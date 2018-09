Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERIES

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 3:35 a.m. Sept. 18. Robbery reported.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 8:55 p.m. Sept. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alta Springs Way, 9900 block, 10:17 a.m. Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Balmoral Ct., Unit block, 7:57 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Barrington Fare, Unit block, 4:01 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 5:09 p.m Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 11:56 a.m Sept. 7. Theft from building.

Chariot Ct., 10100 block, 6:10 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Congressional Lane, 200 block, 6:38 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Currier Ct., Unit block, 9:32 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Devon Ct., Unit block, 1:46 p.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dundee Rd., 1900 block, 12:15 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 12:33 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 16200 block, 12:19 a.m Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Gerard Ct., Unit block, 8:25 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glen Rd., 13100 block, 3:19 p.m Sept. 14. Larceny.

Grandin Ave., 1000 block, 7:30 p.m Sept. 14. Larceny.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 6 p.m Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Meadow Hall Dr., 200 block, 7:38 p.m Sept. 11. Larceny.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 9:09 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Park Potomac Ave., 12500 block, 11:04 a.m Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Pender Pl., 200 block, 8:31 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 1:17 p.m Sept. 8. Theft from building.

Seurat Dr., 15800 block, 8:20 a.m Sept. 17. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 6:57 p.m Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Travilah Rd., 13700 block, 7 a.m Sept. 17. Larceny.

Westmore Rd., 7200 block, 12:48 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

England Terr., 100 block, 9:54 a.m Sept. 12. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 12:52 p.m Sept. 16. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Marinelli Rd., 5400 block, 10:21 p.m Sept. 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battery Lane, 4900 block, 9:14 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bayard Blvd., 4900 block, 9:22 a.m Sept. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 8:57 p.m Sept. 7. Larceny.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 7:47 p.m Aug. 31. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:10 p.m Sept. 15. Shoplifting.

Brookview Dr., 5100 block, 10:01 a.m Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Mill Dr., 5700 block, 2:16 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Congressional Pkwy., 9000 block, 11:08 a.m Sept. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crescent St., 4900 block, 9:35 a.m. Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:43 p.m Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:09 p.m Sept. 14. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:06 p.m Sept. 15. Shoplifting.

Dorset Ave., 4800 block, 4:35 p.m Sept. 17. Larceny.

Drumm Ave., 10800 block, 8:25 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Edgewood Rd., 3300 block, 10:56 a.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elm St., 4900 block, 7:34 p.m Sept. 12. Theft from building.

Executive Blvd., 6100 block, 5:16 p.m Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Knowles Ave., 4200 block, 7:35 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Madison St., 11000 block, 6:04 a.m Sept. 13. Larceny.

McComas Ave., 3100 block, 11:13 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 11:04 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nebel St., 11600 block, 4:31 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Parklawn Pl., 11900 block, 8:23 p.m. Sept. 12. Larceny.

River Rd., 8500 block, 10:33 a.m Sept. 12. Theft from building.

River Rd., 9500 block, 3:31 p.m Sept. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Spring Lake Dr., 7500 block, 8:09 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from building.

Surrey St., 5400 block, 6:55 a.m Sept. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

The Corral Dr., 9700 block, 2:35 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tomlinson Ave., 7600 block, 7:54 a.m Sept. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tomlinson Ave., 7600 block, 6 p.m Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Westway Dr., 4800 block, 12:37 p.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5300 block, 12:23 p.m Sept. 12. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 1:21 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7300 block, 4:13 p.m Aug. 23. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 6:28 p.m Sept. 7. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 7700 block, 8:03 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 7700 block, 8:53 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Worthington Dr., 5100 block, 3:43 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Bonifant St., 900 block, 5:23 a.m Sept. 15. Aggravated assault.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 12:33 a.m Sept. 13. Aggravated assault.

Croydon Ct., 100 block, 3:37 a.m Sept. 16. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 11:58 p.m Sept. 15. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Jesup Blair Dr., 900 block, 4:50 p.m Sept. 13. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 10:37 a.m Sept. 6. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Angelton Ct., 3700 block, 8:59 a.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 1:24 p.m Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Barker St., 2900 block, 10:12 a.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Belvedere Blvd., 1600 block, 7:42 a.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blair Mill Dr., 8000 block, 2:28 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blair Mill Way, 8000 block, 9:30 a.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 7:02 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clement Rd., 9500 block, 12:49 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cody Dr., 1700 block, 6:11 p.m Aug. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 11:56 a.m Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 8:15 p.m Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Columbia Pike, 10800 block, 3:12 p.m Sept. 9. Theft from building.

Countryside Dr., 2400 block, 7:10 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Dixon Ave., 8300 block, 6 p.m Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Duvawn Pl., 10300 block, 12:32 p.m Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastbourne Dr., 12500 block, 9:52 a.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 700 block, 2:11 p.m Sept. 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 10:31 a.m Sept. 16. Shoplifting.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 6:28 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Garland Ave., 8600 block, 9:55 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 1:43 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 6:39 a.m Sept. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 7:48 a.m Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gracefield Rd., 3100 block, 1:12 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Greenwood Ave., 8500 block, 1:57 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from building.

Hastings Dr., 9800 block, 9:18 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Highland Dr., 1400 block, 9:06 a.m Sept. 12. Larceny.

Indian Spring Dr., 300 block, 1:43 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lexington Dr., 300 block, 2:03 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11600 block, 10:58 a.m Sept. 14. Stolen property.

Memory Lane, 3000 block, 6:33 a.m Sept. 5. Stolen property.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:16 p.m Sept. 9. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 8:21 a.m Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 10:44 p.m Sept. 16. Shoplifting.

Old Columbia Pike, 15600 block, 3:48 p.m Sept. 16. Purse-snatching.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 7:13 a.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 12:09 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Schindler Dr., 1200 block, 5:50 p.m Sept. 12. Larceny.

Schubert Pl., 13200 block, 8:23 a.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Serpentine Terr., 2000 block, 9:58 p.m Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tanley Rd., 800 block, 8:48 p.m Sept. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 10:30 p.m Sept. 17. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 8:44 p.m Sept. 15. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 4:48 a.m Sept. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 10:15 a.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 9:16 a.m Sept. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 12:30 p.m Sept. 16. Larceny.

Wildwood Dr., 13900 block, 10:34 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wildwood Dr., 14000 block, 5:38 p.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 9:25 p.m Sept. 14. Embezzlement.

11th Ave., 8600 block, 1:34 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

16th St., 8300 block, 7:05 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beethoven Way, 3000 block, 7:14 a.m Sept. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12200 block, 9:03 a.m Sept. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fairdale Terr., 2700 block, 12:02 a.m Sept. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Heather Hollow Cir., 1500 block, 10:18 a.m Sept. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Grandview Ave., 11200 block, 2:27 a.m Sept. 14. Aggravated assault.

Joseph Mill Rd., 11700 block, 9:22 p.m Sept. 12. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:17 a.m Sept. 17. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12600 block, 1:28 a.m Sept. 16. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 3:45 a.m Sept. 14. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 12300 block, 12:28 p.m Sept. 14. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 10:25 p.m Sept. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashton Rd., Unit block, 3:20 a.m Sept. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Aspen Hill Rd., 4800 block, 10:06 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Atherton Dr., 12600 block, 6:09 a.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Avenleigh Dr., 17300 block, 4:17 a.m Sept. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 7:49 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Catchworth Ct., 1600 block, 9:12 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 8:14 p.m Sept. 6. Shoplifting.

Cory Terr., 2600 block, 12:16 p.m Sept. 14. Larceny.

Drake Dr., 13800 block, 12:17 p.m Sept. 6. Larceny.

E200 X13 To X16 Hwy., 14000 block, 6:37 p.m Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Epstein Ct., 2400 block, 7:54 p.m Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Epstein Ct., 2400 block, 9:31 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fairlawn Ave., 15100 block, 12:51 p.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

FarMcRest Way, 1400 block, 1:29 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11900 block, 8:01 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from building.

Georgian Way, 2300 block, 4:20 a.m Sept. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homecrest Rd., 14500 block, 2:12 p.m Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Megans Ct., Unit block, 8:30 a.m Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Newport Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:54 a.m Sept. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olive Dr., 800 block, 5:22 p.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 500 block, 3:57 a.m Sept. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 800 block, 2:07 p.m Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Rossiter Ct., 1400 block, 6:35 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rossiter Ct., 1400 block, 9:41 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Selfridge Rd., 12200 block, 7:44 p.m Sept. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Smith Village Rd., 1300 block, 6:47 a.m Sept. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Agnes Way, 17700 block, 12:29 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Treadway Rd., 19200 block, 6:53 p.m Sept. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Turnmore Rd., 13700 block, 11:46 a.m Sept. 11. Larceny.

Twig Rd., 14500 block, 8:18 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:20 p.m Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:14 p.m Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:05 p.m Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:23 a.m Sept. 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:47 p.m Sept. 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:16 p.m Sept. 12. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:56 p.m Sept. 13. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:42 p.m Sept. 14. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:19 p.m Sept. 14. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:23 p.m Sept. 15. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:30 a.m Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11:07 a.m Sept. 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:37 p.m Sept. 17. Larceny.

Westchester Dr., 1700 block, 4:23 p.m Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Matey Rd., 12800 block, 7:16 a.m Sept. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 2:43 a.m Sept. 15. Aggravated assault.

Rolling Fork Ct., Unit block, 1:10 p.m Sept. 11. Aggravated assault.

Wisteria Dr., 12600 block, 3:20 p.m Sept. 11. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 7:02 p.m Sept. 13. Robbery reported.

Mateny Rd., 18000 block, 9:54 p.m Sept. 14. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 10:37 p.m Sept. 16. Weapon law violations.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 4:53 p.m Sept. 11. Weapon law violations.

Sugarloaf Dr., 9800 block, 1:18 p.m Sept. 15. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Archstone Way, 21100 block, 10:53 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from building.

Ashworth Ct., 11700 block, 12:22 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from building.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 10:50 p.m Sept. 10. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 4:20 a.m Sept. 12. Larceny.

Cider Press Pl., 11700 block, 8:48 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Circle Gate Dr., 19200 block, 3:59 p.m Sept. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19600 block, 6:04 p.m Sept. 17. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:11 p.m Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:04 p.m Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:03 p.m Sept. 17. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 21000 block, 4:14 p.m Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 12:18 p.m Sept. 5. Shoplifting.

Greentree Farm Dr., 100 block, 7:14 a.m Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Locbury Cir., 12800 block, 2:31 p.m Sept. 12. Theft from building.

Quail Woods Dr., 12400 block, 7:57 a.m Sept. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stag Horn Ct., 17300 block, 10:15 a.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gateshead Cir., 19900 block, 1:11 p.m Sept. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Shady Spring Terr., 17600 block, 10:31 p.m Sept. 16. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 8:58 a.m Sept. 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belward Campus Dr., 9900 block, 7:54 a.m Sept. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 6:33 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 10:59 a.m Sept. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Calabar Dr., 17700 block, 3:58 p.m Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Center Point Way, 600 block, 12:08 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 1:38 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Darnestown Rd., 12200 block, 12:03 p.m Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Englefield Dr., 100 block, 6:53 a.m Sept. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Falling Spring Ct., 19800 block, 12:16 a.m Sept. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Firstfield Rd., Unit block, 9:24 a.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 3:59 p.m Sept. 16. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. S., 400 block, 3:56 p.m Sept. 13. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 8:34 a.m Sept. 16. Larceny.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:29 p.m Sept. 8. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 4:20 p.m Sept. 15. Shoplifting.

Heartwood Cir., 5600 block, 11:54 a.m Sept. 10. Larceny.

Kildonan Dr., 19700 block, 8:05 p.m Sept. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

King James Way, 17100 block, 5:33 p.m Sept. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 3:30 a.m Aug. 26. Larceny.

Main St., 100 block, 7:17 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Market St., Unit block, 3:57 p.m Sept. 7. Shoplifting.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7900 block, 2:17 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Odend Hal Ave., 300 block, 3:57 p.m Sept. 15. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Rd., 400 block, 10:07 p.m Sept. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 1:15 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 1:44 p.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:42 p.m Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:43 p.m Sept. 15. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:57 p.m Sept. 16. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 10:11 a.m Sept. 11. Shoplifting.

Stream Valley Way, 6400 block, 6:37 p.m Sept. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Summit Ave. N., 300 block, 3:49 p.m Sept. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Thomas Lea Terr., 8800 block, 7:32 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from building.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 2:50 a.m Sept. 15. Larceny.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10200 block, 10:40 a.m Sept. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10200 block, 11:41 a.m Sept. 15. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

King James Way, 17000 block, 3:52 p.m Sept. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Side Dr., 1000 block, 4:29 p.m Sept. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7000 block, 7:23 p.m Sept. 10. Shoplifting.

Greenwood Ave., 7700 block, 1:54 p.m Sept. 13. Larceny.

Hammond Ave., 8100 block, 8:35 p.m Sept. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.