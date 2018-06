Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Rutgers St., 500 block, 3:44 p.m. May 29. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Great Falls Rd., 600 block, 9:06 p.m. June 4. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashley Manor Dr., 200 block, 3:03 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beall Ave., unit block, 8:16 a.m. June 2. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:05 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Burgundy Dr., 500 block, 2:44 p.m. June 3. Larceny.

Centurion Way, 11700 block, 9:36 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16100 block, 1:05 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Crawford Dr., 1700 block, 9:23 a.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15200 block, 8:53 a.m. June 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 4:50 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Glen Rd., 11500 block, 4:25 p.m. May 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Highland Ave., 200 block, 9:54 a.m. June 1. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 6:11 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 4:13 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 800 block, 12:40 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Ivy League Lane, 700 block, 9:47 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1600 block, 8:36 p.m. June 2. Larceny.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 3:34 a.m. June 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Panorama Dr., 7200 block, 1:11 p.m. June 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pasture Side Pl., 100 block, 12:11 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pasture Side Way, 100 block, 8:40 a.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 2:19 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 5:47 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 4:47 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 12:10 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 6:51 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 11:56 p.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 11:34 a.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 4:12 p.m. May 31. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 6:05 p.m. June 1. Purse-snatching.

Upper Rock Cir., unit block, 5:11 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington St. S., unit block, 7:57 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dawson Ave., unit block, 6:16 p.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Higgins Pl., 1100 block, 4:15 p.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

King Farm Blvd., 100 block, 9:40 a.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alloway Dr., 10600 block, 5:50 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 2:12 p.m. May 28. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 6:17 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Camrose Terr., 6400 block, 1:49 p.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Chapman Ave., 11900 block, 9:41 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Clara Barton Pkwy. W., 8800 block, 7:15 p.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 10:55 a.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Cumberland Ave., 4500 block, 1:35 p.m. May 31. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:45 p.m. May 27. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:20 p.m. May 27. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:05 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:04 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:47 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:32 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Falstone Ave., 4700 block, 8:35 a.m. May 24. Larceny.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 7:58 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Greenvale Pkwy. W., 7000 block, 2:32 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampton Mill Terr., 10800 block, 10:10 a.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Iron Gate Rd., 10200 block, 4:18 p.m. June 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kingswood Ct., 5700 block, 12:10 a.m. June 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lowell St., 8700 block, 12:21 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lynwood Pl., 8500 block, 4:14 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Malden Dr., 5000 block, 9:19 a.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Martingale Ct., 10900 block, 11:14 a.m. May 29. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8600 block, 11:36 a.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 1:07 a.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 3:15 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 3:51 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5100 block, 2:33 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5100 block, 5:50 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 1:12 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 6:06 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 7:58 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11800 block, 7:11 a.m. May 30. Larceny.

Tarrytown Rd., 7500 block, 7:13 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 1:47 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Virgilia St., 3900 block, 1:51 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 6400 block, 7:57 a.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Winnepeg Rd., 6500 block, 8:27 a.m. May 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 5:27 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 8:57 a.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:44 p.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Cresthaven Dr., 1200 block, 10:57 a.m. May 31. Aggravated assault.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:50 p.m. June 4. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 5:19 a.m. May 31. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bristol Ave., 9600 block, 8:39 a.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broadbirch Dr., 2300 block, 9:09 a.m. May 20. Shoplifting.

Burtonsville Dr., 15500 block, 8:26 p.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Calverton Blvd., 3000 block, 7:54 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:04 a.m. May 24. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 11:07 a.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 5:19 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8500 block, 8:13 a.m. May 27. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:52 p.m. May 25. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:27 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:53 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 11:54 a.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 2:58 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 1:44 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Columbia Blvd., 9300 block, 8:42 a.m. June 1. Larceny.

Copland Ct., 13200 block, 8:16 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falconwood Pl., 4200 block, 11:12 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

February Cir., 11500 block, 7:08 p.m. June 2. Larceny.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 1:55 a.m. June 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 11:37 p.m. May 27. Purse-snatching.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 5:46 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 10:36 a.m. May 31. Larceny.

Hamilton Ave., 300 block, 9:55 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampton Point Dr., 3300 block, 3:49 p.m. June 1. Larceny.

Harvey Rd., 9300 block, 10:21 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Highland Dr., 1200 block, 9:53 a.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mansion Dr. S., 1000 block, 8:41 a.m. May 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Meadowhill Rd., 10600 block, 4:54 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Melbourne Ave. E., 400 block, 6:19 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mintwood St., 9300 block, 3:55 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 11:53 a.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 6:16 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:14 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:45 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 10:41 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 8:08 a.m. May 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Red Oak Dr., 1500 block, 9:50 a.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 10:27 p.m. May 27. Theft from building.

Robey Terr., 3400 block, 4:55 p.m. June 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Seminary Rd., 2400 block, 8:03 a.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stepping Stone Way, 14400 block, 6:45 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stoneyhill Ct., 10600 block, 8:11 a.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 4:52 p.m. May 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

West Hwy. E., 1400 block, 9:24 a.m. May 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 8:11 a.m. May 31. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gateshead Manor Way, 3400 block, 10:52 a.m. May 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hampton Point Dr., 3300 block, 12:45 p.m. May 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lansdowne Way, 1800 block, 9:34 a.m. June 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 1:44 a.m. May 26. Aggravated assault.

College View Dr., 11800 block, 6:58 a.m. May 26. Aggravated assault.

Ennalls Ave., 2500 block, 3:14 a.m. May 27. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 12:46 a.m. June 2. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:25 a.m. June 3. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Cleese Ct., 14900 block, 7:52 p.m. May 29. Robbery reported.

Peppertree Lane, 3900 block, 9:03 p.m. May 30. Robbery reported.

Wheaton Hills Dr., 11400 block, 4:24 p.m. May 30. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Everton St., 3500 block, 10:01 a.m. May 25. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Argyle Club Rd., 14600 block, 7:23 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 12:27 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4500 block, 6:20 p.m. May 25. Larceny.

Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 10:53 a.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 2:52 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Blueridge Ave., 2300 block, 10 a.m. May 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Briars Rd., 4200 block, 6:51 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carona Dr., 14600 block, 7:11 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13500 block, 6:29 p.m. May 21. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 8:53 a.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Cypress Bay Lane, 16600 block, 11:38 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Drayton Ave., 14200 block, 11:48 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eisner St., 400 block, 11 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 7:55 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 8:24 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 7:23 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Holdridge Rd., 12800 block, 4:49 p.m. June 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

International Dr., 3800 block, 4:20 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Ivydale St., 2800 block, 1:37 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Janet Rd., 3400 block, 9:21 p.m. May 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jaystone Ct., unit block, 8:46 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jaystone Dr., 14500 block, 3:41 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jaystone Dr., 14500 block, 9:43 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lamberton Dr., 1300 block, 5:02 a.m. May 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lindsey Lane, 14800 block, 10:34 p.m. June 3. Larceny.

Mills Ave., 13600 block, 7:53 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 9:41 a.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Olney Mill Rd., 18700 block, 6:34 a.m. May 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Olympic St., 3500 block, 7:02 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2500 block, 2:49 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 6:09 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:42 p.m. May 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:21 p.m. May 24. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:22 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:53 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:18 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:56 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:24 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:41 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Viburnum Way, 18500 block, 6:14 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 12:38 p.m. May 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ROBBERY

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:01 p.m. June 3. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Accent Way, 13400 block, 4:37 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ambassador Terr., 20400 block, 3:18 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arora Hills Dr., 23300 block, 6:48 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Bayberry Dr., 13300 block, 9:24 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Black Kettle Ct., unit block, 8:05 a.m. May 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brundidge Terr., 11500 block, 7:08 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 4:54 p.m. June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 20000 block, 4:17 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Cherry Bend Dr., 19100 block, 9:02 a.m. May 31. Larceny.

Cherry Bend Terr., 13100 block, 8:53 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 8:18 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:53 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Climbing Ivy Dr., 12800 block, 9:31 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coltrane Dr., 25500 block, 2:06 p.m. June 3. Larceny.

Deerwater Dr., 13500 block, 8:37 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6 p.m. May 27. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:51 a.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:38 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:51 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:54 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:01 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:24 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 5:17 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting.

Godwit St., 13900 block, 10:48 a.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Lullaby Rd., 13800 block, 3:14 p.m. May 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Metz Dr., 18100 block, 10:02 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Neerwinder St., 20500 block, 10:01 a.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Observation Dr., 19800 block, 7:10 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pickering Dr., 13100 block, 4:16 p.m. June 3. Theft from building.

Red Robin Terr., 18900 block, 1:22 p.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridge Rd., 26000 block, 7:36 a.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Ridge Rd., 26000 block, 10:43 a.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Ridge Rd., 26000 block, 3:51 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Ridge Rd., 26500 block, 6:24 p.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shore Harbour Dr., 20400 block, 3:28 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sunbright Lane, 20400 block, 5:12 p.m. May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trailside Way, 13000 block, 7:36 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Welsh Rd., 24500 block, 11:22 a.m. June 5. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brundidge Terr., 11400 block, 1:24 p.m. June 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Staleybridge Rd., 19000 block, 3:40 p.m. June 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Blue Silk Lane, 400 block, 11:14 a.m. June 4. Aggravated assault.

Broschart Rd., 14900 block, 9:17 a.m. June 4. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 12:26 a.m. May 30. Aggravated assault.

Summit Ave. N., 300 block, 3:56 p.m. May 29. Aggravated assault.

Travis View Ct., 1300 block, 5:10 p.m. June 2. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airpark Rd., 7900 block, 8:23 a.m. June 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Badenloch Way, 7900 block, 2:50 p.m. June 2. Purse-snatching.

Crested Iris Dr., 10200 block, 9:34 a.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 2:38 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Diamond Cove Terr., 15300 block, 10:29 a.m. June 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Epsilon Dr., 7800 block, 4:38 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 12:37 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 9:46 a.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Girard St., 400 block, 10:06 p.m. May 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hoffstead Lane, 20000 block, 7:29 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Key West Ave., 9400 block, 8:45 a.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Marathon Cir., 15600 block, 5:50 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marquis Dr., unit block, 8:28 a.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Michele Ct., unit block, 9 a.m. June 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Millcrest Terr., 7200 block, 6:47 a.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Miracle Dr., 20800 block, 4:20 p.m. May 31. Theft from building.

Park Ave., 200 block, 1:39 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Pier Point Pl., 18700 block, 8:51 p.m. May 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 12:07 a.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 400 block, 9:52 a.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:16 p.m. May 30. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:48 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:08 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:36 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Summit Ave. S., unit block, 5:56 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9700 block, 4:45 p.m. May 30. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 9:11 p.m. May 22. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 6:44 p.m. May 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Earhart Ct., 18900 block, 2:28 p.m. June 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 10:17 p.m. May 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Tulip Dr., 100 block, 7:36 a.m. June 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 3:03 a.m. June 1. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 9:29 a.m. May 27. Arson reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 2:06 p.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Houston Ave., 700 block, 5:11 p.m. May 29. Larceny.

Kirklynn Ave., 1100 block, 7:31 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 4:33 p.m. May 30. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6500 block, 10:36 a.m. June 1. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 8:43 p.m. May 29. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Larch Ave., 900 block, 11:32 a.m. May 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.