ASPEN HILL AREA

Aspen Hill Rd., 4603-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jorge L. and Mirna J. Garnica, $307,000.

Drake Dr., 13714-Lauren and Joshua Birkins to Vanessa L. and Larry Edward Hinkle, $525,000.

Freedom Way, 17008-Robert G. and Constance M. Wilson to David Y. and Onaona K. Guay, $540,000.

Manor Village Lane, 15308-Doris E. and Paul J. Bardales to Benjamin Charles and Ellen Rawson Schmidt, $360,000.

Parkland Dr., 13008-Gale and James Greenwald to Antoine Auguste Wissmann, $400,000.

Superior St., 13214-Michael D. Hurst to Gregorio A. Ayala Hernandez and Gloria E. Salbador, $445,000.

BETHESDA AREA

Abingdon Rd., 5209-Rosemarie Anne Rae and Louis Gabor Balla to Michael David and Tracey Peirce West, $959,000.

Crescent St., 4809-Laura A. Liswood and Paul J. O’Reilly to Benjamin Salazar and Vina Nguyen, $745,000.

Dickens Ave., 10315-Robert P. and Jennifer E. Fiorentino to Brian Richard and Carole Lynn Miller Somers, $820,000.

Farrington Rd., 5221-Deron Jules Egerman to Francisco Jose Joel Castro Y. Ortiz and Yesica Gabriela Morales Zazueta, $1.16 million.

Hillmead Rd., 6807-Louise Y. Postman to Raffi and Medea Melkonian, $1.18 million.

Jefferson St., 8600-Fulvio and Gilda Carbonaro to Webster Ashton Griebel and Erin Beth Syswerda, $959,000.

Loch Lomond Dr., 7012-Cindy R. Queen and Robin L. Baker to Ira and Rebecca Mendelson, $1.01 million.

Rossmore Ct., 10302-Dan P. Hartmann and Olga Julia Weller to Heather M. Vahovich, $839,000.

Westlake Terr., 7401, No. 514-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Jomar Thomas Almonte, $195,000.

BOYDS AREA

Crossview Rd., 18500-Xiaomin Chen and Ruyan Teng to Kuo Guo and Liming He, $685,000.

Slidell Rd., 22200-Daianna Fan and Kristopher J. Starks to Oscar Lazo Cruz and Nora E. Chavez, $430,000.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

New Hampshire Ave., 21201-Peter and Evdoxia Papoulias to Michael V. Serebruany and Breeann N. Lopez, $440,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Hollyhock Way, 14344-Dana Renee and Timothy Lee Smith to Ronit and Christopher McGuthrie, $575,000.

Perrywood Dr., 14509-Mary Ann Burke to Bradley W. and Juliann J.B. Holbrook, $440,800.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Big Horn Dr., 12802-Richard W. and Susan L. Payton to Bimal and Maria Gomes, $565,000.

Crimson Lane, 11904, No. 153-Zhongxiao Cong to Jessica N. Berry and Austin W. Brown, $264,000.

Galway Dr., 12501-Deborah Murphy and estate of Owanda E. Arms to Alex Pointe and Fabienne Pointe Jour, $405,000.

Tracy Dr., 1018-Stuart Alan Frankel and estate of Marilyn K. Frankel to Francisca R. Garcia and Jason L. Unajan, $430,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Brookville Rd., 7507-Merelle Young Douglas to Alexander John Brozdowski and Linda Carolina Castellanos Garcia, $890,000.

Glenmoor Dr., 3501-Charles Michael Corrado to Birhane S. and Sarah P. Saleh, $782,000.

Park Ave. N., 4550, No. 304-Pamela Korp and estate of Alvada P. Korp to Noorjahan Bose, $750,000.

Stanford St., 4410-Marianne Morris and James Dale Windsor to Daniel Fee, $925,000.

Wisconsin Ave., 5630, No. 1002-James W. Hill to George Russell and Ruth Ann Kincaid, $3.05 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Bluebeard Terr., 13418, No. 3270-Andrew A. Phelps to Michael Behzad Karimi, $312,000.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22814-Winchester Homes Inc. to Monir Khanjani, $448,131.

Little Seneca Pkwy., 11824, No. 1181-Ronan and Erin McEvoy to Vikrant and Anjali Kulkarni, $310,000.

Peppervine Dr., 11862-Brandon S. Lim to Sun Pak Hong and Sue Jisuk Son, $720,000.

Saint Clair Rd., 13015-Anthony H. Sung to Ibrahim Magoola, $385,000.

Sweetspire Dr., 22608-Songsong Cao and Jie Mai to Raul Concepcion and Joanna B. Saballos, $602,500.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Ednor Rd., 1411-David L. and Elsie O. Quesenberry to Ferdinand Francois and Rosenande Pierrelus, $459,900.

Norwood Rd., 803-Christopher J. and Allyson G. Lara to Colleen McGraw and Tsunemi Kurokawa, $724,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Brigadier Pl., 26001, No. D-Joseph M. and Mary Lou Mamana to Jael Pierre, $145,000.

Paine St., 25409-Sung Boon Kim to Heather N. Herson and Joseph B. Creegan, $350,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Applewood Lane, 17527-Michael S. and Susan Kahalas Schindler to Stephanie W. Shei and Chen Ming Tim Wang, $760,000.

Cliffbourne Lane, 17725-John Peter and Neena Rosette Davamony to David and Delfino Corona, $446,000.

Lisa Dr., 17701-Nick Mikouis to Rhoda E. Makinde, $1.15 million.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Carson Pl., 10200-Paul B. Bould and Christine Reilly to Kelly Jean O’Neill and Shawn Patrick Lamb, $419,000.

Ridgemoor Dr., 10213-Scott M. and Caitlin M. Gehring to James M. Buchanan and Miriam S. Ragen, $589,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Autumn Hill Way, 4-Jorge Morataya Aguirre and Alicia D. Morataya to Walter A. Molina Flores, $306,000.

Boysenberry Dr., 18519, No. 162-Montserrat and Jose Francisco Fernandez to Sien Vernyns, $117,000.

Cherry Laurel Lane, 18549-Kva Properties Corp. to Oscar D. Amaya and Mayra H. Castro Robles, $355,000.

Cross Country Pl., 8844-Guadalupe Elizabeth Mancia to Marvin Ernesto Rivera Hernandez, $259,900.

Girard St., 511-Paul Milan and Robin Anne White to Nicole N. Chapman, $432,000.

Kildonan Dr., 19629-Juan G. and Betza Sandoval Vasquez to Aisha Wynter and Fabian Horton, $389,900.

Poplarwood Pl., 604-Carlos Eduardo Candido and Patricia Landaeta Cuellar to Sherwin and Shonica Murray, $485,000.

Snow Creek Dr., 18031-Carlos A. Aguayo and Jose A. Rivera to Carlos M. and Zoila Rivera, $350,000.

Taverney Dr., 19505-Jonathan Josue Garcia Guevara and Sarah Ann Tra to Tigist Mulu, $289,900.

Water St., 17C, No. 27-Cindy Cen Xie and Wei Ren to Xiaonan Liu, $108,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Bambi Ct., 11933-Summer G. Martinez to Christopher and Vivian Loreto, $435,000.

Blue Silo Ct., 13-Tytus Dehinn Mui Mak to Lizhao Ge and Chung Yu Chan, $360,000.

Decoverly Dr., 210-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Cheryl B. Russell, $546,338.

Diamondback Dr., 502, No. 508-CF Sept Owner Corp. to Edward W. and Lorraine Wong, $480,000.

Game Preserve Rd., 11200-Money Source Inc. to Jose M. Basurto Sanchez and Tania Isabel Morales, $340,000.

Gold Kettle Dr., 230-Terri K. Penzenstadler Brown to Swetha Heera Naik and Deovrat V. Bapat, $376,500.

Hillside Lake Terr., 985, No. 903-Michael T. Schoenian to Michael Toomer Jr., $300,000.

Leaning Oak St., 415-Susan J. Petersen to Elizabeth Jane Klinck and Tony Weiyang Hwang, $557,000.

McDonald Chapel Dr., 12141-James E. Arnold II and Renee Bellenbaum Martin to Lei Yao, $670,000.

Paramus Dr., 11513-Shelley Waitt and Susan P. Schmalbach to Pitpatu Itharat and Dong Hoon Suh, $620,000.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 750, No. P2-Elizabeth A. Jenkins to Sergey Viktor and Tatyana Orekov, $110,000.

Salk Cir., 485-CF7 Owner Corp. to Joseph S. Son, $1.45 million.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Afternoon Lane, 20570-Tracey Lane Saville Wyant to Rodrigue Gabriel Tchokouatou, $329,900.

Birdseye Dr., 18823-Servio S. and Katherine Rodriguez to Erwin Amilcar Recinos Ceron and Karina Amparo Ramirez, $255,000.

Century Blvd., 20347, No. F-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Mojgan Almasi, $363,992.

Chalet Dr., 18200, No. 2-78-Arely Escobar to Jose Luis Castillo, $178,000.

Crownsgate Way, 13810-Mark S. and Leslie R. Cantelli to Answan Johnson and Maria Dourado, $580,000.

Duck Pond Ct., 6, No. 703-Matthew I. Dagen to Radim Moravec, $307,000.

Galway Bay Cir., 19621, No. 301-Candice E. Lietzke Marshall to John K. and Engy R. Samaan, $177,000.

Grotto Lane, 18954-Nancy A. and Frederick H. Tolbert to Nneka Iwuchukwu, $288,500.

Kildare Hills Terr., 13503, No. 403-Residential Value Corp. to Dinorah Sussana Dieguez, $229,000.

Manor Stone Dr., 13321-Charles Robert Hanley III to Dennis and Autumn B. Metzger, $1.36 million.

Nutmeg Pl., 18547-Douglas A. Markoff to Daniela A. Romero, Willian R. Villegas and Hernan P. Romero, $243,050.

Shadyside Lane, 13056, No. 88-6-Stephen D. and Janet H. Dew to Kristin Worley, $193,800.

Springfield Rd., 14900-Nicolas Johnson to Humberto A. Collado and Hilary H. Robertson Collado, $599,900.

Walnutwood Ct., 25-Paul A. Swienton to Annette Fletcher, $465,000.

Wonderland Way, 13121, No. 13-142-Aisha Madjid to Arkady Sorin, $205,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Dresden St., 4325-Marta L. De Santis to David Shane and Sara Grace Cradic, $770,000.

Fayette Rd., 3001-Aarden Design & Build Corp. to Kelsie Ostergaard Toft and Jonathan Cross, $900,000.

Midvale Rd., 11201-Jeannette D. Graham and estate of Mary Theresa Drouin to Robyn Duarte and Norvin Arauz, $746,000.

Strathmore Ave., 4915-Skafte Development Group Corp. to William John and Melanie Laffin, $620,000.

Wildwood Rd., 9903-Estate of Shirlee E. McGloon to Aaron and Joanna Hoopes, $785,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Hilton Rd., 8232-Nha T. Ho and Letrong Than to Leonel E. Cruz Barahona, Salema Horn and Luzvina Z. Barahona De Cruz, $455,000.

Seneca View Dr., 8010-Clinton H. and Virginia Brown to Matthew and Lori Hoffman, $605,000.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Battery Bend Pl., 20315-Sudesh and Shailee Upadhyay to Orfa M. Cabezas, $394,000.

Brooke Grove Ct., 19125-Janice S. Langendorff to Pelagie Yedme Ake and Sekou Savane, $469,000.

Divot Pl., 19516-Evguenia Kroupko to Carol De La Torre and Jose Roberto Alejos Gonzales, $280,000.

Frostburg Way, 9219-Antonio J. Cuba and Paulina Aravena to Cory A. Cruse and Daphne J. Acosta, $275,000.

Marketree Cir., 8416-Dante and Rosario Herminia Rivas to Arely Escobar and Douglas Bladimir Mundo Villanueva, $435,000.

Royal Woods Ct., 10328-Estate of Michael J. Gronsky to Byron Moody III, $275,000.

Thomas Lea Terr., 8844-Sinem and Rodrigo J. Meneses to Kylie Evans, $350,000.

Weathervane Pl., 9239-Hamidou and Fatoumata Diallo Ba to Esau Maldonado Arellano and Marissol Garcia, $300,000.

Wheelwright Dr., 19861-Anna R. Heyden and Mary Calo to Brandon Davis and Cara Anderson, $303,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Osage St., 1008-Andre R. Hiligh to Yodit Gebremeskel and Merho Yared, $229,000.

Ruatan St., 1068-Rental 888 Homes Corp. to Mekebebe Assfaw, $350,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Coolidge Ave., 16301-Brookfield Washington Corp. to Maristela Rita and Cicero De Oliveira Salles Jr., $510,000.

Habersham Ct., 18-Ritesh Sanan and Payal Gulia to Lukas and Janelle Marie Filbert Findley, $337,500.

Holdridge Rd., 12904-Miguel Rivera and Ana Leticia Flores to Cipriano C. Dolom and Evelyn Camatog, $400,000.

Interlachen Dr., 15101, No. 1-506-Thomas J., David R. and Lillian A. Neviaser to Carmella Baccari, $139,900.

Kelmscot Dr., 14523, No. 167-A-Michael T. and Delores K. Showalter to Jiakun Song and Bin Huang, $389,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100, No. 724-Kenneth A. Lanza and estate of Anthony R. Lanza to Theodore and Sue Ellen Levy, $327,500.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3310, No. 1008-6-William Ketler to Phillip Dexter Woods, $215,000.

Leisure World Blvd. S., 3005, No. 604-Richard M. and Barbara C. Wolf to Gregory A. and Merle J. Crawford, $375,000.

Neola Rd., 12917-Avelino and Gina B. Yalung to Roger Y. Diaz Escalante and Rita E. Larin, $495,000.

Wendy Lane, 3903-Nicole and Marco Orellana to Billy M. Quinteros Martinez and Maria D. Davis, $417,500.

OLNEY ARE

Castle Garden Way, 3001-Michele L. Diffenderfer to Besufekad Teshome Woldesenbet, $460,000.

Gallagher Way, 17419-Diem Thi Bich Bui to Phyllis L. and Michael I. Hirschman, $335,000.

Mount Olney Lane, 4124-Catalina L. Wisniewski to Matthew J. Petusky, $470,000.

Parson Grove Ct., 6-Robert W. Bausch to Dietrich Moritz Wiegmann and estate of John Dietrich Wiegmann, $373,500.

Tranquil Lane, 18405-Peter Tsai to Matthew and Miranda Christiano, $525,000.

POOLESVILLE AREA

Wootton Ave., 19658-William Brian Jamison to Khulan Sukhbaatar, $235,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Bedfordshire Ave., 11308-Elizabeth Marie Teeters and estate of Linda Brauer to Anthony C. Lee, $681,500.

Bettstrail Way, 1107-Stephen Y. Yang and Ling Wu to Siyu Chen and Xi Luo, $850,000.

Flowerfield Dr., 13545-Li Lu and Xiaosu Li to Judy Zeng, $778,000.

Harness Trail, 8840-John G. Horan and Renata Baker to David Howard Gabel and Lauren Nicole Macht Gabel, $1.19 million.

Kentsdale Dr., 9709-Sherry M. Stoutner and Russell J. Margosian to Trent A. and Kathleen M. McMahon, $725,000.

Pettit Way, 14501-Charles Richard and Maureen C. Hatch to Percival Pineda, $964,000.

Sky Ridge Ct., 2-Susan L. and Eric Sklar to Mark Silberstein, $650,000.

Sycamore View Dr., 12515-Manish and Sabiha Umar Arora to Alexis Chika and Ifeoma Christy Nworah, $1.78 million.

Woodford Rd., 9800-Roberta G. and Gregory Harris Sachs to Yousef A. Abedellatif, $880,000.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Baylor Ave., 1507-Marc and Ilana Breslaw to Kimberly and James Leblanc, $668,000.

Bowie Rd., 812-Mary Beth Jackson and estate of Christen C. Jorgensen to Rachel Priya John and Chung Han Shin, $500,000.

Brewer House Rd., 10835-Pamela A. Baratta to John W. and Diane Boyd Rauber, $724,000.

College Pkwy., 854, No. T2-Gowri Kularatna to Mauro Alim Rosas Terrazas and Elena Mireya Arze Lafuente, $168,000.

Croydon Ave., 304-Kate M. and Sherman G. Boone to Cindy M. McCabe, $411,000.

Garden View Way, 403-Kan Chen to Robertina Daniels and Jehan Fevriere, $635,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10201, No. 1422-Aisha Madjid to Faziur Baksh, $263,400.

Macon Rd., 5102-Douglas A. Cox and estate of Robert K. Tolson to Mauricio Antonio Oviedo Gonzalez and Layla Mireya Chamba Torres, $454,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 324-Patrick A. Chin to David Bilker, $295,000.

Redland Blvd., 504-Shyh Bing Liu to Terry Tsao and Szu Ying Chen, $578,000.

Rollins Ave., 608-Jeffrey M. and Marlene R. Stamm to Limin Wang and Changzhi Ma, $635,000.

Tuckerman Heights Cir., 10547-Mary Lou Kupfer to Richard Jeffrey Robinson II and Maya Fox Rabinovitz, $905,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Appledowre Cir., 20044, No. 454-Dana C. and Julie A. Colegrove to Makeda N. Richardson, $235,000.

China Aster Ct., 21304-Shafeel Ahmed and Shyamlee Nazeer to Saba Bogale and Mekete Huluka, $485,120.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19617, No. 713-Theresa A. Phillips to Pitsho Baseya Dikuila, $154,500.

Queen Nicole Terr., 11613-Victor E. Saavedra to Freddy Jose and Lily Christine Ardila, $380,000.

Willowdale Dr., 11303-Graeme E. and Kseniya Pavlovskaya Sanford to Shereem Herndon Brown, $610,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Capitol View Ave., 10204-Ricky A. Salazar to Cynthia Nyaoro, $529,000.

Crosby Rd., 9512-Round Hill Realty Corp. to Christopher Benfield Gardner and Meegan Kavanaugh, $660,000.

Eastern Ave., 7981, No. 209-Aaron G. Behrens to Erastus T. Allen, $312,000.

Lyttonsville Rd., 2019-Andrew and Jennifer Davison to Luis H. Martinez, $500,000.

Ross Rd., 2208-Jean Pierre Manshande to Daniel Alejandro and Cristina Benito, $570,000.

Wayne Ave., 930, No. 506-Sylvester Jason and Tamia Andrea Pleasants to Heather Anne Ness, $195,000.

Third Ave., 9015-Susana R. Berger and Ashley Ellaine Baia to Shanna K. Devoy and William R. Laberis, $630,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Glenside Dr., 7307-Marion Mollegen and Suzanne Mollegen McFadden to Sara L. Mindel, $545,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Calvin Lane, 510-Cecile A. Alix to Anne Nicholson, $420,510.

WASHINGTON GROVE AREA

The Circle, 8-Margaret A. Range to Ann MacFayden and Jonathan Vickers, $400,000.

WHEATON AREA

Fenimore Rd., 2607-Scott Spicer to Jay H. Koby, $359,000.

Henderson Ave., 2115-JBN Realty Investment Inc. to Norman Joseph Elias and Shan You, $450,000.

Kohler Rd., 10100-Ag Construction Group Corp. to Erik Vadalma and Stephanie Hsu, $560,000.

Nairn Farmhouse Ct., 11503-Zhong Sheng Huang and Hui Yu Chen to Vijay Kumar and Ragini Patel, $620,000.

Woodridge Ave., 3802-Kristina R. and Daniel P. Cassiday to Edward J. and Dale V. Swift, $474,500.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in January were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRUNSWICK AREA

Seventh Ave., 216-Randolph O. and Lora F. Shores to Olivia N. Amorati and Carey M. White, $210,000.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Shadywood Dr., 3860, No. 3C-Clint A. Coblentz and Teresa Justice to Ariel Lee and Clifford Geisbert, $137,000.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Ramblewood Dr., 1422-Richmond American Homes to Kyle Mentges, $329,999.

William Ct., 2-Paula C. Compton to Edward J.C. Turner III, $185,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Arctic Tern Ct., 4900-KH Investment Properties Corp. to Thomas Philip Schmitz and Blair Lynn Barnes, $255,000.

Box Elder Ct., 5819-Gail Ann and Timothy P. Crawford to Cynthia K. Hilland, $190,000.

Canada Goose Ct., 6690-Marijan and Rosa Bankovic to Jaime Eduardo and Maria Marutzela Maya, $240,000.

Crescent Spot Lane, 1407-Jesse T. Bolt to Sarah Morrison and River Miller, $407,000.

Daytona Ct., 6514-F, No. 203-Ebt II Real Estate Corp. to Angel and Katherine Martinez, $190,000.

Farmgate Ct., 5819-Gayle Y. Brown to Matthew H. Blevins and Katayoun Ilkhani, $213,000.

Himes Ave., 611, No. 108-Carol King to Joseph Travis, $142,500.

Katsura Ct., 5756-Department of Housing and Urban Development to John Thang and Kim Ve, $215,935.

Maitland Terr., 5160-Travis M. and Jessica L. Diehl to Miguel A. Montalvo Sanchez and Krista B. Montalvo, $475,000.

Oberlin Cir., 7147-Constance M. Grams and Jean Grams Hansford to Leonard Scholtissek, $245,000.

Prince William Ct., 5472-Pablo Antonio Lopez Herrera to Yakouba Kiendrebeogo, $268,000.

Wade Ct., 5650, No. L-Elizabeth K. and Jonathan E. Groombridge to Osmar Alejandro Flores, $183,600.

Whelan Lane, 5980-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Jose Daniel Rivas Joya and Deysi D. Rivas Alvarado, $298,990.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Baldridge Terr., 6121-Claire M. McDonough and estate of Denise M. McDonough to Robert E. and Leah Perry, $245,160.

Carriage Lane, 11007-Bethany McLane and Carl Angleberger to Larry Ray Sullivan, $260,000.

Everly Dr. N., 2631, No. 4-David P. Carter to Andrea L. Flott, $195,000.

Geronimo Ct., 402-House Buyers of America Inc. to Andrew R. and Hillary A. Borsa, $362,500.

Laurel Wood Way, 1531-Jalil A. and Zolfa Nusraty to Toyeeb Adetope Oyolola, $273,000.

Logan St., 548-Matthew and Monique Ford to Juan Manuel Barrera and Rosa Cordon, $245,000.

Megan Ct., 404-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Alejandra S. Arroyo and Elvis S. Proano Escobar, $189,900.

Pine Ridge Terr., 6109-Todd N. and Heather Torbert to Jena D. and Ryan P. Miller, $265,000.

Sanctuary Lane, 3014-Bolajoko Theresa Alli and Samuel Ayo Oketunji to Grace Bukola Kolawole, $300,000.

Spruce Ct., 200-Clyde A. and Evelyn L. Rollins to Jorge Luis Gomez Pizano, Jose Samuel Gomez Pizano and Jesus Mota Guerrero, $265,000.

Waterside Dr., 2520, No. 206-Michael A. Graham to Ann Marie and Joseph Neil Beary, $225,000.

Fourth St. W., 22-Harry R. McLaughlin to Jose De La Bastida, $417,500.

13th St. W., 10-Jennifer Burd Rogers to Caroline Nickels, $286,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Fieldstone Ct., 154-Neha Mehta Dhru and Sunil Thakorlal Mehta to Umar Chaudhry, $285,310.

Harpers Way, 175-Jesse R. and Erin Highling to Daniel Sema Feh, $251,000.

Lakeside Dr., 2494-Kaitlyn E. Donovan Gordon to Joanna Kristin and Raymond Garst Eaton, $273,000.

Stonegate Dr., 172-Courtney Williams to Rufino Sanchez Flores, $217,500.

Twin Peaks Ct., 2103-Ronald J. Perrell to Erik and Bria Loy Wilhide, $370,000.

Yellow Springs Rd., 7951-George F. Garman and estate of Mary B. Garman to Sonja Ann Smith, $325,000.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Big Woods Rd., 3530-Krista M. and David Martinko to Richard W., Irene C. and Richard B. Lynn, $565,000.

KNOXVILLE AREA

Jeffrey Lane, 31-Zi Yu and Qian C. Wang to Crystal Pierson, $405,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Broad St., 108-Gregory Vanslyke and Kristie Baynard to Douglas Andrew Sohn and Young Nan Park, $337,000.

Ivy Hill Dr., 117-Trung Vu and Uyen T. Nguyen to Mamady K. and Djeneba T. Kaba, $409,000.

Rhoderick Cir., 112-Janet M. and Alton B. Cleveland to James E. and Doris J. Dodson, $325,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Landsdale Blvd., 4343-Jason A. and Amy L. Tummonds to William Guy and Christina Diana Patterson, $534,900.

Middleton Dr., 4004-Mary A. and James P. Seavey to Jessica and Christer Belich, $437,000.

Tinder Box Way, 11005-Rebecca Ann Stewart to Clifford C. and Anna S. Kooser, $567,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Almeria Ct., 5185-Marshall T. Horman to David H. and Jennifer M. Shanholtz, $434,000.

Old Annapolis Rd., 13456-Howard W. and Melinda K. Dennis to Ryan and Melissa Kigin, $475,000.

Sleighill Ct., 1102-Eric F. and Kathi A. Gettleman to Christopher D. and Jennifer C. Leonard, $479,900.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Myersville Rd., 9156-Sandra S. Snapp to Christopher S. and Tamarah R. Clark, $490,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Forest Edge Pl., 10804-Michael Edward and Linda J. Farrell to Alex A. and Shauni L. John, $376,000.

Meadowlawn Cir., 6738-Kathleen and Nicholas Piazza to Paul Cropley and Olivia King Hill, $425,000.

Woodlake Pl., 9706-Ronald Lee and Christina Magdalena Bromley to Christopher Frederick and Sherry Marie Rosenkranz, $579,999.

POINT OF ROCKS AREA

Ferry Hill Ct., 4300-Neil F. and Nicole M. Mantle to Juan P. and Stephanie V. Su, $360,000.

THURMONT AREA

Kelbaugh Rd., 15360-Charles E. and Karen L. Davis to Robert Alan Rogers and Justine N. Olsen, $540,000.

Prospect Dr., 7178-Rebecca and Willson Wiseman to Ivan D. Abarca, $245,000.

Tacoma St., 6-William H. Yingling Sr. to Sue Ann Strawsburg, $284,500.

URBANA AREA

Bealls Farm Rd., 9231-Monocacy Land Co. Corp. to Teresa Ann Stedman, $535,990.

McPherson St., 9068-Jonathan V. Hong to Jonathan and Brigitte May Clark, $375,000.

Shawfield Lane, 3928-Amy Stagg Long to Angela Keys and Ruby Dorothy Ann Cain, $399,000.

Urbana Pike, 3637-Vin Investments Corp. to Vineet and Mamta Arya, $370,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Discovery Blvd., 8503-Wilfredo Palacios Torres to Ana Luz Quinteros Barrientos and Maycon H. Lopez Quinteros, $295,000.

Inspiration Ave., 8365-Landmark Investment Properties Corp. to Geoffrey Kiragu and Priscar Njambi Ndiritu, $300,000.

WOODSBORO AREA