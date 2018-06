Montgomery County

ASSAULTS

Twinbrook Pkwy., 13200 block, 1:38 a.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Monroe St., 700 block, 10:59 a.m. June 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 400 block, 12:50 p.m. June 6. Theft from building.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:51 p.m. May 18. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 6:27 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 10:16 a.m. June 6. Theft from building.

Douglass Ave., 700 block, 8:25 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elmcroft Blvd., 700 block, 6:48 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Farm Haven Dr., 900 block, 5:11 a.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 16200 block, 4:32 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 7:59 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Glen Mill Rd., 12700 block, 5:14 p.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 9:57 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ivy League Lane, 800 block, 5:08 a.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Le Havre Dr., 11600 block, 5:36 p.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 1:27 p.m. June 9. Theft from building.

Misty Knoll Dr., 300 block, 11:34 p.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Monroe St., 700 block, 3:37 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Outpost Dr., 11000 block, 7:07 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Pleasant Dr., 800 block, 1:12 a.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Pure Spring Crescent, 300 block, 5:52 a.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Rd., 15000 block, 8:11 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Redland Blvd., 200 block, 7:33 a.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 7:51 p.m. June 9. Purse-snatching.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 4:25 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:25 p.m. June 5. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 5:01 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Rolling Rd., 12500 block, 11:59 a.m. June 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rollins Ave., 200 block, 8:50 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 4:27 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Watkins Cir., 300 block, 7:21 a.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whites Ferry Rd., 24800 block, 2:56 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wilkins Ave., 12300 block, 10:49 a.m. June 8. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Somerville Dr., 15900 block, 3:44 p.m. June 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

ASSAULTS

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:48 p.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 7:24 p.m. June 8. Aggravated assault.

Ross Rd., 2400 block, 10:01 p.m. June 11. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aberdeen Rd., 8000 block, 1:28 p.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 12:01 p.m. June 7. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:03 p.m. June 6. Theft from building.

Bradmoor Dr., 8900 block, 8:20 p.m. June 1. Theft from building.

Deep Creek Ct., 7000 block, 10:24 a.m. June 7. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 6700 block, 12:56 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:39 p.m. May 15. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:21 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:53 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:06 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:30 p.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:11 p.m. June 7. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:39 a.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 3:15 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grey Hollow Ct., 11900 block, 12:48 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 4:50 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grosvenor Pl., 10400 block, 9:30 p.m. June 10. Larceny.

Hempstead Ave., 8900 block, 7:37 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Honeywell Lane, 7200 block, 4:42 p.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Knollwood Rd., 5600 block, noon June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 10:54 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leland St., 3500 block, 9:09 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marinelli Rd., 5700 block, 3:55 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mayberry Ct., 8800 block, 10:54 a.m. June 5. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 12:50 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5200 block, 9:14 a.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7500 block, 10:33 a.m. June 8. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 3:35 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 4:25 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Park Pl., 5000 block, 3:43 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Persimmon Tree Lane, 7400 block, 9:38 a.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Persimmon Tree Rd., 6800 block, 8:12 p.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Saul Rd., 3300 block, 4:58 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Shagbark Ct., unit block, 3:36 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shagbark Dr., 11900 block, 10:11 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shagbark Dr., 11900 block, 10:19 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Paul St., 10500 block, 6:27 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Paul St., 10700 block, 10:06 a.m. June 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stanford St., 4300 block, 6:47 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stonehenge Pl., 6100 block, 11:44 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Surrey St., 5400 block, 3:49 p.m. June 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tanglewood Dr., 5800 block, 7:33 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 12:21 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Uppingham St., 5500 block, 8:57 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vernon Pl., 5600 block, 10:04 a.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Warwick Pl., 5500 block, 2:41 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 12:59 p.m. June 5. Larceny.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 2:30 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Windsor Pl., 3500 block, 7:24 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 3:32 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7000 block, 1:54 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 11:51 a.m. May 24. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 8300 block, 9:55 a.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Wyaconda Rd., 4900 block, 9:23 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Old Georgetown Rd., 7800 block, 1:42 p.m. June 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

ASSAULTS

Eton Rd., 9000 block, 12:52 a.m. June 7. Aggravated assault.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4300 block, 12:21 p.m. June 8. Aggravated assault.

Sir Thomas Dr., 3300 block, 12:49 a.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Worth Ave., 9400 block, 9:07 p.m. June 8. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 1:17 a.m. June 9. Weapon law violations.

Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 8:35 a.m. June 7. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Biltmore Dr., 9300 block, 7:05 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 800 block, 4:58 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 10:11 a.m. June 5. Purse-snatching.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 9:18 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Clifftondale Dr., 12100 block, 6:38 p.m. June 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:03 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:56 p.m. June 11. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 4:20 p.m. May 31. Larceny.

Crestridge Dr., 1400 block, 7:37 a.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Devon Ct., 100 block, 12:22 p.m. May 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 8:26 a.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Easley St., 700 block, 9:32 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eldrid Dr., 600 block, 4:38 p.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 7:26 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 12:28 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 10:37 p.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 8:04 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 3:57 p.m. June 9. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:39 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:23 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 10:21 p.m. June 7. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:23 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11900 block, 2:38 p.m. June 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Valley Rd., unit block, 7:51 p.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 12:48 p.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 5:12 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Schubert Dr., 2800 block, 3:45 a.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Seminole St., 9500 block, 8:05 a.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 11:43 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 9:35 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 12:26 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Wire Ave., 9100 block, 9:07 a.m. June 4. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3300 block, 5:34 p.m. June 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 11:10 a.m. June 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

February Cir., 11500 block, 8:22 p.m. June 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Glenville Rd., 8800 block, 7:46 p.m. June 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

ASSAULTS

Castle Cliff Pl., 1400 block, 12:47 a.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

Manorfield Rd., 5300 block, 2:59 p.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

Munson St., 2800 block, 10:27 p.m. June 9. Aggravated assault.

Parkvale Rd., 14400 block, 2:31 p.m. June 10. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Brooke Meadow Lane, 3900 block, 2:12 p.m. June 11. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 12200 block, 9:04 p.m. June 5. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 2:15 p.m. June 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alberti Dr., 1900 block, 6:07 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aquarius Ave., 2800 block, 6:44 p.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Arcola Ave., 1100 block, 2:22 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 8:11 p.m. June 1. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 6:16 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Astoria Rd., 3600 block, 11:35 a.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 11:21 a.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 11:03 a.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3600 block, 9:19 p.m. June 11. Larceny.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 4:46 p.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 6:06 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Bryants Nursery Rd., 600 block, 12:49 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Chesterfield Rd., 14100 block, 12:38 p.m. June 9. Theft from building.

Coronada Pl., 11900 block, 7:40 p.m. June 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ednor Rd., 100 block, 9:15 a.m. June 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Emerson Dr., 17200 block, 10:54 a.m. June 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Emory Lane, 16000 block, 1:30 a.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 3:36 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 8:10 a.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 18000 block, 6:13 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hargo St., 3500 block, 7:42 a.m. May 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hewitt Ave., 3000 block, 12:52 p.m. June 5. Larceny.

Hewitt Ave., 3300 block, 11:56 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

McMahon Rd., 3300 block, 5:29 p.m. June 4. Larceny.

Natick Ct., 300 block, 9:51 p.m. June 2. Larceny.

Oak Hill Rd., 16800 block, 9:53 a.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 2200 block, 1:16 p.m. June 9. Embezzlement.

Republic Rd., 1700 block, 5:58 p.m. June 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sweetbirch Dr., 4900 block, 8:39 p.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:57 a.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:42 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:25 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:29 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:48 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:51 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:45 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11900 block, 7:06 p.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 4:50 p.m. June 1. Larceny.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14200 block, 9:21 a.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Grandview Ave., 12100 block, 8:16 p.m. June 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11900 block, 11:10 a.m. June 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

ASSAULTS

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 12:48 p.m. June 7. Aggravated assault.

Demetrias Way, 13500 block, 9:45 a.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 1:16 p.m. June 9. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Pinnacle Dr., 12900 block, 12:04 p.m. June 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Mist Cir., 13200 block, 7:02 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bayberry Dr., 13200 block, 7:33 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Black Gold Way, 18000 block, 10:41 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Black Kettle Dr., 18500 block, 9:56 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blunt Rd., 19800 block, 3:28 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carlson Farm Ct., 17500 block, 7:33 a.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 4:22 p.m. June 6. Theft from building.

Century Blvd., 20100 block, 9:06 a.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Century Blvd., 20100 block, 1:37 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Square Rd., 13000 block, 8:11 p.m. June 5. Stolen property.

Country Ridge Dr., 13200 block, 8:30 a.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Country Ridge Dr., 13200 block, 7:26 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Country Ridge Dr., 13300 block, 6:56 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 1:01 p.m. May 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dark Star Way, 18200 block, 9:20 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dunstable Cir., 20000 block, 3:23 p.m. June 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fountain Dr., 12200 block, 1:41 p.m. June 5. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:33 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:32 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:03 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:41 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:27 a.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:54 a.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Gate Dancer Lane, 14300 block, 6:34 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gate Dancer Lane, 14300 block, 7:04 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:02 p.m. June 7. Shoplifting.

Griffith Rd., 5300 block, 3:23 p.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 10:29 a.m. June 9. Larceny.

Island View Cir., 12100 block, 6:26 p.m. June 9. Larceny.

Kingshill Rd., 18400 block, 9:52 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lark Song Dr., 13700 block, 2:58 p.m. June 5. Larceny.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 8:11 p.m. June 3. Shoplifting.

Metz Dr., 18100 block, 7:51 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Metz Dr., 18300 block, 9:31 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Observation Dr., 19800 block, 10:31 a.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Perrone Dr., 18900 block, 4:17 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pinnacle Dr., 12900 block, 1:19 p.m. June 4. Theft from building.

Red Robin Terr., 19000 block, 11:20 a.m. June 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Red Rocks Dr., 17900 block, 1:35 a.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shore Harbour Dr., 20400 block, 7:08 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Summersong Lane, 20400 block, 8:58 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swiss Ct., unit block, 9:26 a.m. June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thorn Grove Pl., 12200 block, 7:06 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trimfield Lane, 13200 block, 8:24 a.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Twilight Ct., 13100 block, 4:22 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wanegarden Ct., 20000 block, 7:24 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wanegarden Ct., 20000 block, 6:03 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wanegarden Ct., 20000 block, 5:07 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waters Point Lane, 20400 block, 8:19 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waters Row Terr., 20300 block, 4:11 p.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wild Cherry Lane, 19900 block, 8:01 a.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wild Cherry Lane, 19900 block, 3:15 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wild Cherry Lane, 19900 block, 10:39 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wild Cherry Lane, 19900 block, 7:40 a.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wild Cherry Lane, 19900 block, 1:57 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wild Cherry Lane, 19900 block, 2:23 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Country Ridge Dr., 13100 block, 1:56 p.m. June 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Neerwinder Ct., unit block, 5:46 a.m. June 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Waters Rd., 19500 block, 11:46 a.m. June 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

ASSAULTS

Rickenbacker Dr., 7600 block, 11:21 a.m. June 8. Aggravated assault.

West Side Dr., 800 block, 10:38 a.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Key West Ave., 9900 block, 9:26 p.m. June 6. Robbery reported.

Mooney Dr., 18600 block, 7 a.m. June 10. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 3:48 a.m. June 6. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayshore Ct., unit block, 7:58 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beacon Hill Way, unit block, 10:32 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bureau Dr., unit block, 4:39 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Flagler Dr., 800 block, 9:08 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 10:06 a.m. June 8. Theft from building.

Hoffstead Lane, 20000 block, 10:20 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Knoll Mist Lane, 1100 block, 6:06 p.m. May 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lakeforest Blvd., 100 block, 9:46 a.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Market St., unit block, 11:56 a.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 12:59 a.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 1:36 a.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:47 p.m. May 25. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:30 p.m. June 6. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

County Ct., unit block, 9:05 a.m. June 9. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hadley Farms Dr., 7400 block, 10:18 a.m. June 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Metropolitan Grove Rd., unit block, 3:53 p.m. June 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eastridge Ave., 8300 block, 4:14 p.m. May 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson Ave., unit block, 2:28 p.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7600 block, 12:29 a.m. June 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mississippi Ave., 400 block, 3:36 p.m. June 3. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 1:58 a.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 12:25 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 4:48 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 8:10 p.m. June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 10:59 a.m. June 11. Larceny.

Poplar Ave., 7000 block, 7:12 a.m. May 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 12:58 p.m. May 17. Shoplifting.

Woodland Ave., 6800 block, 9:45 a.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodland Ave., 7000 block, noon June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.