Baltimore Rd., 1000 block, 8:53 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Congressional Lane, 100 block, 9:54 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 8:10 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Glen Mill Rd., 13900 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from building.
Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 5:09 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.
Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 10:43 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Ivy League Lane, 700 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.
Lautrec Ct., 15800 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.
Lincoln Ave., 200 block, 5:28 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Martins Lane, 300 block, 5:57 a.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.
Maryland Ave., unit block, 7:53 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.
Montrose Rd., 6100 block, 11:29 a.m. Aug. 11. Theft from building.
Pebblewood Pl., 10700 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Reading Ave., 400 block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Redland Blvd., 400 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.
Redland Blvd., 400 block, 11:08 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.
Redland Blvd., 400 block, 10:53 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Regal Oak Dr., 1100 block, 9:08 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Rockland Ave., 2000 block, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 700 block, 4:21 a.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 7:02 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.
Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 2:46 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.
Taft Ct., unit block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 10:53 p.m. Aug. 9. Weapon law violations.
Ashburton Lane, 9800 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Belhaven Rd., 9800 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 6:49 p.m. Aug. 4. Theft from building.
Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 2:43 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.
Bethesda Lane, 7100 block, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.
Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.
Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 10:13 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.
De Paul Dr., 9900 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:23 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.
Duvall Dr., 5200 block, 9:48 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Duvall Dr., 5400 block, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Executive Blvd., 6200 block, 6:56 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.
Fairfax Rd., 7400 block, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Flushing Meadow Terr., 3200 block, 9:38 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Freyman Dr., 8400 block, 2:43 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 3:58 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.
Jamestown Rd., 4700 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lone Oak Dr., 6200 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Mayfield Dr., 9900 block, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Merivale Rd., 4600 block, 12:11 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Oaklyn Dr., 10000 block, 1:32 a.m. Aug. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from building.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 7:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Parthenon Ct., 10400 block, 7:34 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Pearson St., 10800 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.
Rose Ave., 900 block, 3:21 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Rosedale Ave., 4700 block, 4:39 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Singleton Dr., 9500 block, 7:17 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Spencer Rd., 2400 block, 11:02 a.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.
Stoneham Rd., 6300 block, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Summer Mill Ct., 8000 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.
Swansong Way, 7100 block, 6:08 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Swansong Way, 7100 block, 6:29 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Virgilia St., 3900 block, 1:37 p.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.
Washington Ave., 2600 block, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Western Ave., 5300 block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Westlake Terr., 7600 block, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 10:49 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from building.
Wisconsin Cir., unit block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.
Woodbine St., 3200 block, 8:52 p.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Wyngate Dr., 5800 block, 6:44 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Chapman Ave., 11900 block, 2:37 p.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Lindale Dr., 9300 block, 12:09 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Nicholson Lane, 5000 block, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Wyngate Dr., 5800 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Gilbert Pl., 8700 block, 9:55 p.m. Aug. 6. Aggravated assault.
Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 3:54 p.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.
Parham Pl., 1600 block, 12:48 a.m. Aug. 10. Aggravated assault.
Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 12:46 a.m. Aug. 11. Aggravated assault.
Fenton St., 8100 block, 10:12 p.m. July 27. Robbery reported.
Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 5:02 p.m. Aug. 12. Robbery reported.
Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 9:09 p.m. Aug. 9. Robbery reported.
Andrew Dr., 13200 block, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bonifant St., 900 block, 9:50 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Broadbirch Dr., 2200 block, 12:44 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Camley Way, 4400 block, 4:27 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Camley Way, 4400 block, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Camley Way, 4400 block, 8:38 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 8:32 p.m. Aug. 6. Purse-snatching.
Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 12:09 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 11:58 a.m. July 25. Theft from building.
Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 2:24 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:11 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:42 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.
Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.
Columbia Blvd., 9400 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Falkland Lane E., 1500 block, 7:15 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 10:06 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 1:14 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.
Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from building.
Industrial Pkwy., 2100 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.
Linton St., 9000 block, Aug. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Manchester Pl., unit block, 11:43 a.m. Aug. 8. Larceny.
McKnew Rd., 14600 block, 1:35 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
McKnew Rd., 14700 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
McKnew Rd., 14700 block, 7:26 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 1:53 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.
Old Columbia Pike, 13800 block, 5:57 a.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.
Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 6:49 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Parkford Manor Dr., 13500 block, 10:04 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 8:44 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 12:31 p.m. July 16. Larceny.
Raintree Terr., 13000 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Saddle Creek Dr., 14800 block, 4:13 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:53 a.m. Aug. 3. Stolen property.
Southampton Dr., 400 block, 6:41 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Tech Rd., 12200 block, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.
Thayer Ave., 500 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. W., 100 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 1. Shoplifting.
University Blvd. W., 100 block, 12:21 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.
Wayne Ave., 800 block, 9:37 a.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Woottens Lane, 4200 block, 7:32 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Distribution Cir., 2200 block, 1:29 p.m. Aug. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Gilmoure Dr., 400 block, 8:37 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Wayne Ave. E., unit block, 11:06 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 9:53 p.m. Aug. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.
13th St., 8000 block, 7:04 a.m. Aug. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Whispering Pines Dr., 3100 block, 8:38 p.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.
Bel Pre Rd., 3700 block, 7:57 p.m. Aug. 12. Robbery reported.
Oak Dr., 3000 block, 1:47 p.m. July 25. Weapon law violations.
Alberti Dr., 1900 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.
Appomattox Ave., 3000 block, 4:44 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bakers Run Ct., 19300 block, 5:17 p.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.
Bartlett St., 13400 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bartlett St., 13400 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bea Kay Dr., 13300 block, 9:35 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 2:58 a.m. Aug. 10. Stolen property.
Briggs Chaney Rd., 1900 block, 1:09 p.m. Aug. 1. Larceny.
Carona Ct., Unit block, 10:58 a.m. Aug. 12. Larceny.
Clover Hill Lane, 18700 block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.
Connecticut Ave., 13500 block, 3:06 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.
Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 1:56 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.
Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 2:04 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.
Dayton St., 11000 block, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Dennis Ave., 400 block, 11:12 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Dubarry Lane, 2900 block, 8:31 p.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Eades St., 4800 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Eloise Ave., 12900 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ferrara Dr., 3800 block, 4:12 a.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Franwall Ave., 2000 block, 3:22 p.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Georgia Ave., 11700 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.
Georgia Ave., 11700 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Georgia Ave., 14100 block, 11:01 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 7:21 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.
Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 11:44 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Leesborough Cir., 11600 block, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Littleford Lane, 10800 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Marksman Cir., 18100 block, 7:15 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
New Hampshire Ave., 13300 block, 3:07 p.m. Aug. 2. Shoplifting.
Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 5:54 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Norwood Rd., 16700 block, 3:48 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Parkland Dr., 13000 block, 11:28 a.m. July 24. Theft from building.
Rocky Mount Way, 10900 block, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Shotley Bridge Pl., 17800 block, 7:44 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Spencerville Rd., 2200 block, 6:19 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 2:04 p.m. July 26. Shoplifting.
Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 12:42 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Upton Dr., 3000 block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:12 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:14 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:37 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:12 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 5:37 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 7:58 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Veirs Mill Rd., 12400 block, 8:55 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Windham Lane, 1900 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Georgia Ave., 15500 block, 9:47 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Jenner Ct., 4500 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Windrush Lane, 1000 block, 9:45 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Black Saddle Lane, 12600 block, 2:53 a.m. Aug. 12. Aggravated assault.
Old Hundred Rd., 22400 block, 9:53 p.m. Aug. 9. Aggravated assault.
Thackery Pl., 13100 block, 5:16 p.m. Aug. 11. Aggravated assault.
Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 9:05 p.m. Aug. 11. Robbery reported.
White Saddle Dr., 19500 block, 9:26 p.m. Aug. 10. Weapon law violations.
Blue Jay Way, unit block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.
Briarwick St., 14000 block, 11:42 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Century Blvd., 19800 block, 4:21 p.m. Aug. 12. Larceny.
Clarksmead Dr., 23700 block, 9:32 a.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.
Crystal Rock Dr., 19500 block, 4:57 p.m. Aug. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Dorsey Spring Pl., 21200 block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Father Hurley Blvd., 21000 block, 5:46 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 7. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:21 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:24 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:34 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.
Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 1:49 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from building.
Frederick Rd., 24000 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 9. Larceny.
Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 7. Theft from building.
Hawkins Creamery Rd., 7200 block, 7:19 a.m. Aug. 13. Larceny.
Hickory Forest Way, 21200 block, 6:59 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.
Owls Nest Cir., 21200 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.
Ridge Manor Dr., 25900 block, 6:34 a.m. Aug. 8. Theft from building.
Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.
Tulip Poplar Way, 21100 block, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Fields Rd., 10000 block, 5:08 a.m. Aug. 11. Aggravated assault.
Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 2:45 a.m. Aug. 11. Robbery reported.
Woodfield Rd., 18400 block, 11:36 p.m. Aug. 7. Robbery reported.
Beechcraft Ave., 7800 block, 8:04 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.
Boardwalk Pl., 200 block, 7:34 p.m. Aug. 11. Larceny.
Bourdeaux Pl., 21300 block, 10:31 a.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Cherry Laurel Lane, 18400 block, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Larceny.
Clopper Rd., 11700 block, 1:31 p.m. Aug. 9. Theft from building.
Coral Reef Dr., 600 block, 9:57 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 3:52 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 10. Larceny.
Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 5:28 p.m. Aug. 12. Shoplifting.
Gaither St., 400 block, 7:36 a.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Glendower Rd., 18900 block, 8:24 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.
Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 11:21 p.m. Aug. 10. Purse-snatching.
Grove Ave., 400 block, 6:52 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.
Hazelcrest Dr., 17900 block, 1:37 a.m. Aug. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.
Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 6:47 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.
Montgomery Village Ave., nit block, 3:28 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Mountain Laurel Lane, 8100 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.
Muncaster Mill Rd., 7500 block, 9:10 a.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Olde Towne Ave., 100 block, 1:43 a.m. Aug. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Park Mill Dr., 17700 block, 10:04 p.m. July 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Ridgeline Dr., 10200 block, 10:42 a.m. Aug. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.
Rothbury Dr., 9100 block, 2:36 a.m. Aug. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:27 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:48 p.m. Aug. 4. Shoplifting.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 5. Theft from building.
Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:07 p.m. Aug. 9. Shoplifting.
Spiceberry Lane, 8000 block, 10:20 p.m. Aug. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Summit Hall Rd., 200 block, 8:17 p.m. Aug. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.
Tschiffely Square Rd., 100 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 12. Theft from building.
Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 5:35 p.m. Aug. 13. Larceny.
Diamond Ave. W., 400 block, 5:52 a.m. Aug. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Towne Crest Dr., 17600 block, 10:19 p.m. Aug. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.
New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 10:14 a.m. Aug. 11. Weapon law violations.
Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 5. Larceny.
Cedar Ave., 7300 block, 12:11 p.m. Aug. 7. Larceny.
Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 10:16 a.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting.
New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 9:56 a.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.
Spring Ave., 200 block, 11:39 a.m. Aug. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.
University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.
Willow Ave., 7300 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.
Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 1:25 a.m. Aug. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Manor Cir., unit block, 1:07 a.m. Aug. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.