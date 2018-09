Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Croydon Ave., 300 block, 2:28 p.m. Aug. 28. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 2100 block, 10:42 p.m. Aug. 31. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. S., 100 block, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Alsace Lane, unit block, 11:48 a.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 23. Shoplifting.

Bradley Ave., 1500 block, 6:22 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 15200 block, 1:27 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Gail Ave., 800 block, 2:32 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Heathside Way, 10400 block, 10:21 a.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hi Wood Dr., 14200 block, 1:09 p.m. Aug. 31. Embezzlement.

Higgins Pl., 1100 block, 7:13 a.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kelley Farm Dr., 14900 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from building.

Lancashire Dr., 1900 block, 10:21 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave. E., 100 block, 7:22 p.m. Aug. 26. Larceny.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 6:54 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pebble Hill Lane, 14400 block, 7:18 p.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 1:53 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Ritchie Pkwy., 400 block, 6:09 p.m. Aug. 27. Larceny.

Robena Way, 400 block, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 8:59 p.m. Sept. 1. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 2:02 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 11:12 a.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12100 block, 4:46 a.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Spring Ave., 200 block, 10:53 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stonestreet Ave. S., 300 block, 4:27 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Straw Bale Lane, 13600 block, 5:10 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Traville Commons Dr., 9800 block, 2:12 p.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 4:33 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting.

Upper Rock Cir., unit block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 900 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 5:04 a.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

First St., 1000 block, 7:03 a.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 4:42 a.m. Sept. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 27. Aggravated assault.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 11:39 p.m. Aug. 29. Aggravated assault.

Westlake Dr., 10500 block, 11:25 p.m. Aug. 29. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

River Rd., 5200 block, 7:34 p.m. Aug. 28. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boxwood Rd., 4400 block, 7:32 p.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

Bradley Lane, 3700 block, 12:03 p.m. Aug. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cameo Ct., 6300 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Charred Oak Dr., 9000 block, 2:13 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 8:03 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Crescent St., 4900 block, 6:04 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

De Russey Pkwy., 4700 block, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:47 a.m. Aug. 31. Embezzlement.

Earlsgate Lane, 11000 block, 6:28 a.m. Sept. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Falstone Ave., 4800 block, 12:06 p.m. Sept. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Farmland Dr., 11500 block, 6:51 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 2:27 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Grantham Ave., 4800 block, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hampden Lane, 4900 block, 7:16 p.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

Hill St., 9800 block, 12:28 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lawrence Ave., 4000 block, 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marcliff Rd., 11000 block, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Metropolitan Ave., 10500 block, 11:18 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mitscher Ct., 4100 block, 7:23 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Rd., 6200 block, 8:52 a.m. Aug. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Newport Ave., 5100 block, 5:45 p.m. Aug. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Stage Rd., 7200 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pepperell Ct., unit block, 10:31 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 5200 block, 2:39 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Rockhurst Rd., 6200 block, 7:12 p.m. Aug. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rocking Horse Rd., 11800 block, 1:02 p.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Saul Rd., 4300 block, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shaftsbury St., 10700 block, 7:59 p.m. Sept. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

St. Elmo Ave., 4800 block, 1:48 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Strathmore Ave., 4900 block, 12:24 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Swansong Way, 7200 block, 2:12 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tildenwood Dr., 11900 block, 11:52 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington St., 3900 block, 11:16 a.m. Aug. 27. Larceny.

Western Ave., 4500 block, 7:37 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 11. Shoplifting.

Whisperwood Ct., unit block, 9:44 a.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Windermere Ct., unit block, 8:38 a.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7900 block, 4:36 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 8:31 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Yorktown Rd., 5300 block, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Earlsgate Lane, 11000 block, 6:33 p.m. Sept. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Pepperell Ct., unit block, 7:17 a.m. Aug. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Roundtable Ct., 10900 block, 3:39 a.m. Sept. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 12:41 a.m. Aug. 31. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 5:48 p.m. Sept. 3. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 10:54 p.m. Sept. 1. Aggravated assault.

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 2:12 a.m. Sept. 2. Aggravated assault.

Sligo Ave., 800 block, 7:36 p.m. Sept. 1. Aggravated assault.

Spring St., 1000 block, 10:51 a.m. Aug. 28. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 3:47 p.m. Sept. 3. Robbery reported.

Ruatan St., 1000 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 27. Robbery reported.

13th St., 8000 block, 4:23 a.m. Aug. 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonifant St., 900 block, 4:01 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 1100 block, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 1100 block, 8:42 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 9800 block, 1:18 a.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookville Rd., 9100 block, 11:20 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Camley Way, 4400 block, 8:24 p.m. Aug. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Canberra St., 3400 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 1:53 p.m. Aug. 25. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 1:23 p.m. Aug. 21. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 2:40 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:37 p.m. Aug. 18. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 1:04 a.m. Aug. 29. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 9000 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Discovery Pl., unit block, 12:21 a.m. Sept. 4. Purse-snatching.

Everest St., 1800 block, 8:51 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Featherwood Ct., unit block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 4:49 a.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Dale Dr., 1900 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 2:21 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 11:52 a.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Kathryn Rd., 1000 block, 11:11 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lillian Dr., 2400 block, 9:53 a.m. Aug. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 2:19 p.m. Aug. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

McMillan Ave., 9800 block, 4:39 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 1:28 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:24 p.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:42 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 9:21 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from building.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 1:37 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 7:56 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 5:13 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Robey Terr., 3400 block, 10:29 a.m. Aug. 20. Larceny.

Schuyler Rd. E., 400 block, 10:27 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stewart Lane, 11500 block, 6:32 a.m. Aug. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Strauss Terr., 2900 block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 2:46 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from building.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 3:32 p.m. Aug. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 11:20 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Treetop View Terr., 1600 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 12:43 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 2:24 p.m. Sept. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hanover St., 2000 block, 8:26 a.m. Sept. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Modrad Way, 13700 block, 11:07 a.m. Aug. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11100 block, 7:09 p.m. Aug. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 12:31 a.m. Aug. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Philadelphia Ave., 900 block, 10:53 a.m. Aug. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Schuyler Rd. E., 100 block, 8:04 a.m. Aug. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 8:35 a.m. Aug. 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abbeyville Pl., 4800 block, 8:04 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from building.

Arbutus Ave., 4900 block, 11:05 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 2:14 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:55 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Astoria Rd., 3700 block, 11:09 a.m. Aug. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bel Pre Rd., 3800 block, 1:46 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from building.

Billman Lane, 1400 block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Bushey Dr., 12300 block, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Calumet Dr., 10400 block, 8:02 a.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

Chiswick Ct., 3300 block, 2:08 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

College View Dr., 11600 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 11:36 a.m. Aug. 23. Larceny.

Continental Ct., 16900 block, 5:49 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Continental Dr., 5200 block, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Ednor Rd., 2200 block, 8:38 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elkin St., 11300 block, 1:32 a.m. Aug. 19. Theft from building.

Faulkner Pl., 2900 block, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 7:29 a.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glenmont Cir., 2300 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hardy Ave., 2800 block, 9:07 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hardy Ave., 2800 block, 10:11 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

International Dr., 3800 block, 3:14 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting.

Ivydale St., 2800 block, 7:38 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jingle Lane, 12800 block, 12:12 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Kemp Mill Rd., 11700 block, 8:58 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

King William Dr., 3500 block, 1:16 p.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3100 block, 6:09 a.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Locksley Lane, 13200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Stolen property.

Loree Lane, 13800 block, 8:25 a.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Lydia St., 13400 block, 1:27 a.m. Sept. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Macduff Ave., 16800 block, 10:13 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Martins Dairy Cir., 3700 block, 7:08 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Martins Dairy Cir., 3700 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Martins Dairy Cir., 3700 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

McMahon Rd., 2000 block, 10:57 a.m. Aug. 28. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 10:39 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from building.

Old Baltimore Rd., 17000 block, 8:57 a.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Randolph Rd., 2600 block, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 28. Larceny.

Sherrie Lane, 11400 block, 10:17 p.m. Aug. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Softwood Terr., 3500 block, 10:28 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turkey Branch Pkwy., 13300 block, 2:06 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 4:22 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 3:47 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:38 a.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:38 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:22 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:04 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:28 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:49 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:39 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11200 block, 9:44 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12500 block, 10:16 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Vintage River Terr., 18000 block, 9:18 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 8:33 p.m. Aug. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whitehall St., 800 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Old Colony Way, 16900 block, 8:54 a.m. Aug. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ROBBERIES

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 4:45 a.m. Sept. 4. Robbery reported.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 7:39 p.m. Aug. 30. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Applegrath Way, 11400 block, 3:32 p.m. Aug. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Birch Mead Rd., 23000 block, 9:25 a.m. Aug. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Birdseye Terr., 12000 block, 8:21 a.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Branchbrier Way, 23800 block, 11:25 a.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brink Rd., 10800 block, 6:32 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from building.

Crusader Ct., unit block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crusader Ct., unit block, 12:57 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 6:46 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from building.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 11:04 a.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting.

Foreman Blvd., 12600 block, 10:27 a.m. Aug. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:58 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 26. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:04 p.m. Aug. 27. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:08 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:18 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:47 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:11 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

Fulmer Ave., 21900 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 29. Larceny.

Galway Bay Cir., 19600 block, 7:12 a.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 2:35 p.m. Aug. 29. Theft from building.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Glendalough Rd., 21800 block, 9:43 a.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Great Park Cir., 12400 block, 9:29 p.m. Sept. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hawkins Creamery Rd., 7900 block, 12:29 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Jamieson Dr., 19000 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 7:17 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 6:44 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from building.

Petrel St., 13700 block, 10:18 a.m. Aug. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pinnacle Dr., 12800 block, 6:41 p.m. Aug. 21. Theft from building.

Pinnacle Dr., 12800 block, 9:51 p.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 3:10 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Shining Harness St., 22600 block, 3:46 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Woodfield Rd., 21800 block, 1:19 p.m. Aug. 27. Larceny.

Woodfield Rd., 26000 block, 4:19 p.m. Sept. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodfield Rd., 26100 block, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 28. Aggravated assault.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 3:34 p.m. Sept. 2. Aggravated assault.

Snouffer School Rd., 8500 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 2. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:13 p.m. Aug. 28. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center Point Way, 600 block, 5:19 p.m. Aug. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 700 block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 25. Theft from building.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 26. Theft from building.

Copperwood Ct., 7100 block, 7:56 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cove Ledge Ct., 10200 block, 10:59 a.m. Aug. 28. Stolen property.

Cullinan Dr., unit block, 2:11 p.m. Aug. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. E., unit block, 10:09 p.m. Sept. 1. Larceny.

Founders Mill Ct., unit block, 7:42 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Founders Mill Dr., 17400 block, 10:39 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 6:51 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Golden Ash Way, unit block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 7:27 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., unit block, 8:39 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Key West Ave., 9400 block, 12:04 p.m. Aug. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

King James Way, 17100 block, 7:33 a.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Larosa Dr., 17200 block, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Luanne Dr., 15900 block, 2:50 p.m. Aug. 28. Larceny.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 6:29 a.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19200 block, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Muddy Branch Rd., 300 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 5900 block, 12:37 a.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Penshurst Ct., 9400 block, 6:09 p.m. Aug. 31. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ridgeline Dr., 10200 block, 6:36 p.m. Aug. 28. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 16. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:57 p.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 1:02 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 1:36 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting.

Siesta Key Way, 15200 block, 11:31 a.m. Sept. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Siesta Key Way, 15200 block, 11:33 a.m. Sept. 1. Theft from building.

Vestry Ct., 17200 block, 10:23 a.m. Aug. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodfield Rd., 19200 block, 6:31 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Queen Victoria Ct., 17100 block, 9:37 p.m. Aug. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Ct., 7400 block, 11:57 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from building.

Conway Ave., 6700 block, 6:29 p.m. Aug. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Darwin Ave., unit block, 10:07 a.m. Aug. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laurel Ave., 6900 block, 9:54 a.m. Aug. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7300 block, 1:12 p.m. Aug. 27. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 7:58 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Sherman Ave., unit block, 3:32 p.m. Aug. 29. Embezzlement.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 4:19 p.m. Aug. 27. Larceny.