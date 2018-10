Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

District 1

Rockville Station

ASSAULTS

Kim Pl., 11800 block, 11:48 a.m. Sept. 23. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 9:16 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:06 p.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:56 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Casey Lane, 500 block, 3:15 a.m. Oct. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Ave., 1400 block, 1:53 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Congressional Lane, 200 block, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 30. Theft from building.

Croydon Ave., 200 block, 8:29 a.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dean Dr., 300 block, 12:58 p.m. Sept. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Elmwood Ct., Unit block, 7:59 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elmwood Ct., Unit block, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elmwood Ct., Unit block, 8:52 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 16100 block, 5:59 p.m. Sept. 30. Larceny.

Gerard Ct., Unit block, 10:34 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glen Rd., 10100 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 27. Larceny.

Glenora Lane, 2800 block, 12:48 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grinnell Terr., 15500 block, 5:08 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Hogenhill Terr., 5600 block, 9:43 p.m. Sept. 24. Larceny.

Howard Ave., 300 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 7:59 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from building.

Liberty Lane, 8900 block, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 29. Larceny.

Monroe St., 700 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Moore Dr., 100 block, 7:06 a.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Orchard Way N., Unit block, 3:10 p.m. Sept. 27. Theft from building.

Pipestem Ct., Unit block, 7:51 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 2:24 p.m. Sept. 30. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1200 block, 3:09 p.m. Sept. 25. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 8:37 a.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 8:54 p.m. Sept. 27. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 9:29 a.m. Oct. 2. Theft from building.

Rollins Ave., 600 block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 22. Larceny.

Southlawn Lane, 15100 block, 8:42 a.m. Sept. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Traville Gateway Dr., 9700 block, 5:27 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 7:18 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington St. N., 400 block, 10:26 p.m. Sept. 20. Theft from building.

Washington St. S., Unit block, 6:01 p.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edmonston Dr., 1100 block, 6:47 p.m. Sept. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 1100 block, 10:17 p.m. Sept. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

ASSAULTS

Butler Rd., 5400 block, 11:46 p.m. Sept. 30. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane, 9300 block, 12:41 p.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Dalecarlia Dr., 5100 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from building.

Dalecarlia Dr., 5100 block, 10:17 a.m. Sept. 28. Theft from building.

Davidson Dr., 4600 block, 6:08 p.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 6700 block, 1:18 p.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 6700 block, 3:34 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:12 p.m. Sept. 25. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:09 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting.

Elm St., 4900 block, 3:42 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting.

Freyman Dr., 8500 block, 1:29 a.m. Sept. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Friendship Blvd., 5500 block, 8:13 p.m. Sept. 27. Larceny.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 6:26 p.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

Grubb Rd., 8500 block, 10:57 a.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Highboro Dr., 6000 block, 9:37 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lakeview Dr., 7400 block, 11:19 a.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marinelli Rd., 5700 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nebel St., 11600 block, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from building.

Nicholson Lane, 5200 block, 9:17 a.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10500 block, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Picasso Lane, 10900 block, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 21. Larceny.

River Trail Lane, 8300 block, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 10100 block, 10:18 a.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting.

Rockledge Dr., 6900 block, 4:16 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Saint Elmo Ave., 4900 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 20. Theft from building.

Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 4:59 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Terrace Dr., 2800 block, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trent St., 5400 block, 3:38 p.m. Sept. 30. Theft from building.

Tuckerman Lane, 5400 block, 8:58 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 7:38 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3800 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 30. Larceny.

Westlake Dr., 10300 block, 1:38 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Willard Ave., 4500 block, 10:46 p.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 8. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 7100 block, 5:53 p.m. Sept. 27. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Cir., Unit block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 29. Larceny.

Worthington Dr., 5200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 3:08 p.m. Sept. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Hwy. E., 1700 block, 9:40 p.m. Sept. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

ASSAULTS

Georgia Ave., 8100 block, 1:27 a.m. Sept. 29. Aggravated assault.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 11:47 p.m. Sept. 26. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 4:53 a.m. Sept. 27. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 20. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arliss St., 8700 block, 10:52 a.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting.

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Brunswick Ave., 10500 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 30. Larceny.

Carroll Ave., 8700 block, 8:57 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carters Grove Dr., 1800 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14200 block, 5:26 p.m. Sept. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cedar St., 8400 block, 10:44 a.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:32 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:22 p.m. Sept. 21. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:50 p.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 25. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:04 p.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting.

Colgate Way, 13700 block, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 10700 block, 6:46 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from building.

Darrow St., 2200 block, 8:13 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Glen Rd., 1000 block, 3:31 p.m. Sept. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 10:08 a.m. Sept. 10. Theft from building.

Garland Ave., 8800 block, 10:59 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 9:59 a.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 2:05 a.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

Hampton Hollow Dr., 3400 block, 9:49 a.m. Sept. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Industrial Pkwy., 2100 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 24. Theft from building.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 3:23 a.m. Sept. 29. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:01 p.m. Sept. 25. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:51 a.m. Sept. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:58 a.m. Sept. 30. Shoplifting.

Nolte Ave., 8200 block, 8:40 a.m. Sept. 13. Theft from building.

Old Columbia Pike, 13300 block, 6:32 p.m. Sept. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 8600 block, 10:19 a.m. Sept. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ritchie Ave., 600 block, 9:47 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Roeder Rd., 700 block, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ruppert Rd., 1300 block, 12:38 p.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Schubert Dr., 3000 block, 7:29 a.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Schubert Dr., 3100 block, 6:11 a.m. Sept. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spring St., 1300 block, 10:47 a.m. Oct. 2. Theft from building.

Springloch Rd., 500 block, 3:11 p.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.

Sutherland Rd., 9600 block, 2:04 p.m. Sept. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tanglewood Manor Dr., 100 block, 7:06 a.m. Sept. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 7:12 p.m. Sept. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Trebleclef Lane, 13200 block, 7:41 a.m. Sept. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 900 block, 3:41 p.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.

Water Drop Ct., 3800 block, 10:44 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 6:38 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 11:21 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 25. Purse-snatching.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Allerton Lane, 12900 block, 5:18 a.m. Oct. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Castle Blvd., 14000 block, 9:10 a.m. Sept. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Dilston Rd., 9700 block, 5:26 p.m. Sept. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Eden Rd., 11800 block, 5:33 a.m. Oct. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 8:49 a.m. Sept. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

ASSAULTS

Pear Tree Ct., 3500 block, 10:05 p.m. Sept. 26. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Goodhill Rd., 12700 block, 3:55 p.m. Sept. 25. Robbery reported.

Kenton Pl., 11400 block, 10:34 a.m. Sept. 28. Robbery reported.

Norbeck Rd., 5300 block, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29. Robbery reported.

Paul Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 30. Robbery reported.

Pear Tree Ct., 3600 block, 2:54 p.m. Sept. 28. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abbey Manor Dr., 19200 block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 5:02 p.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Bluebell Lane, 18200 block, 5:58 p.m. Sept. 27. Larceny.

Centergate Dr., 15200 block, 10:25 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 8:37 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

Franwall Ave., 2000 block, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 10800 block, 6:34 a.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 9:54 a.m. Sept. 25. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 6:59 p.m. Sept. 26. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 17800 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 20. Shoplifting.

Good Hope Dr., 1100 block, 5:19 p.m. Sept. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hewitt Ave., 3100 block, 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hillcroft Dr., 16400 block, 7:16 p.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.

Justice Rd., 13400 block, 11:59 p.m. Sept. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olney Laytonsville Rd., 3400 block, 6:46 p.m. Sept. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 2300 block, 10:22 a.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 12:26 p.m. Sept. 25. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting.

Wickham Rd., 18300 block, 6:39 p.m. Sept. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Windmill Lane, 1200 block, 1:23 p.m. Sept. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wintergarden Way, 2200 block, 8:31 p.m. Sept. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Belton Rd., 400 block, 10:43 p.m. Sept. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Connecticut Ave., 12700 block, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Elm Grove Cir., 1200 block, 8:23 a.m. Sept. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Weeping Willow Dr., 14100 block, 2:13 a.m. Sept. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

ASSAULTS

Falling Water Cir., 12900 block, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 25. Aggravated assault.

Sweetgum Cir., 20000 block, 9:44 p.m. Sept. 28. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 9:09 a.m. Sept. 28. Embezzlement.

Bonmark Ct., 19200 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Century Blvd., 20300 block, 7:17 a.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.

Century Blvd., 20300 block, 7:23 a.m. Oct. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 9:10 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 30. Shoplifting.

Cutsail Dr., 24400 block, 8:37 a.m. Sept. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cutsail Dr., 24400 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Durango Dr., 10100 block, 9:38 a.m. Sept. 29. Larceny.

Durango Dr., 10100 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Brook Rd., 19200 block, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 11:03 a.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 20. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:49 p.m. Sept. 20. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:03 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:11 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:16 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:42 p.m. Sept. 30. Shoplifting.

Grassy Knoll Terr., 11000 block, 3:33 a.m. Sept. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Island View Cir., 12100 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Limpkin Ave., 100 block, 7:28 a.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mateny Hill Rd., 19300 block, 2:59 p.m. Sept. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 2:54 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

Red Rocks Dr., 17900 block, 9:28 p.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

White Pillar Terr., 9500 block, 1:06 p.m. Sept. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wonderland Way, 13200 block, 4:04 p.m. Sept. 25. Larceny.

Wonderland Way, 13200 block, 12:14 p.m. Oct. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Thackery Pl., 13100 block, 11:14 a.m. Sept. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

ASSAULTS

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 1:54 p.m. Sept. 27. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 7:47 a.m. Sept. 30. Robbery reported.

Contour Rd., 18300 block, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 26. Robbery reported.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 2:56 a.m. Sept. 29. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Summit Ave. N., Unit block, 2:43 a.m. Sept. 30. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broschart Rd., 15000 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 27. Theft from building.

Dairyton Ct., 9800 block, 11:54 a.m. Oct. 1. Theft from building.

Diamond Ave. E., 700 block, 7:36 a.m. Sept. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave. S., 16500 block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

Gaither Dr., 15800 block, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 29. Larceny.

Girard St., 200 block, 12:59 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from building.

Honeylocust Cir., 18300 block, 11:25 a.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 4:26 p.m. Sept. 28. Shoplifting.

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 11:02 a.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Market St., Unit block, 5:09 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting.

Mayapple Ct., 18400 block, 7:39 p.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.

Melvin St., Unit block, 11:22 p.m. Sept. 28. Larceny.

Nathans Pl., 18600 block, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perry Pkwy., 600 block, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 27. Larceny.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 2:29 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 1. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 17. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:46 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from building.

Timber Rock Rd., Unit block, 11:53 p.m. Sept. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Transhire Rd., 19300 block, 7:48 a.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Transhire Rd., 19300 block, 12:56 p.m. Sept. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 12:24 p.m. Oct. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Oakmont Ave., 16800 block, 11:38 a.m. Sept. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:49 p.m. Sept. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Side Dr., 700 block, 8:46 a.m. Oct. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Takoma Ave., 7600 block, 8:06 a.m. Sept. 26. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, 8:11 a.m. Sept. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lee Ave., 100 block, 6:51 p.m. Sept. 6. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 5:11 p.m. Sept. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Piney Branch Rd., 8400 block, 8:09 p.m. Sept. 22. Theft from building.