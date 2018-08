Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alta Oaks Dr., 14200 block, 1:05 p.m. July 31. Embezzlement.

Amberlea Farm Dr., 11300 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.

Cherry Blossom Pl., 12000 block, 10:34 a.m. Aug. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Grove Dr., 11700 block, 11:42 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

College Pkwy., 500 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Congressional Lane, 200 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Deerbrook Dr., 13300 block, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Eagles Head Ct., 7700 block, 5 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eagles Head Ct., 7700 block, 8:22 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eagles Head Ct., 7700 block, 9:03 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

ElMcRoft Ct., Unit block, 2:18 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairborn Ct., 7800 block, 3:54 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goodfellow Way, 7700 block, 8:54 a.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 9:09 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 900 block, 6:41 p.m. Aug. 1. Purse-snatching.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 9:06 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 2:34 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Monroe St., Unit block, 8:15 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Montrose Village Terr., 12000 block, 8:51 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Redland Rd., 16500 block, 10:46 a.m. Aug. 1. Stolen property.

Robert Rd., 700 block, 6:52 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 7:51 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 2:19 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1200 block, 1:31 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 12:53 p.m. Aug. 3. Embezzlement.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 3:35 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 8:07 a.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 8:50 p.m. July 21. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 4:03 p.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12100 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 10:16 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 1000 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Somerville Dr., 15900 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 2. Larceny.

Travilah Rd., 13700 block, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Washington St. N., 100 block, 7:27 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Rd., 2000 block, 11:02 a.m. Aug. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Braxfield Ct., 12300 block, 7:18 a.m. Aug. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERIES

Connecticut Ave., 8500 block, 9:11 a.m. Aug. 4. Robbery reported.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 2. Robbery reported.

Rockville Pike, 11800 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 4. Robbery reported.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 11:34 a.m. July 31. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Connecticut Ave., 10900 block, 2:08 a.m. Aug. 5. Weapons law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abilene Dr., 2700 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blaine Dr., 2300 block, 4:24 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Mill Dr., 5700 block, 9:42 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 9:07 a.m. July 26. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:44 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:30 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:52 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:18 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:57 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:04 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:54 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.

Executive Blvd., 6000 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Executive Blvd., 6000 block, 1:22 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from building.

Froude Cir., Unit block, 5:23 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 7:32 p.m. Aug. 4. Larceny.

Great Arbor Dr., 10600 block, 10:11 p.m. Aug. 2. Larceny.

Grosvenor Pl., 10100 block, 8:33 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Holbrook Lane, 9400 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.

Holmhurst Rd., 9700 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leland St., 4100 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mac Arthur Blvd., 10800 block, 1:41 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 12:59 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 7:24 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from building.

Norwood Dr., 4600 block, 1:03 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Norwood Dr., 4600 block, 4:32 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8200 block, 2:01 p.m. Aug. 2. Larceny.

Perkins Pl., 2300 block, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 5100 block, 12:52 p.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Ridgewood Ave., 7400 block, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rock Forest Dr., 6400 block, 10:14 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 5:32 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Swansong Way, 7200 block, 5:52 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thornbush Lane, 10300 block, 3:41 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 7:56 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from building.

Wapakoneta Rd., 5300 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washington Ave., 2700 block, 1:07 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 5:06 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Worthington Dr., 5000 block, 5:56 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 12:42 p.m. Aug. 4. Aggravated assault.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 7:24 p.m. Aug. 3. Aggravated assault.

Stateside Dr., 1300 block, 8:43 p.m. Aug. 6. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Bradford Rd., 8700 block, 10:31 p.m. Aug. 4. Robbery reported.

Newhall St., 900 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 2. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

New Hampshire Ave., 10600 block, 2:40 p.m. July 29. Weapons law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Rd., 500 block, 3:19 p.m. Aug. 4. Larceny.

Belvedere Blvd., 1600 block, 1:08 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blair Mill Rd., 1400 block, 3:41 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Bonifant St., 800 block, 12:55 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brisbane St., 1800 block, 3:50 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 10:52 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Castlehedge Terr., 10300 block, 9:31 a.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar Tree Lane, 4200 block, 9:13 a.m. Aug. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar Tree Lane, 4300 block, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar St., 8200 block, 12:09 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar St., 8400 block, 12:25 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 7:23 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 8:30 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:12 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting.

Cresthaven Dr., 1300 block, 4:45 p.m. Aug. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 11:20 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 2:23 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 5:03 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flowering Tree Terr., 2000 block, 8:54 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Grove Dr., 9900 block, 12:58 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Grove Dr., 10000 block, 4:20 p.m. July 27. Theft from building.

Galway Dr., 12600 block, 9:52 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 10:16 a.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 10:52 a.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 9500 block, 12:14 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Gist Ave., 800 block, 7:40 p.m. Aug. 4. Larceny.

Green Forest Dr., 10100 block, 7:03 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Green Holly Terr., 10300 block, 1:18 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Greenwood Ave., 8400 block, 3:08 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Highland Dr., 1400 block, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jackson Rd., 1200 block, 5:54 p.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Linden Lane, 2400 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Manchester Rd., 8600 block, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Manchester Rd., 9100 block, 7:15 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 11:23 a.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:54 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 1:53 p.m. July 29. Larceny.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 4:37 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Richmond Ave., 800 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Royal Rd., 10200 block, 1:29 p.m. July 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shaw Ave. E., 400 block, 7:25 a.m. July 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sir Thomas Dr., 3300 block, 7:47 p.m. July 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Spring St., 1300 block, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 2:22 a.m. Aug. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tapestry Cir., 3300 block, 9:02 p.m. July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Thistlewood Terr., 4300 block, 7:13 a.m. Aug. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tilton Dr., 1700 block, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trailwood Pl., 14900 block, 11:13 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 300 block, 7:16 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 9:56 p.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wexhall Terr., 14700 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

13th St., 8000 block, 8:20 a.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3300 block, 4:12 p.m. Aug. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ellsworth Dr., 300 block, 6:41 p.m. Aug. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 9:07 a.m. July 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Ripley St., 1000 block, 10:18 a.m. July 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:53 a.m. Aug. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Hewitt Ave., 3000 block, 2 p.m. July 30. Aggravated assault.

Stonegate Dr., Unit block, 12:09 a.m. Aug. 4. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Pear Tree Lane, 14100 block, 5:23 p.m. Aug. 3. Arson reported.

WEAPON

Connecticut Ave., 13500 block, 12:03 p.m. Aug. 4. Weapons law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 6:59 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carrolton Rd., 14900 block, 8:07 a.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Cavalier Ct., 300 block, 7:10 a.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Denit Estates Dr., 21300 block, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flack St., 12800 block, 1:28 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 11:20 a.m. Aug. 4. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11400 block, 10:50 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 12:43 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 13300 block, 10:48 a.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 8:15 p.m. July 18. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 16800 block, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.

Grandview Ave., 11400 block, 10:12 a.m. July 29. Theft from building.

Hathaway Dr., 13100 block, 2:38 p.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Isbell St., 3900 block, 1:42 p.m. July 26. Larceny.

Jutland Rd., 2800 block, 7:24 a.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kelsey St., 3800 block, 11:38 a.m. July 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mahan Rd., 4300 block, 3:22 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

May St., 3500 block, 9:52 a.m. Aug. 2. Stolen property.

Monticello Ave., 11800 block, 1:36 p.m. Aug. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Unit block, 12:41 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Paul Dr., 3200 block, 6:43 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Peppertree Lane, 3900 block, 2:44 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosalie Cove Ct., 200 block, 9:47 p.m. Aug. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 14600 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Selfridge Rd., 12200 block, 4:26 p.m. July 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 1:22 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Sweetbirch Dr., 4900 block, 10:01 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Travert Way, 15000 block, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 11:43 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 6:26 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:17 a.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:10 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:09 p.m. July 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:18 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12700 block, 9:21 p.m. Aug. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Weeping Willow Ct., 3200 block, 8:16 a.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Windmill Lane, 1300 block, 6:14 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Windsor Hill Dr., 18200 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 2. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Amherst Ave., 11300 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 14600 block, 5:09 a.m. Aug. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 2. Aggravated assault.

Whitechurch Cir., 13400 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 1. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Archstone Way, 21100 block, 3:22 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:57 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:29 p.m. July 30. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 8:23 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 8:19 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 6. Stolen property.

Curry Powder Lane, 18700 block, 2:05 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from building.

Emerald Dr., 21300 block, 1:19 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Esmond Terr., 19200 block, 4:06 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:57 p.m. July 29. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:37 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:48 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:48 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:04 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:25 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:44 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:02 p.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 23000 block, 7:36 a.m. Aug. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hawkins Creamery Rd., 7900 block, 10:10 a.m. Aug. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hawks Nest Lane, 12500 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Henderson Corner Rd., 21000 block, 6:44 p.m. July 30. Larceny.

Janbeall Ct., 23900 block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.

Overlook Park Dr., 23600 block, 6:43 p.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.

Peanut Mill Dr., 10200 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.

Prado Lane, 100 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Ridge Rd., 24100 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Silvergate Way, 12300 block, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sweet Shrub Dr., 22700 block, 2:18 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 3:12 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Woodfield Rd., 26100 block, 3:48 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Country Ridge Dr., 13100 block, 6:36 p.m. July 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Deer Park Lane, 100 block, 3:09 a.m. Aug. 4. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 6:17 p.m. Aug. 1. Aggravated assault.

Penshurst Ct., 9400 block, 1:49 a.m. Aug. 2. Aggravated assault.

Sunnyside Ct., Unit block, 1:48 a.m. Aug. 7. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 5:11 a.m. Aug. 5. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Hutton St., 100 block, 3:04 p.m. Aug. 4. Weapons law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Ridge Rd., 10100 block, 7:57 a.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Beckwith St., 200 block, 6:31 a.m. July 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Beechcraft Ave., 8200 block, 11:19 a.m. Aug. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Butterwick Way, 20300 block, 8:57 a.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 10:31 p.m. Aug. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 3:36 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Cross Country Ct., Unit block, 4:07 p.m. Aug. 3. Theft from building.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 1:27 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Deer Park Rd. W., 200 block, 3:44 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Emory Grove Rd., 8200 block, 8:07 p.m. Aug. 4. Larceny.

Flower Hill Way, 18200 block, 1:18 p.m. Aug. 1. Purse-snatching.

Frederick Ave. N., 100 block, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 9:08 a.m. Aug. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 3:57 p.m. July 31. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 6:43 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Kanfer Ct., 9600 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 3:38 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 4:02 p.m. Aug. 2. Larceny.

Meadow Fence Rd. S., 18800 block, 11:31 p.m. July 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montgomery Village Ave., 18300 block, 6:45 p.m. July 31. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., 18300 block, 2:24 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 6:44 a.m. Aug. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Muddy Branch Rd., 300 block, 12:51 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Paradise Ct., 500 block, 7:03 p.m. Aug. 2. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 8:52 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 3:46 a.m. Aug. 6. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:29 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Siesta Key Way, 15200 block, 3:18 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stedwick Dr., 19000 block, 12:58 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stedwick Dr., 19000 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Mill Pl., 10100 block, 3:34 p.m. Aug. 2. Theft from building.

Watkins Mill Rd., 19200 block, 3:40 a.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Carlsbad Dr., 1300 block, 1:45 p.m. Aug. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Cessna Ave., 7800 block, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

West Hwy. E., 900 block, 10:17 p.m. Aug. 4. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 11:13 a.m. July 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, 8:39 a.m. Aug. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elm Ave., 500 block, 8:32 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elm Ave., 900 block, 12:57 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 12:57 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Sycamore Ave., 7000 block, 7:34 a.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walnut Ave., Unit block, 11:04 a.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.