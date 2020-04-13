Buckthorn Ct., 4405-Eduardo and Maria C. Rodal to Stefan F. and Stacey A. Castillo Moss, $633,000.

Eades St., 4813-Paul A. Lofgren to Andrew E. Bryant, $460,000.

Grenoble Dr., 12909-Noriaki Yasutake and Yoriko Kawamoto to Avraham Galanti and Ittai Dvir, $394,000.

Mercury Dr., 4716-Shawn M. and Carrie B. Weiksner to Ruth Esperanza Herrera and Marvin A. Benitez, $409,500.

Sunflower Dr., 4304-Michael B. and Joanna Lynn Dyer to Timothy and Lori McGovern, $660,000.

Vandalia Dr., 13538-Ccoicca Construction Services Corp. to Bertha Luz Arango Restrepo, $450,000.

Woodcrest Dr., 14217-David Hyung and Julia Lee to Adam and Jaclyn Sellers, $555,000.

BETHESDA AREA

Alta Vista Rd., 5507-Evan and Lauren Presser to Stephen Robert and Sarah McGinn Chuk, $1.15 million.

Bayard Blvd., 4620-Adriana Maria Calejo and William James Patterson to Prakash L. Gavri, $781,000.

Bradley Blvd., 5312-Michelle L. Bosch to William G. and Elizabeth L. McMurtrie, $3.6 million.

Burdette Rd., 8300, No. 331-Elizabeth S. Keim and estate of Sharon H. Keim to Owen and Sandra Rennert, $660,000.

Custer Rd., 8002-Erich R. Eiselt to Harsha Dhingra and Vikas Kumar Sinha, $1.18 million.

Dickens Ave., 10319-Jonathan F. and Elaine T. Munroe to Anne E. Donovan and Jason A. Parent, $765,000.

Edgemoor Lane, 5202-Andrew J. and Christina J. Haire to Christopher Paul Beshouri and Maria Carmela D. Locsin, $2.56 million.

Fernwood Rd., 9219-Henrique Browne Ribeiro and Valeria Tedeschi to Jonathan and Hilary Ruhe, $860,000.

Hillmead Rd., 6920-Alberto Cristian Leyton Aviles and Susana Escobar to Thomas A. Sporkin, $1.18 million.

Kingswood Rd., 5906-M & M Builders and Contractors Corp. to William David and Sandra Butler Eisig, $1.6 million.

Maplewood Park Ct., 20-Estate of Robert David Friedson to Emitis Darmanki Farahani, $849,900.

Montrose Ave., 10307, No. M-102-Corbett J. Wright to Issa Kamali and Nahid Abareghi, $248,900.

Parkhill Dr. E., 9217-Robert D. Allison to Rajeshwar Komarraju and Harriet Vidyasagar, $725,000.

Sentinel Dr., 5005, No. 35-Shuen Sheung Wah and Mete Williford to Stacy Leigh Rich, and Eric Walter Schatten, $290,000.

Summer Mill Ct., 8008-Susan Studner Magenheim and Mark Weinstein to Sanjeev K. and Malini Ahuja, $1.63 million.

Walhonding Rd., 6001-Benmar Corp. and Bu Daniel Martin to Sharon Kaur and Jaspal Singh Ahluwalia, $1.88 million.

Westlake Terr., 7401, No. 715-Charles W. and Cynthia L. Taylor to Natalie Michelle Mediouni and Ahmed Walid, $260,000.

Weymouth St., 10684, No. W-204-Elaine M. Santorios to Kelly L. Parsons, $279,900.

Worthington Dr., 5004-Seyed Mahmood Reza Enayat to William J. Patterson and Adriana M. Calejo, $981,000.

BOYDS AREA

Broken Oak Rd., 18832-Xin Qi to Rodrigo and Annie Danell Christ Bender, $449,900.

Tatani Dr., 14154-Vicki L. Keltz Reyes to Bradley and Pranisa Kerridge, $433,000.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Prospect Point Ct., 19408-Gregory B. and Gail Cherry Peppers to Claude and Jennifer Manjo, $740,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Angelton Terr., 14135-Celma Diaz to Ginette Dessource, $330,000.

McKnew Rd., 14616-Princess Adu Asare and Anthony A. Codjoe to Tizita A. Asfaw, $322,000.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Autumn Dr., 13202-Marcia S. Feaster and David I. Roberts to Laurence C. and Caterina Pitsenberger, $439,900.

Buckley Dr., 12408-Irving Bass to Amal and Amina Elmi, $435,500.

Cedar Creek Lane, 13673-Residential Value Corp. to Rachael Philips and Nicholas Boesel, $325,000.

Fairland Rd., 2125-Foxhall Stonecrest Corp. to Sophon and Rotha Lim, $295,904.

Hollywood Ave., 704-Donna L. Hinson and estate of Joyce E. O’Neal to Viet D. Nguyen, $320,000.

Morningside Dr., 1413-Helen M. Smith and estate of Christine H. Bradford to Pedro Angel Sanchez and Ivonne Irene San Martin Catalan, $388,000.

Old Columbia Pike, 12001, No. 515-Edith Ricks and Ruth McKinney to Elizabeth Dtomgo, $90,000.

Serpentine Way, 13125-Manuel J. and Debra Bermudez to Jaime Cordero, Rosario Cordero and Jose Cordero Aquino, $509,000.

Springloch Rd., 300-Jill S. Webb to Cecilia D. La Noire and Erick O. Regente, $580,000.

Tamarack Rd., 13012-Gomes Knows Homes Rei Corp. to Julia C. Savoy, $499,000.

White Oak Vista Dr., 1678-Patrice M. White to Dagmawi A. Kebede and Eskedar Dagne, $440,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Brooklawn Terr., 3312-Charles C. and Heather Michelle Morris Glass to Aurore Dorelien, $750,000.

Chevy Chase Dr., 4835, No. 178-John G. Davis and estate of Michael Gilbert Davis to John Scott and Peggy Eacho Fechnay, $705,000.

Faircastle Dr., 3601-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Miguel Pinilla Vera and Margarita Suarez De Pinilla, $692,000.

Oliver St., 3927-Heinrich Hanada to Eric L. Krivitsky and Naga Laxmi Pannala, $1.81 million.

Saratoga Ave., 5328-Kevin Fandl and Monica Lugo to Bowen Li and Zhuqing Ding, $1.1 million.

Thornapple St., 3709-PKK Corp. to Graham E. and Nina T. Gilkerson, $1.12 million.

Willard Ave., 4515, No. 620S-Feng Ji and Jane Shue to Anjan Basu, $222,000.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Blue Sky Dr., 12523-Sarah S. Kin and Robert Polley to Marieliz Vera and Charles Johnson, $560,000.

Castle Oak Rd., 22501-Khin Wone to Graeme E. and Kseniya P. Sanford, $885,000.

Gate Rail Rd., 12804-Greg Lowe to Petros Begna and Zinash T. Lambebo, $434,900.

Janbeall Ct., 23931-William D. and Roxine R. Behrens to Lazaro Ismael Chavez, $375,000.

Murphy Grove Terr., 12705-William D. and Angela M. Buckley to Yong Jie Yuan, $570,000.

Sycamore Farm Dr., 23120-Young and Vicky Xuina Lin to Aimin Zheng and Feng He, $828,000.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Birch Springs Ct., 14800-Sagar B. Ghamandi and Swati A. More to Solomon T. Berhe and Yetimwork Asegid, $540,000.

Harding Lane, 1301-Linda Lee McEowen to Yoni Walberto Blanco Romero, Diana Romero and Laura Idalia Guzman, $438,800.

Valencia St., 15420-Lawrence J. McKeivier and estate of Teresa McKeivier to Scott D. Allmond and Ligia Hernandez Lopez, $425,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Avonlea Ridge Pl., 10819-Shawn and Camille Williams to James and Jennifer Shank, $775,000.

Chimney House Ct., 25213-Ag Construction Group Corp. to Olivier Bitihari and Ritva Divine Ingabire, $469,000.

Durango Dr., 10113-Michael S. and Susan S. O’Brien to Kenneth S. Petersen and Christina McColgan, $425,000.

Preakness Dr., 24217-Wayne E. Christian to Franklin Odir Castro Ramos, Claudia M. Chavez Martinez and Tomas Campos Hernandez, $399,900.

Sweepstakes Rd., 10020-Robert L. Clark Jr. to Marinela Jordan Anez, $410,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Bethayres Ct., 15-Tianming Yang and Yingying Zhou to Ronald K. and Kathryn M. Fuller, $463,500.

Epsilon Dr., 7701-William Joseph and Kathryn Claire Reynders to Michael Cody and Alexandra Lynn Amidon, $485,000.

Meredith Dr., 19824-David M. and Margaret McCurley Gilliam to Karim Atarzada, $615,000.

Villisca Terr., 15520-Teobaldo and Elizabeth Rosenda Cruz to Adib Y. Majlaton and Tamara B. Kamel, $475,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Burnt Mills Ave., 407-Daniel T. Fisher to Wubishet Yizengaw, $460,000.

Finale Terr., 109-Senturk Fahrali to Rebecca Truxall, $385,000.

Lanark Way, 406-Keith J. and Maria C. Byrd to Geoffrey Jarreau and Bernadette Perin Barron, $499,000.

Manchester Rd., 8700, No. 2-Julien Xavier and Katherine Lafen to Allison Joelle Thomson Yood and Graham Lawrence Seppa, $155,000.

Robin Rd., 901-Richard Owens to Jerin Michael Rutherford and Katherine Elizabeth Cilwa, $415,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Amity Dr., 17316-Gina Azanero and Milciades Moreno Reyes to Josimar E. Buendia Rodriguez and Claudia M. Cedillo Alfaro, $425,000.

Boysenberry Dr., 18531, No. 202-Wendy Hill and Shereen Malek to Jennifer Faber, $140,000.

Carriage Walk Cir., 18632-Patrick K. and Magna Larrain Gerard to Christopher Jerome and Laura Meghan Lyons, $360,000.

Centerway Rd., 8948-Abel Chuong Ho to Rosa Castillo Cuya and Cesar Enrique Cruz Samame, $275,000.

Cross Country Pl., 8838-Ricardo M. Gordon to Marie Yveline, Fritz A. and Stephanie Lisa Pierre Louis, $261,000.

Filbert Terr., 7517-Subodh and Kumkum Prasad to Jovino Donis III, $326,000.

Girard St., 408, No. 51-Ning Zhang and Zaiqun Pan to Benita Andrea Apaza, $135,000.

Goshen Rd., 18510-Halima Madjid and estate of Surraya Madjid to Khilendra Mani and Shanti C. Neupane, $489,850.

Kilcreggan Terr., 7401-Philip E. and Rian B. Ryan to Cesar A. Reyes Montalvan, $370,000.

Mattingly Terr., 20055-Rita Watson to Mesfin M. Temtime and Tigist K. Hailemichael, $385,000.

Oakmont St., 8630-India O. and Ronald A. Farris to Oscar A. Gutierrez and Sandra Roldan, $430,000.

Quail Valley Blvd., 18927-Mark D. Figliozzi to Wilber Omar and Martha Maria Garcia, $350,000.

Whetstone Glen St., 635-Mee Soon Langohr to Hongwei Zheng, $380,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Cherrywood Terr., 102-Cozmo Ventures Corp. to Vicente Contreras Ramirez and Blanca Magdali Contreras Salazar, $457,446.

Evelake Ct., 11501-Rajender and Pamposh Razdan to Alexander Shteynberg and Lidia Shelley, $857,500.

Glacier Ct., 15835-Jithendar Reddy Tumukunta and Nandini Devi Parvathareddygari to Sara Callahan and Natasha Shokouhi Vafa, $505,000.

Gravenhurst Lane, 12641-Keith E. Evans to Benjamin and Raimonda Tetz, $560,000.

Kendrick Pl., 114, No. 18-Alexander J. Dixon and Katherine J. Kobylski to Arduino and Teresa Renzi, $275,000.

Lazy Hollow Dr., 221-David M. Sotsky to Kai Fong Yeung and Hiu Ching Cheng, $439,999.

Massbury St., 204-Joseph Adnoff and Barbara S. Levitt to James Michael Ryan and Nicole Lee Panetti, $920,000.

Mosel Terr., 12312-Theodore and Loretta Eby to Rajul M. and Harsha M. Tank, $620,000.

Orchard Ridge Dr., 944, No. 100-Li Jung Ma to Maheshbhai Mohnani and Kinnari Ashar, $350,000.

Piney Grove Ct., 14916-Yair and Jael Tene to Neil Hecht and Yuko Hirao, $523,000.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 774, No. 102-Alexander D. and Ivy C. Black to Randy Leonel Mendoza Pincha and Araly Estela Bernal Quispe, $130,000.

Rich Branch Ct., 26-Amy Blaylock and estate of Linda E. Walder to Anthony and Joan S. Kim, $570,000.

Side Dr. W., 776, No. 9-C-776 West Side Corp. to Israel Romero and Ana Maria Romero Ruiz, $279,000.

Supreme Ct., 2, No. 24-1-Farin Salahuddin and Shereef Abdelkarim to Juan Carlos Lopez and Gladys Maria Jimenez Sandino, $322,500.

Wonder View Way, 12215-William P. and Sharon E. Moeller to Charles Edward Herman Jr. and Judy Lau, $619,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Anndyke Way, 20545-Charles and Catherine Allen to Matthew and Hershey Li, $522,500.

Birdseye Dr., 18834-Carol Ann Tarkowski McDowell to Bazarsuren Otgondorj and Samantha Kim, $285,000.

Bridger Dr., 12941, No. 1611-Merle Bertrand to Eric and Anne Marie Villarroel, $285,000.

Clear Morning Ct., 20825-Gregory T. and Linda L. Koeln to Jessica M. Faupel and John D. Badger II , $555,000.

Cross Ridge Way, 12558-Corey Anthony Blair and Jamie Marie Dronenburg to Christina J. Perier, $219,900.

Demetrias Way, 13367-Dwight W. Wartick to Junni Humanzor, $260,000.

Furlong Way, 14147-Jared W. Ragland and Josette M. Ungos to Diego Alejandro Trujillo, $375,000.

Highstream Dr., 19011, No. 845-Ela and Carlos Arze to Jose R. Perez Albela and Sandra J. Acosta, $297,500.

Lullaby Rd., 13965-Ray Shiuh and Jerry Chang to Jose Lovos and Elaine Clary, $395,000.

Mountain Lake Way, 13004, No. 803-Kishorbhai Patel to Kenneth James Traylor Jr. and Melissa Marie Zarger, $365,000.

Rising Sun Lane, 13306-David W. McWhinney to Jorge I. Botero and Luz D. Cortes, $395,000.

Smokewood Terr., 13405-Melinie N. Scott to Shirin Mehraban, $412,000.

Summer Oak Dr., 11636-Chase and Alexandra Therese Foy to Harold L. Chavis, $310,000.

Tivoli Fountain Ct., 13304-Michael H.P. Chung to Nana Moliere and Andre Coleman, $373,000.

Walnutwood Lane, 13516-Michael Clifton and Catherine Johnson Wright to Daniel Charles Hogan and Kathleen Mary Kenny, $409,000.

Winding Creek Pl., 18709-Ann M. and Kathleen M. Vincent to Alpha Marco and Richard B. Santos, $325,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Campbell Dr., 9844-Stephanie M. Southard to Christopher Dylan and Molly Bragg Jones, $665,000.

Decatur Ave., 3307-Lydia Baynes Graham to Timothy J. and Courtney M. Kane, $835,000.

Kincaid Terr., 3912-Omid and Sayeh Obahi Azari to Larry L. and Beanne O. Rothenberg, $825,000.

Red Orchid Way, 3205-Nohemee Berhane and Curtis L. Etherly to Molly Culhane and Hocine Benameur, $785,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Deanna Dr., 8708-Robert B. and Teresa G. Overly to Patrick Bresette and Kelley Heim, $540,000.

White Pillar Terr., 9539-U.S. Bank and Rmac Trust to Daniel P. Koch, $269,900.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Brookridge Ct., 9902-Lynne King to Abel H. Carreto Hernandez and Cinthia M. Lopez Parada, $230,000.

Club House Rd., 19315, No. 302-Alexis Peralta to Gennadiy Paley, Tetiana Vasylieva and Yana Kramarenko, $169,900.

Fifeshire Dr., 18206-Yam Bahadur Bohora to Sabrina Herbert, $252,000.

Frontwell Cir., 8315-Edward L. and Jennifer R. Monaghan to Virginia W. and Suzanne Bell, $420,000.

Keymar Way, 19377-William F. and Virginia M. Holcomb to Garrett R. and Rebekah N. Byerly, $300,000.

Little Pond Pl., 10104, No. 1-Marvin Lindroth to Digna C. and Karina L. Rodriguez, $143,000.

Mills Choice Rd., 19106, No. 2-Robert D. and Janis D. Nix to Brian Dubin, $75,000.

Ravensdale Ct., 20212-Wilfredo Vigo to Grace Simmons, $285,000.

Stedwick Dr., 19139-Arthurlene Dixon to Selena R. O’Brien, $285,000.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18701, No. 5-Carlos Crohare to Hector Rojas Arias, $140,000.

Welbeck Terr., 20126-Joy C. Mooney and estate of Gilbert Allen Crandell to Richard L. Reynolds IV, $175,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Devere Ct., 10103-Richard L. Greenwald and Diana G. Williams to Kassahun Abdela, Betelhem Mherte and Merawi Teshome, $480,000.

12th Ave., 8406-Blanca Estela Vega to Ederson Orlando Gomez Duran and Nedia Shaney Vega Grosso, $265,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Bassett Lane, 15400, No. 46-3E-Barbara A. Collins to Ronalis E. Ndau and Florence M. Simfukwe, $159,000.

Bel Pre Rd., 3832, No. 6-104-Linda M. Hernandez to Segundo F. Campos Vasquez and Juana B. Campos, $90,000.

Casino Cir., 1453-William E. and Rose E. Sahm to Reid S. Cavanagh, $398,900.

Elby St., 4107-Amber Qian Li and Gaoxiang Yang to Kirsys A. and Jacqueline Nunez, $439,000.

Forest Edge Dr., 3511, No. 17-1E-Karen Frederick McBain and estate of Glenda Frederick to Arthur M. Reid, $180,000.

Gleneagles Dr., 3629, No. 3-1-B-Oscar M. Feinsilber and Rita Anne Rader to Dennis E. Gosier, $125,000.

Hickory Hill Ct., 17-Tina Dube to Sohum Karia and Alexandra Bertran, $401,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15100, No. 4-118-Mary Duchesne O’Donnell Dellatorre and Mark Andrew O’Donnell to Josephine M. Rosato, $292,900.

Interlachen Dr., 15115, No. 3-409-Paul and Reina Chassy to Melvyn I. and Charlotte R. Marquis, $300,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 2921, No. 1-108-Laurine Dewhirst Young and Mark K. Dewhirst to Maria Maia, Avelino Maia and Sandra Bastos, $110,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3200, No. 504-James P. and Paul J. Destefano to Mara Rubin, Scott Pietak and Erika Bowen, $290,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3330, No. 5-703-Marsha Dawne Rippy to Deborah N. Hites, $127,900.

Long Green Dr., 14405-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Shouki Alsakir, $254,500.

Middle Rd., 12300-Manuel V. Peraza to Rafaela B. and Martin R. Martinez, $315,000.

Murphys Tin St., 15716-Gregory Lewis and Kristina Marie Kushto to Jeremiah Mo Yin Tsang and Chun Ma, $520,000.

Prince Frederick Way, 15517, No. 106-C-Paul D. Remson and estate of Oscar James Remson to Paul D. and Nancy J. West, $418,000.

Solomons Ct., 3302, No. 100-B-Robert John Fulmer and estate of Anna Belle Fulmer to Chris B. Everett, $330,000.

Tottenham Terr., 15219, No. 27-A-Laura Margulies and Joseph William Cogliano to Ricardo Valera, $292,900.

Vantage Hill Ct., 4, No. 2-B-Lawrence M. Pullen to Wayne Earl Curnow Jr. and Myriam Sanchez, $369,000.

Windy Meadow Lane, 13503-Matthew Czaga and Mark J. Suriano to Trevor R. and Melody R. Rickford, $665,000.

OLNEY AREA

Buehler Rd., 17816, No. 2-A-1-Vita A. Cevenini to Yoon Hwan and Bok Yun Do, $150,000.

Georgia Ave., 17717-Mary A. Hockman and estate of Mary C. Hockman to Alcione Luiz Pereira and Adriana Lemos Martins, $385,000.

Macduff Ave., 17016-Jaymes F. and Jessica L. Bernhardt to John J. and Katharine Samsock, $584,000.

Overwood Dr., 17920-Andrew A. Zalewski to Abiy G. Jima and Hiwot Kebede, $470,000.

Queensborough Dr., 3438-Jose E. and Patricia Hernandez to Gary A. and Kerry Ann Miller Grant, $364,900.

POOLESVILLE AREA

Wootton Ave., 19201-Helen E. and Frank J. Leon to Christopher D. and Dolores Majano Trader, $440,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Beman Woods Way, 9728-Roselyn and Lawrence Richard Levitan to Gang Ke and Meng Zhang, $1.39 million.

Chartwell Manor Ct., 10032-Chapin Exchange Corp. to Sheri Shahrbanoo Nawabi and M. Reza Ghasimi, $1.56 million.

Democracy Lane, 10236-Richard A. and Tracy W. Jennison to Hossein Memarsadeghi, $770,000.

Fox Hollow Dr., 9428-Robert J. and Marie Y. Sweredoski to Maria Esperanza Rodrigo, $1.07 million.

Glen Rd., 12305-Bin Xu and Ge Gao to Pascal Denis and Meghan Anderson, $1.53 million.

Lamp Post Lane, 12840-Gary D. and Jeffrey M. Weinfeld to Kyle and Allison L. Fleit, $867,000.

Muirfield Ct., 7849-Richard A. Shapiro to Nurith Berstein Rosales, $574,000.

Seven Locks Rd., 11508-Kiarash Rahimian to Oguz and Sibel Biyik, $580,000.

White Clover Terr., 10508-Kevin Davis to Anthony Granville, $1.02 million.

Wood Thrush Lane, 11716-Navin Singh to Eric and Fataneh McKim, $1.73 million.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Arroyo Ct., 6713-Marshall C. and Joan A. Cutler to Shannon P. and Julie H. Reaves, $1.31 million.

Boiling Brook Pkwy., 4907-Edward Cyr and Michael Francis Roche to Julian Diaz Reyes, Danys Yessenia Diaz Amaya and Jesus Manuel Amaya, $425,000.

Cabin John Pkwy., 714-Patricia K. and Kevin Murphy to Rene Sanchez, $515,000.

College Pkwy., 838, No. 11-Motoshi and Yuko Suzuki to Henry Hardy and Erica Nicole Showers, $370,000.

Crothers Lane, 803-Joseph and Maura Chongpinitchai to Amitaksha Nag and Debdatta Sengupta, $515,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. 610-Alberto L. Gonzalez to Surmeet Chhina, $310,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10401, No. 120-Deirdre Alpaugh and estate of Joann Campbell to Clarence James Kulish III, $198,000.

Inman Park Cir., 5821, No. 906-April Rosenberger to Brian John Kwong, $362,000.

Lakewood Ct., 13605-Shirley A. Smith to Zhi Hao Cai and Min Xu, $1.07 million.

Maryland Ave., 38, No. 406-Yuan Yin Wu to Kim Ann J. Pereira, $250,000.

Neal Dr., 910-Craig A. and Megan M. Campbell to Nury A. Martinez and Natalia Leguizamon, $384,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 804-Melanie Heather Gregory and Howard Menditch to Houria Mrimi, $322,000.

Park Rd., 513-Shelbie R. Lewman and Peter Norris to Erik Warnke and Madeline Silber, $411,000.

Pleasant Dr., 1016-Timothy A. and Debra Taylor to Christopher Vahram Bedrossian and Kelly Maureen Holcomb, $750,000.

Redland Blvd., 303, No. 101-Patrick Murphy Edwards and estate of Patricia M. Edwards to Sarah J. and Christopher N. Thatch, $425,000.

Rockville Pike, 11801, No. 803-Jeong A. and Chunil Hong to Mark Goldberger and Florence Houn, $284,300.

Smallwood Rd., 602-Charles S. and Mary E. Carroccio to Michael A. and Adrienne M. Fernald, $700,000.

Sweetwood Ct., 10-Ting Ting and Ling Yu Wang to Yiu Wa Michael Fong and Man King Maggie Lau, $948,000.

Treble Ct., 10143-Lei Chen and Juan Ma to Satyanisth Tandon Agrawal, and Deepthi and Nageswar Yelavarthi, $550,000.

Winding Rose Dr., 508-Sewpaul & Associates Corp. to Annie Junglung Hung, $533,913.

SANDY SPRING AREA

Windrush Lane, 1012, No. 24-Daniel P. Roberts to Claire E. Donahue, $349,500.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Arista Manor Way, 12007-Usula Y. Wong to Hoang N. and Huyen Ma Nguyen, $575,000.

Greenriver Terr., 20317-Domingo A. Menjivar and Carlota D. Montano Quintanilla to Victor R. Hernandez Marquina and Blanca Rosa Marquina De Perez, $260,000.

Ledbury Way, 11415-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ana P. Mijangos, $230,000.

Rosearbor Ct., 11721-Keith A. and Sandra Coddington to Minh Khoa C. Tran, $210,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Clement Rd., 9515-Joshua Matthew and Rebecca J. Bart to Bryan Elliott Panter and Andrea Nasrine Shahmohammadi, $670,000.

Ellsworth Dr., 644-Nirnimesh and Garima Pandey to Lara Beth and Jennifer Lynn Eisenberg, $849,000.

Glen Ave., 9736, No. 202-Miyuki and D. Miyuki Williams to Joshua M. Duck and Eyleen J. Arbizu, $143,000.

Hartford Ave., 8117-PSB Maryland Corp. to Ryan J. and Elizabeth Ann Harris, $615,000.

Locust Grove Rd., 1812-Joshua and Mya Stierwalt to Jasmin Sharifi and Benjamin J. Shipe, $525,000.

New York Ave., 803-Ekram and Nafisa Siddique to Marshay A. Price, $618,000.

Sligo Ave., 737-Erika Grimm and Ryan McGeorge to Rossi Marcelin and Maria Borbon, $735,000.

Second Ave., 8712-Wexford Homes Corp. to Kong Chiu and Kristin Kenausis, $500,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Glenview Ave., 8506-Valencia Real Property Corp. to Erik Rote Bergmann and Catherine O. Driscoll, $484,000.

Lee Ave., 111, No. 206-Dana M. Gray to Brad and Janina Goodman, $245,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 7333, No. 509-Willa Reinhard to Sherry Beamer, $198,000.

Spruce Ave., 7228-Virginia Ashby Sharpe and Cecilia Ann Saad to Paul Landefeld and Christine Dobridge, $960,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Alsace Lane, 6-Residential Value Corp. to Jared Mondschein and Paulina Piotrowski, $515,000.

Crawford Dr., 1314-House Buyers of America Inc. to Belinda Morin, $385,000.

Shetland Ct., 2-Jennifer Lenk to Kevin J. Gash and Nursel Zhusupova, $505,000.

WHEATON AREA

Amherst Ave., 10801, No. E-Mercedes J. Olmos to Eva Cappuccilli, $274,999.

Arcola Ave., 2300-Zoila E. Machuca to Yanira L. Cruz, $436,000.

Billman Lane, 1616-Robert E. and Maria Myers to Timothy G. and Yoko Nagasaka Myers, $400,000.

Centerhill St., 12317-Marvin and Mabelyn Mijangos to Jose F. Diaz and Erlinda D. Hernandez, $370,000.

Easecrest Dr., 11108-Ires MD Corp. to Pedro Hipolito Bonilla Portillo and Angel D. Rosales Villanueva, $450,000.

Gridley Lane, 1614-Marianne and Patrick Olexa to Andrew G. Hall and Kate R. Daniel, $385,000.

Leslie St., 10420-Diana Lapp to Michael J. and Kerry L. Murray, $535,000.

Rampart Way, 10908-Jemanesh Kinfe and Nega H. Berhanu to Habtom G. Ghedion and Selamawit Demerew, $420,000.

Sherrie Lane, 11419-Michelle Duque Jimenez and estate of Rene M. Nolasco to Reynaldo Diaz Cantarero and Nelly Esperanza Gomez Sanchez, $380,000.

Westchester Dr., 2063, No. 58-Jacqueline Robinson and Heather Dice to David Edward and Meredith Hill, $319,900.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in November were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Mae Wade Ave., 2601-Kenyeldeon N. and Deyna M. Jarrett to Nelida Milan Alvarez and Michael Jose Vargas, $524,900.

BRUNSWICK AREA

E St. E., 820-Lauren R. Roberts to John W. Norris and Linda Karen Munday, $177,100.

Wenner Dr., 86-Tommy R. Jones to Lisa and Joseph Sweeney, $157,000.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Dern Rd., 10720-Kent Z. Ozkum and William J. Morrow to Gregory Gerald Wenzel and Maria C. Thomas Wenzel, $1.2 million.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Buttonwood Ct., 6889-Annie Elizabeth and Henry David Asbury to Louis D. and Carol A. Hubshman, $220,000.

Coachlight Ct., 7285, No. E-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Adrian Lainez and Martha Kenia Sequeira, $130,000.

Croydon Terr., 5050-Nicholas A. Reese to Jonathan I. Velasquez, $239,900.

Greyling Ct., 1404-Richard Leo Morrissey Jr. and Alisa Schaefer to Ronald W. and Gwendlyn M. English, $405,000.

Leben Dr., 5966, No. D-Joseph C. Lynch to Michael Zajdel and Jessica Bennett, $316,000.

Pemberton Park Lane, 444-IHMW West Park Corp. to Travis Michael Hess, $254,792.

Pumphouse Rd., 596-Marc and Elizabeth Allen to Lisa Marie and Sally Damaso, $340,000.

Small Gains Way, 4904-Jill Whittington to Brian B. Donnelly and Laurie Whipp, $255,500.

Tivoli Rd., 603-Thomas R. and Jodi C. Wrublik to Kouassi Y. and Yeble C. Ake Epse Ehoussou, $249,900.

Weatherby Ct., 6409, No. E-Jessica S. Parsons to John P. and Diane M. Patch, $172,500.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

All Saints St. W., 179-William O. Nicholson to Brandon James Newman, $234,000.

Bentz St. S., 101-Jonathan O. and Kelli H. Hamrick to Christina Swe, $180,000.

Coopers Way, 1644-La Properties Inc. to Robert Hinsdale and Karen Anne Snyder, $279,000.

Glen Valley Terr., 6200, No. 1C-Mary C. Vickers to Verna L. Mooers, $208,700.

Island Grove Blvd., 2547-Patrick Ward to Nancy Louise Gaskell, $325,000.

Mobley Ct., 1462-Alexandre O. Da Rocha to Kimberly Goldberg, $221,000.

Palatine Dr., 3013-Monocacy Park Land Corp. and Monocacy Park Condominium Corp. to Kevin Ford, $353,570.

Pine Crest Lane, 6121-Kelly Brice Curtis to James Christopher and James Carlton Patton, $297,000.

Saint Lawrence Ct., 1539-William A. and Claudia B. Corbin to Loren M. Prescott, $213,000.

South St. W., 125-Lori J. O’Brien to Nefeli Eleonora Georgoulia and Mehron Kugler, $202,000.

Stratford Way, 803, No. C-Tonya Wolfe and Stephanie M. Magee to Melinda A. Verduci, $158,000.

Fourth St. W., 138, No. 140-Eric C. and Caitlin Smith to Peter Gordon and Veralynn M. Morris, $505,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Bowers Rd., 7114-Robert L. and Shirley A. Burras to Jose R. Pena Gonzalez, $228,500.

Conundrum Terr., 419-Jarred and Marlea Boyd to Joshua L. and Sierra L. Simmons, $445,000.

Heathfield Dr., 143-Michael S. Mitchell to Carl A. Jackson Jr., $217,000.

Key Pkwy., 1495-Edwin J. and Josephine Higginbottom to Veronica A. Labrador, $199,000.

McClellan Dr., 117-Xue Riedel to Ahmad Nashaat Ibrahim, $306,000.

Ridge Rd., 7402-Byron R. and Barbara J. Maghan to Nathan A. Deckard and Nicholas D. James, $752,000.

Wainwright Ct., 2133, No. BD-Susan Ballard to Emelda Y. Quiteno Bonilla, $147,000.

Wayside Dr., 2101, No. 3D-Victor Anthony Pagano to Sue S. Zhang, $172,000.

Young Pl., 1137-David M. Grove and Amanda M. Gillich to Inci Ocal and Tamer Haydar Temizel, $235,000.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Pebble Beach Terr., 10029-Scott and Jennifer Albers to Trung T. and Maricel P. Huynh, $742,000.

LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Liberty Terr. E., 12368-Paul N. and Tamara D. McNeel to Lisa M. and Alexander J. Gresham, $310,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Maryland Ct., 4207-Joseph Patrick and Kathleen Peters Fitch to Adriss Abedi and Pashtana Akbari, $724,000.

Wash House Cir., 2-Jeffrey M. Temple to John M. and Elizabeth P. Roche, $297,500.

MONROVIA AREA

Moline Ct., 3610-Drees Homes of D.C. Inc. to Casey F. Pleasants, $670,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Bartholows Rd., 4822-Lia Stewart and estate of Jorge Vidal Goncalves to Sharon A. and Jess C. Reed, $250,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Fox Chase Rd., 7023-David A. and Vanessa A. Watkins to Mitra and David Paul Lewis, $407,000.

High Beach Ct. E., 6613-Diane Marie Lightner Kramer to Teresa J. Balderson and Robert E. Kinnard, $240,500.

Nightingale Ct., 6527-Katherine H. and Stephen W. Hembree to Diana Loercher Pazicky, $764,000.

SABILLASVILLE AREA

Sabillasville Rd., 17542-Cheyenne T. and Cheyenne T. Ganley to Elizabeth R. Linker, $240,000.

THURMONT AREA

Hillside Ave., 13706-Arthur Drager and estate of Francis L. Seiss to Michael A. Martinez and Rose M. Boone, $269,000.

URBANA AREA

Bealls Farm Rd., 9253-Monocacy Land Co. Corp. to Ronald Michael and Nancy Ellen Perillo, $592,960.

Flatwoods Dr., 3500-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Laura Camille Speer, $499,990.

Penrose St., 9308-Mohammad S. Hossain and Tasmin Huda to Tsai Wei Shen and Chun Hui Su, $323,000.

Tottenham Cir., 9505-Christopher Stuart and Laura Marie Crittenden to Fangpei Liang and Ying Zhu, $705,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Glade Rd., 17-HH Investments Frederick Corp. to Adriana Matthias, $295,000.