Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 1000 block, 8:53 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Congressional Lane, 100 block, 9:54 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 8:10 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glen Mill Rd., 13900 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 5:09 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 10:43 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Ivy League Lane, 700 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Lautrec Ct., 15800 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.

Lincoln Ave., 200 block, 5:28 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 5:57 a.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 7:53 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Montrose Rd., 6100 block, 11:29 a.m. Aug. 11. Theft from building.

Pebblewood Pl., 10700 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Reading Ave., 400 block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 11:08 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 11:08 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 11:08 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 10:53 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Regal Oak Dr., 1100 block, 9:08 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockland Ave., 2000 block, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 4:21 a.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 7:02 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 2:46 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.

Taft Ct., unit block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

WEAPON

Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 10:53 p.m. Aug. 9. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburton Lane, 9800 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Belhaven Rd., 9800 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 6:49 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from building.

Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 2:43 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 10:13 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

De Paul Dr., 9900 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:23 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Duvall Dr., 5200 block, 9:48 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Duvall Dr., 5400 block, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Executive Blvd., 6200 block, 6:56 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.

Fairfax Rd., 7400 block, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Flushing Meadow Terr., 3200 block, 9:38 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Freyman Dr., 8400 block, 2:43 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 3:58 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Jamestown Rd., 4700 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lone Oak Dr., 6200 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mayfield Dr., 9900 block, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Merivale Rd., 4600 block, 12:11 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Oaklyn Dr., 10000 block, 1:32 a.m. Aug. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 7:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Parthenon Ct., 10400 block, 7:34 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pearson St., 10800 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 3:21 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Rosedale Ave., 4700 block, 4:39 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

Singleton Dr., 9500 block, 7:17 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spencer Rd., 2400 block, 11:02 a.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

Stoneham Rd., 6300 block, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Summer Mill Ct., 8000 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

Swansong Way, 7100 block, 6:08 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swansong Way, 7100 block, 6:29 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Virgilia St., 3900 block, 1:37 p.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

Washington Ave., 2600 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

Westlake Terr., 7600 block, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 10:49 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Cir., unit block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.

Woodbine St., 3200 block, 8:52 p.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wyngate Dr., 5800 block, 6:44 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chapman Ave., 11900 block, 2:37 p.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lindale Dr., 9300 block, 12:09 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Nicholson Lane, 5000 block, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wyngate Dr., 5800 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Gilbert Pl., 8700 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 6. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 3:54 p.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.

Parham Pl., 1600 block, 12:48 a.m. Aug. 10. Aggravated assault.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 12:46 a.m. Aug. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Fenton St., 8100 block, 10:12 p.m. July 27. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 5:02 p.m. Aug. 12. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 9:09 p.m. Aug. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andrew Dr., 13200 block, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 9:50 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broadbirch Dr., 2200 block, 12:44 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Camley Way, 4400 block, 4:27 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Camley Way, 4400 block, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Camley Way, 4400 block, 8:38 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 8:32 p.m. Aug. 6. Purse-snatching.

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 12:09 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 11:58 a.m. July 25. Theft from building.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 2:24 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:11 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:42 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Columbia Blvd., 9400 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Falkland Lane E., 1500 block, 7:15 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 10:06 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 1:14 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from building.

Industrial Pkwy., 2100 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Linton St., 9000 block, Aug. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Manchester Pl., unit block, 11:43 a.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.

McKnew Rd., 14600 block, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

McKnew Rd., 14700 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

McKnew Rd., 14700 block, 7:26 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:53 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Old Columbia Pike, 13800 block, 5:57 a.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 6:49 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Parkford Manor Dr., 13500 block, 10:04 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 8:44 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 12:31 p.m. July 16. Larceny.

Raintree Terr., 13000 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Saddle Creek Dr., 14800 block, 4:13 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:53 a.m. Aug. 3. Stolen property.

Southampton Dr., 400 block, 6:41 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 12:21 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Woottens Lane, 4200 block, 7:32 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Distribution Cir., 2200 block, 1:29 p.m. Aug. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Gilmoure Dr., 400 block, 8:37 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wayne Ave. E., unit block, 11:06 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 9:53 p.m. Aug. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

13th St., 8000 block, 7:04 a.m. Aug. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Whispering Pines Dr., 3100 block, 8:38 p.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 7:57 p.m. Aug. 12. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Oak Dr., 3000 block, 1:47 p.m. July 25. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alberti Dr., 1900 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Appomattox Ave., 3000 block, 4:44 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bakers Run Ct., 19300 block, 5:17 p.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Bartlett St., 13400 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bartlett St., 13400 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bea Kay Dr., 13300 block, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 2:58 a.m. Aug. 10. Stolen property.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 1900 block, 1:09 p.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.

Carona Ct., Unit block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 12. Larceny.

Clover Hill Lane, 18700 block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 13500 block, 3:06 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:56 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 2:04 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Dayton St., 11000 block, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dennis Ave., 400 block, 11:12 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dubarry Lane, 2900 block, 8:31 p.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Eades St., 4800 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eloise Ave., 12900 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ferrara Dr., 3800 block, 4:12 a.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Franwall Ave., 2000 block, 3:22 p.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11700 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11700 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 14100 block, 11:01 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 7:21 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 11:44 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leesborough Cir., 11600 block, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

Littleford Lane, 10800 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marksman Cir., 18100 block, 7:15 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13300 block, 3:07 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 5:54 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

Norwood Rd., 16700 block, 3:48 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parkland Dr., 13000 block, 11:28 a.m. July 24. Theft from building.

Rocky Mount Way, 10900 block, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shotley Bridge Pl., 17800 block, 7:44 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Spencerville Rd., 2200 block, 6:19 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 2:04 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.

Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 12:42 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

Upton Dr., 3000 block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:12 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:14 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:37 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:12 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 5:37 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 7:58 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12400 block, 8:55 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Windham Lane, 1900 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Georgia Ave., 15500 block, 9:47 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Jenner Ct., 4500 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Windrush Lane, 1000 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Black Saddle Lane, 12600 block, 2:53 a.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.

Old Hundred Rd., 22400 block, 9:53 p.m. Aug. 9. Aggravated assault.

Thackery Pl., 13100 block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 9:05 p.m. Aug. 11. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

White Saddle Dr., 19500 block, 9:26 p.m. Aug. 10. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Jay Way, unit block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.

Briarwick St., 14000 block, 11:42 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 4:21 p.m. Aug. 12. Larceny.

Clarksmead Dr., 23700 block, 9:32 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19500 block, 4:57 p.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dorsey Spring Pl., 21200 block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Father Hurley Blvd., 21000 block, 5:46 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:21 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:24 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:34 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 1:49 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 24000 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.

Hawkins Creamery Rd., 7200 block, 7:19 a.m. Aug. 13. Larceny.

Hickory Forest Way, 21200 block, 6:59 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Owls Nest Cir., 21200 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ridge Manor Dr., 25900 block, 6:34 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Tulip Poplar Way, 21100 block, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Fields Rd., 10000 block, 5:08 a.m. Aug. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 2:45 a.m. Aug. 11. Robbery reported.

Woodfield Rd., 18400 block, 11:36 p.m. Aug. 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beechcraft Ave., 7800 block, 8:04 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Boardwalk Pl., 200 block, 7:34 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.

Bourdeaux Pl., 21300 block, 10:31 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Laurel Lane, 18400 block, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.

Clopper Rd., 11700 block, 1:31 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.

Coral Reef Dr., 600 block, 9:57 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 3:52 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 5:28 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.

Gaither St., 400 block, 7:36 a.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glendower Rd., 18900 block, 8:24 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 11:21 p.m. Aug. 10. Purse-snatching.

Grove Ave., 400 block, 6:52 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Hazelcrest Dr., 17900 block, 1:37 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Montgomery Village Ave., nit block, 3:28 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mountain Laurel Lane, 8100 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7500 block, 9:10 a.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olde Towne Ave., 100 block, 1:43 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Mill Dr., 17700 block, 10:04 p.m. July 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ridgeline Dr., 10200 block, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rothbury Dr., 9100 block, 2:36 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:27 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:48 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:07 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.

Spiceberry Lane, 8000 block, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Summit Hall Rd., 200 block, 8:17 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tschiffely Square Rd., 100 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from building.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 5:35 p.m. Aug. 13. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Diamond Ave. W., 400 block, 5:52 a.m. Aug. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Towne Crest Dr., 17600 block, 10:19 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

WEAPON

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 10:14 a.m. Aug. 11. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.

Cedar Ave., 7300 block, 12:11 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.

Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 10:16 a.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Spring Ave., 200 block, 11:39 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.

Willow Ave., 7300 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 1:25 a.m. Aug. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Manor Cir., unit block, 1:07 a.m. Aug. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.