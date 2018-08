Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Washington St. N., 200 block, 4:38 p.m. July 25. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Wade Ave., 800 block, 8:17 p.m. July 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ambiance Ct., unit block, 8:48 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ardennes Ave., 13200 block, 3:45 p.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blandford St., 200 block, 3:22 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:47 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Broadwood Dr., 1400 block, 4:36 p.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cobb Ave., 17600 block, 4:46 p.m. July 27. Larceny.

Congressional Lane, 400 block, 10:47 a.m. July 26. Larceny.

Fisher Ave., 19700 block, 1:52 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 6:04 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 7:57 a.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Grandin Ave., 400 block, 8:12 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 6:23 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 5:57 p.m. July 23. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 2:22 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 3:04 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 5:56 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 4:58 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Keeneland Cir., 14800 block, 10:21 a.m. July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mary Cassatt Dr., 7800 block, 10:56 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 12:21 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Oakglen Dr., 5100 block, 8:20 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Owens Glen Terr., 15500 block, 7:48 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Peach Leaf Dr., 15400 block, 9:56 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Peach Leaf Lane, 15500 block, 3:38 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 3:31 p.m. July 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 12:52 p.m. July 31. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 4:33 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 12:08 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1900 block, 8:46 a.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 5:15 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:11 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12100 block, 4:46 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Stonebarn Lane, 13500 block, 4:40 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Travilah Rd., 13700 block, 8:19 a.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., unit block, 12:41 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Upper Rock Cir., unit block, 7:37 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Willard Rd. W., 17500 block, 12:27 p.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Westbrook Lane, 4300 block, 8:01 p.m. July 23. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradley Lane, 4200 block, 6:25 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Cloister Dr., 4900 block, 11:15 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 11:58 a.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Conway Rd., 5900 block, 4:41 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 7:55 p.m. July 29. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:42 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:42 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:28 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:55 a.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:11 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:42 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:50 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:54 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Edson Lane, 5800 block, 10:33 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Falmouth Ct., 5200 block, 12:06 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grosvenor Lane, 5700 block, 11:32 p.m. July 29. Theft from building.

Grosvenor Pl., 10200 block, 8:23 p.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Grubb Rd., 8300 block, 10:37 a.m. July 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hillandale Rd., 6600 block, 3:18 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kenilworth Ave., 10800 block, 6:56 p.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 1:59 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 8:06 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 10:07 a.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 10:47 a.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Nicholson Lane, 5800 block, 4:37 p.m. July 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 9400 block, 7:39 a.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 4:04 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 3:01 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 7:37 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 1:54 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Park Lane, 8000 block, 7:19 p.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 10:30 a.m. July 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

River Rd., 10100 block, 4:17 p.m. July 20. Larceny.

River Rd., 10100 block, 12:20 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 1:40 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 8:26 a.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 5:26 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Swansong Way, 7200 block, 9:05 a.m. July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Ave., 2200 block, 2:12 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westbard Ave., 5400 block, 4:37 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 3:54 p.m. July 28. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 5:28 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 10:05 a.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 6:52 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7300 block, 6:48 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Cir., unit block, 5:26 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Woodmont Ave., 7100 block, 5:14 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 5000 block, 10:46 a.m. July 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Chevy Chase Dr., 4800 block, 6:57 a.m. July 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 2:56 a.m. July 28. Aggravated assault.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 2:08 p.m. July 20. Aggravated assault.

Penny Lane, 12800 block, 4:14 p.m. July 29. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 2:18 p.m. July 10. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 9:47 p.m. July 24. Robbery reported.

Garland Ave., 8600 block, 7:34 p.m. July 30. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 9300 block, 6:49 p.m. July 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alton Pkwy., 9100 block, 12:03 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 6:16 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Belvedere Blvd., 1600 block, 12:54 p.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Belvedere Blvd., 1800 block, 8:02 p.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bonifant St., 500 block, 5 a.m. July 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 8:45 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 4:45 a.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 1100 block, 11:36 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brisbane St., 1700 block, 9:15 a.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Brisbane St., 1700 block, 9:33 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 11:07 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 11:40 a.m. July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 8:22 p.m. July 13. Larceny.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 8:01 p.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12200 block, 5:13 p.m. July 23. Embezzlement.

Dartmouth Ave., 500 block, 12:50 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dixon Ave., 8300 block, 9:46 a.m. July 28. Larceny.

Dowling Dr., 14600 block, 11:14 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 1 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Gateshead Manor Way, 3400 block, 1:55 a.m. July 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8900 block, 8:37 a.m. July 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 9300 block, 7:33 a.m. July 25. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 9400 block, 3:34 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Hollow Glen Pl., 9800 block, 8:32 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hollywood Ave., 600 block, 5:26 a.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holman Ave., 2500 block, 10:21 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kathryn Rd., 1000 block, 6:59 a.m. July 25. Larceny.

Kimball Pl., 2300 block, 1:53 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Musicmaster Dr., 13200 block, 6:37 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:01 p.m. July 22. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 5:02 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Old Columbia Pike, 11500 block, 3:42 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 15400 block, 1:36 a.m. July 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12200 block, 9:06 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Robey Terr., 3400 block, 9:45 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Robey Terr., 3400 block, 2:31 a.m. July 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:42 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 8:27 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tapestry Cir., 3200 block, 12:08 a.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 4:34 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Three Oaks Dr., 9100 block, 8:59 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Windsor St., 300 block, 11:29 a.m. July 28. Larceny.

Windsor St., 300 block, 5:53 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Coleridge Dr., 2000 block, 8:43 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 3:30 p.m. July 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Northampton Dr., 700 block, 1:56 p.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11100 block, 2:20 p.m. July 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ripley St., 1000 block, 3:28 p.m. July 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 9000 block, 1:31 p.m. July 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 12:27 a.m. July 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

University Blvd. E., 400 block, 4:23 p.m. July 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wayne Ave., 200 block, 10:27 a.m. July 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 2:24 a.m. July 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ROBBERIES

Layhill Rd., 12700 block, 1:39 p.m. July 24. Robbery reported.

Randolph Rd., 1900 block, 12:01 p.m. July 23. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 3:56 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:41 p.m. July 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 10600 block, 8:04 a.m. July 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arcola Ave., 1800 block, 5:41 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Arcola Ave., 2400 block, 5:28 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Bluhill Rd., 11900 block, 8:22 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brooke Grove Rd., 18400 block, 6:01 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Casper St., 10700 block, 3:45 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Catoctin Terr., 1900 block, 1:06 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chiswell Lane, 1100 block, 5:21 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13600 block, 7:48 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Dalewood Dr., 12500 block, 7:10 a.m. July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 11:04 p.m. July 23. Theft from building.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 3:44 a.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Horde St., 11000 block, 6:53 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Joliet St., 3900 block, 4:13 a.m. July 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Layhill Rd., 12700 block, 9:31 a.m. July 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Layhill Rd., 14400 block, 3:45 p.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Myer Terr., 14500 block, 9:42 a.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 13300 block, 1:11 p.m. July 14. Theft from building.

Parrs Ridge Dr., 1000 block, 4:33 a.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 2300 block, 4:39 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shorefield Rd., 2200 block, 8:10 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spartan Rd., 3200 block, 5:40 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 3:33 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Tulare Dr., 4100 block, 7:48 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turkey Branch Pkwy., 13100 block, 1:11 p.m. July 27. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 11:23 a.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 2300 block, 4:14 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 11:11 a.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:42 p.m. July 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:17 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:16 p.m. July 25. Purse-snatching.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:31 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:42 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:32 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:37 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11900 block, 6:54 a.m. July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 3:37 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Woodwell Terr., 14100 block, 7:37 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Zion Rd., 21500 block, 8:20 p.m. July 16. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Catoctin Terr., 1900 block, 7:42 a.m. July 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Homecrest Rd., 14600 block, 10:42 a.m. July 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 6 p.m. July 29. Aggravated assault.

Great Park Cir., 12500 block, 8:27 p.m. July 24. Aggravated assault.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19500 block, 7:52 p.m. July 25. Aggravated assault.

Ireland Ct., 20800 block, 4:43 p.m. July 30. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brundidge Terr., 11400 block, 2:20 p.m. July 28. Embezzlement.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 3:41 p.m. July 28. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 20000 block, 10:14 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:14 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:46 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 9:09 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:03 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Cloppers Mill Dr., 13200 block, 9:39 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:19 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:25 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 24000 block, 9:58 a.m. July 27. Larceny.

Galway Bay Cir., 19600 block, 6:01 a.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:10 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Grand Elm St., 12800 block, 9:22 a.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Henderson Corner Rd., 21000 block, 6:54 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Jump Dr., 14000 block, 11:05 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Lewisdale Rd., 13200 block, 8:03 a.m. July 27. Larceny.

Locbury Cir., 12800 block, 4:05 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Locbury Ct., unit block, 7:47 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Main St., 9800 block, 9:35 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Observation Dr., 19800 block, 8:23 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Orsay St., 13200 block, 9:27 a.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockingham Pl., 18000 block, 1:19 p.m. July 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 9:46 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 2:23 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Summersong Lane, 20500 block, 1:22 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Turtle Rock Terr., 23000 block, 9:12 a.m. July 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Long Corner Rd., 26300 block, 7:18 a.m. July 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Fence Line Dr., unit block, 1:30 a.m. July 26. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 1:28 a.m. July 27. Aggravated assault.

Walker House Rd., 9900 block, 11:52 p.m. July 24. Aggravated assault.

Whetstone Dr., unit block, 11:57 p.m. July 21. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alderwood Dr., 100 block, 9:16 a.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Amity Cir., 8300 block, 9:54 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broadwater Way, 19100 block, 10:38 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 7:44 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 6:31 a.m. July 23. Theft from building.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 10 a.m. July 27. Larceny.

Corporate Blvd., 9200 block, 1:49 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Cross Tie Ct., unit block, 8:58 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cross Tie Ct., unit block, 2:03 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. E., 300 block, 6:39 p.m. July 14. Theft from building.

Diamond Ave. E., 300 block, 3:26 p.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 9:03 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 4:39 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 5:38 p.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 4:18 p.m. July 25. Larceny.

Gatlin Dr., 19200 block, 11:32 a.m. July 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 3:44 p.m. July 19. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 5:25 p.m. July 23. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 9:31 p.m. July 23. Purse-snatching.

Hutton St., unit block, 5:59 p.m. July 23. Larceny.

Kent Oaks Way, 200 block, 4:57 p.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mahogany Cir., 15700 block, 4:18 p.m. July 29. Larceny.

Meadow Fence Rd. S., 18800 block, 1:09 p.m. July 20. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., 18300 block, 5:58 p.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., unit block, 7:22 a.m. July 26. Larceny.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7200 block, 2:12 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Olde Towne Ave., 100 block, 6:06 p.m. July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Peony Dr., unit block, 7:59 p.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Pullman Pl., 600 block, 9:02 p.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 1:19 p.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 500 block, 11:46 a.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Rothbury Dr., 9100 block, 3:13 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Rothbury Lane, 20100 block, 4:44 p.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 100 block, 3:31 p.m. July 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:39 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:11 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 3:58 p.m. July 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 8:42 p.m. July 28. Theft from building.

Starboard Ct., unit block, 3:12 p.m. July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Summit Ave. N., 300 block, 7:39 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thomas Lea Terr., 8800 block, 8:11 p.m. July 29. Larceny.

Travis Lane, 1000 block, 10:02 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turtle Dove Terr., 19500 block, 6:54 p.m. July 24. Larceny.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 9:56 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Orchard Dr., unit block, 5:07 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sweet Autumn Dr., 18500 block, 6:30 a.m. July 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eastern Ave., 7000 block, 2:32 p.m. July 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elm Ave., 100 block, 6:36 p.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elm Ave., 100 block, 6:43 p.m. July 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elm Ave., 500 block, 6:57 p.m. July 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fenton St., 7600 block, 12:24 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Pine Ave., unit block, 8:02 a.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Sligo Creek Pkwy., 8500 block, 7:10 p.m. July 22. Larceny.

Sligo Mill Rd., 6400 block, 7:25 a.m. July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fourth Ave., 6500 block, 3:46 p.m. July 20. Theft from motor vehicle.