Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Baltimore Rd., 2000 block, 10:25 a.m. Oct. 14. Aggravated assault.

Randolph Rd., 5300 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 8. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Crabbs Branch Way, 16100 block, 10:32 p.m. Oct. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 7. Shoplifting.

Cherry Blossom Pl., 12000 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 12. Embezzlement.

Frederick Rd., 15800 block, 9:19 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Gaither Rd., 500 block, 10:04 a.m. Oct. 2. Larceny.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 300 block, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 400 block, 1:29 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 2:39 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.

Monroe St., 700 block, 8:12 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Montgomery Ave. W., Unit block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave. W., Unit block, 8:34 a.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

Piccard Dr., 1300 block, 11:34 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from building.

Redland Blvd., 400 block, 4:11 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Richard Montgomery Dr., 200 block, 11:46 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 11:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1700 block, 9:24 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 7:40 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 1:52 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from building.

Schaeffer Rd., 15500 block, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Seneca Rd., 15100 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Seven Locks Rd., 1100 block, 6:07 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from building.

Twining Lane, 11500 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

War Admiral Way, 12600 block, 12:02 p.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 9:36 a.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Agnew Dr., 1100 block, 7:58 a.m. Oct. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Gramercy Blvd., 8000 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 1100 block, 8:35 a.m. Oct. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 1100 block, 9:25 p.m. Oct. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

Stable Way, 7900 block, 1:32 p.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Rd., 6900 block, 10:57 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Bloomingdale Dr., 10900 block, 11:26 a.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Campbell Dr., 9800 block, 6:42 p.m. Oct. 13. Larceny.

Chestnut St., 7200 block, 10:07 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 8:02 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Cordell Ave., 4800 block, 12:12 p.m. Oct. 3. Theft from vehicle.

Del Ray Ave., 4900 block, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Delfield St., 7200 block, 8:33 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Delfield St., 7300 block, 8:37 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from vehicle.

Jones Mill Rd., 8900 block, 4:44 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from building.

Maplewood Park Ct., Unit block, 7:06 a.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Marinelli Rd., 5700 block, 7:31 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5100 block, 7:32 p.m. Oct. 13. Larceny.

Old Drovers Way, 11800 block, 9:08 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Perry Ave., 3500 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 6. Theft from vehicle.

Piney Meetinghouse Ct., Unit block, 7:41 p.m. Oct. 8. Theft from building.

Pooks Hill Rd., Unit block, 3:29 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Rockhurst Rd., 6300 block, 9:05 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Rockhurst Rd., 6400 block, 8:49 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Rockhurst Rd., 6500 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11900 block, 12:09 p.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.

Ross Rd., 2100 block, 6:54 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Summit Ave., 7300 block, 1:24 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

The Hills Plaza, 5500 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 2. Theft from vehicle.

Tilden Lane, 6100 block, 6:08 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 3200 block, 9:32 a.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 10:32 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from building.

Western Ave., 4800 block, 7:38 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Willard Ave., 5300 block, 10:41 p.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Winston Dr., 6200 block, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodbine St., 3500 block, 9:11 a.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Woodbine St., 3500 block, 11:41 a.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Woodglen Dr., 11300 block, 5:51 p.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.

Woodglen Dr., 11400 block, 9:38 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 1:32 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from building.

Woodmont Ave., 8100 block, 7:09 p.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

River Rd., 10000 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 9:22 p.m. Oct. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ROBBERIES

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 9:40 p.m. Oct. 10. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 7:48 p.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 9:53 a.m. Oct. 6. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11400 block, 3:46 p.m. Oct. 11. Robbery reported.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 12. Robbery reported.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 10:09 p.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Greenwood Ave., 8500 block, 9:06 p.m. Oct. 15. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Almanac Dr., 14500 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 5. Larceny.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 1:35 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.

Blue Valley Dr., 2400 block, 11:31 a.m. Oct. 8. Theft from vehicle.

Bronzegate Blvd., 1900 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Brookville Rd., 9100 block, 1:34 a.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Burlington Ave., 800 block, 2:42 a.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cabin Creek Dr., 2800 block, 3:58 p.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 10:25 a.m. Oct. 6. Theft from vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 12:32 p.m. Oct. 9. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 5:43 p.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:43 p.m. Oct. 5. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:01 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:51 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8800 block, 10:22 p.m. Oct. 4. Theft from building.

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Dallas Ave., 9800 block, 9:27 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Discovery Pl., Unit block, 9:24 a.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Domer Ave., 500 block, 7:46 a.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Eastbourne Dr., 12600 block, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 18. Theft from vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:25 p.m. Oct. 8. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 2:38 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 4:48 p.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 7:41 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 7:56 a.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Forest Glen Rd., 600 block, 6:28 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Forest Glen Rd., 600 block, 8:36 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Forest Glen Rd., 1000 block, 8:34 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Garland Ave., 8800 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 1:47 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 10:34 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 27. Theft from vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8900 block, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 9400 block, 9:48 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.

Glenridge Rd., 9100 block, 9:46 p.m. Oct. 8. Theft from vehicle.

Harlequin Terr., 2000 block, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Jarboe Ave., 10900 block, 9:39 p.m. Oct. 1. Larceny.

Leslie St., 10400 block, 9:55 a.m. Oct. 7. Larceny.

McCeney Ave., 1000 block, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 4. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 10700 block, 10:18 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 8:57 p.m. Oct. 3. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:41 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Old Columbia Pike, 14100 block, 11:01 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Powder Mill Rd., 2000 block, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Quinby St., 10100 block, 8:12 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Raynor Rd., 10000 block, 7:39 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 6:31 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 8:49 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 6:42 a.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Sheffield Manor Terr., 3500 block, 9:47 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from building.

Sidney Rd., 10000 block, 7:31 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Stewart Lane, 11400 block, 3:41 p.m. Oct. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stirling Rd., 1000 block, 1:11 p.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Tech Rd., 12000 block, 9:33 p.m. Oct. 5. Theft from vehicle.

Tenbrook Dr., 10000 block, 2:32 p.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 5:57 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Turnstone Ct., 12100 block, 7:03 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 12:17 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 8. Theft from vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 11:23 a.m. Oct. 6. Theft from vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 8:06 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1400 block, 8:46 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Winhall Way, 900 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Woodside Pkwy., 600 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodside Pkwy., 600 block, 4:58 a.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

13th St., 8000 block, 9:03 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Automobile Blvd., 3100 block, 10:44 a.m. Oct. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 7:02 a.m. Oct. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 4:14 p.m. Oct. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 1:47 p.m. Oct. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Athania St., 13600 block, 12:11 p.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 4:02 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Continental Dr., 4900 block, 10:37 a.m. Oct. 14. Larceny.

Fox Valley Dr., 3900 block, 2:12 a.m. Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 9:46 a.m. Oct. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 17900 block, 1:52 p.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Glenhaven Pl., 2000 block, 7:58 a.m. Oct. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Harold Rd., 14700 block, 9:51 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

International Dr., 3800 block, 5:02 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting.

Layhill Rd., 12600 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from building.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3200 block, 5:37 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from building.

Lemontree Lane, 1500 block, 6:09 p.m. Oct. 9. Larceny.

Lemontree Lane, 1600 block, 5:44 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 3100 block, 9:57 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Postgate Terr., 4100 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 2700 block, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, noon Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:51 a.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:19 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:24 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:35 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:47 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12200 block, 3:22 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12700 block, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 13. Larceny.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Ansel Terr., 13500 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 10. Aggravated assault.

Fair Garden Lane, 22100 block, 5:34 p.m. Oct. 11. Aggravated assault.

WEAPON

Scenery Dr., 20300 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 14. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alderleaf Terr., 20500 block, 8:51 a.m. Oct. 4. Theft from vehicle.

Ambassador Terr., 20400 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Amber Ridge Cir., 12000 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Apple Harvest Cir., 20400 block, 3:25 a.m. Oct. 9. Theft from vehicle.

Bufflehead St., 13900 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 29. Larceny.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22800 block, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

Central Park Cir., 18000 block, 7:25 p.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Central Park Cir., 18000 block, 2:24 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 15. Shoplifting.

Coral Grove Pl., 12500 block, 8:47 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Derry Glen Ct., 13500 block, 9:14 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 19500 block, 10:41 a.m. Oct. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 19700 block, 12:24 p.m. Oct. 10. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:57 a.m. Oct. 4. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:04 p.m. Oct. 7. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:33 p.m. Oct. 9. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:02 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:52 p.m. Oct. 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 24000 block, 5:03 a.m. Oct. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fulmer Ave., 21800 block, 8:52 a.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.

Greenriver Terr., 20300 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.

Grey Eagle Ct., 12600 block, 10:47 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19500 block, 12:31 p.m. Oct. 14. Larceny.

Kitchen House Way, 12800 block, 6:27 p.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

Laurel Hill Way, 20100 block, 8:17 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Martins Landing Ct., Unit block, 9:37 a.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 11600 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.

Musser Ct., 19600 block, 7:37 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Pickering Ct., Unit block, 3:18 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Schaeffer Rd., 14100 block, 10:48 p.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stags Leap Terr., 18100 block, 9:04 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Steed Ct., 14000 block, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 8. Theft from vehicle.

Wedgeport Lane, 13300 block, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Willow Spring Dr., 19100 block, 1:26 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Wims Rd., 22500 block, 11:24 a.m. Oct. 8. Theft from building.

Woodfield Rd., 22200 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eagles Nest Ct., 12200 block, 8:52 a.m. Oct. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Pickering Ct., Unit block, 9:54 p.m. Oct. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Fern Hollow Way, 9500 block, 3:50 p.m. Oct. 13. Aggravated assault.

Shady Spring Terr., 17600 block, 5:54 p.m. Oct. 14. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 8:01 p.m. Oct. 11. Robbery reported.

Woodfield Rd., 18500 block, 7:10 a.m. Oct. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centerway Rd., 8900 block, 12:34 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Cherrywood Dr., 100 block, 11:17 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Christopher Ave., 400 block, 4:29 p.m. Oct. 11. Theft from building.

Coriander Dr., 7900 block, 9:08 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Cottonwood Terr., 17900 block, 7:38 a.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Cove Ledge Ct., 10200 block, 8:09 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Duffer Way, 9600 block, 5:58 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 1:35 p.m. Oct. 12. Theft from building.

Fountain Valley Dr., 8600 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 11:47 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 10:54 p.m. Oct. 8. Shoplifting.

Halfpenny Way, 8600 block, 9:47 a.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Horizon Run Rd., 9600 block, 9:55 p.m. Oct. 13. Theft from vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 10:41 a.m. Oct. 14. Larceny.

Market St., Unit block, 3:22 p.m. Sept. 25. Shoplifting.

Oakmont Ave., 16600 block, 7:08 a.m. Oct. 11. Larceny.

Overhill Rd., 16900 block, 11:18 a.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Quails Nest Way, 9700 block, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 10. Theft from building.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 1:42 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from building.

Ravensdale Ct., 20200 block, 10:53 a.m. Oct. 12. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:27 a.m. Sept. 24. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 800 block, 7:31 a.m. Oct. 12. Theft from vehicle.

Russell Ave., 900 block, 7:50 a.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.

Stedwick Rd., 10600 block, 11:58 a.m. Oct. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Summit Ave. N., 300 block, 7:54 p.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Summit Dr. N., Unit block, Oct. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Willow Creek Dr., 9300 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Nathans Pl., 18800 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7300 block, 5:02 p.m. Oct. 9. Theft from building.

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 10. Larceny.

Greenwood Ave., 7700 block, 11:23 a.m. Oct. 15. Larceny.

Hodges Lane, 100 block, 3:18 p.m. Sept. 14. Theft from vehicle.

Hopewell Ave., 1000 block, 1:01 p.m. Oct. 10. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 10:53 a.m. Oct. 7. Theft from vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 1:51 p.m. Oct. 10. Theft from vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 15. Theft from vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6900 block, 2:42 p.m. Oct. 6. Theft from building.

Fifth Ave., 6400 block, 10:42 a.m. Oct. 5. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

New York Ave., 700 block, 9:08 a.m. Oct. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.