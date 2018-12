Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULT

Midway Ave., 13100 block, 12:53 a.m. Dec. 13. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Darnestown Rd., 10000 block, 2:11 p.m. Dec. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crabbs Branch Way, 15700 block, 3:37 p.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Fleet St., 100 block, 9:52 a.m. Dec. 13. Larceny.

Flower Ave., 7600 block, 6:23 p.m. Dec. 10. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 15900 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 5. Larceny.

Frontenac Terr., 16600 block, 3:17 p.m. Dec. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gibbs St., 100 block, 8:21 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting.

Gude Dr. E., 800 block, 4:43 p.m. Dec. 12. Theft from building.

Gude Dr. E., 1300 block, 9:43 a.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Helen Heneghan Way, Unit block, 9:34 p.m. Dec. 13. Larceny.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 11:44 a.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 17. Shoplifting.

Jones Lane, 15200 block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 12. Larceny.

Kanawha Ct., 15700 block, 11:06 a.m. Dec. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7200 block, 6:48 p.m. Dec. 10. Larceny.

Martins Lane, 300 block, 11:37 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middle Lane E., 100 block, 10:33 p.m. Dec. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Monroe St., 700 block, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nolan Dr., 10200 block, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Potomac Crest Dr., 11100 block, 1:18 p.m. Dec. 13. Larceny.

Prairie Landing Terr., 10500 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 11. Larceny.

Ritchie Pkwy., 400 block, 1:32 p.m. Dec. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 700 block, 10:03 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 2:47 a.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1200 block, 2:51 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 5:31 a.m. Dec. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Southlawn Lane, 14800 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Shoplifting.

Titonka Ct., Unit block, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tuckerman Lane, 7900 block, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 15. Theft from building.

University Blvd. E., 1300 block, 2:11 a.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 5:55 p.m. Dec. 12. Theft from building.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 8:52 a.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Park Potomac Ave., 12500 block, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERY

Rosemary Hills Dr., 1900 block, 3:26 p.m. Dec. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ament St., 9500 block, 8:57 a.m. Dec. 11. Larceny.

Arlington Rd., 7100 block, 2:37 p.m. Dec. 9. Theft from building.

Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Boiling Brook Pkwy., 4700 block, 8:48 a.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brewer House Rd., 10900 block, 4:47 a.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brewer House Rd., 10900 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Broad Brook Dr., 4700 block, 2:29 p.m. Dec. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bybrook Lane, 7200 block, 7:37 a.m. Dec. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cable Dr., 9500 block, 8:46 a.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Calwood Way, 6100 block, 12:39 p.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cheshire Dr., 6000 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cheshire Terr., 10300 block, 5:29 p.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:11 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:25 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 6:51 p.m. Dec. 16. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 17. Shoplifting.

Executive Blvd., 6100 block, 10:49 p.m. Dec. 10. Theft from building.

Farnham Dr., 10200 block, 3:05 p.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenridge St., 4100 block, 8:14 p.m. Dec. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grand Park Ave., 11800 block, 11:41 a.m. Dec. 12. Theft from building.

Harwick Rd., 5600 block, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Hidden Hill Lane, 8700 block, 9:04 p.m. Dec. 10. Larceny.

Irvington Ave., 8600 block, 7:31 p.m. Dec. 6. Larceny.

Jones Bridge Rd., 4700 block, 1:25 p.m. Dec. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Kennedy Dr., 6600 block, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kensington Ct., 3500 block, 7:57 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Langdrum Lane, 4700 block, 4:37 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laurel Oak Dr., 9200 block, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 16. Theft from building.

Massachusetts Ave., 6000 block, 6:01 p.m. Dec. 8. Larceny.

Mayberry Ct., 8800 block, 5:54 p.m. Dec. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Maywood Ave., 8700 block, 8:22 p.m. Dec. 10. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 8:14 p.m. Dec. 8. Theft from building.

Mossrock Dr., 5700 block, 12:29 p.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5200 block, 5:58 p.m. Dec. 8. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 7600 block, 12:43 p.m. Dec. 12. Theft from building.

Rockville Pike, 11300 block, 4:35 p.m. Dec. 15. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 11400 block, 5:16 p.m. Dec. 8. Theft from building.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 2:52 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Seven Locks Rd., 9500 block, 11:43 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seven Locks Rd., 10400 block, 11:39 a.m. Dec. 7. Theft from building.

Stirrup Ct., 8600 block, 3:38 p.m. Dec. 9. Larceny.

Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 2:57 a.m. Dec. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Strathmore Hall St., 10300 block, 4:42 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

Thornapple St., 3200 block, 3:29 p.m. Dec. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tuckerman Lane, 5300 block, 8:46 p.m. Dec. 16. Theft from building.

Washington Ave., 2200 block, 11:55 a.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

Western Ave., 5200 block, 9:17 p.m. Dec. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 5:33 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

Wildwood Rd., 10100 block, 9:36 a.m. Dec. 12. Larceny.

Wilson Lane, 6100 block, 9:11 a.m. Dec. 10. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 2:14 a.m. Dec. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 2:52 p.m. Dec. 10. Shoplifting.

Wyndale Lane, 7400 block, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

81st St., 6400 block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Old Georgetown Rd., 11700 block, 7:33 a.m. Dec. 11. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 10:44 a.m. Dec. 8. Aggravated assault.

Lemar St., 2800 block, 9:17 p.m. Dec. 15. Aggravated assault.

Northwood Ave., 100 block, 11:44 p.m. Dec. 14. Aggravated assault.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 11:49 p.m. Dec. 16. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Flower Ave., 8200 block, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 13. Robbery reported.

Hawkshead Terr., 12800 block, 11:25 p.m. Dec. 14. Robbery reported.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 10:33 p.m. Dec. 12. Robbery reported.

Woodland Dr., 9900 block, 8:53 p.m. Dec. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Rd., 500 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Biltmore Dr., 9500 block, 12:02 p.m. Dec. 11. Larceny.

Brunswick Ave., 10000 block, 5:58 a.m. Dec. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cameron St., 8600 block, 11:12 a.m. Dec. 9. Theft from building.

Carroll Ave., 8600 block, 1:29 p.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 6:10 p.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 15. Shoplifting.

Colgate Way, 13600 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

East-West Hwy., 1100 block, 10:43 a.m. Nov. 29. Theft from building.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 7:53 p.m. Dec. 11. Theft from building.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 2:05 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 1200 block, 7:05 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 1300 block, noon Nov. 20. Theft from building.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting.

February Cir., 11500 block, 9:19 a.m. Dec. 6. Theft from building.

Fenton St., 8600 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 8:53 p.m. Dec. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 10:29 a.m. Dec. 10. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 2:28 a.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8600 block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenville Rd., 8800 block, 3:58 p.m. Dec. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Glenville Rd., 8800 block, 1:52 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

Greenacres Dr., 10400 block, 6:57 a.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gregorio Dr., 800 block, 1:23 p.m. Dec. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Linden Lane, 2100 block, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 12. Larceny.

Lockwood Dr., 11100 block, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Long Branch Pkwy., 7900 block, 7:39 p.m. Dec. 15. Larceny.

Long Branch Pkwy., 9200 block, 3:44 p.m. Dec. 11. Larceny.

Long Branch Pkwy., 9300 block, 8:41 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Manchester Rd., 8600 block, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Markham St., 10000 block, 7:55 p.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Meanderwood Dr., 4400 block, 5:44 p.m. Dec. 12. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 5:07 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 16. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 6:22 p.m. Dec. 17. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 12900 block, 2:23 p.m. Nov. 30. Larceny.

Oak Leaf Dr., 11200 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Plymouth St., 8700 block, 6:28 p.m. Dec. 7. Larceny.

Ripley St., 1100 block, 6:44 p.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Saddle Creek Dr., 14800 block, 8:58 p.m. Dec. 15. Theft from building.

Saddle Creek Dr., 14900 block, 4:15 p.m. Dec. 7. Larceny.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 7:17 a.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southampton Dr., 400 block, 9:59 a.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southampton Dr., 500 block, 4:31 a.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Southampton Dr., 500 block, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. E., Unit block, 5:05 p.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wayne Ave., 900 block, 4:31 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

13th St., 8000 block, 10:15 p.m. Dec. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 11:04 a.m. Dec. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

University Blvd. E., 700 block, 11:02 a.m. Dec. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 6:28 p.m. Dec. 12. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:49 p.m. Dec. 11. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Atherton Dr., 12300 block, 4:07 a.m. Dec. 2. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Blueridge Ave., 2400 block, 9:42 p.m. Dec. 12. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. W., 900 block, 8:01 p.m. Dec. 14. Robbery reported.

Whispering Pines Dr., 3200 block, 3:04 p.m. Dec. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 8:13 p.m. Dec. 5. Shoplifting.

Edwin St., 3500 block, 9:34 a.m. Dec. 12. Theft from building.

Epstein Ct., 2400 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 10. Larceny.

Fernedge Rd., 13100 block, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 11. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 10900 block, 9:28 a.m. Dec. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 8:23 a.m. Dec. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 14300 block, 10:24 a.m. Nov. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Glenallan Ave., 2300 block, 12:28 a.m. Dec. 16. Larceny.

Holdridge Rd., 12700 block, 7:40 a.m. Dec. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Holdridge Rd., 12900 block, 8:58 a.m. Dec. 9. Burglary, breaking and entering.

King George Dr., 11300 block, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laredo Rd., 900 block, 6:18 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Loganberry Ct., 18000 block, 9:03 p.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Marlin Terr., 14800 block, 5:31 p.m. Dec. 16. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 300 block, 10:38 a.m. Dec. 13. Larceny.

Parkvale Terr., 5400 block, 8:41 a.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parkvale Terr., 5400 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Prince Philip Dr., 18100 block, 1:31 p.m. Dec. 9. Theft from building.

Procter St., 10500 block, 4 a.m. Dec. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Randolph Rd., 2100 block, 9:06 a.m. Dec. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Robin Rd., 900 block, 5:43 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

Robindale Dr., 12700 block, 8:20 p.m. Dec. 14. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Sheraton St., 2700 block, 4:33 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Shotley Bridge Pl., 17800 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Toddsbury Lane, 3600 block, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Travert Way, 15000 block, 3:31 p.m. Dec. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Tynewick Dr., 3900 block, 5:19 p.m. Dec. 7. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 2:29 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 11:29 a.m. Dec. 11. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 11:31 a.m. Dec. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:49 p.m. Dec. 17. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Mayflower Dr., 1900 block, 8:56 a.m. Dec. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

University Blvd. W., 2600 block, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amber Ridge Dr., 20800 block, 6:47 p.m. Dec. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bush Hill Rd., 24100 block, 10:11 a.m. Dec. 8. Larceny.

Chalet Pl., 13200 block, 8:59 a.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clematis Ct., 9200 block, 6:35 a.m. Dec. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Crownsgate Cir., 18400 block, 6:53 p.m. Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19700 block, 8:07 a.m. Dec. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Deer Path Lane, 13100 block, 2:09 p.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Derry Glen Ct., 13500 block, 8:38 p.m. Dec. 13. Theft from building.

Estuary Dr., 13800 block, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 8. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:33 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 12:24 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 8:25 p.m. Dec. 12. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:01 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 7:02 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 10:28 p.m. Dec. 17. Shoplifting.

Germantown Rd., 19700 block, 10:04 a.m. Dec. 7. Shoplifting.

Golden Meadow Dr., 19200 block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 11. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Gunnerfield Lane, 19200 block, 3:58 p.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 1:02 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Leaman Farm Rd., 18300 block, 7:12 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Lewis Dr., 10000 block, 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maycrest Way, 19700 block, 7:33 a.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Middlebrook Rd., 12900 block, 7:14 p.m. Dec. 8. Theft from building.

Newcut Rd., 22400 block, 9:12 a.m. Dec. 6. Larceny.

Ridge Manor Terr., 10100 block, 11:20 p.m. Dec. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Schaeffer Rd., 13900 block, 11:51 a.m. Dec. 8. Larceny.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 4:21 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting.

St. Johnsbury Lane, 19400 block, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 15. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Stoney Bottom Rd., 12200 block, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Swiss Cir., 18200 block, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Waters Rd., 19500 block, 10:51 a.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

Wisteria Dr., 12600 block, 1:12 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Brookes Ave., 200 block, 4:32 a.m. Dec. 13. Aggravated assault.

Irish Ct., Unit block, 6:48 p.m. Dec. 14. Aggravated assault.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 12:29 p.m. Dec. 6. Aggravated assault.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:12 p.m. Dec. 14. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Lost Knife Rd., 9600 block, 10:31 p.m. Dec. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Hill Way, Unit block, 9:53 a.m. Dec. 7. Larceny.

Baldwin St., 200 block, 5:12 p.m. Nov. 28. Larceny.

Billings Ct., 19800 block, 10:02 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from building.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 11:18 a.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, noon Dec. 15. Shoplifting.

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 10:31 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Cornerwood Ct., Unit block, 12:44 p.m. Dec. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Diamond Ave. W., 500 block, 7:38 p.m. Dec. 16. Larceny.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 12:16 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 1:12 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 9:31 a.m. Dec. 10. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 3:07 p.m. Dec. 15. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 3:34 p.m. Dec. 16. Larceny.

Gaither Dr., 15800 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Theft from building.

Girard St., 400 block, 10:31 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grosbeak Terr., 18600 block, 3:29 p.m. Dec. 16. Larceny.

Hidden Forest Ct., 100 block, 10:33 a.m. Dec. 11. Larceny.

Hoffstead Lane, 20000 block, 8:52 a.m. Dec. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

King James Way, 17100 block, 9:24 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lake Landing Rd., 9900 block, 9:08 p.m. Dec. 12. Larceny.

Mills Choice Rd., 18900 block, 12:11 p.m. Dec. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rickenbacker Dr., 7600 block, 1:43 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:01 p.m. Dec. 8. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:33 p.m. Dec. 10. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:06 p.m. Dec. 11. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:14 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Travis Lane, 1000 block, 1:28 p.m. Dec. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Travis Lane, 1100 block, 7:28 a.m. Dec. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Welbeck Terr., 20100 block, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 14. Theft from building.

West Side Dr., 1100 block, 9:33 a.m. Dec. 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodfield Rd., 18500 block, 6:46 p.m. Dec. 13. Purse-snatching.

Worsham Ct., 19500 block, 8:37 p.m. Dec. 14. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Treyford Terr., 9500 block, 7:14 p.m. Dec. 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Welbeck Way, 8800 block, 7:54 a.m. Dec. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

West Side Dr., 800 block, 1:11 p.m. Dec. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

