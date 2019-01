Montgomery County

The following information, provided by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows selected offenses reported to police. Crime reports may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation.

District 1

Rockville Station

Telephone: 240-773-6070

ASSAULTS

College Pkwy., 500 block, 5:24 p.m. Jan. 4. Aggravated assault.

Milboro Dr., 1700 block, 7:20 a.m. Jan. 6. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bettstrail Way, 1100 block, 9:56 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Bou Ave., 5700 block, 7:36 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Canfield Ct., Unit block, 10:47 a.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Chapman Ave., 1900 block, 8:03 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from building.

Eldwick Way, 9700 block, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 3:36 a.m. Jan. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Jefferson St. E., 1700 block, 4:44 p.m. Jan. 7. Shoplifting.

Lincoln St., 600 block, 5:41 a.m. Jan. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Mocking Bird Dr., 14700 block, 1:59 p.m. Jan. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Montrose Rd., 5900 block, 10:12 a.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Reach Way, 12100 block, 1:11 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rockville Pike, 1600 block, 11:53 a.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

Rockville Pike, 1800 block, 2:25 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Scott Dr., 9100 block, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 3. Larceny.

Winterset Dr., 9200 block, 9:34 a.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Rothgeb Dr., 14600 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 2

Bethesda Station

Telephone: 240-773-6700

ROBBERIES

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:34 p.m. Jan. 2. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battery Lane, 4800 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Battery Lane, 4900 block, 8:32 a.m. Jan. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bayard Blvd., 4900 block, 10:36 a.m. Jan. 3. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 6:52 p.m. Dec. 5. Shoplifting.

Bethesda Ave., 4800 block, 3:42 p.m. Dec. 22. Larceny.

Bradley Lane, 3700 block, 9:08 a.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brennon Lane, 6800 block, 8:24 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Brookville Rd., 6700 block, 2:57 p.m. Jan. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Cedar Lane W., 5200 block, 9:25 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from building.

Clarendon Rd., 7600 block, 8:25 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Connecticut Ave., 6100 block, 12:29 p.m. Dec. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crestwood Rd., 10100 block, 1:33 a.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Decatur Ave., 3700 block, 4:34 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from building.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 7:34 p.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 11:44 a.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 3:39 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Democracy Blvd., 7100 block, 12:30 a.m. Jan. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Earl Ct., 8800 block, 2:42 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from building.

Georgia St., 7000 block, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia St., 7000 block, 9:54 a.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grubb Rd., 8400 block, 7:17 a.m. Jan. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hampden Lane, 4900 block, 7:08 p.m. Jan. 7. Shoplifting.

Howard Ave., 3700 block, 12:37 p.m. Dec. 18. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lynwood Pl., 8500 block, 1:07 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Montgomery Ave., 4300 block, 1:26 p.m. Jan. 5. Larceny.

Newcastle Ave., 2900 block, 3:21 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nicholson Lane, 5100 block, 3:24 p.m. Dec. 27. Larceny.

Ogden Rd., 5600 block, 4:06 p.m. Jan. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Georgetown Rd., 10400 block, 6:55 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from building.

Old Georgetown Rd., 11700 block, 3:41 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Old Stage Rd., 6600 block, 4:47 p.m. Jan. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Park Ave. S., 4400 block, 12:48 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parkston Rd., 5600 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parkwood Dr., 9600 block, 8:44 a.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Parkwood Dr., 9600 block, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Raleigh Tavern Ct., 9800 block, 9:12 p.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

Randolph Rd., 5400 block, 6:31 a.m. Jan. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Raymond St., 3500 block, 8:35 a.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Richland Pl., 2200 block, 8:38 a.m. Dec. 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rose Ave., 900 block, 1:43 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Stanton Ave., 2900 block, 8:44 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

University Blvd. W., 3700 block, 12:36 a.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

Western Ave., 6400 block, 6:32 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Western Ave., 6400 block, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Wisconsin Ave., 5400 block, 4:20 p.m. Jan. 2. Larceny.

Wisconsin Ave., 7200 block, 4:29 p.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodstock Ct., 9500 block, 9:04 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dalecarlia Dr., 5100 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 20. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 3

Silver Spring Station

Telephone: 240-773-6800

ASSAULTS

Piney Branch Rd., 9300 block, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 7. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Cedar View Ct., 1600 block, 6:34 a.m. Jan. 8. Robbery reported.

Silver Spring Ave., 600 block, 10:07 p.m. Jan. 3. Robbery reported.

Sligo Ave., 700 block, 7:56 a.m. Jan. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaker Ct., 14300 block, 9:37 a.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Colesville Rd., 8500 block, 6:39 p.m. Jan. 1. Larceny.

Colesville Rd., 8600 block, 8:06 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting.

Colesville Rd., 8700 block, 7:43 p.m. Jan. 2. Theft from building.

Colgate Way, 13600 block, 3:18 p.m. Jan. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

December Way, 11400 block, 10:46 p.m. Jan. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Ellsworth Dr., 900 block, 8:12 p.m. Dec. 28. Shoplifting.

February Cir., 11500 block, 7:31 a.m. Jan. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Fenton St., 8100 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2. Larceny.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 10:15 a.m. Dec. 27. Embezzlement.

Fenwick Lane, 1300 block, 7:22 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from building.

Fenwick Lane, 1400 block, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 18. Theft from building.

Fidler Lane, 1200 block, 1:46 p.m. Jan. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 7900 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8000 block, 8:48 a.m. Dec. 30. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8200 block, 1:54 a.m. Dec. 31. Theft from building.

Georgia Ave., 8300 block, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 6. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 8400 block, 9:37 p.m. Jan. 6. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 8700 block, 9:04 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from building.

Greenacres Dr., 10400 block, 11:17 a.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Linton St., 9000 block, 4:11 p.m. Jan. 1. Larceny.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 2. Larceny.

Lockwood Dr., 11200 block, 11:21 p.m. Jan. 6. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Lockwood Dr., 11500 block, 12:42 a.m. Jan. 1. Burglary, breaking and entering.

New Hampshire Ave., 10100 block, 5:51 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 11100 block, 12:51 p.m. Jan. 7. Shoplifting.

New Hampshire Ave., 12300 block, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 3. Larceny.

Osborn Dr., 2000 block, 7:25 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Spring St., 1000 block, 10:43 a.m. Dec. 29. Larceny.

Spring St., 1200 block, 12:35 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 11:18 p.m. Dec. 23. Shoplifting.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 9:48 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Thayer Ave., 900 block, 4:04 p.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Warren St., 9200 block, 4:02 a.m. Jan. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 2:16 p.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

East West Hwy., 1200 block, 2:57 p.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Briggs Chaney Rd., 3000 block, 3:58 p.m. Jan. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Columbia Pike, 11100 block, 1:34 p.m. Jan. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

13th St., 8000 block, 6:46 a.m. Jan. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 4

Wheaton Station

Telephone: 240-773-5500

ASSAULTS

Dryden St., 800 block, 11:06 a.m. Dec. 14. Aggravated assault.

Georgian Way, 2200 block, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 5. Aggravated assault.

Kayson St., 3700 block, 2:41 a.m. Jan. 1. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 20. Aggravated assault.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:59 p.m. Jan. 2. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Bel Pre Rd., 2100 block, 1:35 p.m. Jan. 5. Robbery reported.

Georgia Ave., 15400 block, 9:27 p.m. Jan. 3. Robbery reported.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:48 p.m. Jan. 3. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:27 p.m. Jan. 5. Weapon law violations.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Appomattox Ave., 3000 block, 10:24 a.m. Jan. 3. Theft from building.

Aspen Hill Rd., 3900 block, 2:20 p.m. Jan. 4. Theft from building.

Bel Pre Rd., 2200 block, 7:38 p.m. Dec. 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briggs Chaney Rd., 1900 block, 1:26 p.m. Jan. 1. Theft from building.

Cashell Rd., 17700 block, 1:55 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from building.

Dean Rd., 12900 block, 10:48 a.m. Dec. 31. Larceny.

Georgia Ave., 11100 block, 10:10 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 12500 block, 1:08 p.m. Dec. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Georgia Ave., 12800 block, 2:27 a.m. Jan. 8. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Georgia Ave., 14000 block, 4:22 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Georgia Ave., 16900 block, 12:55 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from building.

Glenhaven Dr., 10400 block, 9:51 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Grace Max St., 12600 block, 8:02 p.m. Jan. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Henderson Ave., 2100 block, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 5. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Hickory Hill Lane, 1900 block, 6:39 a.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lochness Cir., 17800 block, 10:12 a.m. Jan. 7. Larceny.

Loxford Terr., 1000 block, 11:46 a.m. Jan. 2. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Magellan Ave., 13300 block, 9:19 a.m. Jan. 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Middlevale Lane, 13600 block, 3:02 a.m. Jan. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 8:27 p.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 1:58 p.m. Jan. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 4:58 p.m. Jan. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 5:17 p.m. Jan. 4. Theft from building.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 7:48 p.m. Jan. 4. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11100 block, 3:28 p.m. Jan. 7. Shoplifting.

Veirs Mill Rd., 11200 block, 10:27 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from building.

Village Center Dr., 18200 block, 11:11 a.m. Jan. 3. Theft from building.

Whispering Pines Ct., 14100 block, 1:47 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Winexburg Manor Dr., 12500 block, 1:43 p.m. Jan. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arctic Ave., 13400 block, 3:27 p.m. Jan. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Georgia Ave., 11400 block, 6:14 a.m. Jan. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Hickory Hill Lane, 1900 block, 1:06 p.m. Jan. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 5

Germantown Station

Telephone: 240-773-6200

ASSAULTS

Blacksmith Dr., 13000 block, 11:42 p.m. Jan. 4. Aggravated assault.

Brink Rd., 10400 block, 10:53 a.m. Jan. 7. Aggravated assault.

Falling Water Cir., 12900 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 3. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ansel Terr., 13600 block, 5:51 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Appledowre Way, 11400 block, 5:45 a.m. Jan. 1. Purse-snatching.

Bayberry Dr., 13200 block, 2:05 a.m. Jan. 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Birdseye Dr., 18900 block, 1:10 p.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

Clarksburg Rd., 22700 block, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 4. Shoplifting.

Climbing Ivy Ct., Unit block, 9:41 p.m. Dec. 21. Larceny.

Clopper Rd., 14800 block, 2:17 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Crownsgate Cir., 18400 block, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Faith Lane, 9600 block, 1:31 p.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:10 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Frederick Rd., 20900 block, 9:26 p.m. Jan. 4. Shoplifting.

Honeybear Lane, 11400 block, 9:49 a.m. Jan. 4. Theft from motor vehicle.

Liberty Mill Rd., 18700 block, 5:46 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from building.

Watkins Rd., 9600 block, 10:04 p.m. Dec. 19. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Wisteria Dr., 13000 block, 11:32 a.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chalet Dr., 18000 block, 8:37 a.m. Jan. 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Foxworth Ct., 18000 block, 2:20 a.m. Jan. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Liberty Mill Rd., 19300 block, 8:29 a.m. Jan. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

District 6

Gaithersburg Station

Telephone: 240-773-5700

ASSAULTS

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 2:09 a.m. Jan. 2. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 12:32 p.m. Jan. 3. Aggravated assault.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 3:26 p.m. Jan. 5. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Frederick Ave. S., 500 block, 6:53 p.m. Jan. 3. Robbery reported.

Muddy Branch Rd., 200 block, 10:18 p.m. Jan. 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bureau Dr., Unit block, 11:56 a.m. Dec. 31. Shoplifting.

Cypress Hill Dr., 7000 block, 8:26 a.m. Jan. 4. Larceny.

Darnestown Rd., 12100 block, 11:54 a.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Darnestown Rd., 12200 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

Ellington Blvd., 200 block, 3:37 p.m. Jan. 3. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 400 block, 12:45 a.m. Jan. 5. Larceny.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 8:19 p.m. Dec. 28. Theft from building.

Frederick Ave. N., 500 block, 12:43 p.m. Jan. 2. Shoplifting.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 14. Purse-snatching.

Frederick Ave. N., 600 block, 3:08 p.m. Jan. 6. Shoplifting.

Goshen Rd., 20000 block, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Hart Rd., 300 block, 1:21 p.m. Dec. 28. Larceny.

Kentlands Blvd., 200 block, 2:28 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Kimberly Ct. E., 700 block, 10:57 a.m. Jan. 5. Larceny.

Montgomery Village Ave., 19100 block, 11:26 p.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.

Olde Towne Ave., 100 block, 9:46 p.m. Jan. 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 2:05 p.m. Dec. 6. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 11:14 a.m. Jan. 1. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 700 block, 7:03 p.m. Jan. 5. Shoplifting.

Russell Ave., 900 block, 8:37 a.m. Jan. 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

Shady Grove Rd., 15700 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Shoplifting.

Shea Lane, 16600 block, 11:36 a.m. Jan. 4. Burglary, breaking and entering.

Summit Dr. N., Unit block, 1:43 p.m. Jan. 2. Theft from building.

Washington Grove Lane, 17800 block, 7:35 a.m. Jan. 7. Burglary, breaking and entering.

West Side Dr., 800 block, 12:19 p.m. Dec. 28. Theft from building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Snouffer School Rd., 8000 block, 1:45 p.m. Jan. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Takoma Park and other areas

ROBBERIES

Holly Ave., 7300 block, 11:31 a.m. Dec. 31. Robbery reported.

Takoma Ave., 7600 block, 7:06 a.m. Jan. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hodges Lane, 200 block, 8:41 p.m. Jan. 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Maple Ave., 7500 block, 8:20 p.m. Dec. 21. Theft from building.

Montgomery Ave., Unit block, 3:59 p.m. Jan. 2. Larceny.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, 5:31 p.m. Dec. 31. Theft from motor vehicle.

Piney Branch Rd., 7400 block, 1:52 p.m. Jan. 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Takoma Ave., 7600 block, 5:05 p.m. Dec. 19. Larceny.

Tulip Ave., 100 block, 7:47 a.m. Jan. 6. Larceny.