The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Mannakee St., Unit block, 6:16 p.m. Sept. 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aster Blvd., 600 block, 6:42 a.m. Sept. 22. Larceny.

Bee Bee Ct., Unit block, 7:01 p.m. Sept. 22. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 6:32 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:11 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Bradley Ave., 200 block, 11:41 p.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.

Chapman Ave., 2100 block, 5:29 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from building.

Choice Hotels Cir., Unit block, 3:06 p.m. Sept. 19. Embezzlement.

Crabb Ave., 600 block, 8:33 a.m. Sept. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crookston Lane, 12900 block, 9:09 p.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.

Darnestown Rd., 14100 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Dowgate Ct., 5500 block, 7:20 a.m. Sept. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fisher Ave., 19900 block, 11:53 a.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gray Birch Way, 14000 block, 11:04 a.m. Sept. 18. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting.

Hungerford Dr., 900 block, 9:54 a.m. Sept. 25. Embezzlement.

Jefferson St. E., 1600 block, 11:36 a.m. Sept. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 22. Larceny.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 9:13 a.m. Sept. 23. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 2:44 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 200 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 19. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 10:06 a.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Southlawn Lane, 600 block, 8:13 a.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southlawn Lane, 14500 block, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Meadow Hall Dr., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 1100 block, 4:41 p.m. Sept. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULT

Weymouth St., 10600 block, 10:36 p.m. Sept. 22. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 1:55 p.m. Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Avenel Farm Dr., 9700 block, 9:16 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 5200 block, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bangor Dr., 5000 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bayard Blvd., 4800 block, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blaine Dr., 2700 block, 8:39 a.m. Sept. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chartwell Manor Ct., 10000 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clearwood Rd., 6200 block, 9:29 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Commonwealth Dr., 11300 block, 6:39 p.m. Sept. 19. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 4:23 p.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.

Crimson Leaf Terr., 9400 block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:03 p.m. Sept. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:16 p.m. Sept. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:16 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.

Derby Ridge Lane, 2000 block, 9:32 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from building.

Greenlawn Dr., 5900 block, 8:58 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Highboro Dr., 6100 block, 8:12 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Macon Rd., 5000 block, 12:16 p.m. Sept. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montrose Ave., 10500 block, 12:52 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Moorland Lane, 8200 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7500 block, 9:12 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 8:57 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Park Ave. N., 4600 block, 6:56 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Park Ave. N., 4600 block, 8:47 p.m. Sept. 24. Larceny.

Perry Ave., 3500 block, 12:36 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perry Ave., 3500 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Pleasant Gate Lane, 9700 block, 9:09 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 7:53 a.m. Sept. 12. Theft from building.

Rapley Preserve Dr., 9300 block, 11:43 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 6300 block, 5:08 p.m. Sept. 22. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 11500 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Shoplifting.

Rokeby Ave., 11500 block, 8:01 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosemary Hills Dr., 1900 block, 2:13 a.m. Sept. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sangamore Rd., 4700 block, 8:09 p.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting.

Stanton Ave., 2900 block, 8:12 a.m. Sept. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Strathmore Ave., 5100 block, 1:14 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Symphony Park Dr., 10700 block, 6:48 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Verne St., 6200 block, 8:39 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 2600 block, 7:34 a.m. Sept. 20. Embezzlement.

Whittier Blvd., 6700 block, 8:06 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Willard Ave., 4700 block, 6:04 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 2:16 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 6900 block, 4:43 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Wynkoop Blvd., 6300 block, 10:01 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Oaklyn Dr., 10000 block, 9:36 a.m. Sept. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rosemary Hills Dr., 1900 block, 10:18 a.m. Sept. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wing Foot Ct., 9400 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ROBBERIES

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 3:33 p.m. Sept. 21. Robbery reported.

Lowander Lane, 700 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barron St., 8300 block, 2:03 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 6:49 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Camley Way, 4300 block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 19. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 5:27 p.m. Aug. 31. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 22. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 6:16 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 11:11 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 8:08 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from building.

Crosswood Ct., Unit block, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 17. Larceny.

Downs Dr., 1100 block, 7:12 a.m. Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elton Rd., 1700 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 20. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 5:12 a.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 9:58 a.m. Sept. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 1:39 p.m. Sept. 17. Larceny.

Hampton Point Dr., 3300 block, 11:50 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hillwood Dr., 10700 block, 3:43 p.m. Sept. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Laurie Dr., 12600 block, 10:31 a.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lima Dr., 12400 block, 8:17 a.m. Sept. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 10900 block, 6:31 a.m. Sept. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 4:09 a.m. Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 23. Shoplifting.

Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 20. Larceny.

Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 2:08 p.m. Sept. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 14700 block, 3:52 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from building.

Piney Branch Rd., 8400 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8500 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Plum Orchard Dr., 12100 block, 7:54 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.

Prosperity Terr., 2500 block, 7:43 a.m. Sept. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ritchie Ave., 600 block, 12:55 p.m. Sept. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rumsfeld Terr., 11900 block, 8:51 a.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Stateside Dr., 1400 block, 10:35 a.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 600 block, 6:56 p.m. Sept. 18. Shoplifting.

Warren St., 9300 block, 4:36 p.m. Sept. 23. Larceny.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 10:38 p.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave. E., Unit block, 10:54 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 4:07 p.m. Sept. 24. Larceny.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 20. Larceny.

Woodman Ave., 1500 block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 6:48 p.m. Sept. 17. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Castle Blvd., 13900 block, 8:13 a.m. Sept. 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 2:23 p.m. Sept. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Turquoise Terr., 12700 block, 6:40 a.m. Sept. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Elkin St., 11500 block, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 23. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 11600 block, 2:42 p.m. Sept. 22. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 11:10 p.m. Sept. 20. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Randolph Rd., 1900 block, 12:42 p.m. Sept. 17. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 11400 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting.

Arbor View Rd., 1600 block, 3:02 p.m. Sept. 19. Larceny.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 13. Shoplifting.

Auden Ave., 2400 block, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 24. Larceny.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 3:41 p.m. Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 6:27 p.m. Sept. 15. Theft from building.

Bluhill Rd., 12100 block, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 19. Larceny.

Calumet Dr., 10200 block, 3:28 p.m. Sept. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carlisle Dr., 100 block, 3:52 a.m. Sept. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Valley Dr., 4200 block, 7:12 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cone Lane, 11000 block, 3:42 p.m. Sept. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 13700 block, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 19. Shoplifting.

Crystal Spring Dr., 100 block, 7:02 a.m. Sept. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dennis Ave., 500 block, 11:25 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flack St., 12800 block, 8:03 p.m. Sept. 20. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 17800 block, 2:02 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Havard St., 4300 block, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Highview Dr., 4000 block, 7:24 p.m. Sept. 17. Larceny.

International Dr., 3800 block, 10:12 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Jones Lane, 2400 block, 12:15 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

Judson Rd., 11800 block, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Llewellyn Manor Dr., 800 block, 2:15 a.m. Sept. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Llewellyn Manor Way, 16100 block, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Macduff Ave., 17100 block, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 13300 block, 4:15 p.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting.

Norwood Rd., 100 block, 4:08 a.m. Sept. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olney Laytonsville Rd., 3500 block, 6:28 p.m. Sept. 18. Larceny.

Shenandoah Ct., 17500 block, 4:43 p.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sir Walter Rd., 4300 block, 9:17 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tree Lawn Dr., 17700 block, 1:31 a.m. Sept. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Vandalia Dr., 13500 block, 5:21 a.m. Sept. 20. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:28 p.m. Sept. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:37 p.m. Sept. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:08 p.m. Sept. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:36 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:02 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:52 p.m. Sept. 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 23. Theft from building.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14200 block, 12:19 a.m. Sept. 20. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Durant St., 15300 block, 3:52 p.m. Sept. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hathaway Dr., 13200 block, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Springarden St., 3900 block, 5:40 a.m. Sept. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 23. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Rd., 20500 block, 6:02 p.m. Sept. 20. Aggravated assault.

Madrigal Dr., 19800 block, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 20. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Demetrias Way, 13400 block, 1:14 p.m. Sept. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ambassador Dr., 13600 block, 3:47 p.m. Sept. 16. Theft from building.

Bridger Dr., 13000 block, 9:59 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from building.

Century Blvd., 20300 block, 10:33 a.m. Sept. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 11:07 a.m. Sept. 19. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:07 p.m. Sept. 23. Shoplifting.

Country Ridge Dr., 13000 block, 7:01 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.

Fountain Hills Dr., 18900 block, 8:01 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fountain Hills Dr., 18900 block, 11:59 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:02 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:54 a.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:10 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:49 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:01 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:54 p.m. Sept. 22. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 8:54 a.m. Sept. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 10:16 p.m. Sept. 20. Theft from building.

Scenery Dr., 19500 block, 10:10 a.m. Sept. 19. Theft from building.

Staleybridge Rd., 19000 block, 8:04 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Summer Oak Ct., 18700 block, 8:28 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Valley Bend Ct., Unit block, 8:48 p.m. Sept. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Walnut View Ct., 12900 block, 11:28 a.m. Sept. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waterford Hills Blvd., 13200 block, 3:52 p.m. Sept. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Crested Iris Ct., Unit block, 9:10 p.m. Sept. 18. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 21. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Hill Way, 100 block, 7:21 p.m. Sept. 22. Larceny.

Blue Silk Lane, 400 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 22. Larceny.

Booth St., 100 block, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carousel Ct., 500 block, 1:24 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cessna Ave., 8100 block, 10:31 a.m. Sept. 19. Larceny.

Chestnut St., 100 block, 8:38 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Cross Green St., 300 block, 9:47 a.m. Sept. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. E., 400 block, 8:11 a.m. Sept. 18. Theft from building.

Eagleton Lane, 9400 block, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 20. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 100 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Theft from building.

Goshen Rd., 20200 block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 23. Theft from building.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 8:29 p.m. Sept. 19. Larceny.

Key West Ave., 9700 block, 11:35 a.m. Sept. 19. Theft from building.

Leaning Oak St., 500 block, 11:14 a.m. Sept. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Letterman Ct., Unit block, 12:24 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Millcrest Terr., 7200 block, 8:12 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., Unit block, 1:33 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

Montgomery Village Ave., Unit block, 8:59 a.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.

Muddy Branch Rd., 800 block, 1:07 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 6:31 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 3:23 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting.

Sailfish Terr., 9800 block, 8:44 p.m. Sept. 19. Theft from building.

School Dr., Unit block, 6:48 p.m. Sept. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 4:46 p.m. Sept. 19. Shoplifting.

Siesta Key Way, 15200 block, 9:52 a.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Mill Rd., 600 block, 6:12 p.m. Sept. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Beacon Square Ct., 900 block, 6:41 p.m. Sept. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sligo Mill Rd., 6400 block, 12:51 p.m. Sept. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.