Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERIES

Crabbs Branch Way, 15800 block, 5:18 p.m. July 17. Robbery reported.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 8:37 p.m. July 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Clagett Dr., 1200 block, 12:11 p.m. July 13. Theft from building.

Congressional Lane, 300 block, 7:51 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Congressional Lane, 300 block, 8:52 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cork Tree Lane, 400 block, 6:16 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Elizabeth Ave., 200 block, 10:19 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falconbridge Dr., 12500 block, 5:18 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fisher Ave., 19700 block, 1:36 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 8:04 a.m. July 22. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 8:14 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Jefferson St. E., 1600 block, 1:06 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1600 block, 6:24 p.m. July 21. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 5:24 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 9:03 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave. W., unit block, 10:04 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Peach Leaf Dr., 15400 block, 1:01 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 3:39 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1000 block, 4:02 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 3:41 p.m. July 20. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 8 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 3:47 p.m. July 16. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 3:05 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:15 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12100 block, 7:18 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Schaeffer Rd., 14900 block, 1:22 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sugarland Rd., 15600 block, 4:40 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Tuckerman Lane, 7700 block, 7:38 p.m. July 18. Theft from building.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 13200 block, 8:07 a.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Villisca Terr., 15500 block, 8:07 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 10:52 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Taft St., 1100 block, 4:27 p.m. July 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

River Rd., 7100 block, 2:19 a.m. July 18. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Democracy Blvd., 6700 block, 12:52 a.m. July 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anniston Rd., 5800 block, 4:26 p.m. July 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 12:12 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Bargate Ct., 11900 block, 8 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Barnett Rd., 7200 block, 9:21 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beech Tree Rd., 7700 block, 5:20 p.m. July 19. Larceny.

Beechwood Dr., 7000 block, 3:32 p.m. July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bradley Blvd., 5000 block, 6:04 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:24 p.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:47 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:21 p.m. July 21. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:08 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:25 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:07 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Devin Pl., 10900 block, 7:08 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elm St., 4900 block, 6:14 p.m. July 19. Larceny.

Enfield Rd., 4800 block, 9:36 a.m. July 24. Larceny.

Fairfax Rd., 6700 block, 8:40 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falstone Ave., 4700 block, 12:25 p.m. July 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Farnham Dr., 10500 block, 1:33 p.m. July 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 4:44 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 8:51 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hollins Dr., 6300 block, 12:27 p.m. July 13. Larceny.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 7300 block, 1:05 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Macon Rd., 5100 block, 4:36 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marinelli Rd., 5700 block, 8:49 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 9400 block, 9:12 p.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 10:10 a.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 5:38 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 5:31 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11800 block, 10:10 a.m. July 18. Larceny.

Pooks Hill Rd., 5200 block, 9:12 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Randolph Rd., 5200 block, 4:07 p.m. July 22. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 4:02 a.m. July 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 5:27 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11600 block, 6:42 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Sherrill Ave., 5300 block, 5:27 p.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spruell Dr., 3900 block, 1:11 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 9:13 a.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Westlake Dr., 10200 block, 4:42 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Willard Ave., 4400 block, 9:41 p.m. July 15. Larceny.

Willard Ave., 4400 block, 3:12 p.m. July 23. Theft from building.

Willard Ave., 5300 block, 6:10 p.m. July 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 3:27 p.m. July 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 8:03 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7100 block, 10:55 a.m. July 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Cir., unit block, 4:41 p.m. July 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Cir., unit block, 8:50 a.m. July 23. Larceny.

Woodbine St., 3200 block, 9:33 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 10:07 p.m. July 17. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brook Lane N., 8300 block, 11:36 p.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Galsworthy Pl., 10100 block, 8:06 a.m. July 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11600 block, 6:06 p.m. July 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 5:41 p.m. July 17. Aggravated assault.

Mozart Dr., 2800 block, 7:54 p.m. July 23. Aggravated assault.

Old Columbia Pike, 13800 block, 6:35 p.m. July 20. Aggravated assault.

University Blvd. E., 600 block, 11:55 p.m. July 19. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Hildarose Dr., 2100 block, 2 a.m. July 17. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

New Hampshire Ave., 10000 block, 9:02 a.m. July 19. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Dr., 12900 block, 10:55 a.m. July 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Barron St., 8300 block, 12:05 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bruce Dr., 9500 block, 8:17 p.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 8:39 p.m. July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 1:13 p.m. July 23. Theft from building.

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 6:12 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 12:02 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 11:51 a.m. July 14. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 8:27 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:05 p.m. July 9. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 8:39 p.m. July 12. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 4:51 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:17 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 1:22 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 8:58 a.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Colgate Way, 13700 block, 11:13 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deer Ridge Dr., 2600 block, 9:17 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 12:43 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 7900 block, 7:31 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Ct., 8900 block, 1:39 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eton Rd., 9000 block, 8:37 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eton Rd., 9100 block, 9:51 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 8:40 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 1:23 a.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hartford Ave., 8400 block, 4:06 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11300 block, 9:13 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Mozart Dr., 3000 block, 8:18 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 4:42 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 9:14 a.m. July 9. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 6:34 a.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:25 p.m. July 5. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:23 a.m. July 21. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:44 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 12300 block, 4:05 p.m. July 22. Larceny.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 9:42 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Providence Ave., 9100 block, 8:27 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Richmond Ave., 700 block, 11:16 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4100 block, 9:27 a.m. July 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Staley Manor Dr., 1800 block, 3:24 a.m. July 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Summerwood Dr., 12500 block, 8:59 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sutherland Rd., 9600 block, 3:05 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 11:15 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Thayer Ave., 800 block, 6:28 p.m. July 20. Theft from building.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 6:31 p.m. July 13. Shoplifting.

Three Oaks Dr., 9200 block, 9:28 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Treetop Lane, 2000 block, 8:46 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., unit block, 2:23 p.m. July 23. Theft from building.

Walden Rd., 8900 block, 9:04 a.m. July 15. Larceny.

Walden Rd., 8900 block, noon July 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 3:44 a.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 8:52 p.m. July 20. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 2:26 p.m. July 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 12:51 p.m. July 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 7:30 p.m. July 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 12:29 p.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 7:48 p.m. July 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 7:23 a.m. July 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Holdridge Rd., 12800 block, 7:31 p.m. July 17. Aggravated assault.

Pear Tree Ct., 3600 block, 12:43 a.m. July 13. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:23 p.m. July 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amberleigh Dr., 200 block, 8:45 p.m. July 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 5:01 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 7:50 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethpage Lane, 14000 block, 3:57 p.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cavendish Dr., 1400 block, 8:09 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherokee Lane, 17500 block, 8:47 a.m. July 21. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 9:32 a.m. July 22. Theft from building.

Coronada Pl., 11900 block, 6:19 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cutstone Way, 14500 block, 10:20 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dewey Rd., 12000 block, 8 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Evans Pkwy., 1900 block, 8:04 p.m. July 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:03 p.m. July 18. Embezzlement.

Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 7:22 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Gleason St., 1500 block, 11:56 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenhaven Dr., 10700 block, 4:49 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Good Hope Dr., 1100 block, 10:59 p.m. July 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grandin Rd., 10500 block, 2:01 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Henderson Ave., 2700 block, 9:25 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kerwin Rd., 700 block, 11:04 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kimblewick Dr., 500 block, 5:13 p.m. July 19. Larceny.

Ladd St., 1700 block, 10:49 p.m. July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lemontree Lane, 1500 block, 9:26 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lester St., 10600 block, 11:32 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norbeck Rd., 4300 block, 3:24 p.m. July 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 4:16 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Valleywood Dr., 12500 block, 10:52 p.m. July 11. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:52 a.m. July 18. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:41 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:42 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:08 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:26 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:58 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:43 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:58 p.m. July 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:37 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:15 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:39 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

Weisman Rd., 2900 block, 3:20 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 7:03 a.m. July 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hazelmoor Ct., 14800 block, 10:40 a.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

WEAPON

Richter Farm Rd., 13500 block, 8:56 a.m. July 23. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 3:32 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Bay Leaf Way, 18600 block, 6:08 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brittania Cir., 12100 block, 7:41 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Burdette Forest Rd., 23900 block, 9:56 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 4:21 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:01 p.m. July 11. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:25 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Club Plaza Dr., 18700 block, 10:12 a.m. July 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Copper Ridge Rd., 13300 block, 9:31 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 10:32 a.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 12:13 p.m. July 15. Stolen property.

Dutrow Ct., unit block, 7:47 p.m. July 22. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 19600 block, 8:33 a.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:42 p.m. July 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:55 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:19 p.m. July 16. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:16 p.m. July 17. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:33 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:59 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 21100 block, 3:02 a.m. July 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kingsview Village Ave., 13400 block, 5:07 a.m. July 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 3:58 p.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Little Fox Lane, 11200 block, 5:27 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Main St., 9800 block, 8:54 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pecan Grove Lane, 24000 block, 3:06 p.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridge Rd., 23400 block, 8:17 p.m. July 19. Larceny.

Rosewood Manor Lane, 7300 block, 10:37 p.m. July 18. Larceny.

Showbarn Cir., 24700 block, 9:24 p.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweet Cherry Lane, 24800 block, 7:32 p.m. July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sweet Shrub Dr., 22700 block, 10:19 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Waters Rd., 19500 block, 5:14 p.m. July 19. Theft from building.

Woodfield Rd., 25700 block, 9:54 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Wyman Way, 19900 block, 3:17 a.m. July 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 12:09 a.m. July 23. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Topfield Dr., 17700 block, 11:23 p.m. July 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beckwith St., 100 block, 8:22 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beckwith St., 100 block, 8:35 a.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Beechcraft Ave., 7800 block, 1:30 p.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brassie Pl., 19400 block, 9:42 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 9:25 a.m. July 21. Larceny.

Copps Hill Pl., 18100 block, 8:46 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. E., 700 block, 7:58 a.m. July 19. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 12:06 a.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 10:05 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 10:25 a.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Greenside Terr., 19700 block, 7:42 p.m. July 21. Theft from building.

Kent Oaks Way, 100 block, 7:57 a.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 11:12 a.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

Kilrush Ct., 18100 block, 10:07 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Knoll Mist Lane, 1200 block, 1:28 p.m. July 16. Theft from building.

Lea Pond Pl., 20200 block, 1:03 p.m. July 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leafcup Ct., 100 block, 7:10 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Main St., 400 block, 4:14 p.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 2:04 p.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muddy Branch Rd., 300 block, 11:32 a.m. July 18. Shoplifting.

Oakton Rd., 100 block, 4:59 a.m. July 15. Theft from building.

Quail Valley Blvd., 18700 block, 9:57 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 8:54 p.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 8:36 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Raven Ave., 500 block, 10:32 a.m. July 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:51 p.m. July 14. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:29 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:57 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:12 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Siesta Key Way, 15200 block, 3 a.m. July 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sterling Terr., 10100 block, 8:59 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 8:51 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whetstone Glen St., 500 block, 9:31 a.m. July 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodfield Rd., 18400 block, 11:38 a.m. July 22. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clifftop Dr., 700 block, 1:49 p.m. July 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Cross Country Ct., unit block, 9:46 p.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Railroad St., 17000 block, 10:48 a.m. July 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULT

Flower Ave., 8300 block, 7:53 p.m. July 19. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 1:22 p.m. July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6500 block, 3:17 p.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.