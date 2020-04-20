Freeland Rd., 13002-Daniel L. and Louise M. Nyquist to Megan and Gabriel Machen, $360,000.
Lake Terr., 14836-Robert A. and P.G. Plitt to David and Maura Power, $570,000.
Oriental Ct., 13413-Claudia R. Golub and estate of Ruth H. Meyer to Andrew Peck and Emily Peck McClain, $482,500.
Rosebud Dr., 12500-David Francis and Helen A. Contois to Reyder M. Aliaga Lazaro and Yudith B. Mendoza Moreno, $380,000.
BETHESDA AREA
Baltan Rd., 5024-John A. and Alice C. Goodman to Juan Laurentino Garcia, $1.46 million.
Bradley Blvd., 6611-Bradley Investment Property Corp. to Jung Hee Lee, $735,000.
Burdette Rd., 8300, No. 408-Diane Shaw and estate of Theda Rae Wells Clements to Candace Biben Scherer and Beverly S. Biben, $505,000.
Carlynn Ct., 6813-Shelby Shapiro to Behnoush Mostaghimi Ghomi and Matthew Davis Carney, $1.1 million.
Christy Dr., 5508-Marc Higgins and Martha Beatriz Lopez to Daniel W. and Amanda C. Plumb, $960,000.
Dudley Ct., 27-David P. and Colleen Stanley to Tiffany M. Madison, $465,000.
Friendship Ct., 6311-Richard F. Kaufman and Dilys M. Parry to Ilias Alevizos and Hatice Karauzum, $900,000.
Hamilton Spring Rd., 7904-Benjamin S. and Miu L. Edson to Kevin P. Acker and Anne Kummer, $839,000.
Inglemere Dr., 9915-Amiram W. and Josephine Levi to Emory John Linder II and Emile Vieira El Ghandour, $875,000.
Lawton Dr., 5116-Derrick Cogburn and Noemi Enchautegui De Jesus to Seth Douglas and Rebecca Corinne Voorthuis Goldman, $700,000.
Lone Oak Dr., 5815-Karen Sullivan Regan and estate of Alice Ann Sullivan to Yung Sheng Chen, $755,000.
Mayfield Dr., 9914-Anthony and Katherine Nash Scafide to Edward and Debra Bernat, $880,000.
Montrose Ave., 10409, No. M-101-Peter W. Bachman to Michelle Shicheng Gu, $228,000.
Osage Lane, 8200-S. Micah Salb and estate of Margaret M. Hilleary to Michal and Kajetan Malachowski, $730,000.
Parkston Rd., 5608-Sandra Lee Lawson to Annette M. and Antonio M. Santos, $790,000.
Robinwood Rd., 6204-Howard S. Spira to Benjamin Wilson and Sallie Nathanson Massarsky, $1.07 million.
Sentinel Dr., 4936, No. 5-102-Patricia R. Ruden and Marie Therese F. Klay to Jorge Andres Penaranda Munoz and Maria Cristina Bustamante Gonzales, $410,000.
Sentinel Dr., 5005, No. 30-Katherine M. Doyle to Daniel Joseph Ginolfi, $298,000.
Thoreau Dr., 8204-Randolph Enterprises Corp. to Maksim and Adina Barkinskiy, $1.85 million.
62nd St., 4010-Marie H. Walsh to Peter and Moira Pagano, $899,000.
BOYDS AREA
White Ground Rd., 19635-Edward A. and Maureen E. Herndon to Miranda J. Armour Chelu, $364,900.
BROOKEVILLE AREA
Denit Estates Dr., 21317-Ja in and Soon Il Koo to Nathan Wesley and Megan Fitzpatrick Forrest, $849,900.
Hollow Crest Pl., 3007-Carol M. and Gary Lee Sepulvado to Hasan Ali Naqvi, $512,500.
Shady View Lane, 18420-Caroline Teresa Lewis to Mohamed A. Mohamoud and Danijela Stojanovic, $615,000.
BURTONSVILLE AREA
Castlemoor Ct., 14209-Michael C. and Denise M. Schovel to Fatima Gonzalez Cerritos and Jose Ismael Alonso Flores, $322,000.
Hepburn Ct., 3523-Tesfu Haile and Yenenesh Gebrehanna to Balarin T. Costa, $264,000.
Tazewell Terr., 4201-Kamal N. Sheikh to Muhammad Jawad and Muhammad Tahir, $275,000.
CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA
Carriage House Dr., 11762, No. 4-Shah001 Corp. to Kalkidan Asaminew, $348,000.
Fairland Rd., 1111-John V. Pettit to Juan Carlos Rojas Orellana, $400,000.
Hickory Leaf Way, 2925-Mohammad Mostafezur and Mohammad M. Rahaman to Nneka M. Allen, $246,000.
Regent Manor Ct., 1638-Deena and Desmond Parker to Cassandra Pusey Desnoes, $505,000.
Shady Knoll Dr., 13407, No. 211-Jennifer M. and Myron J. Goodman to Shayla Briana Vania Barner Davis, $198,000.
Tufa Terr., 1804-Betsy Kay and Edward Rockwell Kingman to Samuel Eyassu, $340,000.
CHEVY CHASE AREA
Chevy Chase Dr., 4800, No. 304-Estate of Carolyn Sega Lowengart to Retha Mae Bellamy Jones, $425,000.
East-West Hwy., 2619-Mladen and Deborah R. Kriznik to Nora L. Watson and Anthony E. Iorio, $650,000.
Farmington Ct., 12-John E. and Leila M. Beale to Maury Anne and Kyle John Peterson, $1.65 million.
Kennedy Dr., 6008-Thomas E. Thomason to Alexander L. Michael and Molly M.D. Ambra, $2.7 million.
Park Ave. N., 4601, No. 819-U-Helen G. Wall to My Driss Zine Eddine El Idrissi, $500,000.
Wisconsin Ave., 5600, No. 1-1604-Jeffrey J. and Sarah Kanne to Oli M. Zodeh, $770,000.
Woodmont Ave., 7111, No. 302-Hamid and Wendy Faraji to James Guizzetti, $563,000.
CLARKSBURG AREA
Bluebeard Terr., 13316, No. 3168-Estelle Adorno to Jennifer Rodriguez, $205,000.
Clarksmeade Dr., 23723-PNC Bank and Bank of America to Heriberto Duran and Clara Ines Mora, $425,000.
Granite Rock Rd., 12600-Richard and Kimberly Bosnic to Deepak Sharma and Upasna Bhardwaj, $560,000.
Market Center Dr., 14063-Duy Q. and Natasha N. Dotrang to Bushira Kiyemba, $479,000.
Meadow Mist Rd., 23111-Taraneh N. Norouzi to Sandeep Putty and Anusha Ande, $577,500.
Piedmont Rd., 12213-Elda M. Aldana and estate of Eddy L. Aldana to Obed Omar and Santos M. Cruz, $391,500.
Skylark Rd., 11809-Joshua A. and Mitchell Scott Berman to Jonathon Robert Jones and Aubrey Elise Horton, $420,000.
Wellspring Ave., 14052-Mahesh Damodaran Mannanikat and Revathy Mahesh to Anteneh Assefa Belete and Wubalem Wolde Gebremariam, $418,500.
CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA
Harding Lane, 1204-Mary Ann and Stephen C. Duffy to Josiah Rocco and Ashley Magliaro, $325,000.
Rainbow Dr., 1317-John D. and Ann E. Frye to Cody L. Mullins, $475,000.
DAMASCUS AREA
Bloom Dr., 10312-Abigail Dobey to Anthony P. and Rebecca N. Ammirati, $410,000.
Damascus Hill Ct., 10000-Bonnie Allen to Cory S. and Annie B. Estrain, $455,000.
Ridge Rd., 27129-Jorge Mizrahim and Yessica Xiomara Reyes to Blanca Evelyn Cortez and Pedro Celestino Torres Ortega, $385,000.
DERWOOD AREA
Anamosa Way, 7609-Liangrong Tang to Araya Sreearayanpong, $557,500.
Catalpa Ct., 17027-Maleehe E. Dariana to Edwin Michael, Joshua O. and Philip O. Oyoo, $375,000.
Garrett Rd., 6707-Adel M. Baryoun and Laila H. Drerah to Cristian Segundo Yanez, $500,000.
Oskaloosa Dr., 7342-Citimortgage Inc. to Leon Tzeng, $500,000.
FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA
Caddington Ave., 1304-David and Monica S. White to Addisu Temesgen and Benorayehush Weldetsadik, $404,000.
Edgewood Ave., 10420-William D. and Mounia B. Valois to Caeden Drayton, $490,000.
Greenock Rd., 10113-Jacqueline C. Dillon and estate of James Joseph Punghorst to Susan Del Valle Stark, $316,000.
Oak Leaf Dr., 11413-Arlene B. Hillerson and David Weiss to Ermias T. Beyin, $360,000.
Saint Lawrence Dr., 115-Paul V. and Mary S. Waters to Mark Galligan and Samira Farah, $660,000.
Stirling Rd., 1023-Warren T. Wenzl and estate of Paula A. Gaimari to Chris Papasava and John Koutsouli, $397,000.
Waterford Rd., 506-Caijin and Bi F. Lu to Hania Shimlies Hailegyorgs and Mekonnen Kassa, $420,000.
GAITHERSBURG AREA
Amity Dr., 17405-Edward R. Potocko to Malek and Ezzat Issa Abu Saada, $474,500.
Cedar Spring St., 655-Joseph M. Hill to Teresita Mazariegos and Derek Broder, $360,700.
Coriander Dr., 7924, No. 12-Ines Ochoa to Suresh Aryangat, $177,000.
Duvall Lane, 130, No. 188-T4-Jennifer Bautista to Helen Jimena Chavez Huanca, $82,000.
Girard St., 402, No. 14-Siliang Cao and Qiaoxia Huang to Jacqueline Grenning Mulcahy, $134,000.
Hidden Marsh St., 905-Steven Walter Meckl and Mayra Portalatin to Hirut Abraham, $430,000.
Langport Terr., 8216-Colleen Marie and Jeffrey K. Abbott to Larry Chet and Jennifer M. Stover, $460,000.
Marsh Hawk Lane, 18900-Pedro A. Pena and Zenobia Santana to Adam Simmonds, $401,635.
Olive Tree Ct., 7301-John and Robin Belamaric to Avon Williams and Aya Collins, $775,000.
Rolling Rd., 107-Gail Evertsen and Albert L. Smith to Juan Carlos and Isaias Alberto Lizama, $365,000.
Tanyard Hill Rd., 1517-Kevin Charles Mueller to Carlos J. Flores Martinez and Elsy Beatriz Marin, $350,000.
Weatherburn Pl., 11101-Parnell S. and Kaitlin G. Fisher to Brooksley Augustine, $315,000.
GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA
Beckwith St., 303-Patrick S. and Terri E. Malone to Anthony R. and Teri L. Artino, $890,950.
Charles Hill Dr., 16012-John B. and Narcisa Ortega Hickman to Tian Zhao Qu, $640,000.
Curry Ford Lane, 814-Uzma Anwar Rahman to Man Kit Patrick Lee, $355,000.
Featherstone St., 910-Alina Miriam Semo to Nancy Caroline Morcom, $640,000.
Fullview Ct., 1-Thomas P. and Susan M. Purdy to Alexander L. Feinstein and Margaret E. White, $415,000.
Haddonfield Lane, 13532-Erk and Karen Hinrichsen to Wandy Puiwan Hon, $990,000.
Keeneland Cir., 14717-Marie N. Melville to Luke Lee and Meaghan Corbett Heselden, $570,000.
Lazy Hollow Dr., 159-Di Zhou and Bin Shi to Chinny Ching Sang Wong and Yu Ping Pan, $435,000.
Natia Manor Dr., 14011-Walter and Hilda Arana to Xingxing Xu, $915,000.
Perrywinkle Lane, 217-Ling Jing Eckert and Xi Yan Qing to Jawad Zeki Alkhfaf, $370,000.
Ridgepoint Pl., 305-Gina Rubinstein to Amber D.B. and Alexander R. Serban, $539,900.
Suffield Dr., 502-Yuanzheng Si to Zhang Bin and Yanan Guo, $403,000.
Twelve Oaks Dr., 200-Emitis Darmanki Farahani to Mohamed Mrabah, $405,000.
GARRETT PARK AREA
Kenilworth Ave., 10818-Zachary H. and Natalie R. Mann to Michael James Schrader and Denise Jeanne Penn, $769,000.
GERMANTOWN AREA
Briarcliff Terr., 13112, No. 5-110-Erin Branning to Ryan Virginia Nelson, $202,500.
Century Blvd., 20347, No. F-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Pamela J. Conley, $349,354.
Cloppers Mill Terr., 18001, No. 16-C-Jeffrey M. and Colby T. James to Sara Beidler Swarr, $258,000.
Deep Bottom Rd., 15413-Florina B. Hoffer to Kristopher Alan and Claudia Alvarado Glaubitz, $759,000.
Flagstone Dr., 17300-Kurt A. Kelley to Katherine and Servio Rodriguez, $396,000.
Gunnerfield Lane, 19115-Donald R. and Wendy S. Rogers to Luis Enrique Arriaza Ventura and Ana Ilsia Gonzalez Prudencio, $395,000.
Meander Cove Dr., 13272, No. 15-Flip Flop to Florida Corp. to Julius M. Dixon, $228,000.
Nutmeg Pl., 18503-Oscar Baquero to Jose E. and Lizette E. Garcia, $205,000.
Saint Peter Ct., 12201, No. A-Hartley Contracts Corp. to Ebrahim Ghorouni Delcheh and Fatemeh Rezaie Tagh, $180,000.
Skip Jack Dr., 12124-Haifeng He and Jianghong Meng to Henry Alberto and Olivia Rose Reyes, $335,000.
Split Rock Lane, 18516-David J.B. Lesage and Michael E. Rose to Alan De Araujo and Julia Dora Atay Gomez, $299,900.
Swiss Cir., 18229, No. 1-55-Elvis Rodricks and Harshi Patel to Robert Bruce MacDonald III, $175,000.
Waterford Hills Blvd., 13315-Shwu Ling Sheri and Thomas Wai Wah Yeung to Jung W. Noh, $485,000.
Winterspoon Lane, 13505-Gabriela and Eldon Marr to Kayed G. Haddad, $391,000.
KENSINGTON AREA
Brandywine St., 11005-Steven Adam Portnoy to Kelly Ventura and Joshua Groboski, $799,000.
Decatur Ave., 3305-Santosh Lakhan and Jennifer L. Mitchell to David William and Angelina Mary Casazza, $835,050.
Farragut Ave., 3703-Trammell M. and William M. Maury to Rebecca Shankman, $650,000.
Puller Dr., 4508-Daniele Sibert and estate of Carol A. Berger to Michael George and Constance Marie McDonald, $650,000.
University Blvd. W., 3320-Happiness Is Today Corp. to Thierry R. Sanchez, $407,000.
LAYTONSVILLE AREA
Brink Rd., 9910-Charles Robert and Carol Roerig Tilford to Richard G. Kostriken and Cathy J. Wedeen, $784,500.
Fairway View Dr., 20817-Nelson Eddy and Evelinda I. Torres to Shahbaz Nazrul and Nurun Nahar Flora, $899,990.
Peanut Mill Dr., 10220-Constance K. Raynor to Cesar Augusto Guerra Espinoza and Monica Jhanina Amaya Castillo, $331,000.
Rosewood Manor Lane, 7467-Navamoney Naomi and Navamoney J. Dass to William J. and Nandita P. Elrod, $539,000.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA
Beaver Ridge Rd., 20617-Ismael Ernesto Buseo to James T. Heeres and Meghan R. Hennis, $446,000.
Brassie Pl., 19653, No. 5B-John McClay to Estefania Umana, $262,000.
Harron Valley Way, 20128-Department of Veterans Affairs to Clara J. Silva, Rosa M. and Bianca J. Martinez, $470,000.
Leatherfern Terr., 9711B, No. 47-Paraskevi Evelyn Xeron and estate of Elina D. Demopoulos to Hiwot Belay, $200,000.
Roman Way, 19130-John E. and Susan I. Fichter to Michael J. and Carolyn Conditt, $419,900.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18745-Paroca Corp. to Irsan A. and Sandra Ye Quiteno De Contreras, $275,000.
NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA
La Grande Rd., 1203-Liang & Lee Investment Group Corp. to Sarah Elwell, $508,000.
Piney Branch Rd., 8830, No. 1001-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Soundview Home Loan Trust to Saron Asfaw and Etsegenet M. Gebre, $117,110.
NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA
Bakersfield Ct., 14425-Yolette P. Banks and Rucheler Vivens to Haregwayin A. Gudeta and Getu T. Ayele, $320,000.
Bennett Rd., 14204-Patrick and Madeline Spaulding to Pepe E. Estrada, $500,000.
Blue Knob Terr., 2118-Rauf A. Cheema and Shabana Firdous to Atsede A. Akalu, $409,000.
Dewey Rd., 12416-Elise and Preston Stanback to Manuel De Jesus Abrego Lopez, $250,000.
Hideaway Pl., 1512-Marion Koso Thomas to Valerie Alexis and Musa Bin Kamara, $654,000.
Interlachen Dr., 15100, No. 4-208-Eugene P. Foeckler Jr. and estate of Eugene P. Foeckler to Julio K. and Manuela Thoms, $160,000.
Interlachen Dr., 15107, No. 2-614-Patricia S. Grimm to Xiaoying Ge, $320,000.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 2900, No. 507-Rebecca Shanti Rodriguez and estate of Eleanor B. Appelbaum to Zetharay and Howard Bullock, $199,900.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100, No. 223-Vanessa B. Lawson and estate of Nora Elizabeth Barnes to Blance Cedillos, $150,000.
Leisure World Blvd. N., 3310, No. 6-209-Evelyn Hansen Allin to John K. and Colleen M. Bolton, $255,000.
Leisure World Blvd. S., 3752, No. 6A-D-Sharon A. Myers Jordan and Eda Hartge Darnell to Janice Wallace, $206,431.
Narrows Lane, 1924-Steven T. Ghent to Cristhian Erick Chavez Chavarria and Evelyne Yaneth Hernandez De La Pena, $524,900.
Tremayne Terr., 3809, No. 20-Adaku U. Ejiogu to Pewee K. and Johnidee G. Zayzay, $311,000.
OLNEY AREA
Clovercrest Way, 2904-Robert Moore and estate of Frances M. Moore to Tracy Guan Wu, $410,000.
King William Ct., 17702, No. 63-Stuart P. and Barbara J. Lawson to Kathleen Elizabeth Lawson, $310,000.
O’Hara Cir., 18046-Lefever Holdings Corp. to Emily Jo Anderson, $273,000.
Rolling Acres Way, 18712-Kathleen Winslow to Teklil Gizaw and Hiwot Abera Abreham, $470,000.
Softwood Terr., 3532-James Robert and Lindsay Platky to Catherine Amai Elum and John Amani Maberi, $380,000.
POOLESVILLE AREA
Collier Way, 17424-Mark and Laicie Ashlie Nikkol Heeley to Sean M. and Christina Angela Scott, $443,900.
Lilli St., 17508-DS V. Street Limited Liability Co. to Kenneth Andrew Buell Jr., $247,000.
POTOMAC AREA
Balantre Lane, 10705-Arash Radfar and Sara Mostafavian to Ahmad Reza Hodjat, $1.33 million.
Canal Vista Ct., 13728-Abraham and Silvia Taylor to Bethaney and Steven Escaravage, $1.31 million.
Deborah Dr., 10927-Krysten Carrera and Alvaro Barrenechea to Mamata Zida Tiendrebeogo, $576,225.
Georgetowne Ct., 11600-Anton and Marion Van Ruiten to Paul C. and Esther A. Wang, $775,000.
Kingsgate Rd., 8412-Lake Potomac Corp. to Wei Wang and Chunxia Huang, $2 million.
Newbridge Dr., 9476-Jeffrey S. and Marion P. Shields to Wenhua Chen and Huimin Wu, $1.37 million.
Park Potomac Ave., 12500, No. 209-R. W. Truland I. Corp. to Marilyn Lowen, $850,000.
Reach Rd., 9512-James A. and Lynn S. Klein to Brant William and Lauren Castrop Smith, $845,000.
Turnberry Ct., 8302-Robert P. Hughes and Kathleen M. McEnerney to Mark and Mary Ellen Hartley, $925,000.
ROCKVILLE AREA
Antigua Terr., 10806, No. 203-Alexey Ulyashin to Garrett Bernard Butler, $410,000.
Bargate Ct., 11909-Alexander V. and Molly D. Sverdlov to John Y. and Tina Li, $535,000.
Castlegate Ct., 11910, No. 43-Mevlud Kiknadze and Nadya V. Elis to Steven Zhan and Tian Peng, $790,000.
Commonwealth Dr., 11409, No. 303-Rolfe Inc. to Devon Christine Crawford, $435,000.
Diamond Cove Terr., 15303, No. 8-I-Irving and Sarah Berner to Norma B. Cameron, $289,000.
Garden View Way, 205-Yuan Shen to Ze Yuan, $550,000.
Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. 1704-Grace Yuen Fan Tam Au to Marcelo G. Presa, $280,000.
Hi Wood Dr., 14206-Charles Smith and Christine F. Veirs to Nathan D. Degrand, $639,900.
Inman Park Cir., 5808, No. 818-Alford and Carlene Danzy to Gillian S. Gladstone and Alejandro James Teran, $420,000.
Lawson Way, 520-Christopher and George Vincent to Olivia L. Piontek, $640,200.
Monroe St., 16, No. 102-M & M Holdings Corp. to Grover H. Moreno, $163,000.
Montgomery Ave. W., 517-Judith M. Dick to James W. Nowak and Mary Alicia Lamary, $660,000.
New Mark Esplanade, 872-Pooyan Asadollahi and Sara Rashidian to Ansalan Erlette Stewart and Yankuba Ceesay, $495,000.
Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 1302-Zuzana Brixiova to Da Wei Chu, David J.B. Chu and Rueih Ying Chu Wang, $540,000.
Old Georgetown Rd., 11800, No. 1635-Sahba Yazdani to Shiwen Gao, $422,000.
Randolph Rd., 4806-Roberto Lamas to Walter A. Aching, $390,000.
Rose Ave., 930, No. 2005-Pike & Rose Condominium Inc. to Tingliang Shen and Yuling Shi, $999,900.
Tilden Lane, 6605-John E. Kelly to Ronen and Karin Weiss Yacobi, $1.16 million.
Wintergreen Terr., 1028-Wayne B. and Sharon K. Anderson to Eric M. Lord and Lauren A. Ruff, $750,000.
SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA
Bent Creek Terr., 11208-Jamie A. and Cynthia L. Medlin to Tyler J. Zuniga and Morgan A. Barnett, $325,000.
Cool Breeze Pl., 11204-Adam B. and Katherine Whitaker Lewis to Patricia Anne Brown, $525,000.
Fruitwood Way, 11401, No. 159-Jung W. Noh to James H. Palmer, $240,000.
Othello Terr., 11720-Stephen P. Costantino to Ronald K. Frahm Jr., $380,000.
Saint Johnsbury Lane, 19225-Frances G. and Harold A. Metz to Hector F. Mazo, $390,000.
SILVER SPRING AREA
Chicago Ave., 7710-Justin K. Kelly and Margaret A. Carey to Mitchell Jaye and Theresa Ames Tropin, $675,000.
Dale Dr., 320-Jennifer S. Powers and Michael J. Carvalho to Katherine Morrison and Matthew Stuart Lee, $635,000.
Derby Ridge Lane, 2008, No. 4-8-Olivier Besson and Jamie Christine Wen to Janet C. Osherow, $497,500.
East-West Hwy., 2312-C. Lopez Investments Corp. to Ann Marie Greene and Fiorella Magani, $610,000.
Greyrock Rd., 9310-Philip Margolius and estate of Jennifer Meltzer to Jeffrey M. Weinfeld and Nilam M. Patel, $1.25 million.
Washington Ave., 2219, No. W-302-Jill Melissa Kaminsky to William W. Rogers, $210,000.
13th St., 8005, No. 304-Shaoli Sarkar Katana to Michael James English, $275,000.
TAKOMA PARK AREA
Conway Ave., 6717-Casey J. Wichman and Ashley Chaifetz to Christopher David Blinky and Jessica Silver, $525,000.
Holly Ave., 7204-Ann F. Miles and Christine Elfring to Benjamin Robert Davidson and Katherine Melinda Mastman, $1.07 million.
New Hampshire Ave., 7333, No. 515-Kasey M. Moyes to Brigit A. Kyei Baffour, $199,000.
TWINBROOK AREA
Bradley Ave., 1615-Viviana G. Cruz to Thomas F. and Amanda McCloskey, $455,000.
Deertree Lane, 2027-Wessley B. and Sandra J. Merten to Bingmei Zhu and Wanxin Liu, $546,000.
Henry Rd., 1709-Christina Joy Hillyer to Timothy A. Soho Moy and Yesica Maribel Moy Fernandez, $380,000.
Pumphrey Ave., 703-Jae H. and M.J. Lim to Jose V. Gonzalez and Besy M. Alfaro, $425,000.
WHEATON AREA
Adams Dr., 4038-Saranjit Singh and Tarsem K. Babra to Cesar S. Amaya and Sandra I. Amaya Ascencio, $365,000.
Blueridge Ave., 2711-Marlene J. Yencho to Jessica E. Marquez, $315,000.
Brisbane St., 1629-Gregory and Michael Resutek to Dawn Ware, $383,146.
Conover Dr., 10205-Natalia Ekzarkhov Bawl and Dimitry Ekzarkhov to Michael Cuffe and Sara Beshawred, $475,000.
Fenimore Rd., 2602-Vicki Lee Carter to Mirko Fernandez Valdes and Alexandra Almukhtar, $296,500.
Hayes Ave., 10400-Bernadette Sweeney and Helene J. Smith to Jonathan David and Adrienne Milner Hieb, $499,000.
Leslie St., 10211-Jared Michael and Sarah Saylor to Christopher M. and Carly M. Chellis, $492,000.
Pennydog Ct., 48, No. 105-Wanda B. Walters and Matthew Conte to Melvin Johnson and Rachel Phillips, $283,000.
Somersworth Dr., 12112-James W. and Betty S. Woodward to Steven J. and Nava S. Pickman, $562,000.
Westchester Dr., 1943-Fred Jen Chin and Shuan Chen to Diep Ngoc and Thanh Luu, $650,000.
Frederick County
ADAMSTOWN AREA
Tracey Bruce Dr., 5520-Ashley Hull Kronson and Albert J. Hull Jr. to Michael W. Debaise and Erin Lynne Gilbert, $450,000.
BRUNSWICK AREA
A St. E., 215-Pratap Dinahar to David Alan Welch Jr., $299,999.
Potomac St. W., 508-Margaret L. Griffiths to Caisse L. and Nancy M. McGovern, $225,000.
BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA
Jefferson Pike., 4330-David L. and Lee Fuhr to Jerry Lee Jones III, $770,000.
CLARKSBURG AREA
Prices Distillery Rd., 2729-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Jose Martin and Judith Noemi Oliva, $412,000.
FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA
Arbor Ct., 6896-Estate of Mary Anne Heflin to Rita J. Shumaker, $240,000.
Basford Rd., 3041-Frances V. and Jack L. Taylor to Brok W. Armstrong, $336,000.
Catalpa Rd., 7085-Joseph and Ceri Morello to John L. and Brenda D. Kendall, $309,000.
Collinsworth Pl., 7115-Brian Joseph Hawkins to Matthew D. and James F. Fox, $275,000.
Drawbridge Ct., 5806-Alicia C. Barbieri Stuart to Iveth C. Agurcia, $180,000.
Essex Pl., 514-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to Marina Lissette Hasna, $170,500.
Himes Ave., 621, No. IV109-Rebecca Eng and Kenneth Lou to James Michael Murray Jr., $148,750.
Jefferson Pike, 4919-Carolyn M. and Jerry T. Holmes to Cary W. and Christy Henry, $550,000.
Lauren Ct., 115-Sheree and David Knohl to Maria Vasquez Mercado, $209,900.
Mount Zion Rd., 4621-Alicia M. and Placido Anthony Fiammetta to Jeremiah McCarthy and Lindsay Schollian, $515,000.
Partridge Way, 506-Billie Jo Joseph to Vedesh Bisnath and Shellyann Bail, $359,000.
Red Ct., 604-Michael O. and Deborah D. Brown to Paulin and Jeannine Christelle Bassilekin, $435,000.
Swallowtail Dr., 604-Abdulreza Farahani to Jesus Junior Santana and Maria E. Santana Ambario, $385,000.
Whelan Lane, 5986-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Lisa Marie Kirkland, $289,990.
FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA
All Saints St. W., 166-Weiser Investments Corp. to Dorothy Helen Donahue, $219,995.
Berry Rose Ct., 1603, No. 3C-Joseph B. and Mary N. McBride to Daniel E. White Jr., $167,000.
Catoctin Ave., 344-Jec One Corp. to Chad Richard Hamilton, $245,000.
Elm St., 517-Susan B. Spangler to Rachel Kapust Hunnicutt, $310,500.
Market St. N., 828-Milo Valentine Ferraro to Emilie Elizabeth Meade, $300,000.
Norwich Dr., 1607-Estate of Patricia L. Bolin to Dustin L. Castle and Heather R. Mrazik, $305,000.
Patrick St. E., 816-Charles W. Riggs Jr. and estate of Sharon Covell to Richard John Courtot III, $175,000.
South St. W., 151-Malcolm P. and Sarah Anne Thom to Alexander Eftimiades, $287,500.
Stratford Way, 815, No. B-Susanne M. Wilkins to Mary Kathryn and Timothy Francis Holzinger, $141,000.
Wheyfield Dr., 1594-David and Jennifer Bucher to Cecily A. Hilleary, $285,000.
FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA
Andover Lane, 1640-Joshua D. and Joan A. Orchard to Gladys Asante, $270,000.
Buell Dr., 2009-Department of Veterans Affairs to Dwight Smith, $232,000.
Cedarcrest Lane, 1502-Sharon Hess Blank and estate of Vicky B. Dinges to Francisco Hernan Rosas Diaz, $285,000.
Hilltop Ct., 7307-Scott R. and Donna M. Williamson to Gregory Mark and Nancy Marie Trout, $579,900.
Meadow Dr., 5808-Arlene R. and Merle L. Wise to Michael Miller, $325,000.
Rock Creek Ct., 110-Dianna L. Jessee to Koffi Senyo and Abla Prince Hullum, $265,000.
Tuscarora Dr., 6614-Estate of Estelle M. Barnhart to Yigang Fan and Yuling Shi, $205,640.
Westham Ct., 2185-Joseph Jay and Mary Kate McKenna Battles to Chanta Leeanna Riley, $369,900.
IJAMSVILLE AREA
Beerse St., 10090-Khaled and Nina El Chebli to Fethi and Hikma Mohammed, $362,500.
Etterbeek St., 5937-NVR Inc. to David Randolph and Lori Burch, $314,990.
Oakdale Village Rd., 5820-Joseph R. and Jennifer Valladares to Vlad Vieru and Viktoriya Boyko, $289,000.
KNOXVILLE AREA
Fiona Way, 122-General Properties Corp. to Lissette Emelina Ramos, $255,000.
LIBERTYTOWN AREA
Green Valley Rd., 10908-Lisa Dawn Kemp to Wyatt L. and Destyni J. Johnson, $259,900.
MIDDLETOWN AREA
Ivy Hill Dr., 110-Charles F. and Dorothy L. Dalphon to Kristin King and Jonathan S. Rose, $427,000.
Rod Cir., 202-Dean B. and Diane M. Keser to Carissa Lynn Grose, $479,900.
MONROVIA AREA
Middleton Dr., 4014-Gene M. and Kimberly G. Williams to Lisa M. Schneider, $415,000.
Weller Rd., 12345-Sheryl L. Elliott Kiernan to Brennan Garrett Giuffre and Christen Maria Mondonedo, $370,000.
MULLINIX AREA
Dove Dr., 5321-Raymond A. Mullinix and estate of Eleanor A. Mullinix to Thomas M. and Corinne M. Evans, $365,000.
Peddicord Rd., 14419-Michael F. and Lisa Navarra to Zachary D. and Brittany A. Wojnowski, $295,000.
MYERSVILLE AREA
Rocky Fountain Terr., 918-Curtis G. and Emily K. Chapa to Kelly Ann and Matthew Stephen Payer, $415,000.
NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA
Fair Lane, 6956-Samuel P. and Lindsay Dickson to Andrew Harrington and Jessica Erin Smith, $480,000.
Jacobean Pl., 5937-Brian Kline and estate of John Boyd Kline Jr. to Francis K. and Adrienne P. Murphy, $500,000.
Old Log Ct., 5737-Janet and Thomas Hughes to Ronan and Erin McEvoy, $418,000.
NEW WINDSOR AREA
Barnes Rd., 15265-John H. and Barbara J. Turner to Christopher Ruddock and Melissa Joy Prescott, $348,000.
THURMONT AREA
Kellys Store Rd., 7408-Stewart and Stewart L. Thompson to Timothy Michael and Jessica Hinson Stolz, $515,000.
Salem Ave., 10694-Patricia M.H. and Julio Valcarcel Jr. to Joseph F. and Ceri Morello, $315,000.
URBANA AREA
Bealls Farm Rd., 9257-Monocacy Land Co. Corp. to Anna and Edmund J. Fiolek, $549,679.
Bremen St., 3548-Danielle N. and Bryce J. Beckmann to August L. and Janet L. Lukow, $357,500.
Carriage Hill St., 9437-Maria D. Pantzinis to Swetha Arra and Sudheendra Reddy Palwai, $520,000.
Harris St., 9010-Frank J. and Shannon N. Vetter to Aldo Paz Aguilera and Maria Rosa Vaca Depaz, $490,000.
Landon House Way, 9222-Marlene Hernandez to Xue Riedel, $307,500.
Riverwood Ct., 5904-Kristin Childs Russell and John V. Christy to Addisu M. Wolde Tsadik and Hike Feyissa, $440,000.
WALKERSVILLE AREA
Buchanan Dr., 8207-Edward Thomas and Betty L. Clayson to Apolinar Sanchez and Samuel Sanchez Herrera, $359,900.
Glade Blvd., 310-John D. Roberson to Mark Stephen and Stephanie Renea Taylor Widmeyer, $280,000.
Maplewood Pl., 278-Joseph R. and Gretchen L. Gordon Stone to Dawn Marie and Steven Joseph Gessner, $437,500.