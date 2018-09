Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Crawford Dr., 1000 block, 9:02 p.m. Aug. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chinkapin Dr., 14100 block, 8:24 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Derwood Cir., 200 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gallant Fox Lane, 14500 block, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

Gold Ring Terr., 7300 block, 2:16 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halpine Pl., 5500 block, 9:39 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Hayworth Dr., 13600 block, 7:37 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hoskinson Rd., 17300 block, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 7:29 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 10:29 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 7:55 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from building.

Maryland Ave., unit block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Ring St., 2300 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1400 block, 1:18 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Rolling Green Way, 14600 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Upper Rock Cir., unit block, 9:46 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Midway Ave., 13200 block, 1:07 p.m. Aug. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Mertford St., 3900 block, 6:17 p.m. Aug. 20. Aggravated assault.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 22. Simple assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arizona Cir., 10200 block, 4:47 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ashburton Lane, 10100 block, 4:31 p.m. Aug. 22. Embezzlement.

Campbell Dr., 9800 block, 12:42 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 11300 block, 7:34 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 12:18 a.m. Aug. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cortland Rd., 4500 block, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:21 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:23 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Dresden St., 3800 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Ellingson Dr., 8200 block, 6:31 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fayette Rd., 3200 block, 8:55 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave., 10100 block, 4:01 a.m. Aug. 27. Larceny.

Hill St., 9800 block, 12:18 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kensington Pkwy., 10300 block, 6:33 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kingsley Ave., 9500 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Langdrum Lane, 4700 block, 12:56 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 12:07 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Locust Hill Rd., 9400 block, 7:26 p.m. Aug. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mannakee St., 10400 block, 2:25 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Massachusetts Ave., 5900 block, 6:39 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

Nicholson Lane, 5200 block, 10:47 a.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7500 block, 3:58 a.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7700 block, 4:18 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8600 block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11500 block, 3:19 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pratt Pl., 10000 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 10100 block, 10:22 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from building.

Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swansong Way, 7100 block, 7:18 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swansong Way, 7200 block, 8:25 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 6:34 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Westlake Terr., 7500 block, 8:21 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodhill Rd., 10000 block, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cheltenham Dr., 4600 block, 7:26 a.m. Aug. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

April Lane, 1700 block, 12:42 p.m. Aug. 17. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 9:07 a.m. Aug. 23. Aggravated assault.

Hampshire Green Lane, 1700 block, 10:05 p.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated assault.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 6:05 p.m. Aug. 25. Aggravated assault.

Ramsey Ave., 8400 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 26. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 1:05 a.m. Aug. 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron St., 8500 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 8:54 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cedar Tree Lane, 4200 block, 4:28 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 8:59 p.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.

Columbia Blvd., 9300 block, 10:50 a.m. Aug. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dixon Ave., 8300 block, 12:52 p.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

Edgevale Rd., 1100 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Fairview Rd., 9000 block, 7:28 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gateshead Manor Way, 3400 block, 5:42 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenhill Rd., 13200 block, 10:46 a.m. Aug. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Harmon Rd., 2400 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Harmon Rd., 2500 block, 7:53 a.m. Aug. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kimball Pl., 2300 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leafy Ave., 9900 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leatherwood Terr., 4300 block, 9:11 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 11:33 a.m. Aug. 14. Larceny.

Miles St., 9000 block, 5:03 a.m. Aug. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Musgrove Rd., 2200 block, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Musicmaster Dr., 13200 block, 9:54 a.m. July 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ruxton Rd., 12900 block, 6:12 p.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Teagarden Cir., 3300 block, 11:59 a.m. Aug. 7. Stolen property.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Treetop Lane, 1900 block, 7:55 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 10:52 a.m. Aug. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1400 block, 7:11 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

Second Ave., 8600 block, 3:56 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from building.

13th St., 8000 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.

13th St., 8000 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dexter Ave., 2200 block, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Malibu Dr., 800 block, 12:47 p.m. Aug. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11100 block, 8:19 a.m. Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Pine Top Lane, 15000 block, 7:06 a.m. Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Carona Dr., 14600 block, 7:55 p.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Layhill Rd., 14300 block, 3:33 a.m. Aug. 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alderton Rd., 14100 block, 4:21 a.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting.

Arcola Ave., 1900 block, 10:29 a.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 2600 block, 2:08 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Cliff Swallow Way, 15600 block, 11:34 a.m. Aug. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Eastland St., 13800 block, 9:20 a.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

Elnora St., 2600 block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 8:44 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 8:59 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenallan Ave., 2300 block, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.

Gregg Ct., unit block, 9:07 a.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

Hewitt Ave., 3300 block, 11:54 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Jutland Rd., 2800 block, 2:54 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Livingston St., 12000 block, 7:17 p.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 14600 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 1:59 p.m. July 25. Shoplifting.

Norbeck Rd., 5500 block, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Randolph Rd., 2300 block, 8:39 a.m. Aug. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Regina Dr., 2800 block, 7:17 a.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 17. Shoplifting.

Sunset River Ct., 18000 block, 8:32 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Town Center Dr., 18100 block, 6:35 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Urbana Dr., 2500 block, 6:09 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:22 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:43 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:03 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:49 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 1:40 p.m. Aug. 22. Larceny.

Weisman Rd., 2700 block, 6:27 p.m. Aug. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wissahican Ave., 4600 block, 9:46 a.m. Aug. 25. Embezzlement.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glasgow Dr., 4600 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Kemp Mill Rd., 11700 block, 10:39 a.m. Aug. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Winding Creek Pl., 18700 block, 1:54 a.m. Aug. 19. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Crest Rd., 14400 block, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bubbling Spring Rd., 14600 block, 10:07 a.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:07 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 2:08 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:41 p.m. Aug. 17. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:08 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Maryland Manor Ct., 11100 block, 7:37 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rexmore Dr., 12800 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 24. Larceny.

Ridgecrest Dr., 19300 block, 3:48 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wonderland Way, 13100 block, 5:48 p.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Milestone Manor Lane, 12300 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Sweetgum Cir., 20000 block, 7:37 p.m. Aug. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

West Side Dr., 700 block, 6:51 p.m. Aug. 25. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Brassie Pl., 19400 block, 2:59 p.m. Aug. 20. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alden Ave., 16600 block, 5:23 p.m. Aug. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Autumn Hill Way, 100 block, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

Barnsfield Ct., 100 block, 9:52 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cross Green St., 300 block, 12:36 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12200 block, 5:56 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Fence Post Ct., 18000 block, 10:24 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fence Post Ct., 18000 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 1:59 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Gardenia Ct., unit block, 8:34 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Girard St., 400 block, 4:17 p.m. Aug. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 1:23 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hazelcrest Dr., 17900 block, 6:31 a.m. Aug. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7900 block, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

Muncaster Rd., 17700 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:02 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:57 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Thomas Farm Rd., 19400 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Grove Lane, 18100 block, 6:52 a.m. Aug. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 9:32 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 17. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 9:06 a.m. Aug. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Key West Ave., 9700 block, 6:28 p.m. Aug. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERY

Merrimac Dr., 900 block, 2:41 p.m. Aug. 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 7400 block, 8:01 p.m. Aug. 21. Larceny.

Maple Ave., 7700 block, 12:22 p.m. Aug. 24. Embezzlement.

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 11:15 p.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.