Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Cove Lane, 14000 block, 12:40 p.m. June 14. Simple assault.

Farragut Ave., 1600 block, 4:54 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 12:56 a.m. June 16. Aggravated assault.

Higgins Pl., 1100 block, 1:42 a.m. June 12. Aggravated assault.

Indianola Dr., 15600 block, 12:38 p.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 11:32 p.m. June 13. Aggravated assault.

Montgomery Ave. W., Unit block, 7:46 p.m. June 14. Simple assault.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 6:27 p.m. June 11. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dairyfield Ct., Unit block, 7:58 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Falls Rd., 12300 block, 9:02 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 10:25 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Great Falls Rd., 600 block, 11:13 a.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 900 block, 3:40 p.m. June 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 3:34 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 9:23 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 7:39 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 11:37 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Mount Prospect Dr., 13600 block, 1:42 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Dover Rd., 14900 block, 6:26 p.m. June 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Oskaloosa Terr., 7500 block, 3:36 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Piccard Dr., 1800 block, 7:20 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Potomac Tennis Lane, 10700 block, 11:41 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Reach Rd., 9400 block, 5:58 p.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 5:05 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 8:52 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Research Ct., Unit block, 9:29 p.m. June 5. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 12:16 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 3:15 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 3:29 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 8:02 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 11300 block, 6 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 2:51 p.m. June 16. Larceny.

Taft Ct., Unit block, 10:35 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 2:20 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Tuckerman Lane, 8800 block, 7:33 p.m. June 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 12900 block, 1:09 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 2200 block, 1:23 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

Washington St. N., Unit block, 9:28 a.m. June 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Charred Oak Dr., 8900 block, 1 p.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Connecticut Ave., 10600 block, 3:52 p.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Grosvenor Lane, 5700 block, 11:56 a.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Highland Ave., 4700 block, 5:12 p.m. June 18. Simple assault.

Kincaid Terr., 3900 block, 12:26 p.m. June 14. Simple assault.

Montrose Ave., 10600 block, 8:02 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Norfolk Ave., 7900 block, 1:13 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Wellington Dr., 4800 block, 2:41 p.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Westbrook Lane, 4300 block, 6:53 p.m. June 7. Aggravated assault.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 10:10 p.m. June 8. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alloway Dr., 10800 block, 10:54 a.m. June 13. Larceny.

Arroyo Dr., 11100 block, 7:54 p.m. June 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Barnum Rd., 7700 block, 8:16 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 12:46 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4900 block, 8:37 p.m. June 17. Theft from building.

Blackthorn St., 4100 block, 7:56 a.m. June 12. Larceny.

Breezewood Terr., 6800 block, 1:01 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Cheltenham Dr., 4600 block, 5:23 p.m. June 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Chestnut St., 4300 block, 2:19 p.m. June 16. Larceny.

Coakley Cir., 11800 block, 9:53 a.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 12:37 p.m. June 16. Theft from building.

Cummings Lane, 3200 block, 3:24 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:39 p.m. June 11. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:27 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting.

Eames Way, 6600 block, 3:40 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

Executive Blvd., 6300 block, 9:26 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Falls Rd., 9600 block, 9:35 a.m. June 18. Larceny.

Georgia St., 7000 block, 10:17 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenway Dr., 3300 block, 9:02 a.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenway Dr., 3300 block, 7:33 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampden Lane, 4900 block, 5:33 p.m. June 7. Shoplifting.

Hitching Post Lane, 11600 block, 3:57 p.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hobson St., 10800 block, 2:22 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Langdrum Lane, 4600 block, 2:04 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Meadow Lane, 7400 block, 2:34 p.m. June 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rayland Dr., 5200 block, 11:38 p.m. June 17. Larceny.

River Rd., 5600 block, 2:30 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 8500 block, 7:16 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11700 block, 11:02 a.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 3:41 p.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Shagbark Ct., Unit block, 3:09 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Elmo Ave., 4900 block, 4:03 p.m. June 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Swansong Way, 7100 block, 9:04 a.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swansong Way, 7200 block, 11:28 a.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3300 block, 5:31 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 6:12 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 12:45 p.m. June 16. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Inman Park Cir., 5800 block, 9:49 a.m. June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rolling Ct., 3400 block, 9:48 a.m. June 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Brunswick Ave., 10300 block, 4:26 p.m. June 18. Aggravated assault.

Castle Blvd., 14200 block, 1:27 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 10:47 a.m. June 7. Simple assault.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 10:06 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:51 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Featherwood Dr., 12300 block, 10:54 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

February Cir., 11500 block, 8:45 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 5:38 p.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Georgia Ave., 8300 block, 1:08 a.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Hampshire Green Lane, 1700 block, 11:27 p.m. June 12. Aggravated assault.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 12:53 p.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Piney Branch Rd., 8400 block, 1:53 p.m. June 14. Simple assault.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 8:59 p.m. June 13. Aggravated assault.

Ruatan St., 1000 block, 10:57 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Shaw Ave. E., 400 block, 1:11 a.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Three Oaks Dr., 9200 block, 2:14 p.m. June 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Fenton St., 8500 block, 12:33 a.m. June 18. Robbery reported.

Neely Rd., 1600 block, 11:06 p.m. June 13. Robbery reported.

Oursler Rd., 16000 block, 1:38 a.m. June 16. Robbery reported.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 9:30 p.m. June 12. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barron St., 8700 block, 2:14 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bayfield St., 700 block, 4:33 a.m. June 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blair Rd., 7500 block, 8:09 a.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookville Rd., 9100 block, 2:58 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Carriage House Terr., 1600 block, 11:36 a.m. June 6. Larceny.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 8:47 a.m. June 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 5:11 p.m. June 14. Theft from building.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:06 p.m. June 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:46 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:48 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:15 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting.

Columbia Pike, 10700 block, 2:16 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Eastbourne Dr., 12600 block, 3:51 p.m. May 27. Larceny.

Featherwood Dr., 12300 block, 5 a.m. June 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 2:16 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 9400 block, 7:12 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 1:04 p.m. June 15. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 2:41 a.m. June 14. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 4:28 p.m. June 16. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 9300 block, 3:51 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting.

Golden Eagle Ct., 14500 block, 9:27 a.m. June 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Green Forest Dr., 10200 block, 10:22 p.m. June 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hinsdale Lane, 400 block, 9:36 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ithica Dr., 11800 block, 6:24 a.m. June 7. Larceny.

Langley Dr., 900 block, 11:06 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 11:41 p.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 2:14 p.m. June 2. Theft from building.

Mount Pisgah Rd., 9700 block, 6:25 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:11 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Nolcrest Dr. W., 900 block, 2:09 p.m. June 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 3:53 p.m. May 27. Shoplifting.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 6:40 a.m. May 21. Theft from building.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4400 block, 12:30 p.m. June 5. Larceny.

Silver Spring Ave., 400 block, 2:19 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 11:28 a.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 10:45 p.m. June 10. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 6:14 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Violet Pl., 800 block, 4:23 p.m. June 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

10th Ave., 8400 block, 9:50 a.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 5:19 p.m. June 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 5:47 p.m. June 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11100 block, 4:28 p.m. June 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sheffield Manor Terr., 3500 block, 10:29 a.m. June 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Hwy. E., 1500 block, 3:50 p.m. June 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Whitaker Terr., 700 block, 9:20 a.m. June 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Randolph Rd., 2300 block, 2:19 p.m. June 15. A sexual assault was reported.

ASSAULTS

Bauer Dr., 14600 block, 11:31 a.m. June 6. Simple assault.

Bel Pre Rd., 2600 block, 12:50 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 11:15 a.m. June 16. Aggravated assault.

Bel Pre Rd., 3900 block, 3:47 p.m. June 18. Simple assault.

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 1:10 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Dumbarton Dr., 13200 block, 6:55 a.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Georgian Woods Pl., 2100 block, 12:51 p.m. June 10. Simple assault.

Hatcher Pl., 11700 block, 6:17 p.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Independence St., 4300 block, 11:35 p.m. June 8. Simple assault.

International Dr., 3800 block, 5:37 p.m. June 11. Simple assault.

Kersey Rd., 1100 block, 5:56 p.m. June 14. Simple assault.

Pondside Terr., 2300 block, 12:25 p.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 4:58 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:41 p.m. June 18. Simple assault.

Whispering Pines Ct., 14100 block, 11:20 p.m. June 13. Simple assault.

WEAPON

Hewitt Ave., 3000 block, 8:30 p.m. June 14. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 8:12 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:25 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 6 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4100 block, 12:58 p.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4900 block, 12:19 p.m. June 8. Theft from building.

Baltic Ave., 5000 block, 4:04 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Bantry Way, 3400 block, 3:19 p.m. June 15. Larceny.

Beaumont Rd., 300 block, 8:57 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 6:21 p.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 4400 block, 5:39 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Carrolton Rd., 14900 block, 3:36 a.m. June 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 7:07 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:04 p.m. June 18. Theft from building.

Fairland Rd., 1200 block, 5:27 p.m. June 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Farnell Dr., 12600 block, 1:59 p.m. June 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ferrara Dr., 4300 block, 4:40 a.m. June 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 3:26 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 17800 block, 9:10 a.m. June 15. Larceny.

Grand Pre Rd., 14200 block, 6:53 p.m. June 7. Larceny.

Hickory Hill Ct., Unit block, 12:12 a.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Iris Pl., 4700 block, 6:23 a.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Layhill Rd., 12600 block, 1:04 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 2:37 p.m. June 10. Theft from building.

Manor Park Dr., 14500 block, 1:25 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Mentone Rd., 11700 block, 4:18 p.m. June 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montvale Dr., 13500 block, 6:12 a.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 12:24 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Old Baltimore Rd., 19000 block, 6:52 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Queen Mary Dr., 3400 block, 6:33 a.m. June 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Redspire Dr., 13200 block, 5:09 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Russett Rd., 5100 block, 3:15 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Schoolhouse Cir., 2900 block, 10:01 a.m. June 14. Larceny.

Tanbark Way, 19800 block, 7:31 a.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tenbrook Dr., 10600 block, 1:10 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 1:29 p.m. June 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 9:27 a.m. June 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 7:52 a.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 4:30 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:45 p.m. June 7. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:24 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:46 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:49 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:45 p.m. June 13. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:49 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:54 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:54 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:10 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Waltonshire Cir., 4800 block, 10:38 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wheaton Lane, 1500 block, 7:01 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Farmgate Lane, 100 block, 7:16 a.m. June 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hemley Lane, 10400 block, 8:08 p.m. June 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Farcroft Lane, 20500 block, 10:24 a.m. June 15. A sexual assault was reported.

ASSAULTS

Bethesda Church Rd., 9800 block, 8:28 a.m. May 17. Simple assault.

Circle Gate Dr., 19300 block, 2:26 p.m. June 10. Simple assault.

Ethel Rose Way, 12900 block, 11:45 p.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Frederick Rd., 21100 block, 9:38 a.m. June 17. Simple assault.

Grand Elm St., 12700 block, 8:21 p.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 10:35 p.m. June 13. Simple assault.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 2:02 p.m. June 13. Aggravated assault.

Little Seneca Pkwy., 11700 block, 2:24 p.m. June 11. Simple assault.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 7:14 p.m. June 13. Simple assault.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 2:15 a.m. June 16. Aggravated assault.

Mount Radnor Dr., 27500 block, 4:36 p.m. June 14. Simple assault.

Scenery Dr., 19500 block, 9:49 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Sweetgum Cir., 20000 block, 2:06 p.m. June 12. Simple assault.

Thyme Ct., 13000 block, 12:43 a.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Vaughn Landing Dr., 19700 block, 9:29 p.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Watercress Cir., 21200 block, 11:17 a.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Woodfield Rd., 25000 block, 8:40 p.m. June 18. Simple assault.

Woodfield Rd., 25300 block, 11:38 a.m. June 14. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appledowre Way, 11300 block, 2:42 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Blunt Ave., 19200 block, 9:41 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bromfield Rd., 13900 block, 8:49 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bufflehead St., 13900 block, 2:55 p.m. June 12. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 7:07 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:13 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:27 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Club Hill Dr., 20100 block, 6:27 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Coachmans Rd., 18100 block, 7:51 p.m. June 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Coltrane Dr., 25500 block, 6:13 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Country Ridge Dr., 13100 block, 7:05 a.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Country Ridge Dr., 13200 block, 8:07 p.m. June 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fairlady Way, 17800 block, 8:49 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairlady Way, 17800 block, 11:01 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Foolish Pleasure Rd., 14500 block, 10:45 a.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:35 p.m. June 10. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:59 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:32 p.m. June 16. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:43 a.m. June 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21100 block, 12:04 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Galway Bay Cir., 19600 block, 1:51 p.m. June 15. Larceny.

Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 3:40 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 9:04 p.m. June 6. Larceny.

Grotto Lane, 19100 block, 8:08 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grotto Lane, 19100 block, 5:37 p.m. June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Liberty Bell Ct., 13200 block, 9:56 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Liberty Heights Ct., Unit block, 3:19 p.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Liberty Heights Lane, 19200 block, 6:53 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Liberty Mill Rd., 19300 block, 7:19 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Limpkin Ave., 100 block, 1:32 p.m. June 8. Larceny.

Locustdale Terr., 11400 block, 7:10 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

Main St., 9800 block, 6:37 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Musser Ct., 19600 block, 1 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sceptre Ridge Terr., 11100 block, 8:18 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 3:51 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Staffordshire Pl., 13400 block, 7:30 a.m. June 13. Larceny.

Staffordshire Pl., 13400 block, 8:31 a.m. June 13. Larceny.

Station St., 13500 block, 8:22 p.m. June 13. Theft from building.

Stone Hollow Dr., 18400 block, 5:41 p.m. June 16. Theft from building.

Summit Ridge Ct., Unit block, 7:20 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thunderhead Dr., 13000 block, 7:14 p.m. June 17. Larceny.

Thunderhead Way, 20300 block, 6:49 p.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Timko Lane, 18300 block, 10:23 a.m. June 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Truffle Lane, 18100 block, 12:59 p.m. June 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Twilight Ct., 13100 block, 7:04 a.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wheatridge Dr., 18000 block, 8:04 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 8:30 p.m. June 11. Larceny.

Wisteria Dr., 13500 block, 12:30 p.m. June 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clarksburg Rd., 23300 block, 2:54 p.m. June 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Crystal View Ct., 19700 block, 3:53 p.m. June 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Summit Ridge Ct., Unit block, 6:31 p.m. June 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 5:50 a.m. June 16. A sexual assault was reported.

ASSAULTS

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 9:19 a.m. June 9. Simple assault.

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 8:53 p.m. June 11. Aggravated assault.

Hillside Lake Terr., 900 block, 12:50 a.m. June 15. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 1:08 a.m. June 12. Simple assault.

Main St., 1200 block, 12:25 p.m. June 18. Simple assault.

Nancy Pl., Unit block, 11:27 p.m. June 11. Simple assault.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 11:03 a.m. June 16. Simple assault.

Saybrooke Oaks Blvd., 600 block, 11:05 a.m. June 15. Simple assault.

Wheelwright Dr., 19800 block, 9:33 p.m. June 16. Simple assault.

ROBBERIES

Arrowhead Rd., 20100 block, 10:43 p.m. June 16. Robbery reported.

Frederick Ave. N., 100 block, 6:58 p.m. June 13. Robbery reported.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 8:25 p.m. June 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allied Pl., 400 block, 12:53 p.m. June 15. Larceny.

Bayridge Dr., 800 block, 10:27 p.m. June 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Burchap Pl., 19900 block, 12:25 p.m. June 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 1:20 p.m. June 16. Theft from building.

Darnestown Rd., 12200 block, 3:32 p.m. June 12. Shoplifting.

Darnestown Rd., 12200 block, 1:16 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 8:23 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 7:04 p.m. June 10. Shoplifting.

Glendower Rd., 18900 block, 4:13 p.m. June 15. Theft from building.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 5:36 p.m. June 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 1:37 p.m. June 14. Larceny.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 11:16 p.m. June 18. Larceny.

Perry Pkwy., 600 block, 1:04 p.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perrywinkle Lane, 200 block, 7:52 a.m. June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 7:58 a.m. June 16. Larceny.

Rickenbacker Dr., 7500 block, 8:30 a.m. June 19. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:10 p.m. June 8. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:36 p.m. June 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:13 p.m. June 15. Shoplifting.

Summit Ave. N., 400 block, 7:29 p.m. June 12. Theft from building.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 7:54 p.m. June 8. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 1:20 p.m. June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Downing St., 17100 block, 10:03 a.m. June 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Swan Stream Dr., 18200 block, 10:54 a.m. June 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Ethan Allen Ave., 700 block, 5:01 p.m. June 12. Simple assault.

Roanoke Ave., 8300 block, 5 p.m. June 16. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belford Pl., 400 block, 9 a.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cole Ave., 7800 block, 8:43 p.m. June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elm Ave., 300 block, 6:39 p.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elm Ave., 300 block, 9:08 a.m. June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ethan Allen Ave., 400 block, 7:30 p.m. June 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kennewick Ave., 8100 block, 9:52 a.m. May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 11:28 p.m. June 11. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 7:38 a.m. June 15. Larceny.

Poplar Ave., 7100 block, 7:50 a.m. June 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Roanoke Ave., 8300 block, 12:45 p.m. May 21. Larceny.

Tulip Ave., 300 block, 10:16 p.m. June 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 1:27 p.m. June 13. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 9:06 p.m. June 17. Purse-snatching.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 9:28 a.m. June 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.