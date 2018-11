Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERIES

Seneca Rd., 14600 block, 9:28 p.m. Oct. 27. Robbery reported.

Twinbrook Pkwy., 12900 block, 3:39 p.m. Nov. 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. S., 100 block, 8:38 a.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Blaze Climber Way, 200 block, 11:36 a.m Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 16. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 10:45 a.m Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

Cherrydale Dr., 13600 block, 1:16 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Coral Sea Dr., 1600 block, 1:53 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 10000 block, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Eldwick Way, 9400 block, 3:34 p.m. Nov. 4. Larceny.

Falls Rd., 11600 block, 12:19 a.m Nov. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 15300 block, 7:54 a.m Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gainsborough Rd., 11300 block, 10:46 a.m Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Germantown Rd., 15900 block, 2:47 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from building.

Gude Dr. E., 400 block, 10:52 a.m Oct. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gude Dr. E., 700 block, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.

Gude Dr. E., 1300 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Halpine Rd., 100 block, 4:09 a.m. Nov. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Helen Heneghan Way, Unit block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Higgins Pl., 1100 block, 6:46 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from building.

Hungerford Dr., 600 block, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 2. Shoplifting.

Jeb Stuart Rd., 8100 block, 9:59 a.m Nov. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Keeneland Cir., 14800 block, 8:45 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

King Farm Blvd., 300 block, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Lynfield Dr. W., 600 block, 9:03 a.m Oct. 26. Larceny.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 2:57 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Maryland Ave., Unit block, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Theft from building.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 31. Theft from building.

Poplar Spring Rd., 200 block, 1:23 a.m Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Redgate Farms Ct., 1700 block, 2:24 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Richard Montgomery Dr., 200 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 6:38 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 10:08 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 12:09 p.m. Nov. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 23. Larceny.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 11:25 a.m Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 1. Purse-snatching.

Shady Grove Rd., 14900 block, 11:40 a.m Nov. 4. Larceny.

Southlawn Ct., Unit block, 11:55 a.m Nov. 1. Theft from building.

Stonestreet Ave. N., 900 block, 7:13 p.m. Oct. 30. Larceny.

Sweetwood Ave., 10300 block, 8:31 p.m. Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Waddington Lane, Unit block, 6:29 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waddington Lane, Unit block, 8:56 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wasche Rd., 19200 block, 9:54 a.m Oct. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Washington St. N., Unit block, 8:15 a.m Oct. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whites Ferry Rd., 24800 block, 4:44 a.m Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cedar Lane, 400 block, 5:08 p.m. Nov. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Courthouse Sq., Unit block, 11:51 a.m Nov. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

Garfield St., 8700 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Aggravated assault.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10300 block, 8:16 p.m. Oct. 28. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Dr., 3900 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Alta Vista Terr., 9600 block, 12:56 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Anderson Rd., 3500 block, 11:48 a.m Oct. 20. Theft from building.

Bethesda Ave., 4700 block, 3:56 p.m. Nov. 2. Larceny.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 5:04 p.m. Nov. 4. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4900 block, 12:38 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from building.

Bradley Blvd., 9000 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.

Brookfield Dr., 4200 block, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cape Cod Ct., 5100 block, 9:50 a.m Nov. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 10400 block, 9:07 a.m Oct. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 10400 block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Connecticut Ave., 10500 block, 12:36 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 6400 block, 7:52 p.m. Nov. 1. Larceny.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 24. Embezzlement.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:47 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:21 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:36 p.m. Oct. 31. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:44 p.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting.

Dunleer Ct., 6100 block, 2:18 p.m. Nov. 2. Larceny.

Duvall Dr., 5400 block, 7:36 p.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Elmore Lane, 7500 block, 8:17 a.m Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Empire Lane, 11300 block, 10:31 a.m Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Exeter Rd., 7800 block, 4:11 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Franklin St., 4200 block, 8:37 a.m Nov. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 9:38 a.m Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Greentree Rd., 5800 block, 8:29 a.m Oct. 29. Larceny.

Grubb Rd., 8600 block, 3:42 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hampden Lane, 4900 block, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from building.

Kennedy Dr., 6600 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 7:27 a.m Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 7:52 a.m Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Malden Dr., 5000 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montauk Ave., 9900 block, 9:19 a.m Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Morning Gate Dr., 11300 block, 1:58 a.m Nov. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 8000 block, 3:13 p.m. Oct. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10200 block, 1:14 a.m Oct. 27. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 10:50 a.m Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Park Ave. N., 4600 block, 1:42 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Ave. N., 4600 block, 1:51 p.m. Nov. 2. Theft from building.

Park Ave. N., 4600 block, 1:51 p.m. Nov. 2. Theft from building.

Pembroke Rd., 5500 block, 8:54 a.m Nov. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Persei Pl., 900 block, 6:47 p.m. Nov. 3. Theft from building.

Pyle Rd., 7100 block, 9:16 a.m Nov. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Pyle Rd., 7100 block, 4:14 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosewood Dr., 8500 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Elmo Ave., 4800 block, 11:49 p.m. Oct. 29. Larceny.

St. Elmo Ave., 4900 block, 6:27 p.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Stable Way, 7800 block, 3:29 p.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Topping Rd., 4700 block, 10:43 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 6:35 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Waverly St., 7400 block, 10:15 a.m Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waverly St., 7400 block, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 4400 block, 9:49 a.m Oct. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

West Hwy. E., 4400 block, 11:20 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from building.

Wickshire Way, 11000 block, 2:40 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wickshire Way, 11000 block, 11:48 a.m Nov. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Willard Ave., 5300 block, 1:31 a.m Oct. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Willard Ave., 5300 block, 8:23 a.m Oct. 29. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 10:28 a.m Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 12:24 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 6000 block, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 6700 block, 2:16 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6700 block, 11:53 a.m Nov. 2. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 8:09 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7700 block, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 8200 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Woodmont Ave., 7200 block, 12:36 a.m Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Worthington Dr., 5000 block, 9:49 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Worthington Dr., 5200 block, 9:33 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

16th St., 8500 block, 9:11 a.m Oct. 28. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crown St., 5300 block, 10:25 a.m Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 3:09 a.m Oct. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

McGrath Blvd., 5400 block, 7:51 a.m Oct. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

University Blvd. W., 3600 block, 2:18 p.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Blair Rd., 7700 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Aggravated assault.

Eastern Ave., 7700 block, 11:56 a.m Nov. 2. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 3:48 p.m. Oct. 31. Aggravated assault.

Herrington Manor Dr., 12400 block, 8:24 a.m Oct. 30. Aggravated assault.

Sweet Clover Dr., 12100 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 10:49 p.m. Nov. 3. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8500 block, 3:39 a.m Oct. 26. Robbery reported.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 10:13 p.m. Nov. 3. Robbery reported.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 9:31 p.m. Oct. 23. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 7:11 p.m. Nov. 2. Robbery reported.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 5:44 p.m. Oct. 31. Robbery reported.

First Ave., 8700 block, 5:21 p.m. Oct. 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabaster Dr., 1900 block, 6:58 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Beacon Rd., 500 block, 6:27 a.m Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bentley Park Dr., 14300 block, 8:01 p.m. Nov. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Blair Mill Way, 8000 block, 10:57 a.m Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bonifant St., 900 block, 3:48 p.m. Nov. 4. Theft from building.

Brewster Ct., 300 block, 9:44 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Burnt Mills Ave., 400 block, 9:24 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 3:33 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 12:52 p.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.

Cameron St., 8700 block, 1:14 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 14100 block, 12:32 p.m. Oct. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:02 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 4:48 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

Cody Dr., 1700 block, 10:04 a.m Oct. 29. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 6:59 p.m. Nov. 3. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 27. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 6:24 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 2:28 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from building.

Dunwood Terr., 4300 block, 7:03 a.m Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 7600 block, 10 a.m Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 7700 block, 1:35 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 7:49 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 4:06 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forston St., 700 block, 6:41 a.m Oct. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Garland Ave., 9000 block, 8:45 a.m Oct. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 9800 block, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Gracefield Rd., 3100 block, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Hanover St., 2100 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hastings Dr., 9800 block, 5:38 p.m. Nov. 3. Theft from building.

January Dr., 1700 block, 7:57 a.m Nov. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kilkenny St., 3400 block, 10:15 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kilkenny St., 3400 block, 9:08 p.m. Nov. 2. Larceny.

Lamberton Square Rd., 3700 block, 6:16 p.m. Nov. 1. Larceny.

Leighton Ave., 400 block, 5:13 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 4:36 p.m. Nov. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mica Ct., 13100 block, 11:03 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Myrtle Rd., 1700 block, 1:11 p.m. Oct. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 10200 block, 12:54 p.m. Oct. 31. Stolen property.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 3:52 p.m. Oct. 20. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 11:09 a.m Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 4:53 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Larceny.

Nora Dr., 1000 block, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Columbia Pike, 15500 block, 6:55 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 1:23 p.m. Oct. 30. Larceny.

Pershing Dr., 800 block, 9:04 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sandy Spring Rd., 4000 block, 12:13 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 7:32 a.m Oct. 19. Larceny.

Sligo Ave., 900 block, 1:06 p.m. Oct. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sutherland Rd., 9900 block, 10:58 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Walden Rd., 9100 block, 9:47 a.m Oct. 31. Larceny.

Warren St., 9200 block, 6:52 a.m Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 7:17 a.m Nov. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 1100 block, 9:36 a.m Nov. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1100 block, 11:17 a.m Oct. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Hwy. E., 1300 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wilson Pl., 1600 block, 8:26 p.m. Nov. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

13th St., 8000 block, 9:21 p.m. Oct. 29. Larceny.

16th St., 8200 block, 4:18 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, 10:29 a.m Oct. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11100 block, 6:48 p.m. Nov. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Mica Ct., 13100 block, 7:14 a.m Nov. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 1:43 a.m Oct. 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Old Columbia Pike, 14900 block, 10:31 a.m Oct. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Thayer Ave., 500 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Hwy. E., 1200 block, 12:24 a.m Nov. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

White Tulip Ct., 4200 block, 1:29 p.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Beaverwood Lane, 3100 block, 1:34 p.m. Nov. 5. Aggravated assault.

Buehler Ct., 3300 block, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 28. Aggravated assault.

Marksman Cir., 18100 block, 1:07 a.m Nov. 1. Aggravated assault.

Montvale Dr., 13500 block, 9:06 a.m Oct. 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 6:22 p.m. Nov. 2. Robbery reported.

New Hampshire Ave., 13500 block, 2:56 a.m Oct. 28. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:18 p.m. Nov. 3. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alberti Dr., 1800 block, 7:38 a.m Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Arcola Ave., 900 block, 6:01 p.m. Oct. 21. Theft from building.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 23. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 27. Shoplifting.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 7:42 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 1100 block, 5:19 p.m. Oct. 6. Shoplifting.

Carriage Square Dr., 14900 block, 7:03 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cavendish Dr., 1200 block, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Leaf Lane, 2200 block, 5:51 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 27. Shoplifting.

Ednor Rd., 1700 block, 12:12 p.m. Oct. 27. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ennalls Ave., 2400 block, 12:51 a.m Oct. 29. Larceny.

Farnborough Ct., 3100 block, 2:07 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ferrara Dr., 4200 block, 11:32 a.m Nov. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Garrett Park Rd., 4100 block, 7:55 a.m Nov. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 12:58 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 9:54 p.m. Oct. 29. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:19 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 11500 block, 9:59 p.m. Nov. 4. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 12100 block, 8:29 a.m Nov. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glenallan Ave., 1800 block, 10:03 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homecrest Rd., 14500 block, 9:44 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Homecrest Rd., 14500 block, 10:32 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hydrus Rd., 14900 block, 10:12 a.m Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Lafayette Dr., 11900 block, 10:01 a.m Oct. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

London Bridge Dr., 2300 block, 11:17 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlevale Lane, 13600 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 27. Larceny.

Middlevale Lane, 13600 block, 6:04 p.m. Nov. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 15400 block, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 27. Purse-snatching.

Norlee Dr., 11100 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 26. Larceny.

Normandy Crossing Dr., 2500 block, 9:47 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Northwood Terr., 700 block, 7:24 p.m. Oct. 30. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 1300 block, 3:34 p.m. Nov. 2. Embezzlement.

Peachwood Dr., 14700 block, 3:41 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Pear Tree Lane, 14200 block, 12:16 p.m. Oct. 30. Larceny.

Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 9:25 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Sampson Rd., 4000 block, 6:29 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Squaw Valley Ct., 2600 block, 8:13 p.m. Nov. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

St. Margarets Way, 10700 block, 8:17 a.m Oct. 31. Larceny.

Turnmore Rd., 13800 block, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 2400 block, 10:15 a.m Oct. 29. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 2500 block, 3:56 a.m Nov. 2. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 1:32 p.m. Oct. 22. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 2:02 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:47 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 12:19 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:29 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:23 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:37 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:37 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12500 block, 12:52 a.m Nov. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wheaton Haven Ct., 2000 block, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wimbledon Cir., 2200 block, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ridge Dr., 17700 block, 11:14 a.m Oct. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wimbledon Cir., 2200 block, 10:24 a.m Oct. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 5:43 p.m. Oct. 28. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Country Ridge Dr., 13400 block, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 26. Robbery reported.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 7:54 p.m. Oct. 26. Robbery reported.

Gunners Branch Rd., 19600 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 10 a.m Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ansel Terr., 13400 block, 11 a.m Nov. 3. Larceny.

Astoria Hill Ct., 13200 block, 8:02 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Barnesville Rd., 18300 block, 9:46 a.m Nov. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Broadway Ave., 22200 block, 5:54 p.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Cabin Branch Ave., 22300 block, 11:38 a.m Oct. 24. Theft from building.

Century Blvd., 19800 block, 4:13 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 28. Larceny.

Clarksburg Square Rd., 12800 block, 5:49 a.m Nov. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 7:22 p.m. Nov. 1. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Shoplifting.

Comus Rd., 14300 block, 1:24 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cross Ridge Dr., 19200 block, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dovedale Way, 13300 block, 4:22 a.m Oct. 31. Theft from building.

Eagles Nest Ct., 12200 block, 6:55 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:59 p.m. Oct. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:21 a.m Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:13 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:03 p.m. Nov. 2. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 11:36 a.m Nov. 3. Shoplifting.

Fulmer Ave., 22000 block, 4:47 p.m. Oct. 25. Larceny.

Gallop Terr., 14000 block, 3:28 p.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 2:31 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Hottinger Cir., 19300 block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 4:36 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 12:04 p.m. Nov. 2. Larceny.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 1:16 p.m. Nov. 5. Shoplifting.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 5. Shoplifting.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 5:36 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

Observation Ct., Unit block, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 29. Larceny.

Partridge Wood Dr., 19000 block, 8:04 a.m Oct. 26. Larceny.

Peach Tree Rd., 21800 block, 7:30 a.m Oct. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ridge Rd., 26000 block, 4:37 p.m. Oct. 26. Shoplifting.

Split Rock Lane, 18500 block, 1:04 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Walnut Cove Cir., 12400 block, 8:51 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waterside Cir., 13300 block, 9:11 a.m Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Waterside Cir., 13300 block, 9:36 a.m Oct. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Winding Creek Pl., 18600 block, 8:52 a.m Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisteria Dr., 12800 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 12:44 a.m Oct. 31. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bristlecone Way, 13200 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Shelldrake Cir., 10100 block, 9:09 a.m Nov. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 5:32 p.m. Oct. 27. Aggravated assault.

Stedmall Ct., Unit block, 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Fifeshire Dr., 18200 block, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 25. Robbery reported.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 9:51 a.m Oct. 28. Robbery reported.

Spur Hill Dr., 19900 block, 11:20 p.m. Nov. 2. Robbery reported.

Steinbeck Ave., 400 block, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 31. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

Apple Ridge Rd., 10300 block, 11:39 a.m Oct. 31. Weapon law violations.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 12:08 p.m. Nov. 3. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alden Ave., 16400 block, 9:42 a.m Nov. 5. Theft from building.

Beechcraft Ave., 7800 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bralan Ct., Unit block, 7:19 a.m Oct. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crown Park Ave., 200 block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Delcris Dr., 8600 block, 4:59 p.m. Oct. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. W., Unit block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Drexel Hill Ct., Unit block, 2:43 p.m. Oct. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Edgewood Dr., 9100 block, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellington Blvd., 100 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 28. Theft from building.

Fairlight Dr., 18500 block, 12:18 p.m. Nov. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Ave. N., 200 block, 5:37 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 3:57 p.m. Nov. 3. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 24. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 12:39 p.m. Oct. 28. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:51 p.m. Oct. 22. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 5:28 p.m. Nov. 2. Shoplifting.

Hob Hill Way, 20000 block, 11:34 a.m Oct. 14. Theft from building.

La Belle Ct., 19600 block, 2:38 p.m. Oct. 24. Larceny.

Lake Shore Dr., 9800 block, 4:38 p.m. Oct. 29. Larceny.

Lost Knife Cir., 18200 block, 6:34 p.m. Oct. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lost Knife Cir., 18400 block, 3:26 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mahogany Cir., 15700 block, 11:44 a.m Oct. 31. Theft from building.

Market St., Unit block, 7:03 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Meadow Fence Rd. N., 18900 block, 9:29 a.m Oct. 26. Larceny.

Meadowcroft Ct., Unit block, 9:32 a.m Nov. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Medical Center Dr., 9700 block, 4:07 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19200 block, 1:51 p.m. Nov. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montgomery Village Ave., Unit block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Larceny.

Oakmont Ave., 16700 block, 8:57 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:58 p.m. Oct. 26. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 30. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 8:16 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 9:33 a.m Nov. 1. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 4. Shoplifting.

Saybrooke Oaks Blvd., 600 block, 6:41 p.m. Oct. 18. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Pine Cir., 8500 block, 4:32 p.m. Nov. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Timber Rock Rd., Unit block, 1:56 a.m Oct. 27. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 6:32 p.m. Oct. 19. Shoplifting.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 21. Shoplifting.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 9:42 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 2:39 p.m. Nov. 5. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Amity Dr., 17600 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Clopper Rd., 900 block, 7:41 p.m. Oct. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Muddy Branch Rd., 400 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 700 block, 6:17 p.m. Oct. 22. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 7:46 p.m. Nov. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Towne Crest Ct., 8400 block, 10:17 a.m Oct. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Side Dr., 700 block, 7:08 a.m Nov. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ASSAULTS

Hudson Ave., 700 block, 4:37 p.m. Oct. 24. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 7:16 a.m Oct. 29. Larceny.

Elm Ave., 100 block, 9:16 a.m Nov. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Flower Ave., 8600 block, 11:56 p.m. Oct. 24. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 2:22 p.m. Oct. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7400 block, 10:10 a.m Nov. 1. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 8:41 a.m Oct. 29. Shoplifting.

Takoma Ave., 7600 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 2:17 p.m. Oct. 14. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 1:32 a.m Oct. 28. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. E., 1100 block, 4:04 p.m. Nov. 1. Shoplifting.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 11:51 a.m Oct. 31. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

New Hampshire Ave., 7300 block, 1:10 p.m. Nov. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.