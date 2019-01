Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

REWARDS FOR INFORMATION

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization, pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with felonies. Call the 24-hour hotline at 800-673-2777. Callers may remain anonymous.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 23. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Rd., 800 block, 7:07 a.m. Dec. 23. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Beech Ave., 400 block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bells Ridge Terr., 8400 block, 11:29 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bobbink Ct., 12400 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting.

Buckhannon Dr., 8600 block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Carroll Ave., 7600 block, 8:07 a.m. Dec. 23. Larceny.

Casey Lane, 500 block, 9:08 a.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Chiswell Rd., 17300 block, 8:49 a.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Gude Dr. E., 1300 block, 8:08 p.m. Dec. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 11:07 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

King Farm Blvd., 100 block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 24. Theft from building.

Ladyshire Lane, 100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Mannakee St., Unit block, 2:35 p.m. Dec. 15. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave. W., 200 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Montrose Rd., 6000 block, 9:11 a.m. Dec. 22. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 6500 block, 3:26 p.m. Dec. 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, 1:48 a.m. Dec. 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 5:14 p.m. Dec. 13. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 1:55 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

New Hampshire Ave., 7600 block, 3:33 p.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

New York Ave., 500 block, 12:57 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Richard Montgomery Dr., 200 block, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Ritchie Ave., 100 block, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Rockland Ave., 2300 block, 7:01 p.m. Dec. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 800 block, 8:08 a.m. Dec. 22. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 1300 block, 12:57 p.m. Dec. 21. Larceny.

Rockville Pike, 12000 block, 6:53 a.m. Dec. 25. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Rockville Pike, 12200 block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Theft from building.

Scotch Broom Ct., 9900 block, 12:48 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 12800 block, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Watkins Pond Blvd., 100 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Westmoreland Ave., 6800 block, 8:41 p.m. Dec. 13. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Whites Ford Way, 8100 block, 3:41 p.m. Dec. 22. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Jonesville Rd., 18300 block, 8:21 p.m. Dec. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ASSAULTS

16th St., 8600 block, 12:19 p.m. Dec. 24. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Old Georgetown Rd., 7500 block, 12:40 a.m. Dec. 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abilene Dr., 2800 block, 12:49 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Arlington Rd., 7400 block, 1:59 p.m. Dec. 22. Larceny.

Avondale St., 4500 block, 11:56 a.m. Dec. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bethesda Metro Ctr., Unit block, 6:04 p.m. Dec. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 4:27 p.m. Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:35 p.m. Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 9:13 p.m. Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:58 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 5:24 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:25 a.m. Dec. 24. Theft from building.

Everett St., 3800 block, 8:19 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Falmouth Rd., 5200 block, 9:19 a.m. Dec. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Ave., 10000 block, 7:31 p.m. Dec. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kensington Ct., 3500 block, 10:02 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kensington Ct., 3500 block, 11:10 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Kerry Lane, 8100 block, 2:24 a.m. Dec. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lanier Dr., 8800 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 19. Theft from building.

Middleton Lane, 4500 block, 8:39 a.m. Dec. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middleton Lane, 4500 block, 12:47 p.m. Dec. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery Ave., 4400 block, 3:41 p.m. Dec. 21. Larceny.

Newhall Rd., 10000 block, 6:05 p.m. Dec. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 8:24 p.m. Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 11:27 a.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 12:14 p.m. Dec. 24. Theft from building.

Pearl St., 7300 block, 7:26 a.m. Dec. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Porter Rd., 2100 block, 7:54 a.m. Dec. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

River Rd., 9100 block, 8:35 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Scotland Dr., 7800 block, 1:03 p.m. Dec. 12. Larceny.

Stewart Ave., 2300 block, 7:38 a.m. Dec. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

University Blvd. W., 3400 block, 1:01 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 3600 block, 4:09 p.m. Dec. 20. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 5300 block, 5:56 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Westlake Terr., 7100 block, 8:28 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Whippoorwill Lane, 12000 block, 3:35 p.m. Dec. 23. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 6700 block, 1:49 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 10:18 a.m. Dec. 7. Theft from building.

Wisconsin Ave., 6800 block, 8:12 a.m. Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

Wisconsin Ave., 7400 block, 6:44 p.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 7800 block, 7:48 a.m. Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

Woodmont Ave., 7100 block, 3:35 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from building.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

February Cir., 11500 block, 9:12 p.m. Dec. 21. Aggravated assault.

ARSON

Northwood Ave., 100 block, 11:20 a.m. Dec. 14. Arson reported.

ROBBERIES

Colesville Rd., 8400 block, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 24. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 20. Robbery reported.

Pershing Dr., 800 block, 2:33 a.m. Dec. 20. Robbery reported.

University Blvd. W., 100 block, 12:39 a.m. Dec. 24. Robbery reported.

WEAPONS

New Hampshire Ave., 11200 block, 7:16 p.m. Dec. 22. Weapon law violations.

First Ave., 8700 block, 2:19 p.m. Dec. 13. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baker Dr., 12800 block, 12:04 p.m. Dec. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cameron St., 8500 block, 10:14 a.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Cherry Hill Rd., 12000 block, 3:18 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Chicago Ave., 7900 block, 8 a.m. Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8300 block, 12:33 p.m. Dec. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 1:36 p.m. Dec. 17. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 10100 block, 5:36 p.m. Dec. 19. Theft from building.

Draper Lane, 8300 block, 2:39 a.m. Dec. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 13. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 2:29 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 6:04 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

February Cir., 11500 block, 8:35 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Fenton St., 8500 block, 8:49 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fidler Lane, 1100 block, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Forest Glen Rd., 1500 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 2. Theft from building.

Herrington Manor Dr., 12300 block, 10:16 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Lemar St., 2800 block, 10:11 p.m. Dec. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 1:28 a.m. Dec. 21. Theft from building.

Old Columbia Pike, 13800 block, 1:19 a.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting.

Outlet Dr., 13800 block, 10:57 a.m. Dec. 17. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Prosperity Dr., 12500 block, 8:07 a.m. Dec. 7. Theft from building.

Quebec Terr., 1000 block, 6:44 p.m. Dec. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ruatan St., 1000 block, 7:29 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Saddle Creek Dr., 14800 block, 3:17 p.m. Dec. 24. Theft from building.

Silver Spring Ave., 500 block, 12:44 p.m. Dec. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 600 block, 7:38 a.m. Dec. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spring St., 1400 block, 6:03 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Staley Manor Dr., 1700 block, 9:58 a.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

Strauss Terr., 2800 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

Thistlewood Terr., 4300 block, 7:07 p.m. Dec. 22. Theft from building.

Thomas Dr., Unit block, 12:06 a.m. Dec. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Whitestone Rd., 200 block, 8:08 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

Second Ave., 8500 block, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

10th Ave., 8400 block, 1:02 p.m. Dec. 12. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Blackburn Rd., 14600 block, 6:20 p.m. Dec. 18. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Wayne Ave., 800 block, 12:33 p.m. Dec. 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Bartlett St., 13500 block, 2:27 p.m. Dec. 18. Aggravated assault.

Georgia Ave., 11200 block, 5:08 a.m. Dec. 22. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Bayne St., 4400 block, 2:59 p.m. Dec. 23. Robbery reported.

Carson St., 1100 block, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 20. Robbery reported.

Evanston St., 12900 block, 3:44 p.m. Dec. 21. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 9:06 p.m. Dec. 21. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 1:04 a.m. Dec. 22. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 24. Robbery reported.

Pear Tree Lane, 14100 block, 5:37 a.m. Dec. 23. Robbery reported.

Pear Tree Lane, 14200 block, 3:57 p.m. Dec. 20. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Pear Tree Ct., 3500 block, 1:38 a.m. Dec. 24. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alberti Dr., 1900 block, 5:40 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 4:23 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Bantry Way, 3500 block, 8:20 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Bauer Dr., 14700 block, 8:47 a.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Connecticut Ave., 13900 block, 5:26 a.m. Dec. 21. Theft from building.

Connecticut Ave., 14000 block, 12:52 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Flint Rock Rd., 13800 block, 5:54 p.m. Dec. 20. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 11400 block, 9:58 a.m. Dec. 16. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 2:53 a.m. Dec. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 13600 block, 2:53 a.m. Dec. 24. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 14200 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 22. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 16600 block, 7:03 p.m. Dec. 16. Shoplifting.

Glasgow Dr., 4700 block, 8:49 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Holdridge Rd., 12700 block, 7:34 a.m. Dec. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ivy Glen Rd., 4300 block, 12:25 p.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

Janet Rd., 3400 block, 4:16 p.m. Dec. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Laredo Rd., 900 block, 2:26 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maydale Dr., 1500 block, 11:36 a.m. Dec. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Olney Sandy Spring Rd., 3100 block, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 22. Larceny.

Pear Tree Ct., 3600 block, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 5:38 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

Spartan Rd., 3300 block, 7:36 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

Trailway Dr., 5300 block, 8:53 p.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

University Blvd. W., 2900 block, 3:52 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11000 block, 6:32 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:17 p.m. Dec. 12. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 15. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:19 p.m. Dec. 17. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:28 p.m. Dec. 19. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:55 p.m. Dec. 20. Purse-snatching.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:38 p.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:33 p.m. Dec. 23. Larceny.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:11 p.m. Dec. 23. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Blueridge Ave., 2300 block, 11:32 a.m. Dec. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Kingsview Village Ave., 13400 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 22. Aggravated assault.

Shore Harbour Dr., 20400 block, 9:58 p.m. Dec. 20. Aggravated assault.

Whelan Lane, 22800 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 18. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Beaconfield Terr., 20300 block, 10:38 p.m. Dec. 21. Robbery reported.

Crystal Rock Dr., 19800 block, 8:37 p.m. Dec. 22. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:06 p.m. Dec. 19. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aircraft Dr., 20000 block, 3:33 p.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Bent Willow Cir., 18800 block, 5:47 p.m. Dec. 21. Theft from building.

Berland Pl., 11400 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 21. Larceny.

Bunyan Cir., 21300 block, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Choctaw Ct., 20000 block, 12:26 p.m. Dec. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:32 p.m. Dec. 16. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 6:34 p.m. Dec. 19. Shoplifting.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 9:58 p.m. Dec. 22. Theft from building.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 5:52 p.m. Dec. 23. Larceny.

Cloppers Mill Terr., 18100 block, 7:01 p.m. Dec. 13. Theft from building.

Deerwater Dr., 13500 block, 7:42 a.m. Dec. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fenchurch Ct., 11500 block, 4:35 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:59 p.m. Dec. 9. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 2:37 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:26 p.m. Dec. 16. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 3:06 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:11 p.m. Dec. 19. Theft from building.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:16 p.m. Dec. 21. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 1:31 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 4:11 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 6:14 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Lewis Dr., 9900 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 21. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lewis Dr., 10000 block, 9:37 a.m. Dec. 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlebrook Rd., 13000 block, 7:29 a.m. Dec. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rustic Farm Ct., 11900 block, 10:11 a.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Seneca Forest Cir., 11400 block, 9:43 a.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Seneca Meadows Pkwy., 20600 block, 2:23 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

Shadyside Way, 20600 block, 5:06 a.m. Dec. 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shelldrake Cir., 10100 block, 12:26 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Snowden Farm Pkwy., 12100 block, 4:39 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Sweetspire Dr., 22300 block, 3:57 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Wheatridge Dr., 18000 block, 9:09 a.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Chalet Pl., 13200 block, 12:23 p.m. Dec. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Diamond Ave. E., 100 block, 9:58 a.m. Dec. 22. Aggravated assault.

La Belle Ct., 19600 block, 10:43 p.m. Dec. 8. Aggravated assault.

Medical Center Dr., 9900 block, 10:03 p.m. Dec. 22. Aggravated assault.

Stedwick Rd., 9900 block, 10:43 a.m. Dec. 18. Aggravated assault.

Summit Dr. N., Unit block, 5:02 a.m. Dec. 19. Aggravated assault.

Teachers Way, 100 block, 10:10 p.m. Dec. 21. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 19. Robbery reported.

Whetstone Glen St., 600 block, 8:09 p.m. Dec. 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broderick Cir., 8300 block, 4:47 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Broderick Cir., 8300 block, 7:55 a.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Calypso Ct., Unit block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Capehart Dr., 19000 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carlsbad Dr., 1300 block, 2:04 p.m. Dec. 22. Larceny.

Contour Rd., 18200 block, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 23. Theft from building.

Cove Ledge Ct., 10200 block, 7:14 a.m. Dec. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fox Trail Terr., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 18700 block, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 18. Theft from building.

Goshen Rd., 20200 block, 12:16 p.m. Dec. 24. Shoplifting.

Lost Knife Cir., 18300 block, 2:04 p.m. Dec. 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mahogany Cir., 15700 block, 6:12 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Muncaster Mill Rd., 7200 block, 10:16 a.m. Dec. 25. Shoplifting.

Quince Orchard Rd., 600 block, 9:19 p.m. Dec. 20. Theft from building.

Rickenbacker Dr., 7600 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Rothbury Dr., 9100 block, 10:14 a.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting.

Rothbury Lane, 20100 block, 6:16 p.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 1:16 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 5:46 p.m. Dec. 18. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 4:19 p.m. Dec. 20. Larceny.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:22 a.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:10 p.m. Dec. 22. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting.

Shady Grove Rd., 15200 block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 21. Embezzlement.

Sparr Spring Rd., 19600 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Larceny.

Walkers Choice Rd., 18700 block, 5:37 p.m. Dec. 17. Theft from building.

Washingtonian Blvd., 10100 block, 3:21 p.m. Dec. 19. Theft from building.

Watkins Mill Rd. W., Unit block, 12:14 p.m. Dec. 19. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Side Dr., 700 block, 11:12 a.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

