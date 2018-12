Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ROBBERY

Hungerford Dr., 700 block, 10:52 a.m. Nov. 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 2000 block, 2:02 p.m. Nov. 22. Theft from building.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falconbridge Terr., 15200 block, 8:16 p.m. Nov. 24. Larceny.

Falls Rd., 10800 block, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Larceny.

Gaither Rd., 1000 block, 5:14 p.m. Nov. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 7:40 a.m. Nov. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Manor Stone Dr., 13300 block, 3:55 p.m. Nov. 23. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piccard Dr., 2000 block, 7:49 a.m. Nov. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Meetinghouse Rd., 13100 block, 2:10 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1500 block, 4:46 p.m. Nov. 24. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 6:36 p.m. Nov. 24. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 1:54 p.m. Nov. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southlawn Ct., Unit block, 6:04 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 16. Theft from building.

Upper Rock Cir., Unit block, 11:52 a.m. Nov. 22. Theft from building.

Valley Dr., 13700 block, 2:23 p.m. Nov. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Dr., 9700 block, 10:51 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Whitetail Way, 15000 block, 6:17 p.m. Nov. 20. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Charen Lane, 11800 block, 7:24 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft reported.

Park Rd., 200 block, 8:42 a.m. Nov. 26. Theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alta Vista Rd., 5400 block, 7:20 a.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Alta Vista Rd., 5600 block, 10:11 a.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 6:02 p.m. Nov. 25. Purse-snatching.

Bradley Blvd., 8100 block, 3:41 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Commonwealth Dr., 11400 block, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 16. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 10700 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 18. Theft from building.

Crescent St., 4800 block, 3:42 p.m. Nov. 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:17 p.m. Nov. 21. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 21. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:32 p.m. Nov. 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:52 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 8:05 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:58 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 1:27 p.m. Nov. 24. Shoplifting.

Fernwood Rd., 9400 block, 7:18 p.m. Nov. 20. Larceny.

Goldsboro Rd., 5800 block, 7:17 p.m. Nov. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hilltop Rd., 300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Lundigan Ct., 9200 block, 6:38 a.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 4900 block, 8:21 a.m. Nov. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Nebel St., 12100 block, 7:10 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockmere Ct., 4900 block, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 3:32 p.m. Nov. 21. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 6:08 p.m. Nov. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 16. Theft from building.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 1:46 a.m. Nov. 25. Theft from building.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 1:36 p.m. Nov. 24. Shoplifting.

Westport Rd., 5000 block, 12:59 a.m. Nov. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westport Rd., 5000 block, 4:48 p.m. Nov. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Duvall Dr., 5400 block, 8:16 a.m. Nov. 21. Theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

11th Ave., 8600 block, 9:04 p.m. Nov. 21. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 11300 block, 6:44 a.m. Nov. 21. Robbery reported.

Flower Ave., 8700 block, 9:03 p.m. Nov. 22. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 8500 block, 9:28 a.m. Nov. 24. Robbery reported.

Tech Rd., 12200 block, 11:54 p.m. Nov. 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

April Lane, 1700 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Larceny.

Arliss St., 8700 block, 2:27 p.m. Nov. 26. Shoplifting.

Barron St., 8700 block, 11:25 a.m. Nov. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bentley Park Dr., 14600 block, 8:46 a.m. Nov. 20. Larceny.

Bonifant St., 1100 block, 2:26 p.m. Nov. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Castle Blvd., 13800 block, 3:24 p.m. Nov. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:39 p.m. Nov. 14. Shoplifting.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 23. Purse-snatching.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 12:56 p.m. Nov. 25. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:29 p.m. Nov. 25. Shoplifting.

Eastern Ave., 7800 block, 12:06 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1500 block, 7:19 a.m. Nov. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Homestead Dr., 2400 block, 9:21 a.m. Nov. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kermit Rd., 1900 block, 8:41 p.m. Nov. 23. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 12:18 p.m. Nov. 26. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 8:36 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 9:19 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 25. Shoplifting.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 4:26 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Randolph Rd. E., 2100 block, 3:58 p.m. Nov. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:06 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from building.

Silver Spring Ave., 900 block, 3:37 a.m. Nov. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Three Oaks Dr., 9200 block, 11:22 a.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 16. Theft from building.

Winterthur Lane, 12900 block, 2:06 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Domer Ave., 500 block, 2:27 p.m. Nov. 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 10:56 a.m. Nov. 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Mount Pisgah Lane, 1700 block, 10:19 p.m. Nov. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Northwest Dr., 500 block, 12:07 p.m. Nov. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

November Cir., 1500 block, 11:23 p.m. Nov. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Old Columbia Pike, 11700 block, 8:02 p.m. Nov. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Piney Branch Rd., 8800 block, 11:38 a.m. Nov. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULT

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Hallet St., 4400 block, 2:24 p.m. Nov. 26. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Belgrade Rd. N., 900 block, 4:29 a.m. Nov. 21. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alberti Dr., 1900 block, Nov. 24. Larceny.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cashell Rd., 17700 block, 1:04 p.m. Nov. 3. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 13600 block, 4:19 p.m. Nov. 25. Shoplifting.

Denley Rd., 12500 block, 5:15 p.m. Nov. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Elizabeth St., 4000 block, 1:13 p.m. Nov. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Garden Gate Rd., 12600 block, 5:41 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 1:46 p.m. Nov. 19. Purse-snatching.

Georgia Ave., 12500 block, 9:56 p.m. Nov. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenallan Ave., 2000 block, 3:59 p.m. Nov. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Homecrest Rd., 14500 block, 2:29 p.m. Nov. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Judson Rd., 12000 block, 9:55 p.m. Nov. 19. Larceny.

Kingtree St., 3100 block, 6:47 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Leisure World Blvd. N., 3300 block, 12:19 p.m. Nov. 22. Embezzlement.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Penrose St., 12900 block, 10:33 a.m. Nov. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Postgate Terr., 4100 block, 6:52 a.m. Nov. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 1100 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 16. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:31 p.m. Nov. 15. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:01 p.m. Nov. 15. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:53 p.m. Nov. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:10 p.m. Nov. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 20. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:58 p.m. Nov. 26. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12500 block, 11:35 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12600 block, 6:13 p.m. Nov. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Village Center Dr., 18200 block, 12:16 p.m. Nov. 21. Shoplifting.

Westchester Dr., 2000 block, 10:57 p.m. Nov. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 10:43 a.m. Nov. 27. Theft reported.

Layhill Rd., 14300 block, 9:13 a.m. Nov. 26. Theft reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9:42 a.m. Nov. 26. Theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Found Stone Rd., 12700 block, 7:22 p.m. Nov. 24. Aggravated assault.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 6:12 p.m. Nov. 26. Aggravated assault.

Waters Rd., 19500 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Aggravated assault.

Woodfield Rd., 23800 block, 2:45 p.m. Nov. 25. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Century Blvd., 19900 block, 6:01 p.m. Nov. 20. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 2:25 a.m. Nov. 26. Larceny.

Autumn Trail Dr., 13600 block, 4:08 p.m. Nov. 21. Larceny.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:33 p.m. Nov. 24. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 12:33 p.m. Nov. 25. Theft from building.

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 5:17 p.m. Nov. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crystal Hill Cir., 20700 block, 1:04 p.m. Nov. 20. Theft from building.

Dovekie Ave., 13800 block, 9:20 a.m. Nov. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Dunstable Cir., 20000 block, 8:08 p.m. Nov. 24. Larceny.

Dutrow Ct., Unit block, 8:16 a.m. Nov. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:08 p.m. Nov. 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:14 p.m. Nov. 25. Shoplifting.

Hilltop Rd., 300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Millhaven Pl., 13100 block, 12:33 p.m. Nov. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Porterfield Way, 18900 block, 11:46 a.m. Nov. 24. Larceny.

Scenery Dr., 19500 block, 3:14 p.m. Nov. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20500 block, 7:04 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 9:39 p.m. Nov. 26. Larceny.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 16. Theft from building.

Waters Rd., 19500 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23. Larceny.

Woodfield Rd., 26100 block, 9:25 a.m. Nov. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Cottage Garden Dr., 18000 block, 10:32 a.m. Nov. 26. Theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Girard St., 400 block, 10:39 p.m. Nov. 22. Aggravated assault.

Wedge Way, 10000 block, 8:36 p.m. Nov. 20. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Deer Park Rd. W., 300 block, 12:12 a.m. Nov. 27. Robbery reported.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 3:57 p.m. Nov. 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Violet Lane, 18700 block, 8:53 p.m. Nov. 21. Larceny.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 12:09 p.m. Nov. 20. Theft from building.

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clopper Rd., 800 block, 5:52 p.m. Nov. 16. Larceny.

Copley Pl., 300 block, 10:23 a.m. Nov. 22. Theft from building.

Coral Reef Dr., 600 block, 9:18 a.m. Nov. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Delcris Dr., 8700 block, 8:46 a.m. Nov. 18. Shoplifting.

Duvall Lane, 100 block, 3:29 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 100 block, 3:28 p.m. Nov. 15. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 1:41 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from building.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 3:54 p.m. Nov. 16. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 6:09 p.m. Nov. 19. Shoplifting.

Grand Corner Ave., Unit block, 2:17 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from building.

Hellingly Pl., 9700 block, 8:21 p.m. Nov. 26. Larceny.

Hilltop Rd., 300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 8:34 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Killarney Lane, 9900 block, 2:07 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 1:36 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Village Ave., Unit block, 5:58 p.m. Nov. 15. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Ave., 200 block, 10:45 a.m. Nov. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Perry Pkwy., 600 block, 10:03 p.m. Nov. 19. Theft from building.

Poinsetta Ct., 19400 block, 2:07 a.m. Nov. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Professional Dr., 200 block, 1:37 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

Roman Way, 19100 block, 9:56 a.m. Nov. 22. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 3:29 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from building.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 7:07 p.m. Nov. 18. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 5:48 p.m. Nov. 20. Shoplifting.

Streamside Dr., 18300 block, 6:11 p.m. Nov. 26. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Travis Ct., Unit block, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 26. Theft from building.

Trotters Ridge Lane, 800 block, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 16. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 9800 block, 1:10 p.m. Nov. 17. Shoplifting.

Watkins Mill Rd., 19200 block, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 19. Shoplifting.

Watkins Station Cir., 100 block, 9:54 p.m. Nov. 22. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Purple Martin Lane, 18800 block, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 24. Theft reported.

Quince Orchard Blvd., 800 block, 9:17 a.m. Nov. 26. Theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carroll Ave., 6900 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 300 block, 3:13 p.m. Nov. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Holton Lane, 1300 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 23. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 11:13 a.m. Nov. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 16. Theft from building.