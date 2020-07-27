Rocking Spring Dr., 14817-Freddy Mancilla and Antonieta L. Jaldin to Edward Rios and Magali Matarazzi, $590,000.

BEALLSVILLE AREA

Hunter Rd. W., 20315-Bradley Edward and Shannon Alicia Rhoderick to Michael Nicholas Celenza and Colleen Milloy Coughlin, $824,500.

BETHESDA AREA

Battery Pl., 8901, No. 34-Arthur C. and Abigail M. Damoulakis to Natalie R. Forman and Robert Gilmor IV, $424,900.

Bradmoor Dr., 8724-Spring Valley Builders Corp. to Sean Raymond and Rina Santos Ricker, $1.57 million.

Fairmont Ave., 4801, No. 803-Michael P. Daugard to Jovan and Milica Stojkovic, $307,500.

Howell Rd., 8501-Marc A. Miller to Kathryn and Ryan Boothe, $985,000.

Lakeview Dr., 7400, No. N301-Charles V. Green to Aziz E. Turkcan, $128,000.

Maryknoll Ave., 7904-Mark C. and Anita P. Cattrell to Benjamin Jorge and Marisa Danielle Riestra, $1.75 million.

Montrose Ave., 10500, No. M-4-Guillermo and Pablo Arnaud to David Shong Un Wong and Hui Shu, $175,000.

Oakmont Ave., 5524-Karen Marie Nasuti and estate of John A. Nasuti to Jeanne B. and Sam A. Rossato, $729,000.

Persimmon Tree Lane, 7700-Jay M. Elinsky and Sara Golde Wagschal to Michael W. and Marsha L. Conroy, $1.1 million.

Rosedale Ave., 4318-Stephanie Lynn Delong and Jonathan Cross to Matthew Friedson and Jessica Kleinman, $1.62 million.

Singleton Dr., 9717-Mark W. Lausten and Darya Nabavian to Benjamin John Meese, $755,000.

Tuscarawas Rd., 5310-Ires MD Corp. to Scott and Lana Guthrie, $1.18 million.

Weymouth St., 10676, No. W202-Monica Valencia and Seyyed Eiman Niknejad to Alexander and Elena Migunov, $300,000.

BOYDS AREA

Buskin Lane, 18207-Jothi and Keshavamurthy Prakash to Xiong Zheng, $370,000.

BROOKEVILLE AREA

Shady View Lane, 18629-Beverly and Jeffrey M. Aaronson to Justin M. and Stephanie D. Junghans, $495,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Childress Ct., 15-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ebisse Fufa and Dagne Amente, $305,200.

Hollyhock Way, 14304-Lakhbir and Kanwaljeet K. Singh to Mamady Toure, $550,000.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Autumn Dr., 13005-Min Thu Myo and Show Ei Tun to Abdurahman Y. Issa and Aiyda Bereka Akmel, $450,000.

Carriage House Terr., 1611, No. A-Thurston Eugene and Jung Sook Pike to Arlene M. Nunes, $133,900.

Fallston Ave., 3013-FTB Homes Corp. to Djimado Abikou, $462,500.

Strauss Terr., 2807-Michael David and Ruth E. Anglin to Edmond Basum, Tina Gyamfi Nuamah and Comfort Misaah, $380,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Ashboro Dr., 2311-Robert D. Mays and estate of Thomas Dale Mays to Maria J. Terol, $625,000.

Cardiff Rd., 3609-Susan H. Lacz to Elizabeth F. Cox, $1.82 million.

Elm St., 4600, No. R-4-Alex M. and Jacqueline Kwan to Lawrence Peter Fisher II, $1.15 million.

Glenmoor Dr., 3519-Lexicon Government Services Corp. and Morreale Real Estate Services Inc. to Ashby Anderson, $730,000.

Jones Mill Rd., 9004-Thomas W. and Mamie C. Montague to Peter Colin and Megan Jayne Schroeder, $900,000.

Oxford St., 14-J.W. and Helene Rayder to Joshua M. and Lauren L. Davis, $2 million.

Rolling Rd., 3117-James S. and Sharon T. Guizzetti to Franklin Patrick and Nell Maceda Reilly, $1.38 million.

Winnett Rd., 3302-Elizabeth and Clifton Dalgard to Kenneth Goldberg, $1.86 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Byrne Park Dr., 14107-Sun Pak Hong and Sue Jisuk Son to Artem Serebryakov and Ya Yang, $575,000.

Clarksburg Square Rd., 12811-Min Tsui Chen and Michael Lim to Xirui Zhang, $430,000.

Grand Elm St., 12830-Neeraj K. and Mital Telhan to Tajinder Pal Singh Bhamra and Navneet Kaur, $670,000.

Shawnee Lane, 13101-Pioneer Hills LLP to Demetrius D. Jones, $250,000.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Carwell Rd., 17000-Benjamin F. Brown to Yessenia R. Guzman Salas and Nelson B. Guzman Pineda, $800,000.

Elm Grove Cir., 1236-Justin and Mandy Riggin to Martha Alicia Bautista, $275,000.

Notley Rd., 14808-Kwangsik Kim to James S. and Hillary A. Janis, $505,000.

Twig Terr., 1226-Suwanna Komsatayapongvudhi and Somjate Suttawireesan to Miguel E. Melgar and Carment E. Quijada, $280,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Gue Rd., 9005-Estate of Elizabeth Groft Sell and James R. Sell to David Franklin and Rebecca Lynn Poole, $283,000.

Ridge Rd., 27209-Michael and Michele K. Cerulli to Jeffrey O. Pike, $400,000.

Showbarn Cir., 24709-Shirley J. Tippett to Michelle Fu and Andrew Michael Bounds, $410,000.

DERWOOD AREA

Indian Hills Terr., 15910-Adolfo Batres to Phillip Adam and Meghan Elizabeth Ramil, $400,000.

Muncaster Rd., 18905-C. Brian Carlin and estate of Roscoe O. Pullen to Edwin G. Moore III, $370,000.

Wheat Fall Ct., 7609-Katherine E. Fleskes to John M. Patton Sr., $520,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Biltmore Dr., 9305-David A. Olivar and William Alexander Vazquez to Hugo Ariel and Maria Gladis Tobar, $375,000.

Eastwood Ave., 10625-Alexander F. and Kristen L. Bergmann to Michael M. Brown and Aaren B. Dyer, $475,000.

Lockridge Dr., 10708-Andrew H. and Rosella T. Ransom to Aweke Elias Gemeda, $390,000.

September Lane, 9124-Haile S. Giorgis to Asrat Andarghe and Wondwossen Tiruneh, $320,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Amity Dr., 17539-Aldo Paz Aguilera and Maria Rosa Vaca De Paz to Saira L. Barrera and Mirna L. Gomez, $305,000.

Blue Violet Lane, 18752-Joseph P. and Jennifer A. Records to Khalid M. Bhatti, Nasreen Khalid and Muhammad A. Khalid, $429,000.

Cobbler Pl., 742-Nicholas R. Spurling to Nonica Isabelle Santiago and Jeremy D. Suwan Bangkrasor Tran, $460,000.

Diamond Ave. W., 555, No. 32-HPC Investments Corp. to Henry Chavez, $233,000.

Elioak Terr., 7651-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Syed Saad and Mariam Saad Ali, $309,500.

Framingham Dr., 19644-Montreal Properties Corp. to Johnny Pablo Campos and Helen Judith Calderon Reyes, $315,000.

Inkberry Cir., 28-Darrol O. Nelson to Eric A. Bent and Rebekah Taravella, $439,000.

Mattingly Lane, 7516-Jeffery A. Shipe to Dimosthenis and Valery Gerogiannis, $329,000.

Streamside Dr., 18316, No. 103-Department of Veterans Affairs to Kunal and Rohini Dhall, $115,000.

Taverney Dr., 19555-Riazur Rahman and Roushanara Ali Khan to Pastor Ayala Henriquez, $289,000.

Wild Forest Dr., 937-Mary Christine A. Nieva to Edouard and Rachel Michelle Sare, $365,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Cinzano Ct., 5-Jonothan M. and Cora E. Childs to Robert A. Benavidez, $370,000.

Cullinan Dr., 7-Brian J. and Holly Therese R. Heffern to Jonothan and Cora Childs, $455,000.

Fields Rd., 9701, No. 1203-Prasanna Acharia and estate of Saadi Movassaghi to Luisa Gutierrez, $163,000.

Goodall St., 217-M.I. Homes of D.C. Corp. to Ying Feng, $675,000.

Indian Run Ct., 15600-Truman 2016 SC5 MD ML Corp. to Jessica and Scott Vuocolo, $1.09 million.

Landsend Dr., 14-Ulan Toktarov to Aaron Habib Aziz and Aziz Afroosheh, $380,000.

Mission Dr., 114-Hieyoung Julie Rhee and Kee Cho Kim to Wenjun Li, $668,000.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 746, No. 101-Montreal Corp. to Martha Were, $136,000.

Sheets Farm Rd., 12109-Terry L. and Valarie S. Bernstein to Patrick McCarthy and Briana A. Pashcow, $860,000.

Thrift St., 110-Patricia Lynn Judson to Michael and Christina Donowitz, $963,500.

Tuckahoe Way, 10709-Momentum Properties Corp. to Adam R. and Stacey M. Gracia, $895,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Bailiwick Terr., 13855-Julie S. Hill to Soumyajit Rakshit and Angana Majumdar, $429,900.

Black Saddle Lane, 12624-Carolyn and Matthew Croons to Dennis Do, $250,000.

Century Blvd., 20347, No. F-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Cheryl and John Davies, $386,585.

Cloppers Mill Dr., 13201, No. 11-C-George Marinakis to Benny Florezan Dorsey, $265,000.

Coachmans Rd., 18123-Paramita Sinha to Xuejun Zhan and Yuehui Guo, $548,000.

Demetrias Way, 13629-Luc Nguyen to Brandi E. Higgins, $279,900.

Flagstone Ct., 10-Arlene D. and Dennis W. Leonard to Shariatullah Khan and Penkiy Sikder, $389,900.

Highstream Ct., 15, No. 668-Daniel Mentzer to Pankaj and Khushboo Udasi, $305,000.

Lake Geneva Way, 13233-Andrew Brett and Andrea Jill Criddle to Tiebang Zhang, $380,000.

Millhaven Pl., 13109, No. 5-I-Patricia A. Beasley to Leo F. Mortimer III and Melinda D. McIntyre, $222,100.

Pine Ridge Lane, 18943, No. 9-6-Rajendra and Nikki Lynne Chugha to Silvia Paginu, $241,000.

Quiet Oak Lane, 18914-Daniel I. and Izamar Hook to Frewayne W. Makonnen, $315,000.

Sparkling Water Dr., 18805, No. 7-Charles Sardar Masih to Rodrigo Rojas Acebey, $220,000.

Swiss Cir., 18228, No. 1-7-Deborah and Joseph Callen to Nair Regina Osorio Branco, $118,000.

Trimfield Lane, 13213-Tim Ryan to Andrew and Christine Latil, $325,000.

Winding Creek Way, 12002-Alison Harris to Amy Cha, $325,000.

Woodhouse Lane, 18423-Yao Hu and Jianan Qi to Israel Butron Arnez, $400,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Brunswick Ave., 10703-Christie L. Richards and George Eric Bergstrom III to Alexandra Jeszeck and Steven Meyers Jr., $500,000.

Kensington Pkwy., 9708-Peter M. Hughes and Audrae Erickson to Peter A. Morse and Christina L.S. Castellano, $900,000.

Saul Rd., 4518-Richard R. and Ann R. Brockhaus to Mark Gilland, $631,001.

Woodson Ave., 11120-Lora Lynn Pinkerton and estate of Lana Lee Pauls to Erin and Ismail Volkan Inlek, $486,000.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Goodhurst Dr., 8205-DW Homes Corp. to Christopher J. and Yanelle P. McCormick, $638,999.

Quick Fox Lane, 21525-U.S. Bank and Bank of America to Zhichao and Meiyen J. Wang, $549,500.

Woodfield Rd., 22600-Joseph B. and Teophanis B. Khoury to Alessandro M. and Eva F. Da Luz, $488,000.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Delcris Dr., 8713-Jason and Sarika Walekar Corwin to Alia H. Vancrown and Asif Hussain, $370,000.

Grazing Terr., 9312-Eugene Neal Richmond and Janekka V. Hutchinson to Felix Tetteh, $285,000.

Harron Valley Way, 20129-E. Randall and Aphrodite K. Lennon to Christopher Angel Roque and Andrea Tatiana Falcon Lopez, $550,000.

Horizon Run Rd., 9452, No. 14-G-Himilse N. Pinto and Andres A. Roman to Jose Luis Guillen Valladares and Julia Victoria Rivera Sierra, $245,000.

Ridgeline Dr., 10230-Shanti Homes Corp. to Jairo Castaneda, $240,000.

Swallow Point Rd., 20302-Linda B. Berman and Arthur R. Parsons Jr. to Amanda and Jacob East, $405,000.

Transhire Rd., 19319-Joan Buell and Nina De Marchi to Francisco Amilcar Caceres and Rossmery Y. Vasquez, $260,000.

Whetstone Dr., 9809-Thomas E. and Beverly J. Willich to Brian R. and Maria Galarza Della Rocca, $499,500.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Cresthaven Dr., 1300-Americo A. and Vilma L. Colindres to Dereje Abebe, $450,000.

12th Ave., 8328-Jose Tito Lopez Guardado to Juana Esmeralda Rubio, $310,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Autumn Brook Ave., 1304-Arun and Sumana Ram to Olga Brown Leigh, $535,000.

Bel Pre Rd., 3832, No. 7-105-Ovrang R. Sohrabi and V. Peter Markuski Jr. to Ricardo Tavares, $95,000.

Bel Pre Rd., 3950, No. 1-Carmen Romero to Pilar Machacuay Siuce, $127,000.

Bushey Dr., 12715-Shanti Homes Corp. to Sidney J. and Diann N. Akin, $455,000.

Cleese Ct., 14911, No. 4BA-Maira G. Malhabour to Fredy De Maria Bueco Beltran, $200,000.

Dewey Rd., 12200-John W. Calloway to John Daniel Barnes and Anna Marie Angeles, $380,000.

Gould Rd., 12707-1ST Choice Homes Corp. to Mohammad Tamim Amini and Zubaida Akbar, $390,000.

Heritage Lane, 14121-Adaelton and Jheinifer De Souza to Jacob Avriel Chandler, $649,000.

Homecrest Ct., 17-Shanti Homes Corp. to David P. and Elizabeth W. Karosick, $649,900.

Interlachen Dr., 15107, No. 2-607-Steven M. Bennof and estate of Doris Bennof to Thomas Francis Griffith Jr., $162,000.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100, No. 809-Kenneth N. Pooton to Alita and Ronald N. Millen, $415,000.

Leisure World Blvd. S., 3005, No. 201-Leslie C. Yeatts and Barbara G. Melvin to Beverly Aaronson, $290,000.

McKisson Ct., 14902, No. 8BE-James R. Frazier to Sashe Downie, $199,950.

Pine Orchard Dr., 15316, No. 82-2H-Johanna Y. Chang to Elise and Cornelia Stanback, $154,900.

Tabiona Cir., 2607-David J. Hamilton and Jinhee Kim to Elizabeth Chavez, $370,000.

Wagon Way, 14017-Tammy Hsueh and estate of Chun Tu Hsueh to Tulu Deka, $545,000.

Wilton Oaks Dr., 13200-Pensri Patavanij to Martin A. Gonzalez, $485,000.

OLNEY AREA

Cannes Lane, 4502-Jeffrey X. and Kelly Money to Lenka Lee Nunez, $329,900.

Headwaters Lane, 4216-Duane Richard and Suzanne Ruth Vandusen to Jason J. Wooten Sr. and Teresa C. Ilao, $550,000.

Spartan Rd., 3214, No. 1-J-Despina and Barbara Hangemanole to Kathleen Bond, $185,000.

POOLESVILLE AREA

Soper St., 17401-Joseph M. and Joann H. Betz to Caitlin Callahan and Michael Thomas Greene, $445,000.

POTOMAC AREA

Arlive Ct., 9-Enid Michelle Rhone and Sholom Wacholder to Fan Tao Pu and Shu Jen Liu, $700,000.

Brookcrest Ct., 1-Yeon S. Yi to Alex O. and Samantha M. Morales, $635,000.

Enid Dr., 11901-Jeffrey Eugene An to Mike Manho Koh, $650,000.

Great Arbor Dr., 10606-Robert J. and Irene C. Glaser to Ariel C. and Brendan S. Moyer, $885,000.

Kingsgate Rd., 8421-Janet M. Nesse and estate of Jose Antonia Rivera to Jesus Schucry Giacoman Zapata, $1.03 million.

Spur Wheel Lane, 11301-Ronald H. Thomas to Mostafa Zandieh and Negar Ghaderian, $801,250.

Warde Terr., 8525-Simon M. and Andrea E. Winter to Michael D. Bailey and Maria Del Carmen Perez, $1.16 million.

Woodford Rd., 9812-Ralph R. and Anita D. Kornbluth to Rex S. and Susan Shuler, $1.34 million.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Barclay Ct., 3-Thomas W. and Karla D. Platt to Ryan Neal and Jennifer Leigh Kay, $740,033.

Braxfield Ct., 12204, No. 232-Toba Greenbaum to Francisco and Cynthia Montano, $275,000.

Chapman Ave., 1910, No. 4-Winchester Homes Inc. to Ruben and Susana Nudelman Perczek, $720,000.

Crossfield Ct., 5109, No. 292-Abby Jacobs to Jerry L. and Kimberly A. Prichard, $155,000.

Diamond Cove Terr., 15311, No. 5J-Julie B. Pfefer to Charlene E. Abbey, $359,000.

Foxborough Cir., 9980-Shawn P. Creamer to Cheryl Findlen Callahan, $642,000.

Grosvenor Pl., 10101, No. 304-Ansalan E. Stewart to Pamela B. Spillert, $265,000.

Hitching Post Lane, 11815-Rayburn Brandon Qualls and estate of Rayburn W. Qualls Jr. to Jiacheng Zheng and Li Yi Lin, $880,000.

Kings Riding Way, 10708, No. 101-19-Kasra Akhavan Toyserkani to Jorge Santiago Pacheco Klein, $420,000.

Mary Knoll Dr., 9501-Zeev and Sonny Golan to Kawaljit Singh Bhutani and Sarabjeet Saluja, $1.17 million.

Mori Dr., 4813-Myles Francis Anthony Doherty and John Anthony Grogan to Ruken Buket Isik and Omer Pacal, $497,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11710, No. 702-Robert Wolfgang to Michael Luther and Kaydian N. Staton, $545,000.

Piccard Dr., 1905-Michael Finkelstein to Carla Jane and Kwabena Darko Opoku, $649,000.

Rockville Pike., 11801, No. 409-Pro 100 Corp. to Tomislav Ivankovic and Narine Sargsyan, $191,000.

Sterling Terr., 10010-Donna M. Nichols to Jerry, Shao and Anna Chan, $550,000.

Vanderbilt Cir., 10007, No. 5-6-Shauna Harps to John Francis Chick Jr., $302,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Apperson Pl., 20027-Song Kon and Aimee Lee to Daniel Kelekile and Meiraf Bizuneh, $285,000.

Dunstable Cir., 19969, No. 262-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Zachary Guerrini, $250,000.

Shakespeare Dr., 20705-SBH Holding Corp. to Karim Omar and Arne Erica Sosin White, $461,440.

Waters Discovery Terr., 21516-Jack A. Masangu to Marcelo H. and Hazel Lizette Del Canto, $670,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Blair Mill Rd., 1220, No. 207-Armen H. Thoumaian to Tizita Ephrem and Tenayei T. Aklilu, $255,000.

Clement Rd., 9535-John Wilson Jr. to Katharine and Jonathan Gordon, $592,000.

Fenton St., 8316, No. B-Gloria Ruth Weissman to Gina M. Smith, $475,800.

Lyttonsville Rd., 1900, No. 813-Alberta H. Clark to Nancy Walesca Gonzalez, $145,000.

Red Oak Dr., 1533-David Glenn and Katherine Fleer Rowell to Patricia Sotela and Bradley Yassine, $760,000.

Wayne Ave., 601-Teresa N. and Miguel F. Ruiz to Aseged Yimer and Helina Alemayehu, $610,000.

Westview Dr., 2216-Delores E. Cummings to Malik Mohammed, $520,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Darwin Ave., 18-Kathleen Zaffina to Daniel Haile, $466,000.

Maple Ave., 7611, No. 202-Mary L. Grice to Stephen Williamson Byers, $178,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Broadwood Dr., 317-Christina S. and Kenneth Duerson Kearney to Huascar R. Batista Mateo and Gisele Marc Batista, $320,000.

Ridgway Ave., 5918-Allan J. Witchie to Jianjun Wang and Yin Tang, $392,000.

First St., 510-Paul Eugene Hawkins Jr. to German A. Miranda and Nery Vinicio Miranda Fuentes, $310,000.

WHEATON AREA

Amherst Ave., 10831, No. B-Anastasiya M. Osborne to Carol Suzanne Kresse, $293,000.

Catalina Terr., 11421-Forrest A. and Gladys L. Daniels to Julie Denison and Juan Quiel, $555,000.

College View Dr., 11807-DNJH Corp. to Zarana Trivedi and Raja Jani, $425,000.

Dennis Ave., 2301-Janet Lillian Myers and the John I. Coldren Trust III to Jose A. Pineda Castro, $386,580.

Grandview Ave., 11512-Jill Babson Grundy to Feng Zhen and Steven Hing Kong, $415,000.

Ingersol Dr., 4015-Paul C. and Annabel W. Kaufman to Nina J. and Eduard W. Bartholme, $685,000.

Lamberton Ct., 11503-Lamberton Court Corp. to Stephen Walton, $459,000.

Lowell Pl., 3600-Ryan Thomas and Stacy Ann Mince to Minh Van Nguyen, $445,000.

Republic Rd., 1722-James A. and Janis A. Zink Sartucci to Rebecca J. Vinyard, $475,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in February were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Tracey Bruce Dr., 5503-MTGLQ Investors to Catrina Leak, $420,000.

BRUNSWICK AREA

Brunswick St., 824-Evelyn D. Holmes to Sylvia D. Dwyer, $271,000.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Newington Rd., 4660-Stanley Eugene and Joan Axline Brown to Jared F. and Mayra P. Norman, $382,500.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Heritage Lane, 1-Gregory F. Reaver to Megan Ryan Riffle, $250,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Alysheba Way, 5608-Nathaniel S. and Jillian L. Somerville to Claudia P. Ayala, $352,000.

Calisto Way, 4653-Patrick L. Fogle to Violanda Ionela and Radu Ionut Grigorescu, $350,000.

Himes Ave., 611, No. 107-Jan A. Grimes to Matthew Eric Watters, $144,900.

Mountville Rd., 4445-Charles W. Hurt Jr. and estate of Mildred M. Welty to Jeffrey Michael Green, $175,000.

Rainier Dr., 6219-Harold Kirk and Patricia G. Horstman to Zachary Gallegos and Ileen Diaz, $350,000.

Small Gains Way, 5017-Jasmine Reyes to Cathleen R. and Nathan T. Gough, $429,990.

Wild Hunt Rd., 660-Keiko M. Morales to Kyle M. and Rebecca J. Koster, $279,000.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Bellhaven Ct., 9543-Ryan J. Bjorn and Alexis M. Hahn to Shila Talattof, $285,000.

Broken Reed Ct., 8015-Clinton J. Biddle to Annette M. Pillon, $262,500.

Cheyenne Dr., 306-Gaye E. Shelley to Madaline R. Schneider, $246,000.

Cool Spring Terr. N., 6125-Olaf S. and Katherine M. Leikvoll to Justin A. and Mandy Lee Riggin, $439,900.

Fleetwood Ct., 9662-Sathiyanathan and Janani M. Nadarajah to Dereck J. and Erin Christine Smith, $375,000.

Mill Race Rd., 2603-Thomas A. Rankin and estate of Grete S. Rankin to James J. and Sanci R. Canella, $450,000.

Stratford Way, 810G-Maria and Thomas Wheaton to Jill and Brian K. Blough, $144,150.

Washington St., 249-Doris M. and Delores M. Myers to Justine and Irene Kalisz, $205,000.

Fourth St. E., 39-Diamond Land Investments Corp. to Kenneth M. Garvey, $379,900.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Bristol Dr., 2161, No. 3-Robert L. Clark Jr. to Uju Gladys Oshai, $179,900.

Colonial Way, 1614-Lun and Zhenyu Li to Belia Castellon Fernandez, $215,000.

Eastbourne Terr., 1013-Jerry Lee and Elizabeth C. Jones to Teresa Ralston, $315,000.

Ellsworth Way, 2410, No. 3B-Lisa McKinney Guarin to Matthew Friis, $170,000.

Heathfield Dr., 162-Candida R. Castillo and Gloria Carney to Savanha Lynn Binns and David Charles Smith, $219,000.

Livingstone Terr., 4-Justin E. Shaffer to Jaquelinne Y. Alvarenga and Maria De Las Mercedes Medina, $220,000.

Murdock Ct., 1861-Horizon Holdings Corp. to Ermin Zdionica, $215,000.

Sandoval Ct., 1306-Gambrill View Communities Corp. to Bruce Wayne and Teresa Hagood Jones, $305,058.

Sunset Dr., 6437-Elizabeth Rosanna and John Wray Brakebill to Christopher L. and Karen L. Highland, $340,000.

Waterland Ct., 100-Edwina K. Barton to Benjeer, Emtiaz and Nargis Anwar, $284,100.

Yellow Springs Rd., 8812-Estelle and Andrea Bock to E. Daniel and Susan Bittle, $810,000.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Doctor Perry Rd., 9359-Paul and Joan Berkowitz to John and Dawn Bradshaw, $260,000.

Windsor Rd., 11129-Jose A. Montesinos and Amiriz Dussan to Jeremy Small and Jessica Robinson, $400,000.

LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Main St., 12010-Matthew J. Schurg and Hayley M. Snell to Richard Austin Hunt and Sydney Maria Kominos, $255,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Hill Ct. N., 3299-Larry N. and Judith T. Bitner to Christopher and Erica Beach, $545,000.

Stone Springs Lane, 300-Diana and Larry Richardson to Pamela A. Miller, $320,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Middleton Dr., 4003-Andrew G. Miller and estate of Kathryn L. Miller to Natalie Angela Bennett, $420,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Bartholows Rd., 4231-Inspired Homebuyers Corp. to Daniel Kough and Kristina Garner, $380,000.

Main St. S., 1804-Mary Ellen Fitzgerald to Oscar D. Perez Torres and Ivlin Neissa Perez, $300,000.

Warfield Dr. S., 908-Allen and Helen Zimmerman to Joy I. Oliver, $325,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Coldstream Dr., 6671-Charles Edwin and Helen S. Avery to Andrew Shane and Emily Hope Lally, $350,000.

Edwardian Lane, 10536, No. 112-Lisa Y. Shepard to Larry L. and Monica J. Miller, $420,000.

Fox Chase Rd., 6934-Wanda D. Krieger to Carlos and Tabitha Beltran, $353,000.

White Pelican Way, 10207, No. 106D-Andrea Day Haught to Mimi R. Martin and Marc A. Hoffman, $161,500.

NEW WINDSOR AREA

Albaugh Rd., 9042-Kenneth Wayne and Denise A. Rankin to Steven K. and Michele B. Jones, $570,000.

THURMONT AREA

Emmitsburg Rd., 111-Cathleen Gail Purcell to Cheyenne Tyler and Mason Storm Harley, $250,000.

Park Lane, 115-Ryan Legacy Builders Inc. to James Allen Myrick and Tina Marie Frank, $259,990.

URBANA AREA

Beall Dr., 5410-Jeffrey A. and Charity M. Haines to Dale Moore and Kiki Marie Burrow Moore, $625,000.

Fingerboard Rd., 8564-Leon P. Haller and estate of Dale Austin to Abigail E. and David R. Brown, $300,000.

Pine Bluff Rd., 8408-MS Gladhill Farm Corp. to Joseph Greco, $381,000.

Spring Hollow Lane, 3608-Samir and Jennifer Malhotra to Brittany Waters, $303,500.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Challedon Dr., 205-Barbara R. Sutter to Moshe Barrientos and Katharina Glueck, $258,000.

Greenwich Dr., 218-Dean R. and Cherie L. Zendarski to Aleisha N. Abendroth, $425,000.