Igor and Marisol Ramirez Lewis, $304,500.

AD

DERWOOD AREA

Granby Rd., 5901-Anthony W. and Judith C. Falls to Eric J. Blanton and Malina S. Heng, $825,000.

Indian Hills Dr., 7506-Weiqiang Peng to Evan P. and Elana Mortiboys, $385,000.

AD

Osprey Dr., 7219-Karl Yannes to William V. Barlow and Jeannette Muffley, $635,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Dryden St., 802-Donna Jean Bartlett to Carey and Jonathan M. Dwyer, $455,000.

Granville Dr., 214-Jason R. Friedman and Katherine Greenman to Jon Britchford and Jacqueline Hellen, $610,000.

Legato Terr., 424-Patricia B. Mason to Malcolm Clyburn, $292,000.

Manchester Rd., 8601, No. 315-Wei Xuan Feng to Mickias Getachew, $186,000.

Robin Rd., 909-Scott and Debbie Baillie to Christiana Michelle Lang and Melanie Muscar, $395,000.

Whitmoor Terr., 210-Eric M. and Katherine G. Patterson to Brian L. and Heather K. Borer, $455,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Brenish Dr., 7331-Stephen C. and Jean M. Wilson to Sally K. Paustian, $335,000.

Centerway Rd., 9133-Nosratollah and Nadereh N. Jadali to Edelizbeth Monllor Figueroa and Rosa M. Castillo, $295,000.

AD

Gatlin Dr., 19200-Gregory Russell and Sarah Ann Meadows to Andy Shunchi Yao and Feng Yi Chen, $484,500.

Kilcreggan Way, 19601-Melan Bowerman to Rene M. Guzman and Gloria R. Reyes, $347,000.

Raven Ave., 713-Jonathan Ho Yin Yeung to Don Otto and Lee Ann Raezler, $395,000.

Streamside Dr., 18302, No. 203-Michael J. and Joan R. Milsted to Eric R. Riehl, $140,000.

Travis Ct., 2-Michael J. Ashley to Yanxia Ou, $280,000.

Watershed Ct., 8642-Zahid and Shala Shamim to Naana Akoadjei and Said Boukharraz, $330,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Autumn View Dr., 160-David Allan Berner to Rajeev and Gunjan Jain, $650,000.

Bondy Lane, 15602-Carol Terry Blume to Yury Shurmistau, Natallia Dzidzenka and Valentine Harber, $645,000.

Chevy Chase St., 125, No. A-Barbara C. Armstrong to Jing Zhao and Seoung T. Rhim, $458,000.

Crown Park Ave., 302-Doris Jean Ward to Margaret Shelton and William Thomas Lamoreaux, $950,000.

Gibson Pl., 1-Renu Sharma to Albina and Joel P. Benson, $539,000.

Haddonfield Lane, 13420-James T. and Katherine E. Warren to Thomas F. and Carolyn G. Conlan, $890,000.

Hillside Lake Terr., 1075, No. 1304-Farideh Yeganeh and Keyvan Esfarjani to David P. and Hope E. Kosier, $297,500.

Main St., 803-Valerie R. Wiest to Adam and Margaret Stoklosa, $635,000.

Mill Green Ave., 165, No. 200-Eric Y. and Yi Nan Hu to Sandeep Rana and Rashmi Dhankhar, $415,000.

Rutledge Dr., 11045-Harry J. and Suzanne Wasser to Bahiru Bayou Motuma Sr., Soheil Razavi and Nigist Mulatu, $661,000.

Suffield Dr., 806-Angela Cheung to Jicjoo Lee and Hyojeong Kim, $435,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Ambassador Dr., 13636-Christiane M. Haynes to Richard Narciso Carpio, $290,000.

Bridger Way, 20518, No. 1913-Kreg Mathew Williams to Richard M. Wallenstein and Ling Ming Pai, $272,000.

Creola Ct., 13713, No. 184-Kim Christie McVey and estate of Jill Allyn Christie to Shelby Davis and David Akatu, $270,000.

Galway Bay Cir., 19617, No. 401-Ayman G. Abdo to Shuaib Kiyemba and Jannat Nseera, $220,000.

Mustard Seed Ct., 18631-Guoying Liu and Peter Van Gelderen to Thanh Hung Nguyen and Thi Mai Duyen Vo, $250,000.

Schaeffer Rd., 14016-Riccardo Simeone and Nancy Hodges to Jobeb A. Lopez, $446,000.

Silvergate Way, 12305, No. 907-G-Edward L. and Jennifer M. Wheeler to Teresa Jackson, $170,000.

Summer Oak Ct., 18753-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Aashish Singhvi and Barkha Raisoni, $288,000.

Tidewinds Way, 20248-Joshua and Rebekkah Lutter to Michael F. and Desiree A. Kirby, $355,000.

Wallich Way, 13043-Mateny Hill Corp. to Long H. Hong and Thi Kim Phung Nguyen, $524,900.

Winding Creek Pl., 18722-Benjamin and Rhina H. Aguilar to Pratik Rayamajhi and Prekchhya Khadka, $255,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Carriage Ct., 4301-Christopher James and Lawrence Charles Leber to Daniel G. and Mary Margaret Nalls, $719,900.

McComas Ave., 2901-Elizabeth Ann Sutherland and estate of Betsy M. Sutherland to Conor Lewis and Lindsey Marie Minto, $450,000.

Torrance Dr., 10806-Dimitri Dubrovsky and Eileen P. Duffy to Jared Grant and Gillian Laura Ruderman, $510,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Bondage Dr., 8213-John D. and Norma Sally Pawulak to Nathaniel Wright Jr. and Georgette F. Edmondson Wright, $700,000.

Primula Dr., 8808-Christopher L. and Mary S. Givvines to Thomas McNamee and Lisa Viviano, $736,000.

Woodfield Rd., 23506-Cecil H. and Therese E. Allen to Rudy Ambrocio and Ana Ruth Reyes, $403,500.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Battleridge Pl., 10005-Indu and Inderjit Kundra to Andre Tayou, $300,000.

Burchap Dr., 8434-Harold and Liliana Soto De Mazo to Seve and Willy Pobi, $335,000.

Delcris Dr., 8716-Scott W. and Stephanie P. Carrozza to Thomas Anthony and Angelina Gonzalez Clishem, $365,000.

Drexel Hill Cir., 19911-Laurence Kamlot and Loretta E. Shapero to Norma A. and Arnold Simpson, $284,500.

Greenside Terr., 19713-Andrew W. and Lisa Pretzello to Rahim Uddin and Ismail Khabir, $375,000.

Maple Leaf Dr., 10053-Antoine D. Stewart to Niresh and Manisha Kamacharya, $305,000.

Tambay Ct., 9918-Yasmeen and Syed Mustafa Karim to Corinne Natalie and Lauren Elizabeth Leopard, $272,000.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18609, No. 3-Valerie and Douglas Rex Trabue to Latonya Buckhalter, $103,000.

Yankee Harbor Dr., 7819-Corbin A. and Jennifer Griffith to Matthew M. and Catherine Woodard, $396,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Deneane Rd., 10511-David W. and Beth K. Fricke to Daniel Scott and Katherine Gamelin Crowley, $606,000.

Schindler Dr., 1208-Kathryn S. McDonough to Joseph and Matthew T. Heath Mason, $454,900.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Atlanta Dr., 2739, No. 4-Susan M. Lander to Geraldine Nakiyemba and Michael Musoke Sawula, $250,000.

Bel Pre Rd., 3742, No. 11-Mirta Thomas to Simona F. Quico, $130,000.

Blazer Lane, 14105-Kab Investments Corp. to Rachael and Anthony Becraft, $499,500.

Elkridge Way, 15201, No. 93-2A-Benjamin F. Hall and estate of Lois A. Miller to Roger and Lois Rhoades, $185,000.

Foggy Glen Dr., 13788-Darleen C. Castillo and Esteban Garcia to Augustine Michelle Bangue, $524,900.

Glade Dr., 15121, No. 13-2E-Sharon R. White and Janet White Kline to Chanda Lynn Kinsey, $120,000.

Hewitt Ave., 3368, No. 202-Kyong Nan and Peter Sungwhan Kim to Michael Vacek, $144,300.

Interlachen Dr., 15115, No. 3-804-Cathy L. Mantua, and Manrid I. and Beverly Lumkin to Carol E. Thompson, $300,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 2904, No. 515-Mary E. Yonemura and estate of Pauline Elizabeth Macomber to Henry Osborne, $209,900.

Leisure World Blvd. S., 3005, No. 422-Mabel D. Anderson to June Fay E. Thompson, $225,000.

Matey Rd., 13007-Roberto Orellana and Margarita Ancieta to Jose D. Espinoza, Alba Rosa Pavon Espinoza and Martha Pavon, $410,000.

Normandy Square Ct., 4, No. 2BC-Jose A. Ramos Jr. to Maria E., Jorge Alberto and Jesus M. Careaga, $175,000.

Pine Orchard Dr., 15301, No. 86-1F-Juanita Linda Allen and estate of Emerita A. Cabigas to Ramesh B. and Nina R. Alimchandani, $188,200.

Sampson Rd., 4006-Pablo D. Hernandez Ramos and Dora C. Salamanca Vargas to Rodolfo Galdos Huanca and Dino A. Galdos Galdos, $300,000.

Snowbird Terr., 2706, No. 9-20-Jeanne Castro to Loree Lamour, $207,000.

Wagon Trail Pl., 2124-Brandi R. Goodwine and Yared Mezemer to Gaurav Ranjit and Richa Joshi, $460,000.

OLNEY AREA

Blossom View Dr., 17104-Arthur and Wilma K. Holmes to Linda Le, $549,900.

Clovercrest Cir., 18505-Lois Ellen Cotone to Nana Efua Acquah, $399,900.

Headwaters Lane, 4219-Paul and Cindy S. Kindred to Anne Cavanaugh, $565,000.

Paradise Cove Terr., 18415-Moheb and Samia Nasr to Melissa A. San Miguel, $705,000.

Rolling Meadow Way, 18136, No. 195-Kenneth O. Guggenheim to Dipalben S. and Subhashchandra Ramanlal Panara, $249,900.

Sunset River Ct., 18002-John and Caitlin Kitlas to Jacqueline Lloyd, $360,000.

POOLESVILLE AREA

Budd Rd., 16020-Harold Calmes Smith III and estate of Lucy Neville Smith to Jose Villegas Diaz and Yanira M. Henriquez, $310,000.

Munger Farm Rd., 19112-Kristina Stewart Elliott to Daniel W. Glazier and Haley L. Adams, $605,000.

Wootton Ave., 19692-Francisco Ramirez to Abdul A. and Mandana G. Logmanni, $220,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Bells Mill Rd., 9117-William W. and Sarah E. Santoni to Christopher James Healy and Christina George Chaconas, $775,000.

Burbank Dr., 10706-Eric and Barbara Riegger to Nancy S. Malphrus, $1.75 million.

Coldstream Dr., 11701-Chongsoo and Hyun Kim to Hanna A. Teklit, $699,000.

Falls Bridge Lane, 9408-Sarem H. Mokri and Fahimeh Salimi to Glynn J. and Jennifer Dennis, $1.16 million.

Gorky Dr., 14037-Carlos A. and Maria Cantarilho to Grace P. and Andrew Y. Chai, $1.25 million.

Maidens Bower Dr., 12713-William Nelson Peachey to Brian D. Wittick, $825,000.

Paddock Ct., 9-Juan Carlos Baez and Cheryl Ann Adackapara to Pooyan Asadollahi and Sara Rashidian, $975,000.

Potomac School Terr., 8605-Gary Bruce and Cynthia K. Cohen to David Gwinn and Ngoc Truong Nguyen, $2.45 million.

Sandalfoot Dr., 7907-Georges Tawil to Marcus Phillip Lubin and Anne M. Ellis, $1.35 million.

Sorrel Ave., 10105-Joseph D. Lawrence to Nikki Herson Cohen, $1.22 million.

Willowbrook Dr., 11308-Frank Vincent Della Penna to Bruce and Nanci Henoch, $1.02 million.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Balmoral Dr., 2893-Home Direct Corp. to Ashlee M. Edelblut and Robert L. Hanlen, $685,000.

Bou Ave., 5750, No. 817-Deloris R. and Mahadeo Persaud to Mabel Pinzon Martinez, $354,888.

Braxfield Ct., 12213, No. 95-Matthew M. Marcellino to Roukayatou Boni Yara, $140,000.

Chapman Ave., 1914, No. 6-Winchester Homes Inc. to Komlan Kounetsron and Ihou Evema Stella Wateba, $754,202.

Commonwealth Dr., 11315, No. 1-Michael D. and Stacey R. Christopher to Mark Jeffrey Goldberg, $317,500.

Evans St., 110-Patricia L. Shultz to Amy Mertz Brown, $665,000.

Gaynor Rd., 12112-Susan Q. Pennestri to Marzi S. Kahnamelli, $375,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. L16-Samuel C. Yoon and estate of Inshin Park to Stephen Michael McCall, $399,800.

Hurley Ave., 711-Albert Y. Yeung and Siu Kuen Wong to Bin Lin and Fan Zhu, $750,000.

Luxberry Dr., 10837, No. 28-Debra Troup and Irwin Ellman to Lorraine Pelosof, $574,918.

Oak Knoll Dr., 303-Arthur Goldberg and Hani Miletski to Mark Alan and Pamela M. Pearl, $835,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 1004-Wei Guo to Elham Rahgozar, $326,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11750, No. 2415-Linda and Jack Holder to Onaje Makalani Salim and Lashonda Akins, $550,000.

Paw Paw Way, 9807-Robert V. and Robyn L. Mustich to Janet C. Lin and Richard C. Chin, $1.08 million.

Rockville Pike., 11801, No. 209-Peterson Y. Huang to Chieh Min Fan and Chih Chi Hung, $171,000.

Talbott St., 170, No. 102-James E. Scharf to Gabriel C. Liegey, $182,000.

Vanderbilt Cir., 10019, No. 13-16-Roksana Hossain to Dominique M. Seamon, $335,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Appledowre Way, 11302, No. 582-Joel A. and Lydia Gyamfi to Mpeh Clarita Ogar, $235,000.

Brundidge Terr., 11521-James J. Schermerhorn to Keer Wang, $276,000.

Dorsey Spring Pl., 21204, No. 3-Parvinder and Manmohini Sodhi to Mayur and Sangeeta Mody, $369,000.

Little Fox Lane, 11118-Nathan and Kenneth McDyer to Hui Ping Zhang, $330,000.

Rosearbor Ct., 11722-Kristie A. Taylor and Ward C. Smith to Carol Ferrebu, $239,500.

Sycamore Hollow Lane, 10152-Peter J. and Lisa A. Bamford to Judith A. and Anthony Straquadine Jr., $684,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Covington Rd., 2925-Dennis Orin and Sudha Gallagher to Norullah and Zohra Powanda, $650,000.

Lanier Dr., 2011-Robert Louis and Odile McCarthy Andreoli to Edward G. and Kathryn S. Rightor, $675,000.

Mansfield Rd., 513-Margaret A. Denniston and Emily Jennings to Christopher F. and Janet Wolf Bowen, $640,100.

Piney Branch Rd., 7506-Phillip Karasik and estate of Maritzah Elizabeth Cayemitte to Richard Louis Nicolas, $357,744.

Thayer Ave., 700-Amleset Abraham and Yakob Woldou to Abebe Tafesse and Jennifer Santana Rivera, $745,000.

Wayne Ave., 930, No. 605-George W. and Shelley S. Korch to Alan J. Garceau Jr. and Bilen Teklemariam, $465,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Boston Ave., 409-Timothy J. Pagen to Rebecca Amber Louve and Ange Patrick Yao, $626,000.

Holly Ave., 7108-Walter W. Hutchins and Elizabeth Knox to Matthew G. and Bridgette L. Kaiser, $1.3 million.

Maple Ave., 7611, No. 507-Joshua McLane Taylor to John P. Lynch, $205,000.

Fifth Ave., 6427-David Paul Ellis and Sunyoung Lee to Erin K. and Joseph S. Nichols, $899,900.

TWINBROOK AREA

Crawford Dr., 5718-Rebecca L. and Matthew S. Baldassano to Sebastien Marc Raphael Jo and Marine Solange Nicole Tellier, $339,000.

Meadow Hall Dr., 308-Haoran Zheng to Kenneth Eric and Ashley Kristen Haltenhof, $453,000.

WHEATON AREA

Bond St., 12204-RJRE Investments Corp. to Ashley Danielle Adam, $399,900.

Cosgrave Ct., 13-Bryan and Alana Laliberte to Isaac and Joanna Benporat, $562,000.

Fenimore Rd., 2902-Estate of Thomas N. Murphy to Gilbert G. and Roselyn B. Martin, $380,000.

Hillsboro Dr., 703-Hannah Gershon to Aimee and Austin Siegel, $499,500.

Leesborough Dr., 2230-Allen and Mary Dennis to Megan Elizabeth Gillespie, $460,000.

University Blvd. W., 2006, No. 3-Kit Chung and Mary Katherine Cho to Alfred Sandosharaj, $335,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in October were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Inwood Dr., 2613-Subramanian Muthukkumar and Shanmugam Santhanalakshmi to William and Holly Bigelow, $500,000.

BRUNSWICK AREA

B St. E., 23-Melissa D. Lukes to Karin M. Johns, $249,900.

Dayton Ave. S., 1-Brittany A. Ramsburg to Justin Andrews, $170,000.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Newington Rd., 4664-Jesse R. Torreyson to Christopher Dean, $425,000.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Ramblewood Dr., 1449-Sara Christine Johnston to Scott A., Maria S. and Natalie M. Frager, $375,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Alan Linton Blvd. E., 6517, No. 6529-NVR Inc. to Salvador Alejandro and Marta Margarita Cuellar, $270,840.

Betty Linton Lane, 6394-Kathryn Azarcon to Austin Joseph Foertschbeck and Kristen Ann Kowalsky, $325,000.

Christian Kemp Dr. N., 6209-Troy and Tina Garland to Matthew P. and Kathryn A. Beach, $449,999.

Essex Pl., 516-Noah Hunter Ruby to Shannon N. Vendemmia, $197,000.

Haydown Ct., 6631-Patrick Joseph and Shannon Flood to Stephen Craig and Jean Marie Wilson, $225,000.

Ladd Cir., 7129-Rajiv and Neetu Gupta to Doris Y. Cheng, $247,000.

Marshall Ct., 500, No. 3E-Alexandra L. Vasquez Courtney to Emily A. Schelin, $175,000.

Murray Terr., 6173, No. C-Jeff R. Hensley to Malaysia Williams, $274,900.

Posey St., 6203-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Lindsay Alyson Griffler, $311,240.

Rivendell Pl., 5557-Anne Merryman Klinefelter and Gregory Talamini to Binty A. Koroma, $282,000.

Sunset View Lane, 5799-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Kacy Reece, $175,000.

Towncrest Ct. W., 6417-Kimberly L. Morse to Jennifer L. Cobbs, $272,500.

Walcott Lane, 6511, No. 402-Marta and Salvador Cuellar to Robert K. and Kathy L. Phillips, $280,000.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Bear Den Rd., 2423-Michelle A. Berry to Marilyn C. Evans, $290,000.

Beverly Ct., 1502-Kenneth Zheng and G. Michael Dufour to Colleen Conway, $239,999.

Cattail Ct., 8018-Adam J. Huzzy to Geoffrey Kiragu, $233,000.

Claridge Dr. S., 6304-Landmark Investment Properties Corp. to Lashon Damien and Susan Renee Miller, $399,900.

Forest Hills Ct., 6477-J. Christopher and Amanda C. Sponyoe to Joseph Scott and Jessica A. Meehling, $542,900.

Kline Blvd., 2-Kathryn T. Zepp Imhoff to Aimee E. Vasquez, $354,000.

Madison St., 315-Katherine A. Caldwell to Matthew R. Alongi, $220,000.

Mill Pond Rd., 304-B, No. 177-Cameron C. and Mary C. Kirkwood to Kayla Cuneo and Gabriel Togna, $265,000.

Newport Terr., 6144-Jessica Meehling and William Wayne Lutz to Kimberly A. Adams, $299,900.

Plantation Rd., 6914-George Calvin Dutrow Jr. to Brian Robert Levendusky, $203,000.

Stratford Way, 803, No. C-Roberta E. and Jacque E. Roach to Tonya Wolfe and Stephanie M. Magee, $90,000.

Waterside Ct., 8271-Randal J. and Kara L. Schoepp to Mark D. Keating and Julia M. Balderson, $269,900.

Second St. W., 404-Joel Gevarter and estate of Saul Gevarter to David P. and Cathleen B. Mysak, $650,000.

Sixth St. W., 29-Emory B. Butts to Jerry N. and Zoe Alexandratos, $290,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Artillery Rd., 2103-Scott T. Ryan to John and Alecsander Princler, $375,000.

Bishops Glen Dr., 231-Moris O. and Dora A. Rivas to Taylor Gilmour, $302,000.

Carriage Way, 1766-Josephine E. and Kevin B. Hoffman to Gerardo Sanchez Vera, $202,900.

Crossing Stone Ct., 1907-Donald Morales and Salinda Vath Skelton to Christopher and Chelsea Lewis, $265,000.

Gambrill Park Rd., 10305-Brad M. and Janet N. Ward to Sandeep and Colleen Marwaha, $745,000.

Murdock Ct., 1868-Thierno S. Bah to Sandra Marcela Navas Reyes, $205,000.

Robin Hill Terr., 1013-Vivian W. Lee and Stanley Tsai to Soumaila Z. Koara, $212,900.

Schley Ave., 610-Kevin R. Hessler and Susan A. Culler to Sonyae Nicolas, $279,000.

Toll House Ct., 122-Lois and Donald M. Pruitt to Joshua M. Harrison, $259,000.

Wayside Ct., 2490-David Wayne and Heather H. Fulton to Samuel J. and Elizabeth V. Norkin, $389,900.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Garland Ct., 5105-William R. and Antonia Crosthwait to Paul and Lydia Gettys, $463,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Eastern Cir., 2-James M. and Robin D’Alessio to Rebecca M. and Brian D. Donovan, $324,900.

Hawbottom Rd., 8819-Troy Neahusan to Shane and Natalie Eyler, $320,000.

Rod Cir., 210-Lynne M. Darby to Evan and Stacey Morrissey, $449,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Fingerboard Rd., 12443-George E. Susa to William Z. and Anna J. Adams, $341,500.

Woodbrook Ct., 12501-William Charles and Dena M. Ford to Michael Joseph Pawelczyk and Deidra Ellen Clark, $525,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Grimes Ct., 102-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Jason C. and Megan R. Hendricks, $242,500.

Sand Trap Ct., 4058-Robert C. and Linda P. Logsdon to Timothy John Stires, $565,000.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Pleasant Walk Rd., 12432-Brian and Erin Mann to Kelli M. and John T. Speak III, $229,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Club House Cir., 7009-Lawrence H. Ryder and Heather E. Baldwin to Lori and Jermaine Seraton, $535,000.

Glade Ct., 10804-Mark R. and Deborah F. Hottel to Timothy and Adrienne Jones, $357,000.

Nicholas Hall St., 321-New Market Residential Corp. and Oak Hill Properties Corp. to Kevin Michael and Jennifer C. Taney, $523,000.

Sanandrew Dr., 11078-Patrick M. and Katherine Heidenberg to Michael and Kelly Sauer, $641,000.

NEW MIDWAY-LADIESBURG AREA

Oak Hill Rd., 10269-Rose M. Boone to Emilio Salvador Limon Estrada, $150,000.

SABILLASVILLE AREA

Foxville Church Rd., 15215A-Howard and Carla Gregory to Keena P. and Patricia A. Delauter, $235,000.

THURMONT AREA

Emmitsburg Rd., 7-Rebecca E. Sharer and Raymond A. Long II to Austin Ward and Daniel Bissot, $247,000.

Hunt Club Rd., 11722-Edward L. Smith to Tobias and Melinda Gift, $350,000.

Main St. E., 621-Melinda Elliott to John H. and Janice R. Guillory, $245,000.

Victor Dr., 127-Mary Lou Coy to Michael A. Goldsmith, $300,000.

URBANA AREA

Brien Pl., 9115-Harry L. and Stephanie Alexander to Alisha and Blake Doty, $505,000.

English Muffin Way, 7117A-Tsang F. Pun and Margery Y. Li to Peter Ramsey Shepherd and Alina Pankova, $214,500.

Golden Eagle Rd., 5511-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Albert Lee and Simone Anja Brock, $499,900.

Lew Wallace Rd., 8815-William F. Whelan III to Zachary M. and Taryn R. Gerth, $365,000.

Springhollow Lane, 3677-Krzysztof Piotrowicz to Yenvy Ngo Cosentino, $293,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Farmingdale Ave., 9501-Matthew D. and Kathleen M. Crome to Paul Matthew Wareham Jr., $360,000.

Inspiration Ave., 8374-Andrew Warren to Taylor A. and Kathryn Kelly, $324,900.