Buckthorn Ct., 4405-Eduardo and Maria C. Rodal to Stefan F. and Stacey A. Castillo Moss, $633,000.
Eades St., 4813-Paul A. Lofgren to Andrew E. Bryant, $460,000.
Grenoble Dr., 12909-Noriaki Yasutake and Yoriko Kawamoto to Avraham Galanti and Ittai Dvir, $394,000.
Mercury Dr., 4716-Shawn M. and Carrie B. Weiksner to Ruth Esperanza Herrera and Marvin A. Benitez, $409,500.
Sunflower Dr., 4304-Michael B. and Joanna Lynn Dyer to Timothy and Lori McGovern, $660,000.
Vandalia Dr., 13538-Ccoicca Construction Services Corp. to Bertha Luz Arango Restrepo, $450,000.
Woodcrest Dr., 14217-David Hyung and Julia Lee to Adam and Jaclyn Sellers, $555,000.
BETHESDA AREA
Alta Vista Rd., 5507-Evan and Lauren Presser to Stephen Robert and Sarah McGinn Chuk, $1.15 million.
Bayard Blvd., 4620-Adriana Maria Calejo and William James Patterson to Prakash L. Gavri, $781,000.
Bradley Blvd., 5312-Michelle L. Bosch to William G. and Elizabeth L. McMurtrie, $3.6 million.
Burdette Rd., 8300, No. 331-Elizabeth S. Keim and estate of Sharon H. Keim to Owen and Sandra Rennert, $660,000.
Custer Rd., 8002-Erich R. Eiselt to Harsha Dhingra and Vikas Kumar Sinha, $1.18 million.
Dickens Ave., 10319-Jonathan F. and Elaine T. Munroe to Anne E. Donovan and Jason A. Parent, $765,000.
Edgemoor Lane, 5202-Andrew J. and Christina J. Haire to Christopher Paul Beshouri and Maria Carmela D. Locsin, $2.56 million.
Fernwood Rd., 9219-Henrique Browne Ribeiro and Valeria Tedeschi to Jonathan and Hilary Ruhe, $860,000.
Hillmead Rd., 6920-Alberto Cristian Leyton Aviles and Susana Escobar to Thomas A. Sporkin, $1.18 million.
Kingswood Rd., 5906-M & M Builders and Contractors Corp. to William David and Sandra Butler Eisig, $1.6 million.
Maplewood Park Ct., 20-Estate of Robert David Friedson to Emitis Darmanki Farahani, $849,900.
Montrose Ave., 10307, No. M-102-Corbett J. Wright to Issa Kamali and Nahid Abareghi, $248,900.
Parkhill Dr. E., 9217-Robert D. Allison to Rajeshwar Komarraju and Harriet Vidyasagar, $725,000.
Sentinel Dr., 5005, No. 35-Shuen Sheung Wah and Mete Williford to Stacy Leigh Rich, and Eric Walter Schatten, $290,000.
Summer Mill Ct., 8008-Susan Studner Magenheim and Mark Weinstein to Sanjeev K. and Malini Ahuja, $1.63 million.
Walhonding Rd., 6001-Benmar Corp. and Bu Daniel Martin to Sharon Kaur and Jaspal Singh Ahluwalia, $1.88 million.
Westlake Terr., 7401, No. 715-Charles W. and Cynthia L. Taylor to Natalie Michelle Mediouni and Ahmed Walid, $260,000.
Weymouth St., 10684, No. W-204-Elaine M. Santorios to Kelly L. Parsons, $279,900.
Worthington Dr., 5004-Seyed Mahmood Reza Enayat to William J. Patterson and Adriana M. Calejo, $981,000.
BOYDS AREA
Broken Oak Rd., 18832-Xin Qi to Rodrigo and Annie Danell Christ Bender, $449,900.
Tatani Dr., 14154-Vicki L. Keltz Reyes to Bradley and Pranisa Kerridge, $433,000.
BROOKEVILLE AREA
Prospect Point Ct., 19408-Gregory B. and Gail Cherry Peppers to Claude and Jennifer Manjo, $740,000.
BURTONSVILLE AREA
Angelton Terr., 14135-Celma Diaz to Ginette Dessource, $330,000.
McKnew Rd., 14616-Princess Adu Asare and Anthony A. Codjoe to Tizita A. Asfaw, $322,000.
CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA
Autumn Dr., 13202-Marcia S. Feaster and David I. Roberts to Laurence C. and Caterina Pitsenberger, $439,900.
Buckley Dr., 12408-Irving Bass to Amal and Amina Elmi, $435,500.
Cedar Creek Lane, 13673-Residential Value Corp. to Rachael Philips and Nicholas Boesel, $325,000.
Fairland Rd., 2125-Foxhall Stonecrest Corp. to Sophon and Rotha Lim, $295,904.
Hollywood Ave., 704-Donna L. Hinson and estate of Joyce E. O’Neal to Viet D. Nguyen, $320,000.
Morningside Dr., 1413-Helen M. Smith and estate of Christine H. Bradford to Pedro Angel Sanchez and Ivonne Irene San Martin Catalan, $388,000.
Old Columbia Pike, 12001, No. 515-Edith Ricks and Ruth McKinney to Elizabeth Dtomgo, $90,000.
Serpentine Way, 13125-Manuel J. and Debra Bermudez to Jaime Cordero, Rosario Cordero and Jose Cordero Aquino, $509,000.
Springloch Rd., 300-Jill S. Webb to Cecilia D. La Noire and Erick O. Regente, $580,000.
Tamarack Rd., 13012-Gomes Knows Homes Rei Corp. to Julia C. Savoy, $499,000.
White Oak Vista Dr., 1678-Patrice M. White to Dagmawi A. Kebede and Eskedar Dagne, $440,000.
CHEVY CHASE AREA
Brooklawn Terr., 3312-Charles C. and Heather Michelle Morris Glass to Aurore Dorelien, $750,000.
Chevy Chase Dr., 4835, No. 178-John G. Davis and estate of Michael Gilbert Davis to John Scott and Peggy Eacho Fechnay, $705,000.
Faircastle Dr., 3601-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Miguel Pinilla Vera and Margarita Suarez De Pinilla, $692,000.
Oliver St., 3927-Heinrich Hanada to Eric L. Krivitsky and Naga Laxmi Pannala, $1.81 million.
Saratoga Ave., 5328-Kevin Fandl and Monica Lugo to Bowen Li and Zhuqing Ding, $1.1 million.
Thornapple St., 3709-PKK Corp. to Graham E. and Nina T. Gilkerson, $1.12 million.
Willard Ave., 4515, No. 620S-Feng Ji and Jane Shue to Anjan Basu, $222,000.
CLARKSBURG AREA
Blue Sky Dr., 12523-Sarah S. Kin and Robert Polley to Marieliz Vera and Charles Johnson, $560,000.
Castle Oak Rd., 22501-Khin Wone to Graeme E. and Kseniya P. Sanford, $885,000.
Gate Rail Rd., 12804-Greg Lowe to Petros Begna and Zinash T. Lambebo, $434,900.
Janbeall Ct., 23931-William D. and Roxine R. Behrens to Lazaro Ismael Chavez, $375,000.
Murphy Grove Terr., 12705-William D. and Angela M. Buckley to Yong Jie Yuan, $570,000.
Sycamore Farm Dr., 23120-Young and Vicky Xuina Lin to Aimin Zheng and Feng He, $828,000.
CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA
Birch Springs Ct., 14800-Sagar B. Ghamandi and Swati A. More to Solomon T. Berhe and Yetimwork Asegid, $540,000.
Harding Lane, 1301-Linda Lee McEowen to Yoni Walberto Blanco Romero, Diana Romero and Laura Idalia Guzman, $438,800.
Valencia St., 15420-Lawrence J. McKeivier and estate of Teresa McKeivier to Scott D. Allmond and Ligia Hernandez Lopez, $425,000.
DAMASCUS AREA
Avonlea Ridge Pl., 10819-Shawn and Camille Williams to James and Jennifer Shank, $775,000.
Chimney House Ct., 25213-Ag Construction Group Corp. to Olivier Bitihari and Ritva Divine Ingabire, $469,000.
Durango Dr., 10113-Michael S. and Susan S. O’Brien to Kenneth S. Petersen and Christina McColgan, $425,000.
Preakness Dr., 24217-Wayne E. Christian to Franklin Odir Castro Ramos, Claudia M. Chavez Martinez and Tomas Campos Hernandez, $399,900.
Sweepstakes Rd., 10020-Robert L. Clark Jr. to Marinela Jordan Anez, $410,000.
DERWOOD AREA
Bethayres Ct., 15-Tianming Yang and Yingying Zhou to Ronald K. and Kathryn M. Fuller, $463,500.
Epsilon Dr., 7701-William Joseph and Kathryn Claire Reynders to Michael Cody and Alexandra Lynn Amidon, $485,000.
Meredith Dr., 19824-David M. and Margaret McCurley Gilliam to Karim Atarzada, $615,000.
Villisca Terr., 15520-Teobaldo and Elizabeth Rosenda Cruz to Adib Y. Majlaton and Tamara B. Kamel, $475,000.
FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA
Burnt Mills Ave., 407-Daniel T. Fisher to Wubishet Yizengaw, $460,000.
Finale Terr., 109-Senturk Fahrali to Rebecca Truxall, $385,000.
Lanark Way, 406-Keith J. and Maria C. Byrd to Geoffrey Jarreau and Bernadette Perin Barron, $499,000.
Manchester Rd., 8700, No. 2-Julien Xavier and Katherine Lafen to Allison Joelle Thomson Yood and Graham Lawrence Seppa, $155,000.
Robin Rd., 901-Richard Owens to Jerin Michael Rutherford and Katherine Elizabeth Cilwa, $415,000.
GAITHERSBURG AREA
Amity Dr., 17316-Gina Azanero and Milciades Moreno Reyes to Josimar E. Buendia Rodriguez and Claudia M. Cedillo Alfaro, $425,000.
Boysenberry Dr., 18531, No. 202-Wendy Hill and Shereen Malek to Jennifer Faber, $140,000.
Carriage Walk Cir., 18632-Patrick K. and Magna Larrain Gerard to Christopher Jerome and Laura Meghan Lyons, $360,000.
Centerway Rd., 8948-Abel Chuong Ho to Rosa Castillo Cuya and Cesar Enrique Cruz Samame, $275,000.
Cross Country Pl., 8838-Ricardo M. Gordon to Marie Yveline, Fritz A. and Stephanie Lisa Pierre Louis, $261,000.
Filbert Terr., 7517-Subodh and Kumkum Prasad to Jovino Donis III, $326,000.
Girard St., 408, No. 51-Ning Zhang and Zaiqun Pan to Benita Andrea Apaza, $135,000.
Goshen Rd., 18510-Halima Madjid and estate of Surraya Madjid to Khilendra Mani and Shanti C. Neupane, $489,850.
Kilcreggan Terr., 7401-Philip E. and Rian B. Ryan to Cesar A. Reyes Montalvan, $370,000.
Mattingly Terr., 20055-Rita Watson to Mesfin M. Temtime and Tigist K. Hailemichael, $385,000.
Oakmont St., 8630-India O. and Ronald A. Farris to Oscar A. Gutierrez and Sandra Roldan, $430,000.
Quail Valley Blvd., 18927-Mark D. Figliozzi to Wilber Omar and Martha Maria Garcia, $350,000.
Whetstone Glen St., 635-Mee Soon Langohr to Hongwei Zheng, $380,000.
GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA
Cherrywood Terr., 102-Cozmo Ventures Corp. to Vicente Contreras Ramirez and Blanca Magdali Contreras Salazar, $457,446.
Evelake Ct., 11501-Rajender and Pamposh Razdan to Alexander Shteynberg and Lidia Shelley, $857,500.
Glacier Ct., 15835-Jithendar Reddy Tumukunta and Nandini Devi Parvathareddygari to Sara Callahan and Natasha Shokouhi Vafa, $505,000.
Gravenhurst Lane, 12641-Keith E. Evans to Benjamin and Raimonda Tetz, $560,000.
Kendrick Pl., 114, No. 18-Alexander J. Dixon and Katherine J. Kobylski to Arduino and Teresa Renzi, $275,000.
Lazy Hollow Dr., 221-David M. Sotsky to Kai Fong Yeung and Hiu Ching Cheng, $439,999.
Massbury St., 204-Joseph Adnoff and Barbara S. Levitt to James Michael Ryan and Nicole Lee Panetti, $920,000.
Mosel Terr., 12312-Theodore and Loretta Eby to Rajul M. and Harsha M. Tank, $620,000.
Orchard Ridge Dr., 944, No. 100-Li Jung Ma to Maheshbhai Mohnani and Kinnari Ashar, $350,000.
Piney Grove Ct., 14916-Yair and Jael Tene to Neil Hecht and Yuko Hirao, $523,000.
Quince Orchard Blvd., 774, No. 102-Alexander D. and Ivy C. Black to Randy Leonel Mendoza Pincha and Araly Estela Bernal Quispe, $130,000.
Rich Branch Ct., 26-Amy Blaylock and estate of Linda E. Walder to Anthony and Joan S. Kim, $570,000.
Side Dr. W., 776, No. 9-C-776 West Side Corp. to Israel Romero and Ana Maria Romero Ruiz, $279,000.
Supreme Ct., 2, No. 24-1-Farin Salahuddin and Shereef Abdelkarim to Juan Carlos Lopez and Gladys Maria Jimenez Sandino, $322,500.
Wonder View Way, 12215-William P. and Sharon E. Moeller to Charles Edward Herman Jr. and Judy Lau, $619,000.
GERMANTOWN AREA
Anndyke Way, 20545-Charles and Catherine Allen to Matthew and Hershey Li, $522,500.
Birdseye Dr., 18834-Carol Ann Tarkowski McDowell to Bazarsuren Otgondorj and Samantha Kim, $285,000.
Bridger Dr., 12941, No. 1611-Merle Bertrand to Eric and Anne Marie Villarroel, $285,000.
Clear Morning Ct., 20825-Gregory T. and Linda L. Koeln to Jessica M. Faupel and John D. Badger II , $555,000.
Cross Ridge Way, 12558-Corey Anthony Blair and Jamie Marie Dronenburg to Christina J. Perier, $219,900.
Demetrias Way, 13367-Dwight W. Wartick to Junni Humanzor, $260,000.
Furlong Way, 14147-Jared W. Ragland and Josette M. Ungos to Diego Alejandro Trujillo, $375,000.
Highstream Dr., 19011, No. 845-Ela and Carlos Arze to Jose R. Perez Albela and Sandra J. Acosta, $297,500.
Lullaby Rd., 13965-Ray Shiuh and Jerry Chang to Jose Lovos and Elaine Clary, $395,000.
Mountain Lake Way, 13004, No. 803-Kishorbhai Patel to Kenneth James Traylor Jr. and Melissa Marie Zarger, $365,000.
Rising Sun Lane, 13306-David W. McWhinney to Jorge I. Botero and Luz D. Cortes, $395,000.
Smokewood Terr., 13405-Melinie N. Scott to Shirin Mehraban, $412,000.
Summer Oak Dr., 11636-Chase and Alexandra Therese Foy to Harold L. Chavis, $310,000.
Tivoli Fountain Ct., 13304-Michael H.P. Chung to Nana Moliere and Andre Coleman, $373,000.
Walnutwood Lane, 13516-Michael Clifton and Catherine Johnson Wright to Daniel Charles Hogan and Kathleen Mary Kenny, $409,000.
Winding Creek Pl., 18709-Ann M. and Kathleen M. Vincent to Alpha Marco and Richard B. Santos, $325,000.
KENSINGTON AREA
Campbell Dr., 9844-Stephanie M. Southard to Christopher Dylan and Molly Bragg Jones, $665,000.
Decatur Ave., 3307-Lydia Baynes Graham to Timothy J. and Courtney M. Kane, $835,000.
Kincaid Terr., 3912-Omid and Sayeh Obahi Azari to Larry L. and Beanne O. Rothenberg, $825,000.
Red Orchid Way, 3205-Nohemee Berhane and Curtis L. Etherly to Molly Culhane and Hocine Benameur, $785,000.
LAYTONSVILLE AREA
Deanna Dr., 8708-Robert B. and Teresa G. Overly to Patrick Bresette and Kelley Heim, $540,000.
White Pillar Terr., 9539-U.S. Bank and Rmac Trust to Daniel P. Koch, $269,900.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA
Brookridge Ct., 9902-Lynne King to Abel H. Carreto Hernandez and Cinthia M. Lopez Parada, $230,000.
Club House Rd., 19315, No. 302-Alexis Peralta to Gennadiy Paley, Tetiana Vasylieva and Yana Kramarenko, $169,900.
Fifeshire Dr., 18206-Yam Bahadur Bohora to Sabrina Herbert, $252,000.
Frontwell Cir., 8315-Edward L. and Jennifer R. Monaghan to Virginia W. and Suzanne Bell, $420,000.
Keymar Way, 19377-William F. and Virginia M. Holcomb to Garrett R. and Rebekah N. Byerly, $300,000.
Little Pond Pl., 10104, No. 1-Marvin Lindroth to Digna C. and Karina L. Rodriguez, $143,000.
Mills Choice Rd., 19106, No. 2-Robert D. and Janis D. Nix to Brian Dubin, $75,000.
Ravensdale Ct., 20212-Wilfredo Vigo to Grace Simmons, $285,000.
Stedwick Dr., 19139-Arthurlene Dixon to Selena R. O’Brien, $285,000.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18701, No. 5-Carlos Crohare to Hector Rojas Arias, $140,000.
Welbeck Terr., 20126-Joy C. Mooney and estate of Gilbert Allen Crandell to Richard L. Reynolds IV, $175,000.
NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA
Devere Ct., 10103-Richard L. Greenwald and Diana G. Williams to Kassahun Abdela, Betelhem Mherte and Merawi Teshome, $480,000.
12th Ave., 8406-Blanca Estela Vega to Ederson Orlando Gomez Duran and Nedia Shaney Vega Grosso, $265,000.
NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA
Bassett Lane, 15400, No. 46-3E-Barbara A. Collins to Ronalis E. Ndau and Florence M. Simfukwe, $159,000.
Bel Pre Rd., 3832, No. 6-104-Linda M. Hernandez to Segundo F. Campos Vasquez and Juana B. Campos, $90,000.
Casino Cir., 1453-William E. and Rose E. Sahm to Reid S. Cavanagh, $398,900.
Elby St., 4107-Amber Qian Li and Gaoxiang Yang to Kirsys A. and Jacqueline Nunez, $439,000.
Forest Edge Dr., 3511, No. 17-1E-Karen Frederick McBain and estate of Glenda Frederick to Arthur M. Reid, $180,000.
Gleneagles Dr., 3629, No. 3-1-B-Oscar M. Feinsilber and Rita Anne Rader to Dennis E. Gosier, $125,000.
Hickory Hill Ct., 17-Tina Dube to Sohum Karia and Alexandra Bertran, $401,000.
Interlachen Dr., 15100, No. 4-118-Mary Duchesne O’Donnell Dellatorre and Mark Andrew O’Donnell to Josephine M. Rosato, $292,900.
Interlachen Dr., 15115, No. 3-409-Paul and Reina Chassy to Melvyn I. and Charlotte R. Marquis, $300,000.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 2921, No. 1-108-Laurine Dewhirst Young and Mark K. Dewhirst to Maria Maia, Avelino Maia and Sandra Bastos, $110,000.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 3200, No. 504-James P. and Paul J. Destefano to Mara Rubin, Scott Pietak and Erika Bowen, $290,000.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 3330, No. 5-703-Marsha Dawne Rippy to Deborah N. Hites, $127,900.
Long Green Dr., 14405-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Shouki Alsakir, $254,500.
Middle Rd., 12300-Manuel V. Peraza to Rafaela B. and Martin R. Martinez, $315,000.
Murphys Tin St., 15716-Gregory Lewis and Kristina Marie Kushto to Jeremiah Mo Yin Tsang and Chun Ma, $520,000.
Prince Frederick Way, 15517, No. 106-C-Paul D. Remson and estate of Oscar James Remson to Paul D. and Nancy J. West, $418,000.
Solomons Ct., 3302, No. 100-B-Robert John Fulmer and estate of Anna Belle Fulmer to Chris B. Everett, $330,000.
Tottenham Terr., 15219, No. 27-A-Laura Margulies and Joseph William Cogliano to Ricardo Valera, $292,900.
Vantage Hill Ct., 4, No. 2-B-Lawrence M. Pullen to Wayne Earl Curnow Jr. and Myriam Sanchez, $369,000.
Windy Meadow Lane, 13503-Matthew Czaga and Mark J. Suriano to Trevor R. and Melody R. Rickford, $665,000.
OLNEY AREA
Buehler Rd., 17816, No. 2-A-1-Vita A. Cevenini to Yoon Hwan and Bok Yun Do, $150,000.
Georgia Ave., 17717-Mary A. Hockman and estate of Mary C. Hockman to Alcione Luiz Pereira and Adriana Lemos Martins, $385,000.
Macduff Ave., 17016-Jaymes F. and Jessica L. Bernhardt to John J. and Katharine Samsock, $584,000.
Overwood Dr., 17920-Andrew A. Zalewski to Abiy G. Jima and Hiwot Kebede, $470,000.
Queensborough Dr., 3438-Jose E. and Patricia Hernandez to Gary A. and Kerry Ann Miller Grant, $364,900.
POOLESVILLE AREA
Wootton Ave., 19201-Helen E. and Frank J. Leon to Christopher D. and Dolores Majano Trader, $440,000.
POTOMAC AREA
Beman Woods Way, 9728-Roselyn and Lawrence Richard Levitan to Gang Ke and Meng Zhang, $1.39 million.
Chartwell Manor Ct., 10032-Chapin Exchange Corp. to Sheri Shahrbanoo Nawabi and M. Reza Ghasimi, $1.56 million.
Democracy Lane, 10236-Richard A. and Tracy W. Jennison to Hossein Memarsadeghi, $770,000.
Fox Hollow Dr., 9428-Robert J. and Marie Y. Sweredoski to Maria Esperanza Rodrigo, $1.07 million.
Glen Rd., 12305-Bin Xu and Ge Gao to Pascal Denis and Meghan Anderson, $1.53 million.
Lamp Post Lane, 12840-Gary D. and Jeffrey M. Weinfeld to Kyle and Allison L. Fleit, $867,000.
Muirfield Ct., 7849-Richard A. Shapiro to Nurith Berstein Rosales, $574,000.
Seven Locks Rd., 11508-Kiarash Rahimian to Oguz and Sibel Biyik, $580,000.
White Clover Terr., 10508-Kevin Davis to Anthony Granville, $1.02 million.
Wood Thrush Lane, 11716-Navin Singh to Eric and Fataneh McKim, $1.73 million.
ROCKVILLE AREA
Arroyo Ct., 6713-Marshall C. and Joan A. Cutler to Shannon P. and Julie H. Reaves, $1.31 million.
Boiling Brook Pkwy., 4907-Edward Cyr and Michael Francis Roche to Julian Diaz Reyes, Danys Yessenia Diaz Amaya and Jesus Manuel Amaya, $425,000.
Cabin John Pkwy., 714-Patricia K. and Kevin Murphy to Rene Sanchez, $515,000.
College Pkwy., 838, No. 11-Motoshi and Yuko Suzuki to Henry Hardy and Erica Nicole Showers, $370,000.
Crothers Lane, 803-Joseph and Maura Chongpinitchai to Amitaksha Nag and Debdatta Sengupta, $515,000.
Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. 610-Alberto L. Gonzalez to Surmeet Chhina, $310,000.
Grosvenor Pl., 10401, No. 120-Deirdre Alpaugh and estate of Joann Campbell to Clarence James Kulish III, $198,000.
Inman Park Cir., 5821, No. 906-April Rosenberger to Brian John Kwong, $362,000.
Lakewood Ct., 13605-Shirley A. Smith to Zhi Hao Cai and Min Xu, $1.07 million.
Maryland Ave., 38, No. 406-Yuan Yin Wu to Kim Ann J. Pereira, $250,000.
Neal Dr., 910-Craig A. and Megan M. Campbell to Nury A. Martinez and Natalia Leguizamon, $384,000.
Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 804-Melanie Heather Gregory and Howard Menditch to Houria Mrimi, $322,000.
Park Rd., 513-Shelbie R. Lewman and Peter Norris to Erik Warnke and Madeline Silber, $411,000.
Pleasant Dr., 1016-Timothy A. and Debra Taylor to Christopher Vahram Bedrossian and Kelly Maureen Holcomb, $750,000.
Redland Blvd., 303, No. 101-Patrick Murphy Edwards and estate of Patricia M. Edwards to Sarah J. and Christopher N. Thatch, $425,000.
Rockville Pike, 11801, No. 803-Jeong A. and Chunil Hong to Mark Goldberger and Florence Houn, $284,300.
Smallwood Rd., 602-Charles S. and Mary E. Carroccio to Michael A. and Adrienne M. Fernald, $700,000.
Sweetwood Ct., 10-Ting Ting and Ling Yu Wang to Yiu Wa Michael Fong and Man King Maggie Lau, $948,000.
Treble Ct., 10143-Lei Chen and Juan Ma to Satyanisth Tandon Agrawal, and Deepthi and Nageswar Yelavarthi, $550,000.
Winding Rose Dr., 508-Sewpaul & Associates Corp. to Annie Junglung Hung, $533,913.
SANDY SPRING AREA
Windrush Lane, 1012, No. 24-Daniel P. Roberts to Claire E. Donahue, $349,500.
SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA
Arista Manor Way, 12007-Usula Y. Wong to Hoang N. and Huyen Ma Nguyen, $575,000.
Greenriver Terr., 20317-Domingo A. Menjivar and Carlota D. Montano Quintanilla to Victor R. Hernandez Marquina and Blanca Rosa Marquina De Perez, $260,000.
Ledbury Way, 11415-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ana P. Mijangos, $230,000.
Rosearbor Ct., 11721-Keith A. and Sandra Coddington to Minh Khoa C. Tran, $210,000.
SILVER SPRING AREA
Clement Rd., 9515-Joshua Matthew and Rebecca J. Bart to Bryan Elliott Panter and Andrea Nasrine Shahmohammadi, $670,000.
Ellsworth Dr., 644-Nirnimesh and Garima Pandey to Lara Beth and Jennifer Lynn Eisenberg, $849,000.
Glen Ave., 9736, No. 202-Miyuki and D. Miyuki Williams to Joshua M. Duck and Eyleen J. Arbizu, $143,000.
Hartford Ave., 8117-PSB Maryland Corp. to Ryan J. and Elizabeth Ann Harris, $615,000.
Locust Grove Rd., 1812-Joshua and Mya Stierwalt to Jasmin Sharifi and Benjamin J. Shipe, $525,000.
New York Ave., 803-Ekram and Nafisa Siddique to Marshay A. Price, $618,000.
Sligo Ave., 737-Erika Grimm and Ryan McGeorge to Rossi Marcelin and Maria Borbon, $735,000.
Second Ave., 8712-Wexford Homes Corp. to Kong Chiu and Kristin Kenausis, $500,000.
TAKOMA PARK AREA
Glenview Ave., 8506-Valencia Real Property Corp. to Erik Rote Bergmann and Catherine O. Driscoll, $484,000.
Lee Ave., 111, No. 206-Dana M. Gray to Brad and Janina Goodman, $245,000.
New Hampshire Ave., 7333, No. 509-Willa Reinhard to Sherry Beamer, $198,000.
Spruce Ave., 7228-Virginia Ashby Sharpe and Cecilia Ann Saad to Paul Landefeld and Christine Dobridge, $960,000.
TWINBROOK AREA
Alsace Lane, 6-Residential Value Corp. to Jared Mondschein and Paulina Piotrowski, $515,000.
Crawford Dr., 1314-House Buyers of America Inc. to Belinda Morin, $385,000.
Shetland Ct., 2-Jennifer Lenk to Kevin J. Gash and Nursel Zhusupova, $505,000.
WHEATON AREA
Amherst Ave., 10801, No. E-Mercedes J. Olmos to Eva Cappuccilli, $274,999.
Arcola Ave., 2300-Zoila E. Machuca to Yanira L. Cruz, $436,000.
Billman Lane, 1616-Robert E. and Maria Myers to Timothy G. and Yoko Nagasaka Myers, $400,000.
Centerhill St., 12317-Marvin and Mabelyn Mijangos to Jose F. Diaz and Erlinda D. Hernandez, $370,000.
Easecrest Dr., 11108-Ires MD Corp. to Pedro Hipolito Bonilla Portillo and Angel D. Rosales Villanueva, $450,000.
Gridley Lane, 1614-Marianne and Patrick Olexa to Andrew G. Hall and Kate R. Daniel, $385,000.
Leslie St., 10420-Diana Lapp to Michael J. and Kerry L. Murray, $535,000.
Rampart Way, 10908-Jemanesh Kinfe and Nega H. Berhanu to Habtom G. Ghedion and Selamawit Demerew, $420,000.
Sherrie Lane, 11419-Michelle Duque Jimenez and estate of Rene M. Nolasco to Reynaldo Diaz Cantarero and Nelly Esperanza Gomez Sanchez, $380,000.
Westchester Dr., 2063, No. 58-Jacqueline Robinson and Heather Dice to David Edward and Meredith Hill, $319,900.
Frederick County
ADAMSTOWN AREA
Mae Wade Ave., 2601-Kenyeldeon N. and Deyna M. Jarrett to Nelida Milan Alvarez and Michael Jose Vargas, $524,900.
BRUNSWICK AREA
E St. E., 820-Lauren R. Roberts to John W. Norris and Linda Karen Munday, $177,100.
Wenner Dr., 86-Tommy R. Jones to Lisa and Joseph Sweeney, $157,000.
EMMITSBURG AREA
Dern Rd., 10720-Kent Z. Ozkum and William J. Morrow to Gregory Gerald Wenzel and Maria C. Thomas Wenzel, $1.2 million.
FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA
Buttonwood Ct., 6889-Annie Elizabeth and Henry David Asbury to Louis D. and Carol A. Hubshman, $220,000.
Coachlight Ct., 7285, No. E-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Adrian Lainez and Martha Kenia Sequeira, $130,000.
Croydon Terr., 5050-Nicholas A. Reese to Jonathan I. Velasquez, $239,900.
Greyling Ct., 1404-Richard Leo Morrissey Jr. and Alisa Schaefer to Ronald W. and Gwendlyn M. English, $405,000.
Leben Dr., 5966, No. D-Joseph C. Lynch to Michael Zajdel and Jessica Bennett, $316,000.
Pemberton Park Lane, 444-IHMW West Park Corp. to Travis Michael Hess, $254,792.
Pumphouse Rd., 596-Marc and Elizabeth Allen to Lisa Marie and Sally Damaso, $340,000.
Small Gains Way, 4904-Jill Whittington to Brian B. Donnelly and Laurie Whipp, $255,500.
Tivoli Rd., 603-Thomas R. and Jodi C. Wrublik to Kouassi Y. and Yeble C. Ake Epse Ehoussou, $249,900.
Weatherby Ct., 6409, No. E-Jessica S. Parsons to John P. and Diane M. Patch, $172,500.
FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA
All Saints St. W., 179-William O. Nicholson to Brandon James Newman, $234,000.
Bentz St. S., 101-Jonathan O. and Kelli H. Hamrick to Christina Swe, $180,000.
Coopers Way, 1644-La Properties Inc. to Robert Hinsdale and Karen Anne Snyder, $279,000.
Glen Valley Terr., 6200, No. 1C-Mary C. Vickers to Verna L. Mooers, $208,700.
Island Grove Blvd., 2547-Patrick Ward to Nancy Louise Gaskell, $325,000.
Mobley Ct., 1462-Alexandre O. Da Rocha to Kimberly Goldberg, $221,000.
Palatine Dr., 3013-Monocacy Park Land Corp. and Monocacy Park Condominium Corp. to Kevin Ford, $353,570.
Pine Crest Lane, 6121-Kelly Brice Curtis to James Christopher and James Carlton Patton, $297,000.
Saint Lawrence Ct., 1539-William A. and Claudia B. Corbin to Loren M. Prescott, $213,000.
South St. W., 125-Lori J. O’Brien to Nefeli Eleonora Georgoulia and Mehron Kugler, $202,000.
Stratford Way, 803, No. C-Tonya Wolfe and Stephanie M. Magee to Melinda A. Verduci, $158,000.
Fourth St. W., 138, No. 140-Eric C. and Caitlin Smith to Peter Gordon and Veralynn M. Morris, $505,000.
FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA
Bowers Rd., 7114-Robert L. and Shirley A. Burras to Jose R. Pena Gonzalez, $228,500.
Conundrum Terr., 419-Jarred and Marlea Boyd to Joshua L. and Sierra L. Simmons, $445,000.
Heathfield Dr., 143-Michael S. Mitchell to Carl A. Jackson Jr., $217,000.
Key Pkwy., 1495-Edwin J. and Josephine Higginbottom to Veronica A. Labrador, $199,000.
McClellan Dr., 117-Xue Riedel to Ahmad Nashaat Ibrahim, $306,000.
Ridge Rd., 7402-Byron R. and Barbara J. Maghan to Nathan A. Deckard and Nicholas D. James, $752,000.
Wainwright Ct., 2133, No. BD-Susan Ballard to Emelda Y. Quiteno Bonilla, $147,000.
Wayside Dr., 2101, No. 3D-Victor Anthony Pagano to Sue S. Zhang, $172,000.
Young Pl., 1137-David M. Grove and Amanda M. Gillich to Inci Ocal and Tamer Haydar Temizel, $235,000.
IJAMSVILLE AREA
Pebble Beach Terr., 10029-Scott and Jennifer Albers to Trung T. and Maricel P. Huynh, $742,000.
LIBERTYTOWN AREA
Liberty Terr. E., 12368-Paul N. and Tamara D. McNeel to Lisa M. and Alexander J. Gresham, $310,000.
MIDDLETOWN AREA
Maryland Ct., 4207-Joseph Patrick and Kathleen Peters Fitch to Adriss Abedi and Pashtana Akbari, $724,000.
Wash House Cir., 2-Jeffrey M. Temple to John M. and Elizabeth P. Roche, $297,500.
MONROVIA AREA
Moline Ct., 3610-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Casey F. Pleasants, $670,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Bartholows Rd., 4822-Lia Stewart and estate of Jorge Vidal Goncalves to Sharon A. and Jess C. Reed, $250,000.
NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA
Fox Chase Rd., 7023-David A. and Vanessa A. Watkins to Mitra and David Paul Lewis, $407,000.
High Beach Ct. E., 6613-Diane Marie Lightner Kramer to Teresa J. Balderson and Robert E. Kinnard, $240,500.
Nightingale Ct., 6527-Katherine H. and Stephen W. Hembree to Diana Loercher Pazicky, $764,000.
SABILLASVILLE AREA
Sabillasville Rd., 17542-Cheyenne T. and Cheyenne T. Ganley to Elizabeth R. Linker, $240,000.
THURMONT AREA
Hillside Ave., 13706-Arthur Drager and estate of Francis L. Seiss to Michael A. Martinez and Rose M. Boone, $269,000.
URBANA AREA
Bealls Farm Rd., 9253-Monocacy Land Co. Corp. to Ronald Michael and Nancy Ellen Perillo, $592,960.
Flatwoods Dr., 3500-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Laura Camille Speer, $499,990.
Penrose St., 9308-Mohammad S. Hossain and Tasmin Huda to Tsai Wei Shen and Chun Hui Su, $323,000.
Tottenham Cir., 9505-Christopher Stuart and Laura Marie Crittenden to Fangpei Liang and Ying Zhu, $705,000.
WALKERSVILLE AREA
Glade Rd., 17-HH Investments Frederick Corp. to Adriana Matthias, $295,000.