Rams Head Ct., 4713-Stephen J. and Gail L. Ullrich to Christopher B. and Maegan E. Kaczmarek, $651,000.

BETHESDA AREA

Arran Pl., 7110-Carlile Bolton and Barbara Bolton Smith to Hootan Kaboli and Bianca Kaboli Monfared, $1.06 million.

Cammack Dr., 5217-Michael G. and Glen M. Carberry to David C. and Elizabeth C. Brooks, $2 million.

Crestberry Lane, 7414-Andrew J. and Michelle C. Lardner to Sandeep and Darshni S. Sankineni, $790,000.

Dickens Ave., 10107-Estate of Ann L. Clemmer to Izim T. Tuncer, $600,000.

Elliott Rd., 5301-Andrew J. Travers and Mary Stuart Reynolds Brown to Walter Alexander Robinson Cochran and Wan Lae Cheng, $1.61 million.

Fort Sumner Dr., 5002-Gustavo Axel Radics and Kelly Alderson to Tess Ackland and James Peter Moore, $1.12 million.

Greentree Rd., 5510-Derron J. Dart and Mariella A. While Dart to Peter M. and Andrea Lynn Schnappauf, $903,000.

Kenilworth Ave., 10618, No. K-102-Davinder Singh Sehmi to Bradley R. Didier and Selamawit Shari, $317,500.

Madawaska Rd., 6006-Neal and Cristin D. Kumar to Nicholas A. and Eleanor D. Reynolds, $785,000.

Moorland Lane, 8006-Estate of Scott Joseph Bally to Anthony R. and Susan B. Fletcher, $1.01 million.

Park Ave., 4844-Pascal G. and Suzanne E. Bouvier to Thomas J. and Tia K.W. Huntley, $882,000.

Ridge Pl., 8903-Jane and Benjamin Lee to Sara Rosenau Viola and Timothy John Sandole, $1.15 million.

Spring Lake Dr., 7507, No. B-Khin Khin Nyunt Sein to Pavels Vorobjovs and Larisa A. Zgircha, $260,000.

Valley Rd., 6313-Elizabeth A. and Elizabeth K. Vrenios to Reza Kazemi Tabriz and Lauden Moghadam, $902,500.

Westlake Terr., 7420, No. 312-Joanne L. and John M. Vine to Leon Nguyen, $219,000.

BOYDS AREA

Ashleigh Greene Rd., 14415-Curtis D. and Beverly L. Jensen to Mingxin Chuai and Jun Guan, $781,600.

Fernberry Lane, 12725-Michael A. and Agnes S. Norris to Daniel L. Mahanger, $741,000.

Old Baltimore Rd. W., 16251-Paul Werner and Heather Darlene Buehler to Preston Macnair and Kristi Marie Criddle, $690,000.

BURTONSVILLE AREA

Ballinger Terr., 14235-Julian V. Luke and Victoria M. Leas to Barbara Valencia, $340,000.

McKnew Rd., 15017-Tabrez S. and Sana T. Shaikh to Peter Irobodu and Joy Ogedengbe, $418,600.

Wildlife Lane, 3813-Maria and Bimal Gomes to Gadissa Hurisso and Shitu Woldeyes, $315,000.

CALVERTON-COLESVILLE AREA

Musicmaster Dr., 13117, No. 91-Susan Wai Yin Lui to Nicole Greene, $250,000.

Palmer House Way, 13905, No. 30-222-Gabrianne R. Williams to Eron M. Richards, $260,000.

Randolph Rd. E., 1127-Carole Powell Henry to Abey Tefera, $245,000.

Tanglewood Manor Dr., 105-Carla Taylor to Lela Totten and Carl Richard Parker, $430,000.

White Oak Vista Dr., 1600-Jacob Stephen to Haidet Berhane, $449,000.

CHEVY CHASE AREA

Connecticut Ave., 6707-Wassel Al Mashagbeh and Nesreen Y. Matarneh to Thomas and Christina Heidenberger, $1.06 million.

Hunt Ave., 4706-John J. Gyurko and Alexis M. Lockshin to Michael V. Riley and Karen D. Bettencourt, $1.25 million.

McGregor Dr., 8826-Paul M. and Susan R. Heylman to Darren Joseph Young, $1 million.

Quincy St., 120-James A. and Karen J. Huizinga to Tyson Robert and Renee J. Redpath, $2 million.

Underwood St., 4006-Brian and Lauren Rice to Stuart M. Feffer and Elizabeth Armet, $1.5 million.

CLARKSBURG AREA

Blue Sky Dr., 12529-Robinson S. Rowe to Paul Lufafa, $399,900.

Needle Dr., 12301-Jason E. and Leon Christopher Plummer to Jose Alvaro Ramos Garcia and Marta Lidia Martinez De Ramos, $409,900.

Remae Ct., 23809-Xian Zhong Wang to Kevin M. and Faith E. Metzger, $449,000.

CLOVERLY-EDNOR AREA

Briggs Chaney Rd., 901-Douglas C. Gohr to Sherry Ogg and Julie Anne Crooke, $265,000.

Stonegate Dr., 5-Matthew and Sina L. James to Melvin A. Henriquez Rodriguez and Zulma S. Henriquez, $550,000.

DAMASCUS AREA

Marlboro Dr., 24639-Donald Lance and Vickie Jean Downin to Juan S. Huaylinos Michue and Geronima G. Belanda, $370,000.

Tralee Ct., 25148, No. B-5-David M. Nuguid to Matthew Adam Crase and Samantha Kay Hayden, $149,900.

DERWOOD AREA

Berclair Terr., 17220-Steve and A.Z. South to Ronald J. and Lori Lynn Birk, $489,900.

Indian Hills Terr., 15917-Krishna Mohan V. Ketha to Xiong Sheng Lin, $425,250.

Wheat Fall Dr., 17546-Merhle A. and Nancy R. King to Bin Giang Cheung and Xin Qian Zheng, $342,000.

FOUR CORNERS-BURNT MILLS AREA

Geren Rd., 8513, No. 21-4-Sarune Deltuvaite to Katarina Slobodova, $300,000.

Normandy Dr., 205-Leah and Ryan Mullen to Bruce and Beyhan Trock, $703,000.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 9039, No. 314-Amber J. Mcrae to Nicole Xavier Suozzi, $225,000.

GAITHERSBURG AREA

Autumn Maple Lane, 19221-Alexander J. and Darcyanne D. Dailey to Drew and Kristen Ann Robertson, $710,000.

Castlebury Terr., 8100-Naseer Ahmad and Zeenat Naseer to Syed Wali Ali, $266,675.

Girard St., 420, No. 104-Vanessa G. Flores Alvarado and Vidal E. Canas Martinez to Isidro Martinez Joaquin and Virginia H. Lopez Ortega, $141,500.

Impulse Lane, 18905-Ronald E. Backus and Joyce E. Barker Backus to Robin and Eileen Gorsky and Monique Jour Sr., $530,000.

Sanders Lane, 414-Kevin W. and Karen S. Woodrow to Theresa Lunn Miller and Robert Michael Sawers, $522,700.

Windjammer Way, 1826-James B. Campbell to Yancy Quintanilla and Corina M. Morales, $339,000.

GAITHERSBURG-NORTH POTOMAC AREA

Brandy Hall Lane, 11332-Peter A. and Florence T. Zaudtke to Jason D. Aquilante, $675,000.

Crossbow Lane, 144, No. 283-Paresa Kimia to Shuo Chen, $240,000.

Diamondback Dr., 502, No. 208-CF Sept Owner Corp. to Pepe and Raleigh Liu, $439,900.

Fox Trail Terr., 106-Jeffrey and Carol D. Schuldenfrei to Armen and Armine Mirzoian, $934,500.

Golden Twig Ct., 12020-Bobby G. Gibson and Jeffery Kahl to Dinah Chieng and Nicholas James Martin, $649,900.

Holmard St., 109-Joel T. and Susan B. Danick to Andrew Harris Babiskin and Liza Sara Moskowitz, $755,000.

Leaning Oak Mews, 564-Jianhong Chen and Fangyi Gu to Lina Solis and Carolina Solis Sanabria, $544,900.

Montecrest Lane, 16520-Kutay O. Alper and Jennifer L. Binoniemi to David Justin and Jessica C. Freer, $725,000.

Parkview Ave., 312-Melinda Fiesler and Kevin Mazure to Enrique Francisco Aveleyra, $524,000.

Rich Branch Dr., 14322-Steve Junetak and Rity Saksena Kwon to Wei Wu, $480,000.

Talking Rock Ct., 14916-Ganesh and Gayathri Iyer to Marcelino and Zulay Elizabeth Lasanta, $564,000.

GERMANTOWN AREA

Anndyke Way, 20530-John D. Badger II and Jessica M. Faupel Badger to Katherine J. and Arnoud C. Johnson, $497,000.

Bronco Ct., 9, No. 258-Reza Keshmiri and Maryam Akaberian to Zachary James and Mary Elizabeth Arnold, $279,900.

Chatterly Pl., 13915-Lan Chen and Dayi Zhou to Keith William Robeson, $430,000.

Cricket Hill Dr., 17703-Craig Jameson and Holly Melville to Terresita Y. Gayden, $660,000.

Dunbar Terr., 13722-Mark and Anja Sampson to Benjamin N. Garant, $394,000.

Esworthy Rd., 13830-Marcus A. Hull and estate of M. Teresa C. Hull to Tom T. Tran and Laura T. Nguyen, $970,000.

Harvest Glen Way, 13741-Cathrine E. Shinn to Tae Hee Han and Su Mi Lee, $420,000.

Kitchen House Way, 12820-Ionut and Lidia C. Bunghiuz to Yuanyuan and Zhanwen Wang, $325,000.

Middlebrook Rd., 12985, No. C-Alfred P. and Bettina A. Deynes to Maria C. Capobianco and Nicolas E. Aramayo, $191,000.

Pinnacle Dr., 12952, No. 15-Alieu and Fatou Ceesay to Jose Pablo Monroy Morales and Yesenia Ester Agreda Segura, $299,999.

Quail Woods Dr., 12463-Xiu H. Zhang to Stephen Opimbi and Brunah Otieno, $320,000.

Shipley Terr., 20208, No. 7-C-302-Joseph F. and Lisa Schuler to Redouan and Marykay Jebroun, $189,900.

Stone Hollow Dr., 18468-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. to Giselle C. Franco and Mark John Buckley, $311,000.

Tilford Ct., 13420-John L. and Rachel A. Hollwitz to Jordan S. Weaver and Alicia Klotz, $420,000.

KENSINGTON AREA

Byeforde Rd., 9516-Steven M. and Kristan K. Bonavita to Hardy L. and Ashley Pearce, $820,000.

Drumm Ave., 10804-Nicole K. Haddow to Lizette Hechavarria Pilia and Carlos Borrajo Del Toro, $425,000.

Frederick Ave., 10119-Timothy A. and Julie B. Stelzig to Jonathan C. and Grace Lowe, $599,900.

Mitscher St., 11103-Keith Aaron Martinez and Alyssa Rea Spitzer to Daniel Steven Mich and Scott Muzenski, $599,900.

Plyers Mill Rd., 3160-Hector Picart Jr. to Erica and Michael Vagnoni, $457,500.

LAYTONSVILLE AREA

Dunnavant Dr., 24930-Steven D. and Heidemarie Leinneweber to Kara Kalloo and Michael Robert Dolan, $745,000.

Griffith Rd., 6016-Toni Ann Dufficy and estate of James Jacob Snyder Jr. to Sulchan Yoon, $380,000.

Log House Rd., 24116-Ires MD Corp. to Juan Alfredo Roque Montano and Idalia Geradina Montano, $425,000.

Plum Creek Dr., 8317-R. Wayne and Judy Keeler to Jean Cyril and Jill S. Walker, $636,500.

Woodfield Ct., 8704-Scott C. Werner and Kelly S. Whetzel to Ryan A. and Kalyn A. Dovey, $530,000.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE AREA

Chadburn Pl., 9228-Earrol and Sarah Price to Sidoinne Guiffo Fotso, $219,900.

Fountain Valley Ct., 1-Mary Serena Shewan and estate of John Geoffrey Peters to Anna Blanchard, $290,000.

Keymar Way, 19317-Tiangay Sesay to Teresa M. Jara and Mario Guillen, $235,000.

Nesbit Ct., 9004-Maati Realty Group Corp. to Tsermaa Lucy Khurelbaatar and Mohamed Shihan Jainoor, $550,000.

Ridgeline Dr., 10179-Aileen Marshall to Timothy J. and Sebastian E. Krewson, $230,000.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18810, No. 3-F&T Properties Corp. to Ana Maria Bravo, $135,000.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Braddock Rd., 9805-Alejandro Avalos to Sonjoy Allen Pereira and Moona Barikdar, $370,000.

New Hampshire Ave., 8432-Marlene C. Padill and Bosco Anthony Padilla to Denise Nzeyimana and Verdiane Nyirabwimana, $270,000.

NORBECK-LAYHILL AREA

Adderley Ct., 3166, No. 241-E-Edward and Rhonda Mandich to Dale S. Hauck, $192,000.

Bennion Rd., 4534-Theresa M. Butler and estate of George W. Stanton to Marco Salas, $295,000.

Epping Ct., 12524-Terri L. Bready and estate of Alice E. Bready to Noha Sweid, $257,000.

Glade Dr., 15100, No. 11-3-G-Helen C. Bass to John M. and Annette M. Loveday, $210,000.

Joliet St., 3904-Sandra E. Ortega to Celina Vicente Aleman and Jose S. Vicente, $442,797.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3200, No. 718-Craig D. Sager to Jeffrey Henry and Corry J. Straathof, $315,000.

Littleton St., 3811-Deron Jules Egerman to Emily Margaret Greene and Chase Arthur Ford Gwinn, $435,000.

Middlebridge Dr., 1917-Sarem Neou and Kim T. Khu to Jose R. Hernandez Nunez and Rubidia G. Cruz De Navar, $470,000.

Round Hill Rd., 4215-Jose Guadalupe and Esparza Lopez to Zachary M. and Mark E. Schutz, $425,250.

Soaring Wing Lane, 13747-David Mitchell Emily Mitchell and Gerard Mitchell to Robert and Rose Stevens, $705,000.

Wilton Oaks Dr., 13202-Scott Robert Righetti and Mary Ann Garlic to Melanie Vernica Aymar and Carlos Santana Alvarez, $445,000.

OLNEY AREA

Briars Rd., 4238-Perfect Home Corp. to Gary Eugene Heflin Jr. and Karen Ann Kellar, $585,000.

Evangeline Lane, 17416-Philip L. and Cecilia A. Plante to Wayland Alexander and Lindsay Nolan Crutchfield, $600,000.

Paladin Terr., 3107-Dyke R. and Sarah Beth McCord to Kevin M. McGuinness and Kristin O’Connor, $393,500.

Queen Mary Dr., 4008-Brian L. Ligon to Suvin Viswanathan, $559,000.

Spartan Rd., 3230, No. 2-C-4-Armando Olivares Espinoza to Jhanine Trigo, $196,000.

Winding Oak Terr., 18502-Patrick Gerard and Cory Hedlung Anastasi to John Henry and Yasmine Mendelsohn Fischer, $732,500.

POTOMAC AREA

Candlelight Lane, 10914-David and Amanda Wagner to John Michael and Eric Norman, $945,000.

Falls Rd., 8618-Hsueh Tien Hung and Pi Yun Wang Hung to Christina and Andrew R. Kloster, $776,000.

Gainsborough Rd., 11014-Lusiana Widjaja to Edgar and Julie Rodriguez, $798,000.

Harrington Dr., 9311-Michael J. and Harriet E. McManus to Robin William Allen George Rathmell and Jennifer Cormack Rathmell, $1.27 million.

River Rd., 11040-Nejla Gharagoxloo to Muhammad Mansoor and Nida M. Mohiuddin, $1.15 million.

Tuckerman Lane, 8215-Raphel A. and Virginia M. Yingling to Hiep and Hang Nguyen, $640,000.

ROCKVILLE AREA

Antigua Terr., 10826, No. 139-Catherine E. Ravenscroft and David Gardner James to Cara L. Paglia, $275,000.

Balmoral Ct., 2-Peter Hyun Jin Im to Helen and Kevin Lavelle, $582,500.

Blue Hosta Way, 9-Vladislav and Victoria Karp Entin to Brett Rafferty Della Penna and Heather Della Penna, $618,000.

Courthouse Sq., 24, No. 109-Shirley T. Lau and estate of Siu Wah Lee to Michael Scott, $265,000.

Fairwood Ct., 15-Daniel J. Cesari to Anand and Awasthi Awasthi, $837,000.

Grand Champion Dr., 802, No. 11-101-R-Karen S. Gotting to Martin Lewis and Marilyn J. Berger, $435,000.

Grove Ridge Ct., 27, No. 76-Barbara W. Voight to Ellie Zheng and Charles Robert Rav, $605,000.

Jay Dr., 133-Stanley N. and Dina E. Tashoff to Loren A. and Susan Miller, $879,000.

Magruder Lane, 11712-Mattie E. Pitts and Ashley Wyndal Litzenberer to James Carney and Carolyn Emily Louise Rice, $807,642.

New Mark Esplanade, 864-Brian Leventhal and Brooke Kotick to Jose A. Villalobos Tello, Tamara Johanna Alfonso and Jose A. Villalobos, $524,000.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800, No. 1206-Nayel Ramon Urena Serulle and Marie Claire Vasquez Duran to Carrie Ann and Abinav Kumar, $528,000.

Poindexter Lane, 6101-Paul A. West and estate of Nancy M. Schatz to Christopher A. Albina, $925,000.

Taylor Ave., 303-Carolyn Page and Robert Michael Chapman to Jeff Grimes and Briana Mcbean Linton, $380,000.

Vanderbilt Cir., 10001, No. 2-2-Lan K. Le to Lisa D. Applestein, $290,000.

Weeping Cherry Dr., 14041-Jane L. Steinberg to Jacob Liu and Sylvia Kim, $1.05 million.

First St., 1007-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Scott Moore and Marisa A. Mormile, $415,000.

SENECA PARK-CEDAR GROVE AREA

Boland Manor Dr., 11830-Waqar and Saman Hussain to Karen J. Manganaro, $415,000.

Found Stone Rd., 12705, No. 7-103-Candace Simpson to Dennis Salamone, $230,000.

SILVER SPRING AREA

Darcy Green Pl., 2120-Catherine E. Bocskor to Nathaniel Lee Weixel and Erica Valerie Ginsberg, $525,000.

Eastern Ave., 7981, No. 317-Brian Christopher Savole to Paul M. and Jean M. Thompson, $460,000.

Gist Ave., 809-Patricia De Los Santos Moss and Kenneth T. Moss to Abigail Goodnow Dalton and Bradley Alan Hinshelwood, $630,000.

Milford Ave., 8602-Huamei Investment Corp. to Timur Sherif, $665,000.

TAKOMA PARK AREA

Glenville Rd., 8504-Melva and Edwin Padilla to Melba Padilla, $265,000.

Lockney Ave., 8108-Carlos A. Romero to Chi Truong, $316,000.

TWINBROOK AREA

Gladstone Dr., 1410-Kelly L. and James D. Sellevaag to Luis and Sara Mazariegos, $419,000.

Tweed St., 1706-Stephen A. Ahem and estate of Elizabeth H. Ahem to Miria Santos Lima, $375,000.

WHEATON AREA

Arthur Ave., 2311-David L. Shaw to Liam David Wittert and Erika Wittert Drazen, $552,000.

Dennis Ave., 2423-Theodore Ayoub to Lakecia Nichelle Foster Stickney and Alim S. Stickney, $485,000.

Gardiner Ave., 9920-Sandra Wright and David Therriault to Lucy Y. Kiekebusch Steinitz, $775,000.

Hermleigh Rd., 313-Michael David and Martha Sue Herskovitz to Joshua and Ilana Heching, $725,000.

Mapleview Dr., 11418-Gladys E. and Ray R. Holsinger to Miguel and Sandra Alvarado, $400,000.

Windham Lane, 1517-Maria Odete and Manuel G. Palmeiro to Tamrat Workineh and Tirihas Mengesha, $445,000.

Frederick County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation in April were provided by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ADAMSTOWN AREA

Flint Hill Rd., 3027-Matthew Farid and Karen Kimberly Khair to Caroline E. Luebketnann and Frederick McGee, $485,000.

BRUNSWICK AREA

Brunswick St., 706-Mitchell C. Herold to Madison J. Davis and John H. Hefner, $225,000.

Potomac St. W., 412-647 Forest Corp. to Victoria E. Steele, $245,000.

Seventh Ave., 104-Bonnie M. and John P. Carnes to Gloria Elkins, $170,000.

BURKITTSVILLE-JEFFERSON AREA

Stockton Pl., 4202-Clustered Spires Restoration Inc. to Ronald and Karyn Brown, $475,000.

EMMITSBURG AREA

Adams Ave., 11-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nick and Sara Beyer, $232,000.

Park Dr., 39-Virginia Mae Bowling and Kimberly K. Andrew to Joshua M. Connelly Silva and Jessica Silva, $140,000.

FREDERICK CITY-ADAMSTOWN VILLAGE AREA

Amberfield Rd., 609-Ashley and Joseph Roditis to Souhourou J. Bogninou and Adjo E. Kavege, $297,000.

Dahlia Lane, 1231-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brennan Jacob and Sandra G. Hancock, $229,000.

Flossie Ave., 4970-Lee E. Thomas to Laura C. and Bernard Lopez, $423,000.

Hiteshow Dr., 4885-Robert and Sherri Rice to Timothy McKelvey and Leslie Revoredo, $264,900.

Lancaster Pl., 506-Flip Flop to Florida Corp. to Partha P. Datta, $204,500.

Montalto Crossing, 6502, No. B-Ashley A. and Raymond E. Gemmill to Morgan Matthews, $216,000.

Oberlin Cir., 7160-Laura M. Johnson to Emmanuel and Adeola Waleola, $230,000.

Regal Ct., 5362-Justin Martin to Laura Charlotte Wetermann, $235,000.

Sandpiper Ct., 6728-Rachance and Phongsavath Hongmanivanh to Yanira L. Del Cid, $255,000.

Thornhill Pl. W., 371-Conrrado A. Contreras and Maria Magdalena Rodas Cuestas to Jose A. Canales, $227,000.

Wye Creek Dr., 5349-Paul R. and Eileen G. Malagari to Sergey G. and Nadya I. Tarasov, $575,000.

FREDERICK CITY-LIBERTYTOWN AREA

Berry Rose Ct., 1600, No. 1-Joshua M. and Jennifer Rice to Lewie Anderson, $170,500.

Cliffside Terr., 6234-Madeline Faunce and Brett Bartek to Danielle Dorsey, $295,000.

Fairview Ave., 104-Judith M. Martin to Joseph H. Vona and Virginia Vaughn Inman, $429,000.

Island Grove Blvd., 2526-Palat Vasudev and Nediyam V. Menon to Brian and Teresa McCarthy, $395,000.

Lamp Post Lane, 2233-Joel W. and Lori A. Gerhard to Alejandro Mercado and Zulema Velez Garcia, $350,000.

Market St. S., 431-Chanel Mandeville Gleiche and Ryan Bonheyo to Caitlin D. McGrew, $345,000.

Meadow Rd., 5939-Todd F. Shiffler to David Bechtold, $326,000.

Mohican Dr., 435-Hindira De Lima to Johnny A. Gorman and Corryn J. Bellamy, $406,000.

Newport Terr., 6152-Sarah Arrascue and Pamela Roulette to Marquis Dezohn and Holly Marie Torbert, $295,000.

Rockwell Terr., 303-Ann McGovern to Timothy and Natalie Gipson, $550,000.

Viewsite Dr., 6197-Christine N. Barnsley to Divan and Heather Van Eck, $412,000.

Third St. E., 301-Adam Emral Shaool to Alec F. and Jennifer Orudjev, $479,000.

13th St. E., 2-James A. and Sandra A. Dertzbaugh to Gillian Dell, $390,000.

FREDERICK CITY-MOUNTAINDALE AREA

Bethel Rd., 10526-NN Blessings Inc. to Scott and Lisa Wells Roark, $525,000.

Burgess Hill Way, 120, No. 100-William P. Loomis and estate of Christine S. Loomis to Dorothy Seabolt, $180,000.

Chestnut Hill Way, 108-Michae C. and Cassandra R. McDowell to John Patrick Gorres and Jessica Peck, $293,000.

Coleridge Dr., 2503, No. 3-2C-Janine L. Johnson to Jonathan Thompson and Sharon Marie Evans, $210,000.

Edgewood Church Rd., 8426-Horizon Holdings Corp. to Ashleigh Laura S. Kiggans, $274,050.

Fernwood Ct., 5500-Judith G. Pace to Seth Courtney and Melissa Suzanne Adler, $510,000.

Key Pkwy., 138-Kenneth A. Sherman to Anabella Sarceno and Clotilde Cruz, $170,000.

Livingstone Terr., 6-Scott L. Rolle to Emily Grace Willet, $214,000.

Opossumtown Pike, 8929-B. Ellen Stockman to Kenneth Wayman II and Catherine Mcauliffe, $350,000.

Sundays Lane, 6946-Choice Industries Corp. to Mark O’Connor, $285,000.

Wetherburne Way, 2263-Daniel E. and Rebecca C. Emrich to Fatmata Stephens, $253,750.

IJAMSVILLE AREA

Fairgreene Way, 5205-William A. and Laurie K. Cranmer to Thomas L. and Bevan E. Bello, $632,000.

Old National Pike, 10426-Daniel W. and Sandra L. Storm to Razvan A. Simonica, $359,900.

KNOXVILLE AREA

Jefferson Pike, 1956-Blair G. Harrington and Daphne Sigler to Lawrence S. and Megan Marie Cronkitte, $300,000.

Tritapoe Dr., 817-Jeresey D. and Echo E. Morris to Mark P. Koons and Sarah J. Tilton, $212,000.

MIDDLETOWN AREA

Coblentz Ct., 1-Lester C. and Lisa H. Caudle to Scott E. and Lisa F. Grant, $532,000.

Foxfield Pass, 101-Robert Wooddell Weaver to Ronald and Marlene Remagen, $437,000.

Myersville Rd., 8614-William H. Bohn to Craig M. and Molly Bohn, $283,500.

Wash House Cir., 9-Jarron J. and Patricia Brooks to Kenneth D. Murray, $308,000.

MONROVIA AREA

Rosswood Dr., 12170-Charles E. and Bonnie C. Shrader to Katherine and Philip G. Gandy, $464,750.

Wonder Ct., 11911-Dawn E. Walker to Carlos M. Montenegro Guevara, $388,000.

MULLINIX AREA

Halane St., 13799-Ryan Dinello Fass and Alynn A. Dinello to June S. Cayne, $415,000.

Northview Rd., 609-Ashley Miller and David A. Shelley to Tulio Perez and Fatima Gonzalez, $345,000.

Woodville Rd., 5333-Robert W. McCauley to Daryn Ryan Hedlund, $394,999.

MYERSVILLE AREA

Old Harmony Rd., 8915-Robert N. and Kathleen M. Curran to Linda A. Dillon, $395,000.

NEW MARKET-LAKE LINGANORE AREA

Country Club Rd., 11030-Hamid K. and Kathleen A. Islam to David Allen and Ashley Lynn Shelley, $519,900.

Hedgeapple Ct., 10401-Jennifer Sue and Kaleb Joseph Sharer to Daniel E. and Kathryn L. Hall, $400,000.

Nathaniel Way, 10641, No. 11-Roberta M. Campbell to Edward E. and Susan L. Brooks, $374,500.

Shavano Rd. E., 6857-Kalen Christopher and Megan Elizabeth Scott to Rebekah Porter and Robert Suvall, $469,900.

Wicomico Ct., 167-Wayne R. Crabill and Victor R. Carey to Michael G. Rohm, $270,000.

POINT OF ROCKS AREA

Boatmans Cir., 3903-David S. Harrell and Nancy Boccia Harrell to Barton W. and Koni Drummond, $390,000.

THURMONT AREA

Colonial Ave., 6902-Frank Eric and Theresa M. Dardanell to Christopher L. Kline, $300,000.

Mountaindale Rd., 6712-Michael Leibfreid to Britton and Julia Olson, $254,382.

Stull Dr., 4-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Kellen and Sarah Myers, $194,000.

URBANA AREA

Araby Church Rd., 4103-James Schwartzbeck Jr. to Jose Manuel Alarcon Lopez and Wilber A. Vasquez Guevara, $350,000.

Bealls Farm Rd., 9241-Monocacy Land Co. to Anna M. and Joseph M. Angleberger, $518,244.

Charterhouse Rd., 9114-Jeannine L. and Ruth A. Bearce to Alphonso J. Post II, $685,000.

Holborn Pl., 3682-Garrett H. Forest to Jennifer Lyn Guida and Alfonso A. Alfini, $286,000.

Mains Lane, 5802-Laura C. Lopez and Laura C. Kemp to Elmer A. and Dolores O. Perez, $355,000.

Singleton Terr., 3625-Susan Kathleen Smith and Susan Kathleen Shoemaker to Danielle Maroe Collard, $354,900.

Urbana Pike, 3480-Eric Peter and Marilian D. Datoc to Sukhyun Baik and Constance Hyojin Cho, $439,000.

WALKERSVILLE AREA

Diamond Dr., 244-Patricia A. Sager to Christopher Michael and Danielle Hans, $319,900.

Grossnickle Ct., 8404-David M. Cole and estate of Irene E. Cole to David and Candice Cole, $140,000.