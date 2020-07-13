Adrian St., 4607-Athula Gunarante and Kalawane Palitha to Julio V. Hernandez, $300,000.

Brad Ct., 4605-Zev B. and Shana S. Katz to Ronaldo T. Phang, $510,000.

Freedom Way, 17012-Melvyn Marquis to Scott and Sandra Loughlin, $480,000.

Parkvale Rd., 14006-Cheryl A. Tuohey and estate of Delores L. Miller to James T. and Nicole M. Gillette, $440,000.

Trailway Dr., 5308-Nancy W. Zaharko to Darrol Oren Nelson Jr., $467,000.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12730, No. 143-Amy Beach to Ruben and Erica Reyes, $275,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11406, No. 105-Catherine L. Riskie to Tito Cedillo Mendoza, $78,500.

BETHESDA AREA

Beech Hill Dr., 9216-David Florin and Robin J. Thomashauer to Lance S. Siegall, $1.26 million.

Chandler St., 5206-Andrew Flatness and Elisabet Metcalfe to Michael Lane Burton, $708,500.

Durbin Rd., 5603-Frank S. Black Jr. to Suryanarayana and Krishnaveni Siram, $975,000.

Gloster Rd., 5902-Peter and Nancy Jamieson McGuire to Joshua and Karen S. Mendelson, $850,000.

Kenilworth Ave., 10619, No. K-203-Matthew and Annette Rothman to Matthew R. Nau and Robin R. Daly, $325,000.

Maple Ave., 4518-Douglas Construction Group Corp. to Viktor and Anna Roschke, $1.82 million.

Montrose Ave., 10637, No. M3-Dawn P. Callahan Gruber to Kathleen M. Carroll, $210,000.

Overlea Rd., 5708-Sara A. and Keith B. Cooperrider to Christopher A. and Lisa J. Geiger, $1.11 million.

Portsmouth Rd., 5212-Fred J. and Suzanne M. Giordano to Simon N. Boylen and Aparna B. Joshi, $1.65 million.

Sentinel Dr., 4986, No. 15-503-Eugenia P. Broumas to Sarah P. Watson, $550,000.

Spring Lake Dr., 7507, No. D2-Andrew S. Platou to Daryush Farazad, $275,000.

Valley Rd., 6207-Mid-Atlantic Custom Builders Corp. to Jeffrey Scott and Suzanne Miller Mackey, $1.72 million.

Westlake Terr., 7420, No. 1107-Vahid Hoghoughi Esfahani and Nasrin Kolahdouzan to Bita Shoeibi, $270,000.

Wickett Terr., 5113-Jeffrey D. and Silvestro M. Weisner to Gerardo Spatuzzi and Simona Palummo, $855,000.

BOYDS AREA

Foolish Pleasure Rd., 14410-Cornell and Danielle Wilson Saddler to Frank and Shonali Nazare, $650,000.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Dellabrooke Farm Way, 19009-Terri and Joseph Guardino to Mickie H. and Irene Joung, $790,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Allnutt Lane, 15621-Jacob W. and Megan Maddox to William P. and Senay Temesgen Gebre Ripley, $417,500.

Dustin Rd., 4400-Jone M. and Martin M. Dowd to Rintu Raj Yealuri, $670,000.

Valiant Way, 3613, No. 15-164-Dana M. Foney to Maxim Ridore, $270,000.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Bregman Rd., 13206-Francis A. Diaz Hernandez to Francisco Silva Zuniga, $400,000.

Conductor Way, 13223, No. 263-Brookleigh Corp. to Hunter Howe, $288,000.

Highgate Terr., 513-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Matthew P. Johnson, $435,000.

Piano Lane, 3000, No. 41-Erika Young to Christian D. Martinez and Miriam D. Romano, $275,000.

Shepperton Terr., 2851-Wondwessen Amenu to Neftali and Altagracia C. Montero, $215,000.

Wendover Rd., 13612-Bruce F. and Richard E. Pierson to Sheyla Garcia Orellana and Giancarlo Beazley, $440,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Bradley Lane, 4015-Marianne K. Rhoda to Mary R. Brown, $2.25 million.

Chevy Chase Lake Dr., 3663-CC Homes Associates Corp. to Aaron Velli and Gabrielle Koeppel, $1.46 million.

Friendship Blvd., 5500, No. 1007N-Barbara F. Schubert to Nyo N. Win and Pyi Thein Khine, $165,000.

Irving St. W., 20-Andrew Dewald and Katharine Rusnak Herman to Emily Loeb and Sarah Feldman, $2.6 million.

Melville Pl., 6700-Camilo Garcia Pineros and Diana Araoz Fraser Bonito to George W. McAleese and Katherine M. Miller, $980,000.

Park Ave. N., 4550, No. 907-Alice J. Burton to Fred Gorsen and Joan Gervino, $1.27 million.

Summit Ave., 7303-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Wilhelmus and Heather Van Workum, $1.33 million.

Wisconsin Ave., 5610, No. 707-Daniel L. Korengold and estate of Marvin C. Korengold to Jay W. and Linda N. Freedman, $1.95 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Broadway Ave., 22015, No. 402H-Catriona and John Sutton to Tete Etey and Desiree A. Etey Benissan, $385,000.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22712-Winchester Homes Inc. to Abisola Salu, $535,000.

Observation Dr., 23219, No. 3269-Angela K. Phillips to Nazli Aslinejad, $307,000.

Trentworth Way, 22225-Yen Ching and Lee Jin Lin to Andre Kalenga and Rachel Efile Ilunga, $419,900.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Cutstone Way, 14539-Erin Daniels to Sharon J. Spruill, $619,000.

Kaywood Lane, 2316-Jeffrey Mark Leese to Juan Rodriguez Martinez, $550,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Brigadier Pl., 26004, No. E-Harvest Properties Corp. to Farida and Mohammad Abid Rawasia, $149,500.

Haney Ave., 26630-Charles C. and Rebecca A. Kim to Connor J. Burke and Abbigail N. Winffel, $445,000.

Ridge Rd., 24421-BHM Renovations Corp. to Jainaba Darboe, and Mamadou and Seedy Fofana, $475,000.

Ridge Manor Ct., 13-Charles Evans Jr. to Gulzar Singh, Sukhlin Kaur and Simranjeet Singh, $300,000.

Tralee Ct., 25161, No. G-3-Kendrick and Gil Wilson to Segundo R. Castillo Jr., $185,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Mill Run Dr., 7135, No. 14-3-Zvonko M. and Melinia Labas to Laura Naranjo, $305,000.

White Cliff Terr., 7821-Daniel Bentz and Heather Engle to Harold Nacion and Natalie Salaets, $392,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Bradford Rd., 8518, No. 4-3-Marilyn Park to Gregory Stephen Antrim, $320,000.

Cherry Tree Lane, 9909-Cheryl Hurwitz to Nicole Miller and Bradley Bedford Matheson, $599,000.

Hinsdale Lane, 406-Metropolitan Property Corp. to Andrew N. and Sarah M. Schoenfeld, $620,000.

Lorain Ave., 9706-Mia Rae Ehsani and estate of Mularo Gregory to Evan L. Vaughan and Kelsey L. Allagood, $420,000.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 9039, No. 905-Arlene P. Orlove and Sylvia K. Pinson to Marcia Denise Singleton, $195,900.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Beavercreek Lane, 8819-Paul S. and Kathleen C. Hillstrom to Elizabeth Cambell Rapmund, $455,000.

Duvall Lane, 112, No. 88-204-Jonathan Exantus to Luz Maria Chavez Mendoza, $110,000.

Fallow Dr., 8138, No. 12-E-Arjun Mendhiratta to Faisal and Rahana Afzal, $271,000.

Girard St., 406, No. 39-Mogees Ahmed to Dmitriy Chechik, $99,000.

Ironclad Ct., 8206-Wenjun Gao and Jie Zhang to Steven Bom Jin Bak, $362,000.

Saybrooke View Dr., 305-Mathew Braxton and Paul F. Roos to Samir M. Redwan and Heather Elise Yuhaniak, $529,000.

Tanyard Hill Rd., 1528-Sandeep Singh and Emily Wang to Anthony Alexander and Amanda Beatriz Bonilla, $340,000.

Windbrooke Dr., 956-Sonya Mistry to Leslie Orear, $172,500.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Blue Flax Pl., 438-Adam R. and Stacey M. Gracia to Hae Kil and Ji Hee Kim, $449,000.

Chestnut Oak Dr., 13304-Paul E. Fordiani and Joanna M. Howard to Francis and Sara Koh, $601,000.

County Ct., 9, No. 15-5-Adalei and Ramon Olaf Broers to Pavel Golovatenko Abramov and Anastasia P. Nesterova, $340,000.

Decoverly Dr., 210-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Richard and Donna Schena, $697,819.

Game Preserve Rd., 11630-Gary M. and Margaret M. Gloyd to Eldon and Gabriela Marr, $485,000.

Hillside Lake Terr., 903, No. 605-Jessica Paige Mansour and Catherine J. Wright to Era B. Teshale, $225,000.

Keeneland Cir., 14668-Shanti Homes Corp. to Kathlene Frances Striano and Myles Jordan Humphrey, $355,000.

Letterman Ct., 9-William A. and Karen A. Kekeris to Sam Wehbe and Hilary Smith, $675,000.

Parkridge Dr., 17716-Kent Miles to Shauna R. and Conor S. Fuhs, $447,000.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 854, No. 202-Roberto and Marcella C. Castro to Lawrence Weinstein and Michelle Bozmoff, $130,000.

Saddle River Dr., 14101-Beth A. and James K. Schepers to Lewen Song and Zhongtian Lin, $790,000.

Stoneridge Dr., 17811-Vinod D. and Chandrika V. Patel to Alice Nicole Makam Fotsing, $580,000.

Timberbrook Lane, 135, No. 204-Gwendolyn L. Owens to Xiuming Zheng, $302,000.

Urban Ave., 262-Ibraheem F. Ajadi to Fatemeh Mirmiran, $435,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Berryville Rd., 15330-Berryville Acres Corp. to Joseph William and Sharon Wendler Scopin, $457,915.

Brickhowe Ct., 14304-Edward A. Gazvoda and estate of Marjorie W. Larson to F. Dustin and Tracey Stearns, $599,000.

Churubusco Lane, 19322-Zhendan Investments Corp. to Esteban I. and Jose G. Marquez, and Norma Y. Diaz, $336,500.

Cloppers Mill Terr., 18101, No. 12-E-Fariba Farid to Valery Desdunes, $237,500.

Crusader Way, 13605-Janice N. Mayo to Clara Gomeromo and David O. Ikeakanam, $394,900.

Eagles Nest Ct., 12209, No. F-Geoffrey S. and Lindsay R. Tobias to Cecilia Paes Portilho Amabile, $190,000.

Highstream Pl., 13907, No. 807-Dewkoemarie M. Awan to Alisher Urumbaev, $285,000.

Mediterranean Dr., 19006-Panagiota Vasiliadis to Zola N. Kikwata, Irene Bitidi and Zorina M. Kikwata, $389,900.

Millhaven Pl., 13113, No. 2-J-Kankali Moses Reddy to Richarded Waery, $194,500.

Saint Peter Ct., 12209, No. L-Vlad Vieru to Jordy J. Guerrero, $205,000.

Shadyside Way, 20529, No. 23-2-Dennis Do to Cristela Torres, $230,000.

Summersong Lane, 20404-Robert and Heather Marsh to Pedro Lima and David A. Caceres, $298,000.

Town Commons Dr., 13009-Tung H. and Ching L. Cheng to Brent Haotian Wang, $434,000.

Waters Row Terr., 20258-Calvin A. Snyder to Zihui Lin, $324,900.

Winterspoon Lane, 13653, No. 25-Osama Farrag to Kadiatu Oregbu, $269,900.

KENSINGTON AREA

Astoria Rd., 3505-Marcia Selma Postman and estate of Martin Samuel Postman to Zachary David and Laura Rose Drescher, $508,750.

Denfeld Ave., 4007-Terry Lee Krebs and William Alfred Roberts to Guojie Huang and Bilan Li, $405,000.

La Duke Dr., 9810-Ross and Kari Poulsen to Kevin and Kelli Wilson, $769,900.

Pearson St., 10711-Merrill Cohen and estate of Marc H. Minkin to Jacqueline Lee Imirie and Jonathan Miller, $476,000.

Summit Ave., 10404-Tilden Partners Corp. to Daniel Patrick and Anna Rathbun, $1.33 million.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Creekview Dr., 22137-C. Kenneth Mehrling to Jason Brooks and Sarika Walekar Corwin, $725,000.

Laytonsville Rd., 21416-Matthew T. and Rebecca P. Logan to Joseph W. Bengel and Noel M. Will, $380,000.

Sundown Rd., 5900-Michael J. Miller to Nighat Fatima and Zaheer Ahmed, $1.1 million.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Bathgate Ct., 9306-Lillie V. Granados to Rember Y. Guzman Quintanilla and Marcela V. Rodriguez De Guzman, $280,000.

Dockside Terr., 9812-Estate of Dana Miesha Foney to Hind Bellaachia, $263,000.

Fifeshire Ct., 9-Carlos A. Villamizar to Nery A. Barrientos, $232,650.

Hellingly Pl., 10038, No. 279-Bruce A. and Annette M. Blum to Laura Jean Lambert, $100,000.

Lea Pond Ct., 14-Yaling Yao to Aly S. Hernandez Rubio, Angie Y. Zambrano Hernandez and Renzo R. Zambrano Taype, $270,000.

Mercado Way, 10413-Patricia A. Kourcklas to Terra Merchant, $343,000.

Smoothstone Way, 18912, No. 5-Ellen Debalso Bullis to Nelly Khutorsky, $103,000.

Tambay Ct., 9930-Nehemias Orlando Lima Sandoval to Frank Ofori and Alberta A. Ayi Bonte, $298,000.

Welbeck Ct., 7-Ignacio Garcia to Paula Griffith, $239,900.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Burnt Crest Lane, 902-Judith Anne Cornell to Nicole Buono and John Kamwaki, $500,000.

Green Forest Dr., 10218-Ali Golshiri to Chrissy Michelle Loney and Jose L. Cabrera, $465,000.

Parkman Rd., 10309-David A. and Sakura G. Przygoda to Alisha Dixon, $448,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Alderton Lane, 1316-Howell King Cole and Karen Alexis Grynovicki to Rhona M. and Blair T. Jones, $215,000.

Bel Pre Rd., 3842, No. 9-145-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Ulises N. Moreira, $101,100.

Blair Stone Lane, 13909-Gary Altman and estate of Dianne Shows Wiley to Cori A. Coats and Luigi Cossio, $480,000.

Cherry Leaf Terr., 14803-Vivian A. and Gary D. Cross to Ma Rosibel Morales, $485,000.

Elkridge Way, 15211, No. 94-1G-Jeanne Cusato to Edwin J. Parker Jr. and Kathleen E. Kane, $162,900.

Estelle Rd., 12908-Micki A. Zelinski to John B. Lower and Lauren J. Massie, $375,000.

Garrett Park Rd., 4213-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. to Magda Joanna Hurtado, Benedict Loredo, Carlos Hurtado Torres and Megda L. Hurtado, $350,000.

Greenery Lane, 2310, No. 301-12-Ashraf and Saeeda Qureshi to Zelalem H. Kebede, $200,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3310, No. 6-116-PMC Reo Financing Trust to Teresa Ann and Carroll Arthur Blair, $208,000.

Leisure World Blvd. S., 3215, No. 101-1-F-Elizabeth S. Gamble to William J. Truitt, $150,000.

Normandy Square Ct., 1, No. D-D-Serkaddis Hawk to Carmen Dejesus, $225,000.

Saint Helen Cir., 2941-Aloysius M. Anumbondem and Marie Chibayere to Idah Zirintusa and Kisakye Joanita Diana Nankya, $425,000.

Tynewick Dr., 3937, No. 9-Michael and Phyllis E. Harris to Nicolas M. Ayechemi, $310,000.

Wendy Lane, 3818-Michael S. Wise and estate of Norma Jean Trammell to Ericka Jeanne Najarro Pastran, Hugo A. Berrios Gomez and Fredy Antonio Reyes, $447,000.

OLNEY AREA

Bermuda Ct., 3601-Ana I. Garcia to Timothy and Katelin Harwood, $369,000.

Clover Hill Lane, 18616-Roselyn D. Colella and Carol C. Mead to Stacy and George Sloan, $494,500.

Macduff Ave., 16905-Roland C. and Faith A. Fritz to Benjamin J. and Laura A. Palacios, $634,000.

Saint Florence Terr., 3219-Brian M. and Erica J. Gardner to Keir A. Ham, $402,000.

Wachs Terr., 18313-Joseph M. and Susan C. Brule to Diana Rodriguez and Benjamin Tylka, $450,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Albermyrtle Rd., 11211-Michael and Lauren Lynch to Ghassan Jacklis and Zein Bahna, $1.18 million.

Beall Creek Ct., 13208-Scott S. and Geeta O. Tholan to Robin Kane and Kenneth Andrew Sprague, $1.39 million.

Bentridge Pl., 12130-Ricardo U. and Triny Artiga to Orlando and Rachel Hurtado, $481,500.

Centurion Way, 11725-John F. and Antoinette R. Reutemann to Shah and Rizwana Nazneen Ahmed, $2.2 million.

Fallswood Ct., 8-David Howard and Lauren Nicole Macht Gabel to Eric and Danielle Gerstner, $780,000.

Hall Rd., 9604-Azamolsadat Oloumi Shirazi to Ali A. Azadegan and Monir S. Lashgari, $873,000.

MacArthur Blvd., 10700-Stacey J. and Steven Brooks Halota to Marlin A. Benitez, $690,000.

Oaklyn Dr., 10611-Tong Soo and Katie K. Chung to David and Rachel Galper Borden, $925,000.

River Falls Dr., 8205-John M. and Christine A. Fruehwirth to David K. and Lauren D. Putney, $1.35 million.

Stable Lane, 10600-Carol H. and F. Wayne Jarvis to Thomas Clifton and Morgan Harries Cross, $1.08 million.

Wilkesboro Lane, 8513-Adetoun and Chijioke Ejilemele to Syed Nadir Ali, $689,000.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Azalea Dr., 678, No. 6-John Trung Tran and Poon Tsu Wah Lee to Joseph Nathaniel Paulson, $385,000.

Braxfield Ct., 12405, No. 499-Olga Nekrasov to Thi Bich Thuy Tran, $240,000.

Copperstone Ct., 1045-Cynthia Danielson and Jeremy Mintz to Robert Nicholas Reger, $468,000.

Empire Lane, 11321-Barbara A. Marsden and David N. Geigley to Michael and Jennifer Radosh, $674,918.

Garden View Sq., 612-Huaying Ji and Yingkai Tong to Andy Hua Qiu and Zhen Yu, $525,000.

Grand Oak Way, 1053-S. Michael Pincus to Hsin Yuan Huang and Ting Hui Lee, $625,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10401, No. 113-Maria J. Fanjul to Andrew Edward Gunther and Patricia Ellen Kapunan, $215,000.

Huntover Dr., 11304-Daniel and Ilana Ratner to Paul and Cheryl Himmelfarb, $1.9 million.

Lambertina Pl., 13808-John and Ziva Azhdam to Peter and Katherine Demin, $649,900.

Lux Lane, 6134-Maria Del Rocio Palafox Morales and Juan Carlos Barreiro Arcelus to Oscar Vazquez and Carola A. Grinstein, $1.05 million.

Monroe St., 4, No. 901-Carla and James Haugen to Joseph E. Huff, $65,000.

Nelson St., 515-Timothy John Haug and Dianne E. Klocko to Camille and Sarah Elizabeth Roussel, $685,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800, No. 1218-Jill Trewhella and Don Merrill Parkin to Lisa K. Neal, $419,000.

Pleasant Cir., 1100-Brian D. and Ruth Ann Speir Bichy to Alex Gurzau and Annie Nussear, $745,000.

Schuylkill Rd., 11019-Donald Wayne Porter Jr. and estate of Donald Wayne Porter Sr. to Gladys Figueroa Toledo and Alexander Toledo Orozco, $395,000.

Sweetwood Ct., 7-C. M. and Kalpana C. Tipnis to Ganlin Zhao, $898,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Bedford Ct., 11616-Lisa K. Neal to Maria Elena Diaz, $260,000.

Greenfield Rd., 20421-John E. and Teresa S. Halley to Carl Salzano and William Peloquin, $442,000.

Othello Terr., 11715-Suzana T. Jarquin and Michael A. Cornejo to Tiago Donatelli Serafim and Aline Maria Arlindo De Souza, $415,000.

Yellow Leaf Way, 11159-Herman Kenrol and Elaine Linda Ramlal to Maryam Y. Mizrahi, $550,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Cameron St., 8501-Ravin A. and Dipika R. Mangal to Elizabeth Denise Curtis, $715,000.

Derby Ridge Lane, 2111, No. 2-5-Amol and Prajakta Kasbekar to Anna M. Carabeo and Daniel Criswell, $493,299.

Glen Ave., 9736, No. 203-John J. McDermott Jr. and estate of Catherine M. McDermott to Wendy M. Hill, $140,000.

Washington Ave., 2220, No. W-303-Sandra R. Colaccino to Kyan Chuong, $285,000.

Wayne Ave., 930, No. 1309-Tijan Kaibni and Matthew Courtney Brown to Rebecca J. Underhill and Gregory S. Barnhart, $510,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Baltimore Ave., 7308-Lisa Dawn May and Glenn Bruce Jackson to Richard Hagerman and Ary Spatig Amerikaner, $835,000.

Lee Ave., 116, No. 112-Anjanie Deonauth to Angela Ambrosi, $140,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Allison Dr., 1120-Adrian A. and Darian Olavo Garcia to Zeliang Zheng and Hong Gao, $461,000.

Clagett Dr., 1223-Tamara Ohanyan to German Villanueva Diaz, Albertina Diaz De Villanueva and Rene Villanueva Diaz, $345,000.

Henry Rd., 1707-David Caines to Matthew S. Paulik and Sarah A. Muir Paulik, $430,000.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 603-Ronaldo Phang to Jye and Elaine Chang Tang, $400,000.

WHEATON AREA

Berry St., 12011-Rene E. and Marta C. Gomez to Braulio Deza, $285,000.

Charlton Dr., 11402-Dolores Yvonne and Andre B. Black to Paulina A. and Max J. Lerman, $440,000.

Delano St., 3703-Mary Jane Hummel Capece to Carlos F. Amaya Olivares, $335,000.

Duvawn Pl., 10213-Santos H. Argueta Romero to Gerardo Lopez Suchite and Julia J. Carreto Alfaro, $460,000.

Hanby St., 1511-Blue Homes Corp. to Keegan and Christina Marie Ryan, $482,000.

Kemp Mill Rd., 11803-Frederick A. and Nancy I. Provorny to Kara R. and Joseph A. Kastan, $360,000.

Lantern Ct., 3943-Husband & Wife Corp. to Yenenesh G. and Samuel G. Gebru, $435,000.

Monticello Ave., 11403-Daniel Kugler to Zev and Flora Esther Katz, $555,000.

Westchester Dr., 2033-Rajeshwar Vidyasagar to Dawit A. Kebede and Bethel G. Shiferaw, $480,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRUNSWICK AREA

Brunswick St., 538-Ted Allen Monger II to Anne Boyer, $183,000.

Orndorff Ct., 1049-Donna L. Cummings to Dawn M. and Erik Marten Ohlsson Leijon, $160,000.

Wenner Dr., 72-Stanley and Diane Lamm to Paul Ross Brinkley Staley, $169,900.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Robindale Dr., 10-Rose M. Latini to Matthew D. and Ashley M. Topper, $185,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Box Elder Ct., 5718-Mariellen S. and Christopher J. Krivos to Mary S. Vaughan, $238,000.

Croydon Ct., 5061-Jeffrey A. and Deborah G. Burke to Dionisia Soula Miller Primbas and Nicole Marie Miller, $450,000.

Goldmine Rd., 5333-Sherolyn D. Earle to Joseph Alexander and Anna Oliver, $365,000.

Indian Cedar Ct., 5776-Frederick Villas Corp. to Yan Feng, $260,000.

Katsura Ct., 5793-Chris R. and Sun D. Cason to Lun and Zhenyu Li, $215,000.

Mount Phillip Rd., 6434-Alan D. Harshman and Molly Jane Souders to Daniel Flores and Reyna M. Paz, $273,000.

Pendleton Ct. N., 18, No. 10C-Joseph E. and Jennifer L. Liberto to William E. Munoz Guerrero, Karla L. Munoz and Stanley W. Munoz Merino, $220,000.

Teen Barnes Rd., 4938-Brenda C. Miller to Paul C. Barbour Jr. and Emily Delauter, $265,000.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Allview Dr., 10239-Jeremy and Shirley E. Horbert to Jake R. Lowe, $349,000.

Bradford Way, 8911-Tracy A. Tarr and Woodward R. Carter Jr. to Brennan Hoyt and Elisabeth Binger, $469,900.

Cliffside Terr., 6204-John J. and Patrice M. Sabatano to Elie N. Tchinda Mokale and Dede E. Amegnona, $290,000.

Everly Dr. S., 2645, No. 8-2-Mark K. and Denise Emily Willets to Larryce Ham, $209,000.

Kline Blvd., 4-Ellen B. Ristorcelli and Virginia Shull to Theresa A. and Mark William Posthuma, $395,000.

Merchant St., 2459-Audrianne and Larry D. Eddy to Susan Campbell, $375,000.

Oak Tree Cir., 9216-Mitchell E. Bowen and Rosemary Marcellino to Jeffrey R. Leaman, $309,900.

South St. W., 456-Alexander E. and Allison P. Tice to Dustin C. Guest, $269,000.

Trafalgar Lane, 1446, No. 53-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kevin Crouse, $280,000.

Wheyfield Dr., 1817B-B, No. 8-B-Marian C. Weaver Lipp to Kevin M. and Joseph A. Cooper, $230,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Andover Lane, 1524-Cynthia L. Martin to Mark Anton and Jennifer Marie Vierthaler, $279,900.

Crosstimber Way, 143-Edward J. Kuzas to John D. and Jennifer J. Hamilton, $365,000.

Edgewood Church Rd., 8240-Daniel and Rachel Campbell to Christopher Gennaro and Ashlyn Cohill, $630,000.

Greenvale Dr., 8206-William Paul and Christine Ann Kiewit to Todd A. Cirner, $400,000.

Lakeside Dr., 2498-Vasudev S. Tanikella and Darbha Ramalakshmi to Heather Dodson, $257,000.

Military Rd., 608-Ryan J. and Tiffany M. Dinsmore to Victoria M. Moore and Mark A. Eyestone, $219,330.

Rock Creek Ct., 109-Elaina Mangione and Robert Crinks to Alexander S. Fontes, $270,000.

Wainwright Ct., 2133, No. BB-Thomas G. Seiler to James L. Lee, $150,000.

Wheeler Lane, 115-Todd Alan and Karin Michelle Aulds Albaugh to Alice T. Enow Oben, $600,000.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Fremont Ct., 3596-Rosemary B. and Thomas C. Sheives to Joseph M. Gibson, $410,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Broad St., 101-S. Craig Rudy to Jeffrey A. and Charity M. Haines, $380,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Chaucer Ct., 3913-Christopher and Mary Anne Durante to Juan F. Alvarado Rivas and Dora Alicia Alejo, $395,000.

Tinder Box Way, 11015-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Nelson E. and Evelinda I. Torres, $650,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Lomar Dr., 4015-HH Investments Frederick Corp. to Zachary N. and Iva I. Hoerr, $515,000.

Rising Ridge Rd., 1508-Janusz and Marzena E. Pazgier to Maria S. Dicenzo, $429,000.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Ashley Ct., 88-Douglas A. and Kimberly C. Howell to Henry Raul Ortiz Parada and Melvin Alexis Castro Lopez, $385,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Boyers Mill Rd., 7150-William W. and Tammy L. Isennock to Michelle and Jorge Ramirez, $450,000.

Commodore Ct., 6633-Michele E. Blentlinger to Ragy and Erin Ragheb, $285,000.

Forest Edge Cir., 10782-Ram K. Chhetri to Alexander Lee Engler and Rachel Gannon, $340,000.

Old National Pike, 10431-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Mastr Specialized Loan Trust to William Benjamin Welch Byrd and Winnie Louise Welch, $425,000.

Talbot Ct., 5552-Dwayne Shifflett and Laura Swiecicki to Blanca Clavijo and Evelyn Milenia Pacheco, $256,500.

Yeagertown Rd., 6005-Alice E. and Earl T. Sier to Brett M. Boyer, $270,000.

THURMONT AREA

Catoctin Furnace Rd., 13221-George R. and Amanda E. Bentley to Patricia Thornhill, $236,000.

URBANA AREA

Byron Cir., 3648-Thomas E. and Sarah B. Villeneuve to Tyrus and Shelly Lassiter, $603,000.

Lew Wallace Rd., 8819-Jeremy J. and Leah Hawker to Miguel Angel Guevara Calderon, $355,000.

Shepherd Lane, 5919-Adam and Amy Triesler to Emmanuel H. Bonsu and Rebecca Cudjoe, $317,500.

Urbana Pike, 3423-Main Street Homes at Urbana Corp. to Johnice Cormer, $479,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Chapel Ct., 500, No. 323-Dorothy Lenhart to Gwenn Reynolds, $142,500.

Scouts Cir., 10104-David Lee and Marianne Harvey Brown to Christopher John and Sandra Kay Gordon, $630,000.

WOODSBORO AREA