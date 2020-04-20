Freeland Rd., 13002-Daniel L. and Louise M. Nyquist to Megan and Gabriel Machen, $360,000.

Lake Terr., 14836-Robert A. and P.G. Plitt to David and Maura Power, $570,000.

Oriental Ct., 13413-Claudia R. Golub and estate of Ruth H. Meyer to Andrew Peck and Emily Peck McClain, $482,500.

Rosebud Dr., 12500-David Francis and Helen A. Contois to Reyder M. Aliaga Lazaro and Yudith B. Mendoza Moreno, $380,000.

BETHESDA AREA

Baltan Rd., 5024-John A. and Alice C. Goodman to Juan Laurentino Garcia, $1.46 million.

Bradley Blvd., 6611-Bradley Investment Property Corp. to Jung Hee Lee, $735,000.

Burdette Rd., 8300, No. 408-Diane Shaw and estate of Theda Rae Wells Clements to Candace Biben Scherer and Beverly S. Biben, $505,000.

Carlynn Ct., 6813-Shelby Shapiro to Behnoush Mostaghimi Ghomi and Matthew Davis Carney, $1.1 million.

Christy Dr., 5508-Marc Higgins and Martha Beatriz Lopez to Daniel W. and Amanda C. Plumb, $960,000.

Dudley Ct., 27-David P. and Colleen Stanley to Tiffany M. Madison, $465,000.

Friendship Ct., 6311-Richard F. Kaufman and Dilys M. Parry to Ilias Alevizos and Hatice Karauzum, $900,000.

Hamilton Spring Rd., 7904-Benjamin S. and Miu L. Edson to Kevin P. Acker and Anne Kummer, $839,000.

Inglemere Dr., 9915-Amiram W. and Josephine Levi to Emory John Linder II and Emile Vieira El Ghandour, $875,000.

Lawton Dr., 5116-Derrick Cogburn and Noemi Enchautegui De Jesus to Seth Douglas and Rebecca Corinne Voorthuis Goldman, $700,000.

Lone Oak Dr., 5815-Karen Sullivan Regan and estate of Alice Ann Sullivan to Yung Sheng Chen, $755,000.

Mayfield Dr., 9914-Anthony and Katherine Nash Scafide to Edward and Debra Bernat, $880,000.

Montrose Ave., 10409, No. M-101-Peter W. Bachman to Michelle Shicheng Gu, $228,000.

Osage Lane, 8200-S. Micah Salb and estate of Margaret M. Hilleary to Michal and Kajetan Malachowski, $730,000.

Parkston Rd., 5608-Sandra Lee Lawson to Annette M. and Antonio M. Santos, $790,000.

Robinwood Rd., 6204-Howard S. Spira to Benjamin Wilson and Sallie Nathanson Massarsky, $1.07 million.

Sentinel Dr., 4936, No. 5-102-Patricia R. Ruden and Marie Therese F. Klay to Jorge Andres Penaranda Munoz and Maria Cristina Bustamante Gonzales, $410,000.

Sentinel Dr., 5005, No. 30-Katherine M. Doyle to Daniel Joseph Ginolfi, $298,000.

Thoreau Dr., 8204-Randolph Enterprises Corp. to Maksim and Adina Barkinskiy, $1.85 million.

62nd St., 4010-Marie H. Walsh to Peter and Moira Pagano, $899,000.

BOYDS AREA

White Ground Rd., 19635-Edward A. and Maureen E. Herndon to Miranda J. Armour Chelu, $364,900.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Denit Estates Dr., 21317-Ja in and Soon Il Koo to Nathan Wesley and Megan Fitzpatrick Forrest, $849,900.

Hollow Crest Pl., 3007-Carol M. and Gary Lee Sepulvado to Hasan Ali Naqvi, $512,500.

Shady View Lane, 18420-Caroline Teresa Lewis to Mohamed A. Mohamoud and Danijela Stojanovic, $615,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Castlemoor Ct., 14209-Michael C. and Denise M. Schovel to Fatima Gonzalez Cerritos and Jose Ismael Alonso Flores, $322,000.

Hepburn Ct., 3523-Tesfu Haile and Yenenesh Gebrehanna to Balarin T. Costa, $264,000.

Tazewell Terr., 4201-Kamal N. Sheikh to Muhammad Jawad and Muhammad Tahir, $275,000.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Carriage House Dr., 11762, No. 4-Shah001 Corp. to Kalkidan Asaminew, $348,000.

Fairland Rd., 1111-John V. Pettit to Juan Carlos Rojas Orellana, $400,000.

Hickory Leaf Way, 2925-Mohammad Mostafezur and Mohammad M. Rahaman to Nneka M. Allen, $246,000.

Regent Manor Ct., 1638-Deena and Desmond Parker to Cassandra Pusey Desnoes, $505,000.

Shady Knoll Dr., 13407, No. 211-Jennifer M. and Myron J. Goodman to Shayla Briana Vania Barner Davis, $198,000.

Tufa Terr., 1804-Betsy Kay and Edward Rockwell Kingman to Samuel Eyassu, $340,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Chevy Chase Dr., 4800, No. 304-Estate of Carolyn Sega Lowengart to Retha Mae Bellamy Jones, $425,000.

East-West Hwy., 2619-Mladen and Deborah R. Kriznik to Nora L. Watson and Anthony E. Iorio, $650,000.

Farmington Ct., 12-John E. and Leila M. Beale to Maury Anne and Kyle John Peterson, $1.65 million.

Kennedy Dr., 6008-Thomas E. Thomason to Alexander L. Michael and Molly M.D. Ambra, $2.7 million.

Park Ave. N., 4601, No. 819-U-Helen G. Wall to My Driss Zine Eddine El Idrissi, $500,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5600, No. 1-1604-Jeffrey J. and Sarah Kanne to Oli M. Zodeh, $770,000.

Woodmont Ave., 7111, No. 302-Hamid and Wendy Faraji to James Guizzetti, $563,000.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Bluebeard Terr., 13316, No. 3168-Estelle Adorno to Jennifer Rodriguez, $205,000.

Clarksmeade Dr., 23723-PNC Bank and Bank of America to Heriberto Duran and Clara Ines Mora, $425,000.

Granite Rock Rd., 12600-Richard and Kimberly Bosnic to Deepak Sharma and Upasna Bhardwaj, $560,000.

Market Center Dr., 14063-Duy Q. and Natasha N. Dotrang to Bushira Kiyemba, $479,000.

Meadow Mist Rd., 23111-Taraneh N. Norouzi to Sandeep Putty and Anusha Ande, $577,500.

Piedmont Rd., 12213-Elda M. Aldana and estate of Eddy L. Aldana to Obed Omar and Santos M. Cruz, $391,500.

Skylark Rd., 11809-Joshua A. and Mitchell Scott Berman to Jonathon Robert Jones and Aubrey Elise Horton, $420,000.

Wellspring Ave., 14052-Mahesh Damodaran Mannanikat and Revathy Mahesh to Anteneh Assefa Belete and Wubalem Wolde Gebremariam, $418,500.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Harding Lane, 1204-Mary Ann and Stephen C. Duffy to Josiah Rocco and Ashley Magliaro, $325,000.

Rainbow Dr., 1317-John D. and Ann E. Frye to Cody L. Mullins, $475,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Bloom Dr., 10312-Abigail Dobey to Anthony P. and Rebecca N. Ammirati, $410,000.

Damascus Hill Ct., 10000-Bonnie Allen to Cory S. and Annie B. Estrain, $455,000.

Ridge Rd., 27129-Jorge Mizrahim and Yessica Xiomara Reyes to Blanca Evelyn Cortez and Pedro Celestino Torres Ortega, $385,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Anamosa Way, 7609-Liangrong Tang to Araya Sreearayanpong, $557,500.

Catalpa Ct., 17027-Maleehe E. Dariana to Edwin Michael, Joshua O. and Philip O. Oyoo, $375,000.

Garrett Rd., 6707-Adel M. Baryoun and Laila H. Drerah to Cristian Segundo Yanez, $500,000.

Oskaloosa Dr., 7342-Citimortgage Inc. to Leon Tzeng, $500,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Caddington Ave., 1304-David and Monica S. White to Addisu Temesgen and Benorayehush Weldetsadik, $404,000.

Edgewood Ave., 10420-William D. and Mounia B. Valois to Caeden Drayton, $490,000.

Greenock Rd., 10113-Jacqueline C. Dillon and estate of James Joseph Punghorst to Susan Del Valle Stark, $316,000.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11413-Arlene B. Hillerson and David Weiss to Ermias T. Beyin, $360,000.

Saint Lawrence Dr., 115-Paul V. and Mary S. Waters to Mark Galligan and Samira Farah, $660,000.

Stirling Rd., 1023-Warren T. Wenzl and estate of Paula A. Gaimari to Chris Papasava and John Koutsouli, $397,000.

Waterford Rd., 506-Caijin and Bi F. Lu to Hania Shimlies Hailegyorgs and Mekonnen Kassa, $420,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Amity Dr., 17405-Edward R. Potocko to Malek and Ezzat Issa Abu Saada, $474,500.

Cedar Spring St., 655-Joseph M. Hill to Teresita Mazariegos and Derek Broder, $360,700.

Coriander Dr., 7924, No. 12-Ines Ochoa to Suresh Aryangat, $177,000.

Duvall Lane, 130, No. 188-T4-Jennifer Bautista to Helen Jimena Chavez Huanca, $82,000.

Girard St., 402, No. 14-Siliang Cao and Qiaoxia Huang to Jacqueline Grenning Mulcahy, $134,000.

Hidden Marsh St., 905-Steven Walter Meckl and Mayra Portalatin to Hirut Abraham, $430,000.

Langport Terr., 8216-Colleen Marie and Jeffrey K. Abbott to Larry Chet and Jennifer M. Stover, $460,000.

Marsh Hawk Lane, 18900-Pedro A. Pena and Zenobia Santana to Adam Simmonds, $401,635.

Olive Tree Ct., 7301-John and Robin Belamaric to Avon Williams and Aya Collins, $775,000.

Rolling Rd., 107-Gail Evertsen and Albert L. Smith to Juan Carlos and Isaias Alberto Lizama, $365,000.

Tanyard Hill Rd., 1517-Kevin Charles Mueller to Carlos J. Flores Martinez and Elsy Beatriz Marin, $350,000.

Weatherburn Pl., 11101-Parnell S. and Kaitlin G. Fisher to Brooksley Augustine, $315,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Beckwith St., 303-Patrick S. and Terri E. Malone to Anthony R. and Teri L. Artino, $890,950.

Charles Hill Dr., 16012-John B. and Narcisa Ortega Hickman to Tian Zhao Qu, $640,000.

Curry Ford Lane, 814-Uzma Anwar Rahman to Man Kit Patrick Lee, $355,000.

Featherstone St., 910-Alina Miriam Semo to Nancy Caroline Morcom, $640,000.

Fullview Ct., 1-Thomas P. and Susan M. Purdy to Alexander L. Feinstein and Margaret E. White, $415,000.

Haddonfield Lane, 13532-Erk and Karen Hinrichsen to Wandy Puiwan Hon, $990,000.

Keeneland Cir., 14717-Marie N. Melville to Luke Lee and Meaghan Corbett Heselden, $570,000.

Lazy Hollow Dr., 159-Di Zhou and Bin Shi to Chinny Ching Sang Wong and Yu Ping Pan, $435,000.

Natia Manor Dr., 14011-Walter and Hilda Arana to Xingxing Xu, $915,000.

Perrywinkle Lane, 217-Ling Jing Eckert and Xi Yan Qing to Jawad Zeki Alkhfaf, $370,000.

Ridgepoint Pl., 305-Gina Rubinstein to Amber D.B. and Alexander R. Serban, $539,900.

Suffield Dr., 502-Yuanzheng Si to Zhang Bin and Yanan Guo, $403,000.

Twelve Oaks Dr., 200-Emitis Darmanki Farahani to Mohamed Mrabah, $405,000.

GARRETT PARK AREA

Kenilworth Ave., 10818-Zachary H. and Natalie R. Mann to Michael James Schrader and Denise Jeanne Penn, $769,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Briarcliff Terr., 13112, No. 5-110-Erin Branning to Ryan Virginia Nelson, $202,500.

Century Blvd., 20347, No. F-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Pamela J. Conley, $349,354.

Cloppers Mill Terr., 18001, No. 16-C-Jeffrey M. and Colby T. James to Sara Beidler Swarr, $258,000.

Deep Bottom Rd., 15413-Florina B. Hoffer to Kristopher Alan and Claudia Alvarado Glaubitz, $759,000.

Flagstone Dr., 17300-Kurt A. Kelley to Katherine and Servio Rodriguez, $396,000.

Gunnerfield Lane, 19115-Donald R. and Wendy S. Rogers to Luis Enrique Arriaza Ventura and Ana Ilsia Gonzalez Prudencio, $395,000.

Meander Cove Dr., 13272, No. 15-Flip Flop to Florida Corp. to Julius M. Dixon, $228,000.

Nutmeg Pl., 18503-Oscar Baquero to Jose E. and Lizette E. Garcia, $205,000.

Saint Peter Ct., 12201, No. A-Hartley Contracts Corp. to Ebrahim Ghorouni Delcheh and Fatemeh Rezaie Tagh, $180,000.

Skip Jack Dr., 12124-Haifeng He and Jianghong Meng to Henry Alberto and Olivia Rose Reyes, $335,000.

Split Rock Lane, 18516-David J.B. Lesage and Michael E. Rose to Alan De Araujo and Julia Dora Atay Gomez, $299,900.

Swiss Cir., 18229, No. 1-55-Elvis Rodricks and Harshi Patel to Robert Bruce MacDonald III, $175,000.

Waterford Hills Blvd., 13315-Shwu Ling Sheri and Thomas Wai Wah Yeung to Jung W. Noh, $485,000.

Winterspoon Lane, 13505-Gabriela and Eldon Marr to Kayed G. Haddad, $391,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Brandywine St., 11005-Steven Adam Portnoy to Kelly Ventura and Joshua Groboski, $799,000.

Decatur Ave., 3305-Santosh Lakhan and Jennifer L. Mitchell to David William and Angelina Mary Casazza, $835,050.

Farragut Ave., 3703-Trammell M. and William M. Maury to Rebecca Shankman, $650,000.

Puller Dr., 4508-Daniele Sibert and estate of Carol A. Berger to Michael George and Constance Marie McDonald, $650,000.

University Blvd. W., 3320-Happiness Is Today Corp. to Thierry R. Sanchez, $407,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Brink Rd., 9910-Charles Robert and Carol Roerig Tilford to Richard G. Kostriken and Cathy J. Wedeen, $784,500.

Fairway View Dr., 20817-Nelson Eddy and Evelinda I. Torres to Shahbaz Nazrul and Nurun Nahar Flora, $899,990.

Peanut Mill Dr., 10220-Constance K. Raynor to Cesar Augusto Guerra Espinoza and Monica Jhanina Amaya Castillo, $331,000.

Rosewood Manor Lane, 7467-Navamoney Naomi and Navamoney J. Dass to William J. and Nandita P. Elrod, $539,000.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Beaver Ridge Rd., 20617-Ismael Ernesto Buseo to James T. Heeres and Meghan R. Hennis, $446,000.

Brassie Pl., 19653, No. 5B-John McClay to Estefania Umana, $262,000.

Harron Valley Way, 20128-Department of Veterans Affairs to Clara J. Silva, Rosa M. and Bianca J. Martinez, $470,000.

Leatherfern Terr., 9711B, No. 47-Paraskevi Evelyn Xeron and estate of Elina D. Demopoulos to Hiwot Belay, $200,000.

Roman Way, 19130-John E. and Susan I. Fichter to Michael J. and Carolyn Conditt, $419,900.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18745-Paroca Corp. to Irsan A. and Sandra Ye Quiteno De Contreras, $275,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

La Grande Rd., 1203-Liang & Lee Investment Group Corp. to Sarah Elwell, $508,000.

Piney Branch Rd., 8830, No. 1001-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Soundview Home Loan Trust to Saron Asfaw and Etsegenet M. Gebre, $117,110.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Bakersfield Ct., 14425-Yolette P. Banks and Rucheler Vivens to Haregwayin A. Gudeta and Getu T. Ayele, $320,000.

Bennett Rd., 14204-Patrick and Madeline Spaulding to Pepe E. Estrada, $500,000.

Blue Knob Terr., 2118-Rauf A. Cheema and Shabana Firdous to Atsede A. Akalu, $409,000.

Dewey Rd., 12416-Elise and Preston Stanback to Manuel De Jesus Abrego Lopez, $250,000.

Hideaway Pl., 1512-Marion Koso Thomas to Valerie Alexis and Musa Bin Kamara, $654,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15100, No. 4-208-Eugene P. Foeckler Jr. and estate of Eugene P. Foeckler to Julio K. and Manuela Thoms, $160,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15107, No. 2-614-Patricia S. Grimm to Xiaoying Ge, $320,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 2900, No. 507-Rebecca Shanti Rodriguez and estate of Eleanor B. Appelbaum to Zetharay and Howard Bullock, $199,900.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100, No. 223-Vanessa B. Lawson and estate of Nora Elizabeth Barnes to Blance Cedillos, $150,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3310, No. 6-209-Evelyn Hansen Allin to John K. and Colleen M. Bolton, $255,000.

Leisure World Blvd. S., 3752, No. 6A-D-Sharon A. Myers Jordan and Eda Hartge Darnell to Janice Wallace, $206,431.

Narrows Lane, 1924-Steven T. Ghent to Cristhian Erick Chavez Chavarria and Evelyne Yaneth Hernandez De La Pena, $524,900.

Tremayne Terr., 3809, No. 20-Adaku U. Ejiogu to Pewee K. and Johnidee G. Zayzay, $311,000.

OLNEY AREA

Clovercrest Way, 2904-Robert Moore and estate of Frances M. Moore to Tracy Guan Wu, $410,000.

King William Ct., 17702, No. 63-Stuart P. and Barbara J. Lawson to Kathleen Elizabeth Lawson, $310,000.

O’Hara Cir., 18046-Lefever Holdings Corp. to Emily Jo Anderson, $273,000.

Rolling Acres Way, 18712-Kathleen Winslow to Teklil Gizaw and Hiwot Abera Abreham, $470,000.

Softwood Terr., 3532-James Robert and Lindsay Platky to Catherine Amai Elum and John Amani Maberi, $380,000.

POOLESVILLE AREA

Collier Way, 17424-Mark and Laicie Ashlie Nikkol Heeley to Sean M. and Christina Angela Scott, $443,900.

Lilli St., 17508-DS V. Street Limited Liability Co. to Kenneth Andrew Buell Jr., $247,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Balantre Lane, 10705-Arash Radfar and Sara Mostafavian to Ahmad Reza Hodjat, $1.33 million.

Canal Vista Ct., 13728-Abraham and Silvia Taylor to Bethaney and Steven Escaravage, $1.31 million.

Deborah Dr., 10927-Krysten Carrera and Alvaro Barrenechea to Mamata Zida Tiendrebeogo, $576,225.

Georgetowne Ct., 11600-Anton and Marion Van Ruiten to Paul C. and Esther A. Wang, $775,000.

Kingsgate Rd., 8412-Lake Potomac Corp. to Wei Wang and Chunxia Huang, $2 million.

Newbridge Dr., 9476-Jeffrey S. and Marion P. Shields to Wenhua Chen and Huimin Wu, $1.37 million.

Park Potomac Ave., 12500, No. 209-R. W. Truland I. Corp. to Marilyn Lowen, $850,000.

Reach Rd., 9512-James A. and Lynn S. Klein to Brant William and Lauren Castrop Smith, $845,000.

Turnberry Ct., 8302-Robert P. Hughes and Kathleen M. McEnerney to Mark and Mary Ellen Hartley, $925,000.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Antigua Terr., 10806, No. 203-Alexey Ulyashin to Garrett Bernard Butler, $410,000.

Bargate Ct., 11909-Alexander V. and Molly D. Sverdlov to John Y. and Tina Li, $535,000.

Castlegate Ct., 11910, No. 43-Mevlud Kiknadze and Nadya V. Elis to Steven Zhan and Tian Peng, $790,000.

Commonwealth Dr., 11409, No. 303-Rolfe Inc. to Devon Christine Crawford, $435,000.

Diamond Cove Terr., 15303, No. 8-I-Irving and Sarah Berner to Norma B. Cameron, $289,000.

Garden View Way, 205-Yuan Shen to Ze Yuan, $550,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. 1704-Grace Yuen Fan Tam Au to Marcelo G. Presa, $280,000.

Hi Wood Dr., 14206-Charles Smith and Christine F. Veirs to Nathan D. Degrand, $639,900.

Inman Park Cir., 5808, No. 818-Alford and Carlene Danzy to Gillian S. Gladstone and Alejandro James Teran, $420,000.

Lawson Way, 520-Christopher and George Vincent to Olivia L. Piontek, $640,200.

Monroe St., 16, No. 102-M & M Holdings Corp. to Grover H. Moreno, $163,000.

Montgomery Ave. W., 517-Judith M. Dick to James W. Nowak and Mary Alicia Lamary, $660,000.

New Mark Esplanade, 872-Pooyan Asadollahi and Sara Rashidian to Ansalan Erlette Stewart and Yankuba Ceesay, $495,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 1302-Zuzana Brixiova to Da Wei Chu, David J.B. Chu and Rueih Ying Chu Wang, $540,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800, No. 1635-Sahba Yazdani to Shiwen Gao, $422,000.

Randolph Rd., 4806-Roberto Lamas to Walter A. Aching, $390,000.

Rose Ave., 930, No. 2005-Pike & Rose Condominium Inc. to Tingliang Shen and Yuling Shi, $999,900.

Tilden Lane, 6605-John E. Kelly to Ronen and Karin Weiss Yacobi, $1.16 million.

Wintergreen Terr., 1028-Wayne B. and Sharon K. Anderson to Eric M. Lord and Lauren A. Ruff, $750,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Bent Creek Terr., 11208-Jamie A. and Cynthia L. Medlin to Tyler J. Zuniga and Morgan A. Barnett, $325,000.

Cool Breeze Pl., 11204-Adam B. and Katherine Whitaker Lewis to Patricia Anne Brown, $525,000.

Fruitwood Way, 11401, No. 159-Jung W. Noh to James H. Palmer, $240,000.

Othello Terr., 11720-Stephen P. Costantino to Ronald K. Frahm Jr., $380,000.

Saint Johnsbury Lane, 19225-Frances G. and Harold A. Metz to Hector F. Mazo, $390,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Chicago Ave., 7710-Justin K. Kelly and Margaret A. Carey to Mitchell Jaye and Theresa Ames Tropin, $675,000.

Dale Dr., 320-Jennifer S. Powers and Michael J. Carvalho to Katherine Morrison and Matthew Stuart Lee, $635,000.

Derby Ridge Lane, 2008, No. 4-8-Olivier Besson and Jamie Christine Wen to Janet C. Osherow, $497,500.

East-West Hwy., 2312-C. Lopez Investments Corp. to Ann Marie Greene and Fiorella Magani, $610,000.

Greyrock Rd., 9310-Philip Margolius and estate of Jennifer Meltzer to Jeffrey M. Weinfeld and Nilam M. Patel, $1.25 million.

Washington Ave., 2219, No. W-302-Jill Melissa Kaminsky to William W. Rogers, $210,000.

13th St., 8005, No. 304-Shaoli Sarkar Katana to Michael James English, $275,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Conway Ave., 6717-Casey J. Wichman and Ashley Chaifetz to Christopher David Blinky and Jessica Silver, $525,000.

Holly Ave., 7204-Ann F. Miles and Christine Elfring to Benjamin Robert Davidson and Katherine Melinda Mastman, $1.07 million.

New Hampshire Ave., 7333, No. 515-Kasey M. Moyes to Brigit A. Kyei Baffour, $199,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Bradley Ave., 1615-Viviana G. Cruz to Thomas F. and Amanda McCloskey, $455,000.

Deertree Lane, 2027-Wessley B. and Sandra J. Merten to Bingmei Zhu and Wanxin Liu, $546,000.

Henry Rd., 1709-Christina Joy Hillyer to Timothy A. Soho Moy and Yesica Maribel Moy Fernandez, $380,000.

Pumphrey Ave., 703-Jae H. and M.J. Lim to Jose V. Gonzalez and Besy M. Alfaro, $425,000.

WHEATON AREA

Adams Dr., 4038-Saranjit Singh and Tarsem K. Babra to Cesar S. Amaya and Sandra I. Amaya Ascencio, $365,000.

Blueridge Ave., 2711-Marlene J. Yencho to Jessica E. Marquez, $315,000.

Brisbane St., 1629-Gregory and Michael Resutek to Dawn Ware, $383,146.

Conover Dr., 10205-Natalia Ekzarkhov Bawl and Dimitry Ekzarkhov to Michael Cuffe and Sara Beshawred, $475,000.

Fenimore Rd., 2602-Vicki Lee Carter to Mirko Fernandez Valdes and Alexandra Almukhtar, $296,500.

Hayes Ave., 10400-Bernadette Sweeney and Helene J. Smith to Jonathan David and Adrienne Milner Hieb, $499,000.

Leslie St., 10211-Jared Michael and Sarah Saylor to Christopher M. and Carly M. Chellis, $492,000.

Pennydog Ct., 48, No. 105-Wanda B. Walters and Matthew Conte to Melvin Johnson and Rachel Phillips, $283,000.

Somersworth Dr., 12112-James W. and Betty S. Woodward to Steven J. and Nava S. Pickman, $562,000.

Westchester Dr., 1943-Fred Jen Chin and Shuan Chen to Diep Ngoc and Thanh Luu, $650,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in December were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Tracey Bruce Dr., 5520-Ashley Hull Kronson and Albert J. Hull Jr. to Michael W. Debaise and Erin Lynne Gilbert, $450,000.

BRUNSWICK AREA

A St. E., 215-Pratap Dinahar to David Alan Welch Jr., $299,999.

Potomac St. W., 508-Margaret L. Griffiths to Caisse L. and Nancy M. McGovern, $225,000.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Jefferson Pike., 4330-David L. and Lee Fuhr to Jerry Lee Jones III, $770,000.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Prices Distillery Rd., 2729-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Jose Martin and Judith Noemi Oliva, $412,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Arbor Ct., 6896-Estate of Mary Anne Heflin to Rita J. Shumaker, $240,000.

Basford Rd., 3041-Frances V. and Jack L. Taylor to Brok W. Armstrong, $336,000.

Catalpa Rd., 7085-Joseph and Ceri Morello to John L. and Brenda D. Kendall, $309,000.

Collinsworth Pl., 7115-Brian Joseph Hawkins to Matthew D. and James F. Fox, $275,000.

Drawbridge Ct., 5806-Alicia C. Barbieri Stuart to Iveth C. Agurcia, $180,000.

Essex Pl., 514-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Marina Lissette Hasna, $170,500.

Himes Ave., 621, No. IV109-Rebecca Eng and Kenneth Lou to James Michael Murray Jr., $148,750.

Jefferson Pike, 4919-Carolyn M. and Jerry T. Holmes to Cary W. and Christy Henry, $550,000.

Lauren Ct., 115-Sheree and David Knohl to Maria Vasquez Mercado, $209,900.

Mount Zion Rd., 4621-Alicia M. and Placido Anthony Fiammetta to Jeremiah McCarthy and Lindsay Schollian, $515,000.

Partridge Way, 506-Billie Jo Joseph to Vedesh Bisnath and Shellyann Bail, $359,000.

Red Ct., 604-Michael O. and Deborah D. Brown to Paulin and Jeannine Christelle Bassilekin, $435,000.

Swallowtail Dr., 604-Abdulreza Farahani to Jesus Junior Santana and Maria E. Santana Ambario, $385,000.

Whelan Lane, 5986-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Lisa Marie Kirkland, $289,990.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

All Saints St. W., 166-Weiser Investments Corp. to Dorothy Helen Donahue, $219,995.

Berry Rose Ct., 1603, No. 3C-Joseph B. and Mary N. McBride to Daniel E. White Jr., $167,000.

Catoctin Ave., 344-Jec One Corp. to Chad Richard Hamilton, $245,000.

Elm St., 517-Susan B. Spangler to Rachel Kapust Hunnicutt, $310,500.

Market St. N., 828-Milo Valentine Ferraro to Emilie Elizabeth Meade, $300,000.

Norwich Dr., 1607-Estate of Patricia L. Bolin to Dustin L. Castle and Heather R. Mrazik, $305,000.

Patrick St. E., 816-Charles W. Riggs Jr. and estate of Sharon Covell to Richard John Courtot III, $175,000.

South St. W., 151-Malcolm P. and Sarah Anne Thom to Alexander Eftimiades, $287,500.

Stratford Way, 815, No. B-Susanne M. Wilkins to Mary Kathryn and Timothy Francis Holzinger, $141,000.

Wheyfield Dr., 1594-David and Jennifer Bucher to Cecily A. Hilleary, $285,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Andover Lane, 1640-Joshua D. and Joan A. Orchard to Gladys Asante, $270,000.

Buell Dr., 2009-Department of Veterans Affairs to Dwight Smith, $232,000.

Cedarcrest Lane, 1502-Sharon Hess Blank and estate of Vicky B. Dinges to Francisco Hernan Rosas Diaz, $285,000.

Hilltop Ct., 7307-Scott R. and Donna M. Williamson to Gregory Mark and Nancy Marie Trout, $579,900.

Meadow Dr., 5808-Arlene R. and Merle L. Wise to Michael Miller, $325,000.

Rock Creek Ct., 110-Dianna L. Jessee to Koffi Senyo and Abla Prince Hullum, $265,000.

Tuscarora Dr., 6614-Estate of Estelle M. Barnhart to Yigang Fan and Yuling Shi, $205,640.

Westham Ct., 2185-Joseph Jay and Mary Kate McKenna Battles to Chanta Leeanna Riley, $369,900.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Beerse St., 10090-Khaled and Nina El Chebli to Fethi and Hikma Mohammed, $362,500.

Etterbeek St., 5937-NVR Inc. to David Randolph and Lori Burch, $314,990.

Oakdale Village Rd., 5820-Joseph R. and Jennifer Valladares to Vlad Vieru and Viktoriya Boyko, $289,000.

KNOXVILLE AREA

Fiona Way, 122-General Properties Corp. to Lissette Emelina Ramos, $255,000.

LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Green Valley Rd., 10908-Lisa Dawn Kemp to Wyatt L. and Destyni J. Johnson, $259,900.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Ivy Hill Dr., 110-Charles F. and Dorothy L. Dalphon to Kristin King and Jonathan S. Rose, $427,000.

Rod Cir., 202-Dean B. and Diane M. Keser to Carissa Lynn Grose, $479,900.

MONROVIA AREA

Middleton Dr., 4014-Gene M. and Kimberly G. Williams to Lisa M. Schneider, $415,000.

Weller Rd., 12345-Sheryl L. Elliott Kiernan to Brennan Garrett Giuffre and Christen Maria Mondonedo, $370,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Dove Dr., 5321-Raymond A. Mullinix and estate of Eleanor A. Mullinix to Thomas M. and Corinne M. Evans, $365,000.

Peddicord Rd., 14419-Michael F. and Lisa Navarra to Zachary D. and Brittany A. Wojnowski, $295,000.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Rocky Fountain Terr., 918-Curtis G. and Emily K. Chapa to Kelly Ann and Matthew Stephen Payer, $415,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Fair Lane, 6956-Samuel P. and Lindsay Dickson to Andrew Harrington and Jessica Erin Smith, $480,000.

Jacobean Pl., 5937-Brian Kline and estate of John Boyd Kline Jr. to Francis K. and Adrienne P. Murphy, $500,000.

Old Log Ct., 5737-Janet and Thomas Hughes to Ronan and Erin McEvoy, $418,000.

NEW WINDSOR AREA

Barnes Rd., 15265-John H. and Barbara J. Turner to Christopher Ruddock and Melissa Joy Prescott, $348,000.

THURMONT AREA

Kellys Store Rd., 7408-Stewart and Stewart L. Thompson to Timothy Michael and Jessica Hinson Stolz, $515,000.

Salem Ave., 10694-Patricia M.H. and Julio Valcarcel Jr. to Joseph F. and Ceri Morello, $315,000.

URBANA AREA

Bealls Farm Rd., 9257-Monocacy Land Co. Corp. to Anna and Edmund J. Fiolek, $549,679.

Bremen St., 3548-Danielle N. and Bryce J. Beckmann to August L. and Janet L. Lukow, $357,500.

Carriage Hill St., 9437-Maria D. Pantzinis to Swetha Arra and Sudheendra Reddy Palwai, $520,000.

Harris St., 9010-Frank J. and Shannon N. Vetter to Aldo Paz Aguilera and Maria Rosa Vaca Depaz, $490,000.

Landon House Way, 9222-Marlene Hernandez to Xue Riedel, $307,500.

Riverwood Ct., 5904-Kristin Childs Russell and John V. Christy to Addisu M. Wolde Tsadik and Hike Feyissa, $440,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Buchanan Dr., 8207-Edward Thomas and Betty L. Clayson to Apolinar Sanchez and Samuel Sanchez Herrera, $359,900.

Glade Blvd., 310-John D. Roberson to Mark Stephen and Stephanie Renea Taylor Widmeyer, $280,000.

Maplewood Pl., 278-Joseph R. and Gretchen L. Gordon Stone to Dawn Marie and Steven Joseph Gessner, $437,500.