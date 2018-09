Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

First St., 800 block, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 3:31 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Chestnut Oak Dr., 13400 block, 4:24 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Darnestown Rd., 10000 block, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

Degas Ct., 12500 block, 2:07 p.m. Sept. 5. Embezzlement.

Fishers Lane, 5700 block, 8:42 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 11:40 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from building.

Ladyshire Lane, 100 block, 11:44 p.m. Sept. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lochinver Lane, 8200 block, 3:16 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 7:12 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meadow Hall Dr., 200 block, 12:38 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave. E., 100 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave. W., Unit block, 1:04 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 11:41 a.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 100 block, 3:56 p.m. Sept. 10. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 6:43 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 11:54 a.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from building.

Tower Oaks Blvd., 2000 block, 11:21 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trailridge Dr., 11800 block, 12:34 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trailridge Dr., 12000 block, 7:31 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Southlawn Lane, 14900 block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 11:49 a.m. Sept. 8. Larceny.

Baltimore Ave., 5100 block, 2:33 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 5200 block, 12:32 p.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Battery Lane, 4900 block, 12:32 a.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:18 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 8:47 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 1:28 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Blackthorn St., 3900 block, 6:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Bradmoor Dr., 8600 block, 9:04 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 6:14 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:39 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 1. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:39 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:59 a.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10:56 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Earlston Dr., 4900 block, 9:54 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Edgemoor Lane, 4800 block, 10:06 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from building.

Ericsson Rd., Unit block, 10:57 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ewing Dr., 9000 block, 8:17 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Executive Blvd., 5900 block, 4:46 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Froude Cir., Unit block, 8:11 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Goldleaf Dr., 6500 block, 4:16 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hall Rd., 9900 block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Howard Ave., 3700 block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Maywood Ave., 8700 block, 3:26 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

McKay Cir., Unit block, 8:33 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 8900 block, 6:27 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Navarre Dr., 2700 block, 7:36 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Newport Ave., 5000 block, 7:50 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11700 block, 8:56 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pooks Hill Rd., Unit block, 12:06 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Purcell Dr., 9500 block, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 8800 block, 5:42 p.m. Sept. 3. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 9:04 a.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sentinel Dr., 4900 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Paul St., 10700 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Thorne Rd., Unit block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thorne Rd., Unit block, 2:12 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Webb Rd., Unit block, 6:36 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 4:20 p.m. Aug. 30. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 1:09 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Wilmett Rd., 5800 block, 4:28 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Wilson Lane, 7000 block, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 11:37 a.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5500 block, 12:04 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 7:02 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7500 block, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.

Woodmont Ave., 7100 block, 4:27 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Wriley Rd., 5300 block, 11:14 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Montrose Ave., 10600 block, 5:01 p.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 4:18 p.m. Sept. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Village Park Dr., 3800 block, 8:19 a.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Whisperwood Lane, 11200 block, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Northampton Dr., 900 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 7. Aggravated assault.

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 10:11 p.m. Aug. 31. Aggravated assault.

13th St., 8000 block, 4:53 a.m. Sept. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 8:36 a.m. Sept. 4. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Olivine Way, 12900 block, 1:26 a.m. Sept. 7. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arliss St., 8700 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 7:24 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 3:26 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 10:29 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 4:56 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 25. Shoplifting.

Dexter Ave., 2100 block, 4:58 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Dr., 8000 block, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 800 block, 7:18 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:59 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 2:57 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 3:26 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

Greenwood Ave., 8500 block, 6:20 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 12:16 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Ludlow St., 700 block, 11:52 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Memory Lane, 2900 block, 1:39 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Modrad Way, 13700 block, 8:44 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mozart Dr., 2800 block, 5:21 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 2:04 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 2:13 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 2. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:26 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 10:26 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Noyes Lane, 1700 block, 12:48 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Noyes Lane, 1700 block, 8:32 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 12000 block, 5:38 p.m. Sept. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 10:16 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Pittsford Glen Way, 11500 block, 10:24 p.m. Sept. 6. Larceny.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sidney Rd., 9900 block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 10:17 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stravinsky Terr., 13200 block, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sutherland Rd., 10100 block, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 8:58 p.m. Aug. 29. Shoplifting.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 6:05 a.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Walden Rd., 8900 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 7:14 p.m. Sept. 10. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Worth Ave., 9500 block, 1:44 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

First Ave., 8700 block, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 10:51 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Second Ave., 8900 block, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron St., 8500 block, 6:36 p.m. Sept. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Modrad Way, 13700 block, 12:27 a.m. Sept. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Treetop Lane, 2000 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Georgian Way, 2200 block, 6:51 p.m. Sept. 2. Aggravated assault.

University Blvd. W., 800 block, 9:11 a.m. Sept. 11. Aggravated assault.

University Blvd. W., 900 block, 7:10 a.m. Sept. 3. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12000 block, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Layhill Rd., 12500 block, 12:44 p.m. Sept. 11. Robbery reported.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 3100 block, 4:02 a.m. Sept. 6. Robbery reported.

Sherrie Lane, 11400 block, 9:17 p.m. Sept. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alderton Rd., 14100 block, 12:43 a.m. Sept. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arcola Ave., 2700 block, 7:42 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ashton Green Dr., 17500 block, 9:59 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Burnley Terr., 11000 block, 7:12 a.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Castle Cliff Pl., 1500 block, 9:04 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

College View Dr., 11500 block, 8:17 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Continental Dr., 5000 block, 10:14 a.m. Aug. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dubarry Lane, 3000 block, 10:27 a.m. Sept. 7. Larceny.

Farmcrest Ct., Unit block, 8:56 a.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 20300 block, 8:18 a.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hillcrest Ave., 18200 block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kandinsky Loop., 100 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Lamberton Dr., 1300 block, 11:41 p.m. Sept. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Landgreen St., 4200 block, 8:04 a.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

McVeary Ct., 2500 block, 11:20 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 3:46 p.m. Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

Randolph Rd., 2200 block, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Rosebud Dr., 12500 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Selfridge Rd., 12300 block, 11:07 p.m. Sept. 8. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 700 block, 7:04 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 10:12 a.m. Sept. 11. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 31. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:43 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:56 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14200 block, 9:53 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Wheaton Haven Ct., 2000 block, 9:09 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Parkvale Rd., 14400 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Windsor Hill Dr., 18100 block, 10:47 p.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Ansel Terr., 13400 block, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 10. Robbery reported.

Ridge Manor Ct., Unit block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 4. Robbery reported.

Rosebay Dr., 13000 block, 1:41 a.m. Sept. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ale House Cir., 13500 block, 1:41 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Bethesda Church Rd., 9800 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Black Kettle Dr., 18600 block, 10:38 a.m. Sept. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Burdette Forest Rd., 23900 block, 5:22 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22800 block, 2:16 p.m. Sept. 4. Larceny.

Carlyn Ridge Rd., 10400 block, 9:31 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Central Park Cir., 18000 block, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chalet Pl., 13200 block, 7:04 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:09 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Crosscut Way, 10200 block, 8:33 a.m. Sept. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Damascus Park Terr., 25400 block, 12:38 p.m. Sept. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:54 p.m. Sept. 3. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:24 p.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:19 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:58 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:57 a.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 4:11 p.m. Aug. 30. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 9:28 a.m. Sept. 8. Purse-snatching.

Fulmer Ave., 21800 block, 8:07 a.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 2:32 p.m. Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Ginger Ct., 18700 block, 10:22 p.m. Sept. 6. Larceny.

Harvest Glen Way, 13700 block, 10:04 a.m. Sept. 6. Larceny.

Main St., 9800 block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Porterfield Way, 18900 block, 11:55 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ridge Rd., 26100 block, 4:07 a.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Ridge Rd., 28400 block, 6:22 p.m. Sept. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Walter Johnson Rd., 19400 block, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 12600 block, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Woodcutter Cir., 13000 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Lee St., 200 block, 8:46 p.m. Sept. 8. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 10:36 a.m. Aug. 23. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airpark Rd., 7900 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Badenloch Way, 7900 block, 11:03 p.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from building.

Copps Hill Pl., 18100 block, 8:16 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Cove Ledge Ct., 10200 block, 3:49 p.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Crabbs Branch Way, 16700 block, 8:31 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:02 p.m. Sept. 4. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 7:22 p.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Quince Orchard Rd., 500 block, 11:06 a.m. Sept. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 7:26 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from building.

Rio Blvd., 200 block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 100 block, 10:16 p.m. Sept. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Russell Ave., 300 block, 9:14 a.m. Sept. 4. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 5. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., Unit block, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 7:52 p.m. Sept. 5. Larceny.

Sunny Brook Terr., 300 block, 8:31 p.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Taverney Dr., 19500 block, 12:10 a.m. Sept. 9. Larceny.

Wedge Way, 10000 block, 9:37 p.m. Sept. 6. Larceny.

Wheelwright Dr., 19900 block, 3:59 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cherry Laurel Lane, 18500 block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Chestertown St., 700 block, 12:23 p.m. Sept. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Gable Ridge Terr., 9800 block, 7:27 a.m. Sept. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Holly Ave., 7400 block, 8:47 p.m. Aug. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.